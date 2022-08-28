2022 Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who prevailed by a shot to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Starting the final round six shots behind No. 1 seed and leader Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy tracked down Scheffler and ultimately took the lead late in the round. He held on down the stretch, including nervy play of the par-5 18th hole, to win the FedEx Cup for the third time.

Scheffler made par on the final hole to secure a share of second place with Sungjae Im.

McIlroy won the $18,000,000 winner's share of the $59,725,000 purse.

Tour Championship recap notes

McIlroy had the lowest 72-hole score in the event without starting strokes, meaning he won the 38 first-place Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

McIlroy earns a five-year PGA Tour exemption for winning the FedEx Cup.

A total of 29 players finished the tournament in the 48th event of the 2020-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made. Will Zalatoris did not compete in the event due to back injury and earned $500,000 for 30th place.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule is over, with the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season starting in two weeks with the Fortinet Championship in California.

2022 Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

