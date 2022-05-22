2022 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/22/2022 at 7:46 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Thomas, who earned the second major championship win of his PGA Tour career at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

In a wild final round, Thomas and Will Zalatoris ended the 72-hole event tied on 5-under 275. The two went into a three-hole, aggregate-score playoff. Both players birdied the first playoff hole, the par-5 13th. Thomas then also birdied the par-4 17th with a 3-wood that found the green leading to a two-putt 3.

On the final hole of the playoff, Thomas hit an aggressive drive which found the fairway. After finding the green with his second shot, Thomas two-putted for the par to clinch the title.

Mito Pereira made double-bogey 6 on the final hole of regulation to lose the lead for the first time all day and drop out of the playoff, finishing tied for third on 4-under 276.

Thomas won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.

PGA Championship recap notes

Thomas earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Thomas also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 78 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 31st event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.

2022 PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Justin Thomas

-5

67

67

74

67

275

$2,700,000

Will Zalatoris

-5

66

65

73

71

275

$1,620,000

Cameron Young

-4

71

67

67

71

276

$870,000

Mito Pereira

-4

68

64

69

75

276

$870,000

Tommy Fleetwood

-3

71

70

69

67

277

$530,417

Chris Kirk

-3

68

70

71

68

277

$530,417

Matt Fitzpatrick

-3

68

69

67

73

277

$530,417

Rory McIlroy

-2

65

71

74

68

278

$436,600

Brendan Steele

-1

70

72

69

68

279

$357,813

Tom Hoge

-1

66

74

70

69

279

$357,813

Abraham Ancer

-1

67

69

70

73

279

$357,813

Seamus Power

-1

71

69

67

72

279

$357,813

Tyrrell Hatton

E

70

68

74

68

280

$253,750

Justin Rose

E

71

70

71

68

280

$253,750

Cameron Smith

E

68

70

73

69

280

$253,750

Xander Schauffele

E

68

73

69

70

280

$253,750

Davis Riley

E

68

68

73

71

280

$253,750

Max Homa

E

70

69

70

71

280

$253,750

Lucas Herbert

E

68

73

68

71

280

$253,750

Talor Gooch

1

69

70

74

68

281

$191,250

Sam Burns

1

71

67

71

72

281

$191,250

Webb Simpson

1

69

75

65

72

281

$191,250

Shane Lowry

2

70

72

71

69

282

$129,768

Rickie Fowler

2

71

70

71

70

282

$129,768

Aaron Wise

2

69

72

71

70

282

$129,768

Lucas Glover

2

75

69

68

70

282

$129,768

Joaquin Niemann

2

68

71

72

71

282

$129,768

Kevin Na

2

68

71

72

71

282

$129,768

Stewart Cink

2

69

68

71

74

282

$129,768

Tony Finau

3

69

72

74

68

283

$83,750

Bernd Wiesberger

3

72

67

74

70

283

$83,750

Adri Arnaus

3

72

68

70

73

283

$83,750

Bubba Watson

3

72

63

73

75

283

$83,750

Marc Leishman

4

72

71

73

68

284

$61,607

Keith Mitchell

4

72

72

72

68

284

$61,607

Jordan Spieth

4

72

69

74

69

284

$61,607

Brian Harman

4

74

70

71

69

284

$61,607

Patrick Reed

4

69

70

73

72

284

$61,607

Matt Kuchar

4

67

71

73

73

284

$61,607

Gary Woodland

4

70

68

71

75

284

$61,607

Kevin Streelman

5

71

72

75

67

285

$43,839

Viktor Hovland

5

70

70

75

70

285

$43,839

Troy Merritt

5

73

70

72

70

285

$43,839

Adam Schenk

5

71

72

72

70

285

$43,839

Luke List

5

74

70

71

70

285

$43,839

K.H. Lee

5

69

73

71

72

285

$43,839

Cameron Tringale

5

72

68

72

73

285

$43,839

Jon Rahm

6

73

69

76

68

286

$32,146

Cam Davis

6

72

72

72

70

286

$32,146

Denny McCarthy

6

73

68

74

71

286

$32,146

Keegan Bradley

6

72

70

73

71

286

$32,146

Harold Varner III

6

71

71

72

72

286

$32,146

Laurie Canter

6

72

70

70

74

286

$32,146

Ryan Fox

7

70

70

70

77

287

$29,250

Collin Morikawa

8

72

72

74

70

288

$27,925

Francesco Molinari

8

70

72

75

71

288

$27,925

Jason Day

8

71

72

72

73

288

$27,925

Brooks Koepka

8

75

67

72

74

288

$27,925

Sebastián Muñoz

8

74

70

69

75

288

$27,925

Jason Kokrak

9

74

68

77

70

289

$26,125

Si Woo Kim

9

71

72

76

70

289

$26,125

Louis Oosthuizen

9

73

71

73

72

289

$26,125

Lanto Griffin

9

72

69

75

73

289

$26,125

Charl Schwartzel

9

71

73

73

72

289

$26,125

Hideki Matsuyama

9

72

72

72

73

289

$26,125

Rikuya Hoshino

9

74

70

69

76

289

$26,125

Russell Henley

9

70

73

70

76

289

$26,125

Billy Horschel

10

75

69

77

69

290

$25,000

Beau Hossler

11

69

71

78

73

291

$24,625

Kramer Hickok

11

71

71

75

74

291

$24,625

Thomas Pieters

12

69

73

77

73

292

$24,250

Adam Hadwin

12

73

71

75

73

292

$24,250

Justin Harding

12

71

72

75

74

292

$24,250

Shaun Norris

12

71

72

74

75

292

$24,250

Maverick McNealy

15

73

71

78

73

295

$23,950

Patton Kizzire

15

69

75

78

73

295

$23,950

Robert MacIntyre

17

70

71

80

76

297

$23,800

Sepp Straka

18

71

72

79

76

298

$23,700

