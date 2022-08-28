2022 Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who prevailed by a shot to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.
Starting the final round six shots behind No. 1 seed and leader Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy tracked down Scheffler and ultimately took the lead late in the round. He held on down the stretch, including nervy play of the par-5 18th hole, to win the FedEx Cup for the third time.
Scheffler made par on the final hole to secure a share of second place with Sungjae Im.
McIlroy won the $18,000,000 winner's share of the $59,725,000 purse.
Tour Championship recap notes
McIlroy had the lowest 72-hole score in the event without starting strokes, meaning he won the 38 first-place Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
McIlroy earns a five-year PGA Tour exemption for winning the FedEx Cup.
A total of 29 players finished the tournament in the 48th event of the 2020-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made. Will Zalatoris did not compete in the event due to back injury and earned $500,000 for 30th place.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule is over, with the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season starting in two weeks with the Fortinet Championship in California.
2022 Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|HCP
|72H
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOTAL
|MONEY
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|-21
|-4
|-17
|67
|67
|63
|66
|263
|$18,000,000
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler
|-20
|-10
|-10
|65
|66
|66
|73
|270
|$5,750,000
|T2
|Sungjae Im
|-20
|-4
|-16
|67
|65
|66
|66
|264
|$5,750,000
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|-18
|-6
|-12
|66
|63
|70
|69
|268
|$4,000,000
|T5
|Max Homa
|-17
|-2
|-15
|71
|62
|66
|66
|265
|$2,750,000
|T5
|Justin Thomas
|-17
|-3
|-14
|67
|68
|63
|68
|266
|$2,750,000
|T7
|Sepp Straka
|-16
|-4
|-12
|68
|68
|64
|68
|268
|$1,750,000
|T7
|Patrick Cantlay
|-16
|-8
|-8
|70
|66
|66
|70
|272
|$1,750,000
|9
|Tony Finau
|-15
|-4
|-11
|72
|66
|67
|64
|269
|$1,250,000
|10
|Tom Hoge
|-14
|-1
|-13
|66
|66
|66
|69
|267
|$1,000,000
|T11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-13
|-2
|-11
|70
|66
|63
|70
|269
|$925,000
|T11
|Joaquin Niemann
|-13
|-2
|-11
|64
|67
|69
|69
|269
|$925,000
|T13
|Aaron Wise
|-12
|0
|-12
|65
|67
|66
|70
|268
|$825,000
|T13
|Jordan Spieth
|-12
|-2
|-10
|68
|68
|69
|65
|270
|$825,000
|T15
|J.T. Poston
|-11
|0
|-11
|65
|69
|66
|69
|269
|$715,000
|T15
|Viktor Hovland
|-11
|-2
|-9
|71
|68
|67
|65
|271
|$715,000
|T15
|Jon Rahm
|-11
|-3
|-8
|67
|63
|71
|71
|272
|$715,000
|T15
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-11
|-3
|-8
|64
|71
|67
|70
|272
|$715,000
|19
|Cameron Young
|-10
|-3
|-7
|67
|67
|70
|69
|273
|$660,000
|20
|Cameron Smith
|-9
|-4
|-5
|67
|71
|68
|69
|275
|$640,000
|T21
|Billy Horschel
|-8
|-1
|-7
|68
|70
|66
|69
|273
|$600,000
|T21
|Brian Harman
|-8
|-1
|-7
|68
|70
|68
|67
|273
|$600,000
|T21
|Collin Morikawa
|-8
|-1
|-7
|66
|69
|65
|73
|273
|$600,000
|24
|Sam Burns
|-7
|-5
|-2
|69
|74
|67
|68
|278
|$565,000
|25
|Adam Scott
|-4
|0
|-4
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|$550,000
|26
|Corey Conners
|-3
|-1
|-2
|74
|66
|71
|67
|278
|$540,000
|27
|K.H. Lee
|-1
|0
|-1
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$530,000
|28
|Sahith Theegala
|1
|0
|1
|71
|72
|67
|71
|281
|$520,000
|29
|Scott Stallings
|3
|-3
|6
|70
|74
|69
|73
|286
|$510,000