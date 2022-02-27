2022 The Honda Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Honda Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Sepp Straka, who earned the PGA Tour win at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Straka began the day well back of 54-hole leader Daniel Berger, who struggled in the final round on Sunday. Coming down the stretch, Straka surged through the Bear Trap. On the final hole, he hit the longest drive of the day on the par-5 18th, then made the winning birdie to finish on 10-under 270.

Shane Lowry finished in solo second on 9-under total after a closing 68.

Berger finished in solo third on 8-under total, with Kurt Kitayama in solo fourth at 7-under 273.

Straka won the $1,444,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

The Honda Classic recap notes

Straka earned 42 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Straka also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Straka a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 73 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 17th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational and 2022 Puerto Rico Open.

2022 The Honda Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

