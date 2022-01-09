2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/09/2022 at 8:11 pm
The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned the PGA Tour win with a victory at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii.

Smith and Jon Rahm were locked in a one-on-one battle in the final pairing of the PGA Tour's winners-only event. In the end, Smith was a shot better, shooting 34-under 258 to hold off Rahm by a shot.

Rahm, for his part, had to make birdie on the final hole of the tournament to hold off Matt Jones, who closed with a course record-tying 12-under 61 on Sunday to finish in solo third place on 32-under total.

Smith won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.

Sentry Tournament of Champions recap notes

Smith earned 62 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Smith also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Smith a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 38 (of 38) players finished the tournament in the 10th event of the 2022-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2022-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron Smith -34 65 64 64 65 258 $1,476,000
2 Jon Rahm -33 66 66 61 66 259 $810,000
3 Matt Jones -32 70 67 62 61 260 $515,000
4 Patrick Cantlay -26 66 67 66 67 266 $400,000
T5 Collin Morikawa -25 68 70 67 62 267 $286,000
T5 Justin Thomas -25 74 67 61 65 267 $286,000
T5 Daniel Berger -25 66 66 66 69 267 $286,000
T8 Kevin Kisner -24 69 68 66 65 268 $217,500
T8 Sungjae Im -24 67 67 65 69 268 $217,500
T10 Cam Davis -23 69 68 66 66 269 $188,000
T10 Marc Leishman -23 69 67 65 68 269 $188,000
12 Xander Schauffele -22 69 67 68 66 270 $170,000
T13 Kevin Na -21 67 68 68 68 271 $155,000
T13 Hideki Matsuyama -21 69 65 68 69 271 $155,000
T15 Seamus Power -20 71 65 69 67 272 $132,500
T15 Talor Gooch -20 68 70 67 67 272 $132,500
T15 Patrick Reed -20 74 64 66 68 272 $132,500
T15 Max Homa -20 72 67 65 68 272 $132,500
T19 Tony Finau -19 70 69 69 65 273 $123,000
T19 Sam Burns -19 72 64 68 69 273 $123,000
T21 Jordan Spieth -18 71 69 68 66 274 $119,000
T21 Stewart Cink -18 69 67 67 71 274 $119,000
T23 Billy Horschel -17 72 67 70 66 275 $115,500
T23 Si Woo Kim -17 71 65 69 70 275 $115,500
T25 Erik van Rooyen -16 67 70 70 69 276 $113,000
T25 Garrick Higgo -16 68 69 69 70 276 $113,000
T25 Bryson DeChambeau -16 69 68 67 72 276 $113,000
T28 Brooks Koepka -15 68 68 72 69 277 $110,500
T28 Joel Dahmen -15 68 69 69 71 277 $110,500
T30 Viktor Hovland -14 69 69 73 67 278 $108,000
T30 Phil Mickelson -14 71 69 70 68 278 $108,000
T30 Harris English -14 73 70 68 67 278 $108,000
T33 Branden Grace -13 69 69 74 67 279 $105,500
T33 K.H. Lee -13 72 71 69 67 279 $105,500
T35 Lucas Glover -10 74 69 70 69 282 $103,500
T35 Abraham Ancer -10 72 69 71 70 282 $103,500
37 Lucas Herbert -8 69 73 68 74 284 $102,000
38 Jason Kokrak -7 72 70 72 71 285 $101,000

