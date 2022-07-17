2022 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Chez Reavie, who earned the PGA Tour win at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

Reavie scored a mere six points in the modified Stableford scoring system in the final round, but that was enough for a one-point win over Alex Noren, who finished on 42 total points.

Martin Laird finished alone in third place on 38 points, with Mark Hubbard on 37 points and finishing alone in fourth place.

Reavie won the $666,000 winner's share of the $3,700,000 purse.

Barracuda Championship recap notes

Reavie earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Reavie also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 71 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 42nd event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 3M Open.

2022 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

