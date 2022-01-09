2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned the PGA Tour win with a victory at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii.

Smith and Jon Rahm were locked in a one-on-one battle in the final pairing of the PGA Tour's winners-only event. In the end, Smith was a shot better, shooting 34-under 258 to hold off Rahm by a shot.

Rahm, for his part, had to make birdie on the final hole of the tournament to hold off Matt Jones, who closed with a course record-tying 12-under 61 on Sunday to finish in solo third place on 32-under total.

Smith won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.

Sentry Tournament of Champions recap notes

Smith earned 62 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Smith also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Smith a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 38 (of 38) players finished the tournament in the 10th event of the 2022-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2022-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Cameron Smith -34 65 64 64 65 258 $1,476,000 2 Jon Rahm -33 66 66 61 66 259 $810,000 3 Matt Jones -32 70 67 62 61 260 $515,000 4 Patrick Cantlay -26 66 67 66 67 266 $400,000 T5 Collin Morikawa -25 68 70 67 62 267 $286,000 T5 Justin Thomas -25 74 67 61 65 267 $286,000 T5 Daniel Berger -25 66 66 66 69 267 $286,000 T8 Kevin Kisner -24 69 68 66 65 268 $217,500 T8 Sungjae Im -24 67 67 65 69 268 $217,500 T10 Cam Davis -23 69 68 66 66 269 $188,000 T10 Marc Leishman -23 69 67 65 68 269 $188,000 12 Xander Schauffele -22 69 67 68 66 270 $170,000 T13 Kevin Na -21 67 68 68 68 271 $155,000 T13 Hideki Matsuyama -21 69 65 68 69 271 $155,000 T15 Seamus Power -20 71 65 69 67 272 $132,500 T15 Talor Gooch -20 68 70 67 67 272 $132,500 T15 Patrick Reed -20 74 64 66 68 272 $132,500 T15 Max Homa -20 72 67 65 68 272 $132,500 T19 Tony Finau -19 70 69 69 65 273 $123,000 T19 Sam Burns -19 72 64 68 69 273 $123,000 T21 Jordan Spieth -18 71 69 68 66 274 $119,000 T21 Stewart Cink -18 69 67 67 71 274 $119,000 T23 Billy Horschel -17 72 67 70 66 275 $115,500 T23 Si Woo Kim -17 71 65 69 70 275 $115,500 T25 Erik van Rooyen -16 67 70 70 69 276 $113,000 T25 Garrick Higgo -16 68 69 69 70 276 $113,000 T25 Bryson DeChambeau -16 69 68 67 72 276 $113,000 T28 Brooks Koepka -15 68 68 72 69 277 $110,500 T28 Joel Dahmen -15 68 69 69 71 277 $110,500 T30 Viktor Hovland -14 69 69 73 67 278 $108,000 T30 Phil Mickelson -14 71 69 70 68 278 $108,000 T30 Harris English -14 73 70 68 67 278 $108,000 T33 Branden Grace -13 69 69 74 67 279 $105,500 T33 K.H. Lee -13 72 71 69 67 279 $105,500 T35 Lucas Glover -10 74 69 70 69 282 $103,500 T35 Abraham Ancer -10 72 69 71 70 282 $103,500 37 Lucas Herbert -8 69 73 68 74 284 $102,000 38 Jason Kokrak -7 72 70 72 71 285 $101,000