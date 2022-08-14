2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Will Zalatoris, who earned his first PGA Tour win at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Zalatoris and Sepp Straka wound up in a playoff at 15-under 265. In an absolutely wild playoff, both players made pars on the first two playoff holes on No. 18.

Then on the par-3 11th hole, Zalatoris' tee shot found a rock wall around the green, while Straka was found the water. Zalatoris went to the drop zone to hit his third shot instead of from the rock wall, getting up-and-down for a winning bogey.

Lucas Glover and Brian Harman finished tied for third, three shots out of the playoff.

Zalatoris won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.

FedEx St. Jude Championship recap notes

Zalatoris earned approximately 67 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Zalatoris also earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the playoffs continue.

A total of 69 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 46th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 BMW Championship.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

