2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Tom Hoge, who earned the PGA Tour win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Hoge was locked in a tight battle through the day with a handful of players, but with a birdie on the par-3 17th in the final round, he locked up a two-shot edge that led him to his first PGA Tour win. Hoge's final tally was 19-under 268.
Jordan Spieth, playing a group ahead of Hoge, was made bogey on the 17th hole and couldn't make up the gap on the par-5 18th. He finished in solo second, a shot ahead of Beau Hossler, who bogeyed the last to fall into solo third.
Hoge won the $1,566,000 winner's share of the $8,700,000 purse.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recap notes
Hoge earned 36 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Hoge also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Hoge a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 64 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 14th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 54-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Tom Hoge
|-19
|63
|69
|68
|68
|68
|$1,566,000
|2
|Jordan Spieth
|-17
|68
|70
|63
|69
|270
|$948,300
|3
|Beau Hossler
|-16
|70
|65
|65
|71
|271
|$600,300
|T4
|Troy Merritt
|-15
|68
|67
|70
|67
|272
|$391,500
|T4
|Patrick Cantlay
|-15
|65
|68
|68
|71
|272
|$391,500
|T6
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-14
|69
|67
|69
|68
|273
|$293,625
|T6
|Joel Dahmen
|-14
|71
|64
|66
|72
|273
|$293,625
|T6
|Andrew Putnam
|-14
|65
|67
|68
|73
|273
|$293,625
|T9
|Jonathan Byrd
|-13
|66
|72
|69
|67
|274
|$237,075
|T9
|Pat Perez
|-13
|70
|67
|69
|68
|274
|$237,075
|T9
|Seamus Power
|-13
|64
|64
|74
|72
|274
|$237,075
|T12
|Keith Mitchell
|-12
|69
|68
|68
|70
|275
|$193,575
|T12
|Denny McCarthy
|-12
|68
|70
|66
|71
|275
|$193,575
|T14
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-11
|71
|70
|66
|69
|276
|$163,125
|T14
|Nick Taylor
|-11
|69
|69
|69
|69
|276
|$163,125
|T16
|Adam Hadwin
|-10
|72
|68
|68
|69
|277
|$119,842
|T16
|Taylor Moore
|-10
|68
|69
|71
|69
|277
|$119,842
|T16
|Lanto Griffin
|-10
|69
|73
|65
|70
|277
|$119,842
|T16
|Brendon Todd
|-10
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|$119,842
|T16
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-10
|71
|69
|67
|70
|277
|$119,842
|T16
|J.J. Spaun
|-10
|72
|70
|64
|71
|277
|$119,842
|T16
|Robert Garrigus
|-10
|74
|65
|70
|68
|277
|$119,842
|T16
|Sean O'Hair
|-10
|67
|67
|71
|72
|277
|$119,842
|T24
|David Lipsky
|-9
|67
|67
|72
|72
|278
|$74,602
|T24
|Bo Van Pelt
|-9
|67
|70
|68
|73
|278
|$74,602
|T24
|Dylan Frittelli
|-9
|69
|68
|68
|73
|278
|$74,602
|T24
|Jason Day
|-9
|68
|66
|70
|74
|278
|$74,602
|T28
|Nate Lashley
|-8
|68
|69
|71
|71
|279
|$59,595
|T28
