2021 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Talor Gooch, who earned his first PGA Tour win with a victory at Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.
Gooch pulled away from the field on Sunday, shooting a closing 64 to win on 22-under 260, three shots ahead of past event winner Mackenzie Hughes.
Sebastian Munoz finished in solo third on 18-under total after setting the pace on Day 1 with a 60.
Gooch won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $7,200,000 purse.
The RSM Classic recap notes
Gooch earned 44 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Gooch also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Gooch a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 71 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the ninth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2021 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Talor Gooch
|-22
|64
|65
|67
|64
|260
|$1,296,000
|2
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-19
|63
|68
|70
|62
|263
|$784,800
|3
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-18
|60
|70
|69
|65
|264
|$496,800
|T4
|Tyler McCumber
|-15
|69
|68
|70
|60
|267
|$288,000
|T4
|Cameron Smith
|-15
|64
|71
|68
|64
|267
|$288,000
|T4
|Tom Hoge
|-15
|65
|68
|67
|67
|267
|$288,000
|T4
|Seamus Power
|-15
|63
|69
|67
|68
|267
|$288,000
|T8
|Taylor Moore
|-14
|66
|65
|71
|66
|268
|$217,800
|T8
|Webb Simpson
|-14
|69
|67
|66
|66
|268
|$217,800
|T10
|Denny McCarthy
|-13
|66
|72
|65
|66
|269
|$189,000
|T10
|Luke List
|-13
|68
|67
|66
|68
|269
|$189,000
|T12
|Keith Mitchell
|-12
|68
|67
|70
|65
|270
|$147,600
|T12
|Justin Rose
|-12
|67
|68
|70
|65
|270
|$147,600
|T12
|John Huh
|-12
|63
|67
|72
|68
|270
|$147,600
|T12
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-12
|64
|72
|67
|67
|270
|$147,600
|T16
|Charles Howell III
|-11
|68
|70
|67
|66
|271
|$106,200
|T16
|Zach Johnson
|-11
|61
|71
|73
|66
|271
|$106,200
|T16
|Adam Long
|-11
|67
|71
|67
|66
|271
|$106,200
|T16
|J.J. Spaun
|-11
|64
|71
|69
|67
|271
|$106,200
|T16
|Max McGreevy
|-11
|66
|69
|69
|67
|271
|$106,200
|T16
|Aaron Rai
|-11
|68
|67
|68
|68
|271
|$106,200
|T22
|Troy Merritt
|-10
|66
|71
|70
|65
|272
|$72,360
|T22
|Matthias Schwab
|-10
|67
|68
|73
|64
|272
|$72,360
|T22
|Corey Conners
|-10
|62
|71
|72
|67
|272
|$72,360
|T22
|Russell Henley
|-10
|64
|70
|70
|68
|272
|$72,360
|T26
|Taylor Pendrith
|-9
|68
|69
|69
|67
|273
|$55,800
|T26
|Chez Reavie
|-9
|63
|72
|72
|66
|273
|$55,800
|T26
|Andrew Novak
|-9
|67
|70
|69
|67
|273
|$55,800
|T29
|Cameron Young
|-8
|65
|71
|71
|67
|274
|$44,190
|T29
|Michael Gligic
|-8
|65
|72
|69
|68
|274
|$44,190
|T29
|Wyndham Clark
|-8
|66
|72
|70
|66
|274
|$44,190
|T29
|Joel Dahmen
|-8
|65
|73
|70
|66
|274
|$44,190
|T29
|Matthew NeSmith
|-8
|67
|69
|73
|65
|274
|$44,190
|T29
|Mito Pereira
|-8
|67
|70
|67
|70
|274
|$44,190
|T29
|David Skinns
|-8
|64
|69
|69
|72
|274
|$44,190
|T29
|Scott Stallings
|-8
|63
|69
|69
|73
|274
|$44,190
|T37
|Matt Kuchar
|-7
|65
|71
|70
|69
|275
|$34,200
|T37
|Jonathan Byrd
|-7
|64
|72
|70
|69
|275
|$34,200
|T37
|Adam Scott
|-7
|67
|71
|70
|67
|275
|$34,200
|T40
|Joshua Creel
|-6
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|$27,000
|T40
|Brian Gay
|-6
|64
|73
|70
|69
|276
|$27,000
|T40
|Russell Knox
|-6
|67
|68
|72
|69
|276
|$27,000
|T40
|Peter Malnati
|-6
|68
|70
|70
|68
|276
|$27,000
|T40
|Lanto Griffin
|-6
|65
|70
|75
|66
|276
|$27,000
|T40
|Austin Smotherman
|-6
|65
|73
|72
|66
|276
|$27,000
|T40
|Doug Ghim
|-6
|66
|71
|74
|65
|276
|$27,000
|T47
|Bill Haas
|-5
|65
|71
|71
|70
|277
|$19,728
|T47
|Mickey DeMorat
|-5
|63
|75
|69
|70
|277
|$19,728
|T47
|Jim Herman
|-5
|65
|69
|76
|67
|277
|$19,728
|T47
|Brandt Snedeker
|-5
|68
|70
|73
|66
|277
|$19,728
|T51
|Dylan Wu
|-4
|66
|72
|68
|72
|278
|$17,304
|T51
|William McGirt
|-4
|66
|69
|71
|72
|278
|$17,304
|T51
|Kevin Streelman
|-4
|68
|69
|71
|70
|278
|$17,304
|T51
|Brendan Steele
|-4
|66
|69
|74
|69
|278
|$17,304
|T51
|Adam Hadwin
|-4
|67
|68
|75
|68
|278
|$17,304
|T51
|Nate Lashley
|-4
|63
|74
|73
|68
|278
|$17,304
|T57
|Lee Hodges
|-3
|65
|69
|73
|72
|279
|$16,416
|T57
|Patrick Rodgers
|-3
|64
|72
|70
|73
|279
|$16,416
|T57
|Michael Thompson
|-3
|66
|71
|73
|69
|279
|$16,416
|T57
|Scottie Scheffler
|-3
|63
|73
|75
|68
|279
|$16,416
|T61
|Brian Harman
|-2
|66
|72
|70
|72
|280
|$15,984
|T61
|Roger Sloan
|-2
|67
|71
|74
|68
|280
|$15,984
|T63
|Vincent Whaley
|-1
|65
|73
|71
|72
|281
|$15,552
|T63
|Jared Wolfe
|-1
|68
|70
|72
|71
|281
|$15,552
|T63
|Sung Kang
|-1
|67
|68
|76
|70
|281
|$15,552
|T63
|Nick Hardy
|-1
|69
|69
|76
|67
|281
|$15,552
|67
|Matt Wallace
|E
|65
|72
|73
|72
|282
|$15,192
|68
|Davis Love III
|1
|68
|70
|78
|67
|283
|$15,048
|69
|Kyle Stanley
|2
|70
|68
|78
|68
|284
|$14,904
|T70
|Scott Piercy
|3
|69
|68
|72
|76
|285
|$14,688
|T70
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|3
|66
|72
|74
|73
|285
|$14,688