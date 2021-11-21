2021 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
11/21/2021 at 5:10 pm
The 2021 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Talor Gooch, who earned his first PGA Tour win with a victory at Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.

Gooch pulled away from the field on Sunday, shooting a closing 64 to win on 22-under 260, three shots ahead of past event winner Mackenzie Hughes.

Sebastian Munoz finished in solo third on 18-under total after setting the pace on Day 1 with a 60.

Gooch won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $7,200,000 purse.

The RSM Classic recap notes

Gooch earned 44 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Gooch also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Gooch a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 71 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the ninth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Talor Gooch -22 64 65 67 64 260 $1,296,000
2 Mackenzie Hughes -19 63 68 70 62 263 $784,800
3 Sebastián Muñoz -18 60 70 69 65 264 $496,800
T4 Tyler McCumber -15 69 68 70 60 267 $288,000
T4 Cameron Smith -15 64 71 68 64 267 $288,000
T4 Tom Hoge -15 65 68 67 67 267 $288,000
T4 Seamus Power -15 63 69 67 68 267 $288,000
T8 Taylor Moore -14 66 65 71 66 268 $217,800
T8 Webb Simpson -14 69 67 66 66 268 $217,800
T10 Denny McCarthy -13 66 72 65 66 269 $189,000
T10 Luke List -13 68 67 66 68 269 $189,000
T12 Keith Mitchell -12 68 67 70 65 270 $147,600
T12 Justin Rose -12 67 68 70 65 270 $147,600
T12 John Huh -12 63 67 72 68 270 $147,600
T12 Jhonattan Vegas -12 64 72 67 67 270 $147,600
T16 Charles Howell III -11 68 70 67 66 271 $106,200
T16 Zach Johnson -11 61 71 73 66 271 $106,200
T16 Adam Long -11 67 71 67 66 271 $106,200
T16 J.J. Spaun -11 64 71 69 67 271 $106,200
T16 Max McGreevy -11 66 69 69 67 271 $106,200
T16 Aaron Rai -11 68 67 68 68 271 $106,200
T22 Troy Merritt -10 66 71 70 65 272 $72,360
T22 Matthias Schwab -10 67 68 73 64 272 $72,360
T22 Corey Conners -10 62 71 72 67 272 $72,360
T22 Russell Henley -10 64 70 70 68 272 $72,360
T26 Taylor Pendrith -9 68 69 69 67 273 $55,800
T26 Chez Reavie -9 63 72 72 66 273 $55,800
T26 Andrew Novak -9 67 70 69 67 273 $55,800
T29 Cameron Young -8 65 71 71 67 274 $44,190
T29 Michael Gligic -8 65 72 69 68 274 $44,190
T29 Wyndham Clark -8 66 72 70 66 274 $44,190
T29 Joel Dahmen -8 65 73 70 66 274 $44,190
T29 Matthew NeSmith -8 67 69 73 65 274 $44,190
T29 Mito Pereira -8 67 70 67 70 274 $44,190
T29 David Skinns -8 64 69 69 72 274 $44,190
T29 Scott Stallings -8 63 69 69 73 274 $44,190
T37 Matt Kuchar -7 65 71 70 69 275 $34,200
T37 Jonathan Byrd -7 64 72 70 69 275 $34,200
T37 Adam Scott -7 67 71 70 67 275 $34,200
T40 Joshua Creel -6 68 70 68 70 276 $27,000
T40 Brian Gay -6 64 73 70 69 276 $27,000
T40 Russell Knox -6 67 68 72 69 276 $27,000
T40 Peter Malnati -6 68 70 70 68 276 $27,000
T40 Lanto Griffin -6 65 70 75 66 276 $27,000
T40 Austin Smotherman -6 65 73 72 66 276 $27,000
T40 Doug Ghim -6 66 71 74 65 276 $27,000
T47 Bill Haas -5 65 71 71 70 277 $19,728
T47 Mickey DeMorat -5 63 75 69 70 277 $19,728
T47 Jim Herman -5 65 69 76 67 277 $19,728
T47 Brandt Snedeker -5 68 70 73 66 277 $19,728
T51 Dylan Wu -4 66 72 68 72 278 $17,304
T51 William McGirt -4 66 69 71 72 278 $17,304
T51 Kevin Streelman -4 68 69 71 70 278 $17,304
T51 Brendan Steele -4 66 69 74 69 278 $17,304
T51 Adam Hadwin -4 67 68 75 68 278 $17,304
T51 Nate Lashley -4 63 74 73 68 278 $17,304
T57 Lee Hodges -3 65 69 73 72 279 $16,416
T57 Patrick Rodgers -3 64 72 70 73 279 $16,416
T57 Michael Thompson -3 66 71 73 69 279 $16,416
T57 Scottie Scheffler -3 63 73 75 68 279 $16,416
T61 Brian Harman -2 66 72 70 72 280 $15,984
T61 Roger Sloan -2 67 71 74 68 280 $15,984
T63 Vincent Whaley -1 65 73 71 72 281 $15,552
T63 Jared Wolfe -1 68 70 72 71 281 $15,552
T63 Sung Kang -1 67 68 76 70 281 $15,552
T63 Nick Hardy -1 69 69 76 67 281 $15,552
67 Matt Wallace E 65 72 73 72 282 $15,192
68 Davis Love III 1 68 70 78 67 283 $15,048
69 Kyle Stanley 2 70 68 78 68 284 $14,904
T70 Scott Piercy 3 69 68 72 76 285 $14,688
T70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 3 66 72 74 73 285 $14,688