|Ryan Armour
|-8
|73
|68
|67
|71
|279
|$59,595
|T28
|Trey Mullinax
|-8
|70
|71
|68
|70
|279
|$59,595
|T28
|Kelly Kraft
|-8
|68
|67
|72
|72
|279
|$59,595
|T28
|Vaughn Taylor
|-8
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$59,595
|T33
|Austin Smotherman
|-7
|65
|68
|75
|72
|280
|$43,548
|T33
|Mark Hubbard
|-7
|72
|70
|65
|73
|280
|$43,548
|T33
|Russell Knox
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|71
|280
|$43,548
|T33
|Seth Reeves
|-7
|71
|70
|68
|71
|280
|$43,548
|T33
|Maverick McNealy
|-7
|69
|72
|68
|71
|280
|$43,548
|T33
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-7
|68
|67
|71
|74
|280
|$43,548
|T33
|Greyson Sigg
|-7
|67
|68
|70
|75
|280
|$43,548
|T33
|Doc Redman
|-7
|66
|71
|73
|70
|280
|$43,548
|T33
|Jimmy Walker
|-7
|70
|66
|74
|70
|280
|$43,548
|T42
|Ryan Moore
|-6
|66
|73
|69
|73
|281
|$29,195
|T42
|Peter Malnati
|-6
|67
|71
|69
|74
|281
|$29,195
|T42
|Jonas Blixt
|-6
|64
|72
|73
|72
|281
|$29,195
|T42
|Luke Donald
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|72
|281
|$29,195
|T42
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-6
|71
|72
|66
|72
|281
|$29,195
|T42
|Sung Kang
|-6
|70
|71
|68
|72
|281
|$29,195
|T42
|Austin Cook
|-6
|70
|66
|74
|71
|281
|$29,195
|T49
|Taylor Pendrith
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|74
|282
|$21,089
|T49
|Mark Baldwin
|-5
|69
|72
|66
|75
|282
|$21,089
|T49
|Davis Riley
|-5
|69
|70
|68
|75
|282
|$21,089
|T49
|Hayden Buckley
|-5
|71
|64
|73
|74
|282
|$21,089
|T49
|Camilo Villegas
|-5
|67
|72
|70
|73
|282
|$21,089
|T49
|Curtis Thompson
|-5
|69
|67
|73
|73
|282
|$21,089
|T49
|Tyler Duncan
|-5
|68
|68
|73
|73
|282
|$21,089
|T49
|Adam Svensson
|-5
|69
|63
|77
|73
|282
|$21,089
|T49
|Chris Stroud
|-5
|69
|71
|69
|73
|282
|$21,089
|T49
|Matthias Schwab
|-5
|72
|62
|75
|73
|282
|$21,089
|59
|Dylan Wu
|-4
|69
|69
|72
|73
|283
|$19,749
|T60
|Johnson Wagner
|-3
|75
|70
|65
|74
|284
|$19,488
|T60
|Brian Stuard
|-3
|72
|70
|68
|74
|284
|$19,488
|62
|Justin Rose
|-2
|70
|67
|70
|78
|285
|$19,227
|63
|Ben Kohles
|-1
|68
|70
|72
|76
|286
|$19,053
|MDF
|Matthew NeSmith
|-4
|69
|69
|73
|MDF
|211
|$18,879
|MDF
|Brandon Hagy
|-4
|74
|66
|71
|MDF
|211
|$17,748
|MDF
|D.J. Trahan
|-4
|69
|71
|71
|MDF
|211
|$17,748
|MDF
|Aaron Rai
|-4
|72
|71
|68
|MDF
|211
|$17,748
|MDF
|Nick Watney
|-4
|70
|71
|70
|MDF
|211
|$17,748
|MDF
|Wyndham Clark
|-4
|68
|71
|72
|MDF
|211
|$17,748
|MDF
|Brian Harman
|-4
|72
|71
|68
|MDF
|211
|$17,748
|MDF
|Chan Kim
|-4
|70
|71
|70
|MDF
|211
|$17,748
|MDF
|Austin Eckroat
|-4
|66
|71
|74
|MDF
|211
|$17,748
|MDF
|Sahith Theegala
|-4
|69
|68
|74
|MDF
|211
|$17,748
|MDF
|David Hearn
|-4
|72
|69
|70
|MDF
|211
|$17,748
|MDF
|Grayson Murray
|-4
|69
|69
|73
|MDF
|211
|$17,748
|MDF
|Bill Haas
|-4
|66
|77
|68
|MDF
|211
|$17,748