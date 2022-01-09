2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned the PGA Tour win with a victory at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii.
Smith and Jon Rahm were locked in a one-on-one battle in the final pairing of the PGA Tour's winners-only event. In the end, Smith was a shot better, shooting 34-under 258 to hold off Rahm by a shot.
Rahm, for his part, had to make birdie on the final hole of the tournament to hold off Matt Jones, who closed with a course record-tying 12-under 61 on Sunday to finish in solo third place on 32-under total.
Smith won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.
Sentry Tournament of Champions recap notes
Smith earned 62 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Smith also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Smith a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 38 (of 38) players finished the tournament in the 10th event of the 2022-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.
The 2022-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Sony Open in Hawaii.
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Cameron Smith
|-34
|65
|64
|64
|65
|258
|$1,476,000
|2
|Jon Rahm
|-33
|66
|66
|61
|66
|259
|$810,000
|3
|Matt Jones
|-32
|70
|67
|62
|61
|260
|$515,000
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|-26
|66
|67
|66
|67
|266
|$400,000
|T5
|Collin Morikawa
|-25
|68
|70
|67
|62
|267
|$286,000
|T5
|Justin Thomas
|-25
|74
|67
|61
|65
|267
|$286,000
|T5
|Daniel Berger
|-25
|66
|66
|66
|69
|267
|$286,000
|T8
|Kevin Kisner
|-24
|69
|68
|66
|65
|268
|$217,500
|T8
|Sungjae Im
|-24
|67
|67
|65
|69
|268
|$217,500
|T10
|Cam Davis
|-23
|69
|68
|66
|66
|269
|$188,000
|T10
|Marc Leishman
|-23
|69
|67
|65
|68
|269
|$188,000
|12
|Xander Schauffele
|-22
|69
|67
|68
|66
|270
|$170,000
|T13
|Kevin Na
|-21
|67
|68
|68
|68
|271
|$155,000
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-21
|69
|65
|68
|69
|271
|$155,000
|T15
|Seamus Power
|-20
|71
|65
|69
|67
|272
|$132,500
|T15
|Talor Gooch
|-20
|68
|70
|67
|67
|272
|$132,500
|T15
|Patrick Reed
|-20
|74
|64
|66
|68
|272
|$132,500
|T15
|Max Homa
|-20
|72
|67
|65
|68
|272
|$132,500
|T19
|Tony Finau
|-19
|70
|69
|69
|65
|273
|$123,000
|T19
|Sam Burns
|-19
|72
|64
|68
|69
|273
|$123,000
|T21
|Jordan Spieth
|-18
|71
|69
|68
|66
|274
|$119,000
|T21
|Stewart Cink
|-18
|69
|67
|67
|71
|274
|$119,000
|T23
|Billy Horschel
|-17
|72
|67
|70
|66
|275
|$115,500
|T23
|Si Woo Kim
|-17
|71
|65
|69
|70
|275
|$115,500
|T25
|Erik van Rooyen
|-16
|67
|70
|70
|69
|276
|$113,000
|T25
|Garrick Higgo
|-16
|68
|69
|69
|70
|276
|$113,000
|T25
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-16
|69
|68
|67
|72
|276
|$113,000
|T28
|Brooks Koepka
|-15
|68
|68
|72
|69
|277
|$110,500
|T28
|Joel Dahmen
|-15
|68
|69
|69
|71
|277
|$110,500
|T30
|Viktor Hovland
|-14
|69
|69
|73
|67
|278
|$108,000
|T30
|Phil Mickelson
|-14
|71
|69
|70
|68
|278
|$108,000
|T30
|Harris English
|-14
|73
|70
|68
|67
|278
|$108,000
|T33
|Branden Grace
|-13
|69
|69
|74
|67
|279
|$105,500
|T33
|K.H. Lee
|-13
|72
|71
|69
|67
|279
|$105,500
|T35
|Lucas Glover
|-10
|74
|69
|70
|69
|282
|$103,500
|T35
|Abraham Ancer
|-10
|72
|69
|71
|70
|282
|$103,500
|37
|Lucas Herbert
|-8
|69
|73
|68
|74
|284
|$102,000
|38
|Jason Kokrak
|-7
|72
|70
|72
|71
|285
|$101,000