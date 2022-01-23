2022 The American Express final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The American Express final leaderboard is headed by winner Hudson Swafford, who earned the PGA Tour win with a victory at PGA West's Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.
Swafford closed with 8-under 64 on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course to earn a two-shot win in the tournament that features three courses in the event rotation for the first three days.
Swafford's 23-under 265 was good enough for a two-shot win over Tom Hoge. Lanto Griffin, Brian Harman and Lee Hodges finished in a tie for third, three shots behind the winner.
Swafford won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse.
The American Express recap notes
Swafford earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Swafford also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Swafford a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 70 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 12th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Farmers Insurance Open.
2022 The American Express final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Hudson Swafford
|-23
|70
|65
|66
|64
|265
|$1,368,000
|2
|Tom Hoge
|-21
|65
|66
|68
|68
|267
|$828,400
|T3
|Brian Harman
|-20
|67
|70
|67
|64
|268
|$402,800
|T3
|Lanto Griffin
|-20
|67
|65
|69
|67
|268
|$402,800
|T3
|Lee Hodges
|-20
|62
|72
|64
|70
|268
|$402,800
|T6
|Will Zalatoris
|-19
|71
|61
|70
|67
|269
|$256,500
|T6
|Denny McCarthy
|-19
|67
|67
|68
|67
|269
|$256,500
|T6
|Francesco Molinari
|-19
|67
|67
|67
|68
|269
|$256,500
|9
|Patrick Cantlay
|-18
|62
|68
|72
|68
|270
|$222,300
|10
|Paul Barjon
|-17
|66
|67
|65
|--
|198
|$207,100
|T11
|Sungjae Im
|-16
|69
|67
|70
|66
|272
|$184,300
|T11
|Si Woo Kim
|-16
|68
|68
|69
|67
|272
|$184,300
|13
|Wyndham Clark
|-15
|65
|69
|69
|70
|273
|$161,500
|T14
|Andrew Putnam
|-14
|70
|66
|70
|68
|274
|$119,700
|T14
|Russell Henley
|-14
|67
|70
|70
|67
|274
|$119,700
|T14
|Zach Johnson
|-14
|67
|66
|72
|69
|274
|$119,700
|T14
|Brandt Snedeker
|-14
|65
|69
|71
|69
|274
|$119,700
|T14
|Roger Sloan
|-14
|66
|67
|71
|70
|274
|$119,700
|T14
|David Lipsky
|-14
|67
|68
|69
|70
|274
|$119,700
|T14
|Jon Rahm
|-14
|66
|70
|67
|71
|274
|$119,700
|T14
|Seamus Power
|-14
|65
|69
|66
|74
|274
|$119,700
|T22
|Patton Kizzire
|-13
|67
|67
|71
|70
|275
|$79,420
|T22
|Luke List
|-13
|70
|70
|66
|69
|275
|$79,420
|T22
|Harold Varner III
|-13
|68
|66
|67
|74
|275
|$79,420
|T25
|Alex Smalley
|-12
|67
|70
|69
|70
|276
|$55,955
|T25
|J.T. Poston
|-12
|69
|69
|69
|69
|276
|$55,955
|T25
|Charles Howell III
|-12
|69
|68
|68
|71
|276
|$55,955
|T25
|Greyson Sigg
|-12
|65
|67
|73
|71
|276
|$55,955
|T25
|Adam Hadwin
|-12
|68
|72
|68
|68
|276
|$55,955
|T25
|J.J. Spaun
|-12
|75
|67
|67
|67
|276
|$55,955
|T25
|Scottie Scheffler
|-12
|69
|70
|70
|67
|276
|$55,955
|T25
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|-12
|69
|67
|73
|67
|276
|$55,955
|T33
|Camilo Villegas
|-11
|69
|68
|70
|70
|277
|$39,683
|T33
|Jared Wolfe
|-11
|70
|65
|72
|70
|277
|$39,683
|T33
|Justin Rose
|-11
|68
|73
|67
|69
|277
|$39,683
|T33
|Joseph Bramlett
|-11
|65
|67
|72
|73
|277
|$39,683
|T33
|Lucas Glover
|-11
|66
|69
|69
|73
|277
|$39,683
|T33
|Sahith Theegala
|-11
|72
|62
|68
|75
|277
|$39,683
|T33
|Nick Taylor
|-11
|69
|69
|71
|68
|277
|$39,683
|T40
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-10
|66
|72
|68
|72
|278
|$27,014
|T40
|Patrick Rodgers
|-10
|70
|68
|69
|71
|278
|$27,014
|T40
|Abraham Ancer
|-10
|67
|71
|70
|70
|278
|$27,014
|T40
|Graeme McDowell
|-10
|66
|69
|73
|70
|278
|$27,014
|T40
|Jason Dufner
|-10
|70
|67
|71
|70
|278
|$27,014
|T40
|Vince Whaley
|-10
|70
|64
|74
|70
|278
|$27,014
|T40
|Tony Finau
|-10
|72
|70
|67
|69
|278
|$27,014
|T40
|Cameron Young
|-10
|64
|68
|69
|77
|278
|$27,014
|T40
|Harry Higgs
|-10
|66
|68
|67
|77
|278
|$27,014
|T49
|Sam Ryder
|-9
|65
|68
|73
|73
|279
|$18,949
|T49
|Sepp Straka
|-9
|67
|69
|72
|71
|279
|$18,949
|T49
|Adam Svensson
|-9
|69
|67
|68
|75
|279
|$18,949
|T49
|Hank Lebioda
|-9
|68
|69
|71
|71
|279
|$18,949
|T49
|Jason Day
|-9
|67
|75
|67
|70
|279
|$18,949
|T49
|Bronson Burgoon
|-9
|66
|70
|73
|70
|279
|$18,949
|T55
|Michael Gligic
|-8
|68
|68
|72
|72
|280
|$17,632
|T55
|Kevin Chappell
|-8
|67
|69
|72
|72
|280
|$17,632
|T55
|Martin Trainer
|-8
|66
|71
|68
|75
|280
|$17,632
|T55
|Patrick Reed
|-8
|71
|70
|68
|71
|280
|$17,632
|T59
|Aaron Rai
|-7
|67
|67
|72
|75
|281
|$17,024
|T59
|Doug Ghim
|-7
|67
|68
|73
|73
|281
|$17,024
|T59
|Davis Riley
|-7
|66
|69
|68
|78
|281
|$17,024
|T59
|Trey Mullinax
|-7
|70
|68
|71
|72
|281
|$17,024
|T63
|K.H. Lee
|-6
|64
|71
|71
|76
|282
|$16,492
|T63
|Henrik Norlander
|-6
|69
|67
|73
|73
|282
|$16,492
|T63
|Emiliano Grillo
|-6
|71
|65
|73
|73
|282
|$16,492
|66
|Anirban Lahiri
|-5
|69
|67
|72
|75
|283
|$16,188
|T67
|Nick Hardy
|-4
|68
|71
|68
|77
|284
|$15,884
|T67
|Taylor Moore
|-4
|66
|70
|72
|76
|284
|$15,884
|T67
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-4
|68
|71
|70
|75
|284
|$15,884
|70
|Brice Garnett
|-3
|68
|71
|69
|77
|285
|$15,580