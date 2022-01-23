2022 The American Express final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The American Express final leaderboard is headed by winner Hudson Swafford, who earned the PGA Tour win with a victory at PGA West's Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.

Swafford closed with 8-under 64 on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course to earn a two-shot win in the tournament that features three courses in the event rotation for the first three days.

Swafford's 23-under 265 was good enough for a two-shot win over Tom Hoge. Lanto Griffin, Brian Harman and Lee Hodges finished in a tie for third, three shots behind the winner.

Swafford won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse.

The American Express recap notes

Swafford earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Swafford also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Swafford a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 70 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 12th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Farmers Insurance Open.

2022 The American Express final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Hudson Swafford -23 70 65 66 64 265 $1,368,000 2 Tom Hoge -21 65 66 68 68 267 $828,400 T3 Brian Harman -20 67 70 67 64 268 $402,800 T3 Lanto Griffin -20 67 65 69 67 268 $402,800 T3 Lee Hodges -20 62 72 64 70 268 $402,800 T6 Will Zalatoris -19 71 61 70 67 269 $256,500 T6 Denny McCarthy -19 67 67 68 67 269 $256,500 T6 Francesco Molinari -19 67 67 67 68 269 $256,500 9 Patrick Cantlay -18 62 68 72 68 270 $222,300 10 Paul Barjon -17 66 67 65 -- 198 $207,100 T11 Sungjae Im -16 69 67 70 66 272 $184,300 T11 Si Woo Kim -16 68 68 69 67 272 $184,300 13 Wyndham Clark -15 65 69 69 70 273 $161,500 T14 Andrew Putnam -14 70 66 70 68 274 $119,700 T14 Russell Henley -14 67 70 70 67 274 $119,700 T14 Zach Johnson -14 67 66 72 69 274 $119,700 T14 Brandt Snedeker -14 65 69 71 69 274 $119,700 T14 Roger Sloan -14 66 67 71 70 274 $119,700 T14 David Lipsky -14 67 68 69 70 274 $119,700 T14 Jon Rahm -14 66 70 67 71 274 $119,700 T14 Seamus Power -14 65 69 66 74 274 $119,700 T22 Patton Kizzire -13 67 67 71 70 275 $79,420 T22 Luke List -13 70 70 66 69 275 $79,420 T22 Harold Varner III -13 68 66 67 74 275 $79,420 T25 Alex Smalley -12 67 70 69 70 276 $55,955 T25 J.T. Poston -12 69 69 69 69 276 $55,955 T25 Charles Howell III -12 69 68 68 71 276 $55,955 T25 Greyson Sigg -12 65 67 73 71 276 $55,955 T25 Adam Hadwin -12 68 72 68 68 276 $55,955 T25 J.J. Spaun -12 75 67 67 67 276 $55,955 T25 Scottie Scheffler -12 69 70 70 67 276 $55,955 T25 Stephen Stallings Jr. -12 69 67 73 67 276 $55,955 T33 Camilo Villegas -11 69 68 70 70 277 $39,683 T33 Jared Wolfe -11 70 65 72 70 277 $39,683 T33 Justin Rose -11 68 73 67 69 277 $39,683 T33 Joseph Bramlett -11 65 67 72 73 277 $39,683 T33 Lucas Glover -11 66 69 69 73 277 $39,683 T33 Sahith Theegala -11 72 62 68 75 277 $39,683 T33 Nick Taylor -11 69 69 71 68 277 $39,683 T40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -10 66 72 68 72 278 $27,014 T40 Patrick Rodgers -10 70 68 69 71 278 $27,014 T40 Abraham Ancer -10 67 71 70 70 278 $27,014 T40 Graeme McDowell -10 66 69 73 70 278 $27,014 T40 Jason Dufner -10 70 67 71 70 278 $27,014 T40 Vince Whaley -10 70 64 74 70 278 $27,014 T40 Tony Finau -10 72 70 67 69 278 $27,014 T40 Cameron Young -10 64 68 69 77 278 $27,014 T40 Harry Higgs -10 66 68 67 77 278 $27,014 T49 Sam Ryder -9 65 68 73 73 279 $18,949 T49 Sepp Straka -9 67 69 72 71 279 $18,949 T49 Adam Svensson -9 69 67 68 75 279 $18,949 T49 Hank Lebioda -9 68 69 71 71 279 $18,949 T49 Jason Day -9 67 75 67 70 279 $18,949 T49 Bronson Burgoon -9 66 70 73 70 279 $18,949 T55 Michael Gligic -8 68 68 72 72 280 $17,632 T55 Kevin Chappell -8 67 69 72 72 280 $17,632 T55 Martin Trainer -8 66 71 68 75 280 $17,632 T55 Patrick Reed -8 71 70 68 71 280 $17,632 T59 Aaron Rai -7 67 67 72 75 281 $17,024 T59 Doug Ghim -7 67 68 73 73 281 $17,024 T59 Davis Riley -7 66 69 68 78 281 $17,024 T59 Trey Mullinax -7 70 68 71 72 281 $17,024 T63 K.H. Lee -6 64 71 71 76 282 $16,492 T63 Henrik Norlander -6 69 67 73 73 282 $16,492 T63 Emiliano Grillo -6 71 65 73 73 282 $16,492 66 Anirban Lahiri -5 69 67 72 75 283 $16,188 T67 Nick Hardy -4 68 71 68 77 284 $15,884 T67 Taylor Moore -4 66 70 72 76 284 $15,884 T67 Seung-Yul Noh -4 68 71 70 75 284 $15,884 70 Brice Garnett -3 68 71 69 77 285 $15,580