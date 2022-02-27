2022 The Honda Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/27/2022 at 6:03 pm
The 2022 The Honda Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Sepp Straka, who earned the PGA Tour win at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Straka began the day well back of 54-hole leader Daniel Berger, who struggled in the final round on Sunday. Coming down the stretch, Straka surged through the Bear Trap. On the final hole, he hit the longest drive of the day on the par-5 18th, then made the winning birdie to finish on 10-under 270.

Shane Lowry finished in solo second on 9-under total after a closing 68.

Berger finished in solo third on 8-under total, with Kurt Kitayama in solo fourth at 7-under 273.

Straka won the $1,444,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

The Honda Classic recap notes

Straka earned 42 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Straka also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Straka a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 73 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 17th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational and 2022 Puerto Rico Open.

2022 The Honda Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sepp Straka -10 71 64 69 66 270 $1,440,000
2 Shane Lowry -9 70 67 67 67 271 $872,000
3 Kurt Kitayama -8 64 69 71 68 272 $552,000
4 Daniel Berger -7 65 65 69 74 273 $392,000
T5 Gary Woodland -4 69 69 71 67 276 $309,000
T5 Alex Noren -4 69 69 70 68 276 $309,000
T7 Matthias Schwab -3 67 72 70 68 277 $260,000
T7 Chris Kirk -3 65 68 71 73 277 $260,000
T9 Keith Mitchell -2 71 70 69 68 278 $194,000
T9 Brian Stuard -2 70 70 69 69 278 $194,000
T9 John Huh -2 72 65 71 70 278 $194,000
T9 Lee Hodges -2 71 66 71 70 278 $194,000
T9 Sam Ryder -2 71 68 69 70 278 $194,000
T9 Adam Svensson -2 69 65 71 73 278 $194,000
15 Mark Hubbard -1 70 64 75 70 279 $146,000
T16 Cameron Young E 68 73 74 65 280 $106,533
T16 Nick Taylor E 77 65 71 67 280 $106,533
T16 C.T. Pan E 70 70 71 69 280 $106,533
T16 Brooks Koepka E 68 72 71 69 280 $106,533
T16 Kevin Streelman E 71 71 68 70 280 $106,533
T16 Billy Horschel E 68 74 68 70 280 $106,533
T16 Beau Hossler E 69 69 71 71 280 $106,533
T16 Dylan Frittelli E 68 70 70 72 280 $106,533
T16 Martin Contini E 68 70 70 72 280 $106,533
T25 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 69 71 75 66 281 $62,800
T25 Bill Haas 1 70 72 71 68 281 $62,800
T25 Taylor Pendrith 1 69 69 74 69 281 $62,800
T25 Matthew NeSmith 1 72 70 70 69 281 $62,800
T25 Chase Seiffert 1 69 66 75 71 281 $62,800
T30 Callum Tarren 2 68 73 75 66 282 $43,133
T30 Lucas Glover 2 69 72 74 67 282 $43,133
T30 J.J. Spaun 2 71 71 72 68 282 $43,133
T30 Denny McCarthy 2 71 71 71 69 282 $43,133
T30 Trey Mullinax 2 72 70 71 69 282 $43,133
T30 Louis Oosthuizen 2 75 65 72 70 282 $43,133
T30 Rick Lamb 2 72 70 70 70 282 $43,133
T30 Mito Pereira 2 68 71 72 71 282 $43,133
T30 Ian Poulter 2 71 71 69 71 282 $43,133
T30 Dylan Wu 2 68 73 69 72 282 $43,133
T30 Andrew Kozan 2 67 75 68 72 282 $43,133
T30 Nick Watney 2 71 67 71 73 282 $43,133
T42 Brian Gay 3 76 66 73 68 283 $27,600
T42 J.T. Poston 3 70 70 73 70 283 $27,600
T42 Davis Riley 3 70 72 71 70 283 $27,600
T42 Jhonattan Vegas 3 69 71 72 71 283 $27,600
T42 Rickie Fowler 3 72 70 70 71 283 $27,600
T42 Lee Westwood 3 69 70 71 73 283 $27,600
T48 Danny Willett 4 67 72 77 68 284 $20,286
T48 Stephan Jaeger 4 68 73 75 68 284 $20,286
T48 Brendon Todd 4 74 67 74 69 284 $20,286
T48 Martin Trainer 4 69 72 74 69 284 $20,286
T48 Rory Sabbatini 4 65 74 72 73 284 $20,286
T48 K.H. Lee 4 70 72 69 73 284 $20,286
T48 Mackenzie Hughes 4 70 70 70 74 284 $20,286
T55 Peter Uihlein 5 67 72 78 68 285 $18,160
T55 Brett Drewitt 5 74 68 75 68 285 $18,160
T55 Vaughn Taylor 5 73 68 75 69 285 $18,160
T55 Russell Knox 5 69 69 75 72 285 $18,160
T55 David Lipsky 5 68 71 74 72 285 $18,160
T55 Alex Smalley 5 71 70 72 72 285 $18,160
T55 Roger Sloan 5 69 68 75 73 285 $18,160
T55 Samuel Stevens 5 70 68 73 74 285 $18,160
T55 Curtis Thompson 5 70 72 68 75 285 $18,160
T64 Justin Lower 6 73 69 74 70 286 $17,280
T64 Patrick Rodgers 6 68 74 72 72 286 $17,280
T66 Bronson Burgoon 7 68 72 77 70 287 $16,800
T66 Garrick Higgo 7 68 72 75 72 287 $16,800
T66 William McGirt 7 68 70 75 74 287 $16,800
T66 Aaron Rai 7 67 72 73 75 287 $16,800
T70 Ryan Palmer 8 68 74 75 71 288 $16,320
T70 Joshua Creel 8 72 69 73 74 288 $16,320
T72 Robert Streb 12 72 69 81 70 292 $16,000
T72 Austin Cook 12 72 70 80 70 292 $16,000

