2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour Suggested Links

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/14/2022 at 6:57 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Will Zalatoris, who earned his first PGA Tour win at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Zalatoris and Sepp Straka wound up in a playoff at 15-under 265. In an absolutely wild playoff, both players made pars on the first two playoff holes on No. 18.

Then on the par-3 11th hole, Zalatoris' tee shot found a rock wall around the green, while Straka was found the water. Zalatoris went to the drop zone to hit his third shot instead of from the rock wall, getting up-and-down for a winning bogey.

Lucas Glover and Brian Harman finished tied for third, three shots out of the playoff.

Zalatoris won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.

FedEx St. Jude Championship recap notes

Zalatoris earned approximately 67 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Zalatoris also earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the playoffs continue.

A total of 69 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 46th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 BMW Championship.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Will Zalatoris -15 71 63 65 66 265 $2,700,000
P2 Sepp Straka -15 64 66 68 67 265 $1,635,000
T3 Lucas Glover -12 65 68 69 66 268 $885,000
T3 Brian Harman -12 66 66 69 67 268 $885,000
T5 Adam Scott -11 66 67 70 66 269 $480,000
T5 Jon Rahm -11 67 69 67 66 269 $480,000
T5 Collin Morikawa -11 67 69 66 67 269 $480,000
T5 Tony Finau -11 64 68 69 68 269 $480,000
T5 Matt Fitzpatrick -11 68 66 67 68 269 $480,000
T5 Andrew Putnam -11 66 68 67 68 269 $480,000
T5 Trey Mullinax -11 66 67 66 70 269 $480,000
12 Sungjae Im -10 70 68 63 69 270 $348,750
T13 Lee Hodges -9 65 69 72 65 271 $260,893
T13 Justin Thomas -9 67 67 71 66 271 $260,893
T13 Cam Davis -9 67 71 67 66 271 $260,893
T13 Sahith Theegala -9 63 70 69 69 271 $260,893
T13 Joohyung Kim -9 66 70 66 69 271 $260,893
T13 Joaquin Niemann -9 71 66 65 69 271 $260,893
T13 Cameron Smith -9 67 65 69 70 271 $260,893
T20 J.T. Poston -8 64 72 68 68 272 $152,812
T20 Viktor Hovland -8 67 70 67 68 272 $152,812
T20 Kevin Kisner -8 69 64 70 69 272 $152,812
T20 Denny McCarthy -8 66 65 71 70 272 $152,812
T20 K.H. Lee -8 64 69 69 70 272 $152,812
T20 Dylan Frittelli -8 66 70 66 70 272 $152,812
T20 Ryan Palmer -8 65 67 69 71 272 $152,812
T20 Sam Burns -8 65 69 67 71 272 $152,812
T28 Corey Conners -7 67 71 67 68 273 $107,250
T28 Wyndham Clark -7 67 67 67 72 273 $107,250
T28 Troy Merritt -7 65 65 70 73 273 $107,250
T31 Maverick McNealy -6 67 67 75 65 274 $78,886
T31 Cameron Young -6 67 71 70 66 274 $78,886
T31 Aaron Wise -6 66 71 70 67 274 $78,886
T31 Taylor Moore -6 67 70 69 68 274 $78,886
T31 Emiliano Grillo -6 67 66 72 69 274 $78,886
T31 Michael Thompson -6 65 70 70 69 274 $78,886
T31 Tyrrell Hatton -6 65 70 69 70 274 $78,886
T31 Davis Riley -6 69 67 68 70 274 $78,886
T31 Keith Mitchell -6 68 69 67 70 274 $78,886
T31 Adam Schenk -6 71 66 66 71 274 $78,886
T31 Tyler Duncan -6 70 63 67 74 274 $78,886
T42 Si Woo Kim -5 62 73 72 68 275 $54,750
T42 Mito Pereira -5 67 71 68 69 275 $54,750
T42 Max Homa -5 66 69 69 71 275 $54,750
T42 J.J. Spaun -5 62 67 68 78 275 $54,750
T46 Mackenzie Hughes -4 67 70 71 68 276 $42,330
T46 Sebastián Muñoz -4 68 68 71 69 276 $42,330
T46 Shane Lowry -4 68 68 71 69 276 $42,330
T46 Stephan Jaeger -4 71 67 69 69 276 $42,330
T46 David Lipsky -4 67 70 69 70 276 $42,330
T51 Gary Woodland -3 69 69 73 66 277 $36,050
T51 Aaron Rai -3 69 68 69 71 277 $36,050
T51 Robert Streb -3 67 70 69 71 277 $36,050
T51 Sam Ryder -3 68 66 71 72 277 $36,050
T51 Chez Reavie -3 67 71 67 72 277 $36,050
T51 Adam Svensson -3 66 71 67 73 277 $36,050
T57 Beau Hossler -2 68 69 72 69 278 $34,200
T57 Xander Schauffele -2 68 68 73 69 278 $34,200
T57 Patrick Cantlay -2 67 68 71 72 278 $34,200
T57 Martin Laird -2 66 71 68 73 278 $34,200
T61 Greyson Sigg -1 70 68 72 69 279 $33,150
T61 James Hahn -1 65 69 72 73 279 $33,150
T61 Hayden Buckley -1 69 67 65 78 279 $33,150
T64 Marc Leishman 1 69 69 75 68 281 $32,250
T64 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 69 66 76 70 281 $32,250
T64 Rickie Fowler 1 65 71 72 73 281 $32,250
67 Brendon Todd 2 69 68 70 75 282 $31,650
68 Taylor Pendrith 3 66 70 74 73 283 $31,350
69 Adam Hadwin 9 69 67 76 77 289 $31,050

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.