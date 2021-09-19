2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and the European Tour that was announced in November 2020.

European Tour co-sanctioned, purse-boosted events

The two tours are co-sanctioning three events on their schedules, including the European Tour's Scottish Open, which has a new sponsor in Genesis, as well the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship on the PGA Tour. The fields in all three events will feature a split of player availability between PGA Tour and European Tour pros, including spots for 50 European Tour players in the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships, which will be played opposite the Scottish Open and Irish Open.

The Genesis Scottish Open will remain part of the European Tour's Rolex Series. The Irish Open, which will not be co-sanctioned in 2022, will have a purse boosted by the PGA Tour to $6 million -- nearly double the amount offered this year.

FedEx Cup playoff changes

The FedEx Cup playoffs are changing for 2021-2022 as well. The series will remain at three events, but the Northern Trust will be replaced with the erstwhile WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The event will exit the World Golf Championships series and become the first playoff event, known as the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The other two playoff events, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, remain, with the BMW Championship going to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for 2022.

World Golf Championships halved

Since 2009, there have been four World Golf Championships events on the schedule. However, there are just two on the 2021-2022 schedule: the WGC-HSBC Champions in China from Oct. 28-31 and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas from March 23-27.

With the Memphis-based event becoming a playoff event, the other change is the WGC-Mexico Championship dropping out of the series. A Mexico Championship is listed on the schedule as a full-field event.

The Florida Swing reunited

With the WGC-Mexico Championship, the PGA Tour's Florida Swing has been split up. However, with the event's exit from the World Golf Championships, the PGA Tour has brought back a Florida Swing that doesn't leave the state. The Players Championship anchors the swing, with the Valspar Championship back in March after being played in April/May this year at Innisbrook Resort.

The Asian Swing mostly returns to Asia

After a year in which the Zozo Championship and the CJ Cup were moved to the United States, only the CJ Cup remains in the States this season. The CJ Cup remains in Vegas, moving to Summit Club, while there are hopes to bring the Zozo and the WGC-HSBC Champions back to their home courses.

2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule