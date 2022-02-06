2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/06/2022 at 6:52 pm
The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Tom Hoge, who earned the PGA Tour win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Hoge was locked in a tight battle through the day with a handful of players, but with a birdie on the par-3 17th in the final round, he locked up a two-shot edge that led him to his first PGA Tour win. Hoge's final tally was 19-under 268.

Jordan Spieth, playing a group ahead of Hoge, was made bogey on the 17th hole and couldn't make up the gap on the par-5 18th. He finished in solo second, a shot ahead of Beau Hossler, who bogeyed the last to fall into solo third.

Hoge won the $1,566,000 winner's share of the $8,700,000 purse.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recap notes

Hoge earned 36 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Hoge also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Hoge a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 64 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 14th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 54-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

RELATED: 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tom Hoge -19 63 69 68 68 68 $1,566,000
2 Jordan Spieth -17 68 70 63 69 270 $948,300
3 Beau Hossler -16 70 65 65 71 271 $600,300
T4 Troy Merritt -15 68 67 70 67 272 $391,500
T4 Patrick Cantlay -15 65 68 68 71 272 $391,500
T6 Matt Fitzpatrick -14 69 67 69 68 273 $293,625
T6 Joel Dahmen -14 71 64 66 72 273 $293,625
T6 Andrew Putnam -14 65 67 68 73 273 $293,625
T9 Jonathan Byrd -13 66 72 69 67 274 $237,075
T9 Pat Perez -13 70 67 69 68 274 $237,075
T9 Seamus Power -13 64 64 74 72 274 $237,075
T12 Keith Mitchell -12 69 68 68 70 275 $193,575
T12 Denny McCarthy -12 68 70 66 71 275 $193,575
T14 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -11 71 70 66 69 276 $163,125
T14 Nick Taylor -11 69 69 69 69 276 $163,125
T16 Adam Hadwin -10 72 68 68 69 277 $119,842
T16 Taylor Moore -10 68 69 71 69 277 $119,842
T16 Lanto Griffin -10 69 73 65 70 277 $119,842
T16 Brendon Todd -10 68 69 70 70 277 $119,842
T16 Mackenzie Hughes -10 71 69 67 70 277 $119,842
T16 J.J. Spaun -10 72 70 64 71 277 $119,842
T16 Robert Garrigus -10 74 65 70 68 277 $119,842
T16 Sean O'Hair -10 67 67 71 72 277 $119,842
T24 David Lipsky -9 67 67 72 72 278 $74,602
T24 Bo Van Pelt -9 67 70 68 73 278 $74,602
T24 Dylan Frittelli -9 69 68 68 73 278 $74,602
T24 Jason Day -9 68 66 70 74 278 $74,602
T28 Nate Lashley -8 68 69 71 71 279 $59,595
T28 Ryan Armour -8 73 68 67 71 279 $59,595
T28 Trey Mullinax -8 70 71 68 70 279 $59,595
T28 Kelly Kraft -8 68 67 72 72 279 $59,595
T28 Vaughn Taylor -8 68 72 69 70 279 $59,595
T33 Austin Smotherman -7 65 68 75 72 280 $43,548
T33 Mark Hubbard -7 72 70 65 73 280 $43,548
T33 Russell Knox -7 70 69 70 71 280 $43,548
T33 Seth Reeves -7 71 70 68 71 280 $43,548
T33 Maverick McNealy -7 69 72 68 71 280 $43,548
T33 Satoshi Kodaira -7 68 67 71 74 280 $43,548
T33 Greyson Sigg -7 67 68 70 75 280 $43,548
T33 Doc Redman -7 66 71 73 70 280 $43,548
T33 Jimmy Walker -7 70 66 74 70 280 $43,548
T42 Ryan Moore -6 66 73 69 73 281 $29,195
T42 Peter Malnati -6 67 71 69 74 281 $29,195
T42 Jonas Blixt -6 64 72 73 72 281 $29,195
T42 Luke Donald -6 71 68 70 72 281 $29,195
T42 Seung-Yul Noh -6 71 72 66 72 281 $29,195
T42 Sung Kang -6 70 71 68 72 281 $29,195
T42 Austin Cook -6 70 66 74 71 281 $29,195
T49 Taylor Pendrith -5 70 69 69 74 282 $21,089
T49 Mark Baldwin -5 69 72 66 75 282 $21,089
T49 Davis Riley -5 69 70 68 75 282 $21,089
T49 Hayden Buckley -5 71 64 73 74 282 $21,089
T49 Camilo Villegas -5 67 72 70 73 282 $21,089
T49 Curtis Thompson -5 69 67 73 73 282 $21,089
T49 Tyler Duncan -5 68 68 73 73 282 $21,089
T49 Adam Svensson -5 69 63 77 73 282 $21,089
T49 Chris Stroud -5 69 71 69 73 282 $21,089
T49 Matthias Schwab -5 72 62 75 73 282 $21,089
59 Dylan Wu -4 69 69 72 73 283 $19,749
T60 Johnson Wagner -3 75 70 65 74 284 $19,488
T60 Brian Stuard -3 72 70 68 74 284 $19,488
62 Justin Rose -2 70 67 70 78 285 $19,227
63 Ben Kohles -1 68 70 72 76 286 $19,053
MDF Matthew NeSmith -4 69 69 73 MDF 211 $18,879
MDF Brandon Hagy -4 74 66 71 MDF 211 $17,748
MDF D.J. Trahan -4 69 71 71 MDF 211 $17,748
MDF Aaron Rai -4 72 71 68 MDF 211 $17,748
MDF Nick Watney -4 70 71 70 MDF 211 $17,748
MDF Wyndham Clark -4 68 71 72 MDF 211 $17,748
MDF Brian Harman -4 72 71 68 MDF 211 $17,748
MDF Chan Kim -4 70 71 70 MDF 211 $17,748
MDF Austin Eckroat -4 66 71 74 MDF 211 $17,748
MDF Sahith Theegala -4 69 68 74 MDF 211 $17,748
MDF David Hearn -4 72 69 70 MDF 211 $17,748
MDF Grayson Murray -4 69 69 73 MDF 211 $17,748
MDF Bill Haas -4 66 77 68 MDF 211 $17,748

