2022 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 BMW Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who successfully defended his title with another PGA Tour win at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Del.

Cantlay and Scott Stallings were locked in a tight back-nine battle, with Cantlay ultimately prevailing on 14-under 270 to take a one-shot win over Stallings.

Cantlay is the first player to successfully defend the title in a FedEx Cup playoff event, while Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele finished in a tie for third place.

Cantlay won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.

BMW Championship recap notes

Cantlay earned approximately 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Cantlay also earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the playoffs continue.

A total of 67 (of 68) players finished the tournament in the 47th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Tour Championship.

2022 BMW Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

