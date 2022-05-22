2022 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Thomas, who earned the second major championship win of his PGA Tour career at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

In a wild final round, Thomas and Will Zalatoris ended the 72-hole event tied on 5-under 275. The two went into a three-hole, aggregate-score playoff. Both players birdied the first playoff hole, the par-5 13th. Thomas then also birdied the par-4 17th with a 3-wood that found the green leading to a two-putt 3.

On the final hole of the playoff, Thomas hit an aggressive drive which found the fairway. After finding the green with his second shot, Thomas two-putted for the par to clinch the title.

Mito Pereira made double-bogey 6 on the final hole of regulation to lose the lead for the first time all day and drop out of the playoff, finishing tied for third on 4-under 276.

Thomas won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.

PGA Championship recap notes

Thomas earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Thomas also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 78 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 31st event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.

2022 PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

