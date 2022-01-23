2022 The American Express final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
01/23/2022 at 7:24 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 The American Express final leaderboard is headed by winner Hudson Swafford, who earned the PGA Tour win with a victory at PGA West's Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.

Swafford closed with 8-under 64 on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course to earn a two-shot win in the tournament that features three courses in the event rotation for the first three days.

Swafford's 23-under 265 was good enough for a two-shot win over Tom Hoge. Lanto Griffin, Brian Harman and Lee Hodges finished in a tie for third, three shots behind the winner.

Swafford won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse.

The American Express recap notes

Swafford earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Swafford also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Swafford a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 70 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 12th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Farmers Insurance Open.

2022 The American Express final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hudson Swafford -23 70 65 66 64 265 $1,368,000
2 Tom Hoge -21 65 66 68 68 267 $828,400
T3 Brian Harman -20 67 70 67 64 268 $402,800
T3 Lanto Griffin -20 67 65 69 67 268 $402,800
T3 Lee Hodges -20 62 72 64 70 268 $402,800
T6 Will Zalatoris -19 71 61 70 67 269 $256,500
T6 Denny McCarthy -19 67 67 68 67 269 $256,500
T6 Francesco Molinari -19 67 67 67 68 269 $256,500
9 Patrick Cantlay -18 62 68 72 68 270 $222,300
10 Paul Barjon -17 66 67 65 -- 198 $207,100
T11 Sungjae Im -16 69 67 70 66 272 $184,300
T11 Si Woo Kim -16 68 68 69 67 272 $184,300
13 Wyndham Clark -15 65 69 69 70 273 $161,500
T14 Andrew Putnam -14 70 66 70 68 274 $119,700
T14 Russell Henley -14 67 70 70 67 274 $119,700
T14 Zach Johnson -14 67 66 72 69 274 $119,700
T14 Brandt Snedeker -14 65 69 71 69 274 $119,700
T14 Roger Sloan -14 66 67 71 70 274 $119,700
T14 David Lipsky -14 67 68 69 70 274 $119,700
T14 Jon Rahm -14 66 70 67 71 274 $119,700
T14 Seamus Power -14 65 69 66 74 274 $119,700
T22 Patton Kizzire -13 67 67 71 70 275 $79,420
T22 Luke List -13 70 70 66 69 275 $79,420
T22 Harold Varner III -13 68 66 67 74 275 $79,420
T25 Alex Smalley -12 67 70 69 70 276 $55,955
T25 J.T. Poston -12 69 69 69 69 276 $55,955
T25 Charles Howell III -12 69 68 68 71 276 $55,955
T25 Greyson Sigg -12 65 67 73 71 276 $55,955
T25 Adam Hadwin -12 68 72 68 68 276 $55,955
T25 J.J. Spaun -12 75 67 67 67 276 $55,955
T25 Scottie Scheffler -12 69 70 70 67 276 $55,955
T25 Stephen Stallings Jr. -12 69 67 73 67 276 $55,955
T33 Camilo Villegas -11 69 68 70 70 277 $39,683
T33 Jared Wolfe -11 70 65 72 70 277 $39,683
T33 Justin Rose -11 68 73 67 69 277 $39,683
T33 Joseph Bramlett -11 65 67 72 73 277 $39,683
T33 Lucas Glover -11 66 69 69 73 277 $39,683
T33 Sahith Theegala -11 72 62 68 75 277 $39,683
T33 Nick Taylor -11 69 69 71 68 277 $39,683
T40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -10 66 72 68 72 278 $27,014
T40 Patrick Rodgers -10 70 68 69 71 278 $27,014
T40 Abraham Ancer -10 67 71 70 70 278 $27,014
T40 Graeme McDowell -10 66 69 73 70 278 $27,014
T40 Jason Dufner -10 70 67 71 70 278 $27,014
T40 Vince Whaley -10 70 64 74 70 278 $27,014
T40 Tony Finau -10 72 70 67 69 278 $27,014
T40 Cameron Young -10 64 68 69 77 278 $27,014
T40 Harry Higgs -10 66 68 67 77 278 $27,014
T49 Sam Ryder -9 65 68 73 73 279 $18,949
T49 Sepp Straka -9 67 69 72 71 279 $18,949
T49 Adam Svensson -9 69 67 68 75 279 $18,949
T49 Hank Lebioda -9 68 69 71 71 279 $18,949
T49 Jason Day -9 67 75 67 70 279 $18,949
T49 Bronson Burgoon -9 66 70 73 70 279 $18,949
T55 Michael Gligic -8 68 68 72 72 280 $17,632
T55 Kevin Chappell -8 67 69 72 72 280 $17,632
T55 Martin Trainer -8 66 71 68 75 280 $17,632
T55 Patrick Reed -8 71 70 68 71 280 $17,632
T59 Aaron Rai -7 67 67 72 75 281 $17,024
T59 Doug Ghim -7 67 68 73 73 281 $17,024
T59 Davis Riley -7 66 69 68 78 281 $17,024
T59 Trey Mullinax -7 70 68 71 72 281 $17,024
T63 K.H. Lee -6 64 71 71 76 282 $16,492
T63 Henrik Norlander -6 69 67 73 73 282 $16,492
T63 Emiliano Grillo -6 71 65 73 73 282 $16,492
66 Anirban Lahiri -5 69 67 72 75 283 $16,188
T67 Nick Hardy -4 68 71 68 77 284 $15,884
T67 Taylor Moore -4 66 70 72 76 284 $15,884
T67 Seung-Yul Noh -4 68 71 70 75 284 $15,884
70 Brice Garnett -3 68 71 69 77 285 $15,580

