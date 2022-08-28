2022 Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/28/2022 at 6:00 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who prevailed by a shot to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Starting the final round six shots behind No. 1 seed and leader Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy tracked down Scheffler and ultimately took the lead late in the round. He held on down the stretch, including nervy play of the par-5 18th hole, to win the FedEx Cup for the third time.

Scheffler made par on the final hole to secure a share of second place with Sungjae Im.

McIlroy won the $18,000,000 winner's share of the $59,725,000 purse.

Tour Championship recap notes

McIlroy had the lowest 72-hole score in the event without starting strokes, meaning he won the 38 first-place Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

McIlroy earns a five-year PGA Tour exemption for winning the FedEx Cup.

A total of 29 players finished the tournament in the 48th event of the 2020-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made. Will Zalatoris did not compete in the event due to back injury and earned $500,000 for 30th place.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule is over, with the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season starting in two weeks with the Fortinet Championship in California.

2022 Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR HCP 72H R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL MONEY
1 Rory McIlroy -21 -4 -17 67 67 63 66 263 $18,000,000
T2 Scottie Scheffler -20 -10 -10 65 66 66 73 270 $5,750,000
T2 Sungjae Im -20 -4 -16 67 65 66 66 264 $5,750,000
4 Xander Schauffele -18 -6 -12 66 63 70 69 268 $4,000,000
T5 Max Homa -17 -2 -15 71 62 66 66 265 $2,750,000
T5 Justin Thomas -17 -3 -14 67 68 63 68 266 $2,750,000
T7 Sepp Straka -16 -4 -12 68 68 64 68 268 $1,750,000
T7 Patrick Cantlay -16 -8 -8 70 66 66 70 272 $1,750,000
9 Tony Finau -15 -4 -11 72 66 67 64 269 $1,250,000
10 Tom Hoge -14 -1 -13 66 66 66 69 267 $1,000,000
T11 Hideki Matsuyama -13 -2 -11 70 66 63 70 269 $925,000
T11 Joaquin Niemann -13 -2 -11 64 67 69 69 269 $925,000
T13 Aaron Wise -12 0 -12 65 67 66 70 268 $825,000
T13 Jordan Spieth -12 -2 -10 68 68 69 65 270 $825,000
T15 J.T. Poston -11 0 -11 65 69 66 69 269 $715,000
T15 Viktor Hovland -11 -2 -9 71 68 67 65 271 $715,000
T15 Jon Rahm -11 -3 -8 67 63 71 71 272 $715,000
T15 Matt Fitzpatrick -11 -3 -8 64 71 67 70 272 $715,000
19 Cameron Young -10 -3 -7 67 67 70 69 273 $660,000
20 Cameron Smith -9 -4 -5 67 71 68 69 275 $640,000
T21 Billy Horschel -8 -1 -7 68 70 66 69 273 $600,000
T21 Brian Harman -8 -1 -7 68 70 68 67 273 $600,000
T21 Collin Morikawa -8 -1 -7 66 69 65 73 273 $600,000
24 Sam Burns -7 -5 -2 69 74 67 68 278 $565,000
25 Adam Scott -4 0 -4 68 70 68 70 276 $550,000
26 Corey Conners -3 -1 -2 74 66 71 67 278 $540,000
27 K.H. Lee -1 0 -1 68 72 69 70 279 $530,000
28 Sahith Theegala 1 0 1 71 72 67 71 281 $520,000
29 Scott Stallings 3 -3 6 70 74 69 73 286 $510,000

