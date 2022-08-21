2022 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/21/2022 at 10:38 pm
The 2022 BMW Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who successfully defended his title with another PGA Tour win at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Del.

Cantlay and Scott Stallings were locked in a tight back-nine battle, with Cantlay ultimately prevailing on 14-under 270 to take a one-shot win over Stallings.

Cantlay is the first player to successfully defend the title in a FedEx Cup playoff event, while Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele finished in a tie for third place.

Cantlay won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.

BMW Championship recap notes

Cantlay earned approximately 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Cantlay also earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the playoffs continue.

A total of 67 (of 68) players finished the tournament in the 47th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Tour Championship.

2022 BMW Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Patrick Cantlay -14 68 68 65 69 270 $2,700,000
2 Scott Stallings -13 68 68 66 69 271 $1,620,000
T3 Scottie Scheffler -11 68 67 68 70 273 $870,000
T3 Xander Schauffele -11 67 69 66 71 273 $870,000
T5 K.H. Lee -10 68 70 71 65 274 $547,500
T5 Corey Conners -10 68 67 70 69 274 $547,500
T5 Adam Scott -10 65 69 69 71 274 $547,500
T8 Jon Rahm -9 73 70 65 67 275 $420,000
T8 Rory McIlroy -9 68 68 70 69 275 $420,000
T8 Taylor Pendrith -9 71 68 67 69 275 $420,000
T8 Joaquin Niemann -9 69 68 68 70 275 $420,000
T12 Shane Lowry -8 66 71 71 68 276 $315,000
T12 Trey Mullinax -8 71 68 69 68 276 $315,000
T12 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 67 73 67 69 276 $315,000
T15 Sahith Theegala -7 72 68 69 68 277 $247,500
T15 Lucas Herbert -7 70 70 68 69 277 $247,500
T15 Sungjae Im -7 70 69 67 71 277 $247,500
T15 Aaron Wise -7 69 68 67 73 277 $247,500
T19 Jordan Spieth -6 68 67 74 69 278 $188,250
T19 Kurt Kitayama -6 71 66 72 69 278 $188,250
T19 Emiliano Grillo -6 68 71 70 69 278 $188,250
T19 Sam Burns -6 69 69 70 70 278 $188,250
T23 J.J. Spaun -5 68 74 67 70 279 $133,500
T23 Max Homa -5 72 69 68 70 279 $133,500
T23 Cameron Young -5 67 68 72 72 279 $133,500
T23 Tyrrell Hatton -5 67 71 69 72 279 $133,500
T23 Andrew Putnam -5 73 68 66 72 279 $133,500
T28 Sepp Straka -4 72 72 68 68 280 $104,250
T28 Tony Finau -4 77 68 67 68 280 $104,250
T28 Marc Leishman -4 68 71 71 70 280 $104,250
T28 Denny McCarthy -4 68 72 66 74 280 $104,250
T32 Maverick McNealy -3 70 71 72 68 281 $88,750
T32 Keith Mitchell -3 74 66 70 71 281 $88,750
T32 Brendan Steele -3 76 67 65 73 281 $88,750
T35 Viktor Hovland -2 73 69 75 65 282 $67,750
T35 Sebastián Muñoz -2 70 74 69 69 282 $67,750
T35 Cam Davis -2 69 67 75 71 282 $67,750
T35 Brian Harman -2 72 71 68 71 282 $67,750
T35 Billy Horschel -2 69 73 69 71 282 $67,750
T35 Russell Henley -2 67 71 72 72 282 $67,750
T35 Matt Kuchar -2 69 71 70 72 282 $67,750
T35 J.T. Poston -2 72 69 68 73 282 $67,750
T35 Hideki Matsuyama -2 70 67 71 74 282 $67,750
T44 Alex Smalley -1 69 76 69 69 283 $48,000
T44 Adam Hadwin -1 69 70 72 72 283 $48,000
T44 Taylor Moore -1 73 70 68 72 283 $48,000
T44 Collin Morikawa -1 67 72 65 79 283 $48,000
T48 Kevin Kisner E 71 75 70 68 284 $38,700
T48 Tom Hoge E 70 70 74 70 284 $38,700
T48 Matt Fitzpatrick E 69 73 71 71 284 $38,700
T48 Harold Varner III E 66 71 71 76 284 $38,700
T52 Justin Thomas 1 66 73 75 71 285 $35,700
T52 Alex Noren 1 72 69 72 72 285 $35,700
T54 Chez Reavie 2 67 72 77 70 286 $34,350
T54 Mito Pereira 2 74 73 70 69 286 $34,350
T54 Joohyung Kim 2 71 71 74 70 286 $34,350
T54 Davis Riley 2 77 68 67 74 286 $34,350
T58 Mackenzie Hughes 3 75 68 72 72 287 $33,300
T58 Troy Merritt 3 69 72 73 73 287 $33,300
T58 Keegan Bradley 3 64 74 73 76 287 $33,300
T61 Luke List 4 78 68 69 73 288 $32,550
T61 Chris Kirk 4 70 71 73 74 288 $32,550
63 Cameron Tringale 5 72 69 76 72 289 $32,100
64 Wyndham Clark 6 77 76 67 70 290 $31,800
65 Seamus Power 7 71 68 77 75 291 $31,500
66 Lucas Glover 8 75 70 71 76 292 $31,200
67 Si Woo Kim 10 78 70 68 78 294 $30,900

