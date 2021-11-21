2021 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Talor Gooch, who earned his first PGA Tour win with a victory at Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.

Gooch pulled away from the field on Sunday, shooting a closing 64 to win on 22-under 260, three shots ahead of past event winner Mackenzie Hughes.

Sebastian Munoz finished in solo third on 18-under total after setting the pace on Day 1 with a 60.

Gooch won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $7,200,000 purse.

The RSM Classic recap notes

Gooch earned 44 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Gooch also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Gooch a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 71 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the ninth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details