2022 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour PGA Tour Suggested Links

2022 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/17/2022 at 9:02 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Chez Reavie, who earned the PGA Tour win at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

Reavie scored a mere six points in the modified Stableford scoring system in the final round, but that was enough for a one-point win over Alex Noren, who finished on 42 total points.

Martin Laird finished alone in third place on 38 points, with Mark Hubbard on 37 points and finishing alone in fourth place.

Reavie won the $666,000 winner's share of the $3,700,000 purse.

Barracuda Championship recap notes

Reavie earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Reavie also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 71 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 42nd event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 3M Open.

2022 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER POINTS R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Chez Reavie 43 9 19 9 6 $666,000
2 Alex Noren 42 4 12 12 14 $403,300
3 Martin Laird 38 10 8 13 7 $255,300
4 Mark Hubbard 37 13 12 0 12 $181,300
5 Scott Gutschewski 35 6 8 11 10 $151,700
6 Cam Davis 34 8 8 12 6 $134,125
7 Hurly Long 33 6 5 10 12 $124,875
8 Austin Smotherman 31 7 9 6 9 $115,625
T9 Maverick McNealy 30 11 8 7 4 $104,525
T9 Michael Thompson 30 10 -2 18 4 $104,525
T11 Taylor Pendrith 28 5 6 9 8 $89,725
T11 Harry Higgs 28 4 11 11 2 $89,725
T13 Sean Crocker 27 12 5 2 8 $72,458
T13 Nick Hardy 27 5 8 10 4 $72,458
T13 Marcus Helligkilde 27 8 7 9 3 $72,458
T16 Espen Kofstad 26 5 7 6 8 $58,275
T16 Justin Lower 26 6 9 6 5 $58,275
T16 Joshua Creel 26 10 5 11 0 $58,275
T16 Brice Garnett 26 12 5 10 -1 $58,275
T20 Nino Bertasio 25 7 10 3 5 $47,175
T20 Yannik Paul 25 8 8 4 5 $47,175
T22 Stephan Jaeger 24 3 5 4 12 $37,185
T22 Scott Jamieson 24 8 7 3 6 $37,185
T22 Kevin Tway 24 6 15 -2 5 $37,185
T22 Callum Tarren 24 11 -4 12 5 $37,185
T26 Julian Suri 23 3 4 3 13 $27,565
T26 Bill Haas 23 8 6 2 7 $27,565
T26 James Morrison 23 9 6 3 5 $27,565
T26 James Hahn 23 -1 10 10 4 $27,565
T26 Greyson Sigg 23 4 12 4 3 $27,565
T31 Chesson Hadley 22 5 4 5 8 $21,169
T31 Michael Gligic 22 11 5 -1 7 $21,169
T31 Vince Whaley 22 6 9 3 4 $21,169
T31 Matthieu Pavon 22 7 5 6 4 $21,169
T31 Kelly Kraft 22 8 8 3 3 $21,169
T31 Charley Hoffman 22 13 2 9 -2 $21,169
T31 Henrik Norlander 22 11 14 2 -5 $21,169
38 Matti Schmid 21 4 10 1 6 $17,575
T39 Francesco Laporta 20 6 3 7 4 $15,355
T39 Joseph Bramlett 20 7 4 6 3 $15,355
T39 Aaron Cockerill 20 12 0 6 2 $15,355
T39 David Hearn 20 1 6 12 1 $15,355
T39 Martin Trainer 20 8 11 5 -4 $15,355
T44 Richy Werenski 19 6 3 3 7 $12,025
T44 Ashun Wu 19 4 3 5 7 $12,025
T44 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 19 -2 9 9 3 $12,025
T44 Rafa Cabrera Bello 19 4 5 8 2 $12,025
T48 Rasmus Hojgaard 18 6 2 0 10 $10,064
T48 Pep Angles 18 3 7 5 3 $10,064
T50 Mark Baldwin 17 0 8 4 5 $9,109
T50 Cameron Percy 17 8 3 2 4 $9,109
T50 Ben Kohles 17 4 5 4 4 $9,109
T50 Michael Lorenzo-Vera 17 9 1 5 2 $9,109
T50 Fabián Gómez 17 9 2 4 2 $9,109
T55 Kevin Chappell 16 6 2 1 7 $8,584
T55 Seung-Yul Noh 16 5 4 3 4 $8,584
T55 John Huh 16 2 13 -2 3 $8,584
T55 Jim Knous 16 11 -2 10 -3 $8,584
59 Lucas Bjerregaard 15 3 5 5 2 $8,399
T60 Chad Ramey 14 5 3 0 6 $8,214
T60 Ricky Barnes 14 2 6 4 2 $8,214
T60 Bo Hoag 14 7 3 4 0 $8,214
T60 Austin Cook 14 -1 11 8 -4 $8,214
64 David Lingmerth 13 2 6 1 4 $8,029
T65 Taylor Moore 12 1 9 1 1 $7,881
T65 Scott Piercy 12 8 0 5 -1 $7,881
T65 Chase Seiffert 12 7 6 3 -4 $7,881
68 Bo Van Pelt 10 2 5 0 3 $7,733
69 Jason Dufner 8 5 2 7 -6 $7,659
70 Sung Kang 7 3 7 -3 0 $7,585
71 Preston Stanley 5 6 1 1 -3 $7,511

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.