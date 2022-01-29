2022 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Luke List, who earned the PGA Tour win with a victory at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.

Will Zalatoris and Luke List went into a playoff after both players completed regulation with a 72-hole total of 15-under 273. List made a birdie on the 72nd hole to first post that number some two hours before Zalatoris narrowly missed a birdie putt on the same hole to win.

In the playoff on the par-5 18th, both players found the bunker off the tee. After both laid up, List hit his third shot to tap-in range for birdie. Zalatoris missed his 10-footer to tie, and List won his first PGA Tour title.

List won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

Farmers Insurance Open recap notes

List earned 60 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

List also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning List a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 79 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 13th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Luke List -15 67 68 72 66 273 $1,512,000 P2 Will Zalatoris -15 69 68 65 71 273 $915,600 T3 Jon Rahm -14 66 65 72 71 274 $445,200 T3 Cameron Tringale -14 67 65 72 70 274 $445,200 T3 Jason Day -14 70 65 67 72 274 $445,200 T6 Joaquin Niemann -13 69 68 71 67 275 $265,020 T6 Justin Rose -13 67 71 69 68 275 $265,020 T6 Pat Perez -13 72 68 67 68 275 $265,020 T6 Sungjae Im -13 70 66 68 71 275 $265,020 T6 Aaron Rai -13 67 68 68 72 275 $265,020 T11 Austin Smotherman -12 67 71 72 66 276 $186,900 T11 Michael Thompson -12 64 73 70 69 276 $186,900 T11 Taylor Montgomery -12 72 64 71 69 276 $186,900 T11 Si Woo Kim -12 71 64 70 71 276 $186,900 T11 Billy Horschel -12 63 73 69 71 276 $186,900 T16 Marc Leishman -11 71 67 69 70 277 $132,300 T16 Sepp Straka -11 73 66 67 71 277 $132,300 T16 Taylor Pendrith -11 67 71 68 71 277 $132,300 T16 Ryan Palmer -11 67 69 69 72 277 $132,300 T20 Talor Gooch -10 73 66 72 67 278 $95,508 T20 Scottie Scheffler -10 70 67 70 71 278 $95,508 T20 Daniel Berger -10 67 72 68 71 278 $95,508 T20 Cameron Young -10 67 74 64 73 278 $95,508 T20 Justin Thomas -10 68 63 73 74 278 $95,508 T25 Doc Redman -9 74 63 72 70 279 $65,940 T25 Sahith Theegala -9 67 68 73 71 279 $65,940 T25 Mito Pereira -9 69 69 70 71 279 $65,940 T25 Peter Malnati -9 67 66 73 73 279 $65,940 T25 Dustin Johnson -9 68 69 69 73 279 $65,940 T30 Nick Taylor -8 73 65 71 71 280 $53,760 T30 Hideki Matsuyama -8 72 67 73 68 280 $53,760 T30 Lanto Griffin -8 73 68 74 65 280 $53,760 T30 Maverick McNealy -8 67 71 67 75 280 $53,760 T34 Doug Ghim -7 66 73 71 71 281 $43,764 T34 J.J. Spaun -7 73 66 71 71 281 $43,764 T34 Xander Schauffele -7 68 72 69 72 281 $43,764 T34 Matthew NeSmith -7 68 71 69 73 281 $43,764 T34 Greyson Sigg -7 72 68 72 69 281 $43,764 T39 Alex Noren -6 70 69 71 72 282 $33,180 T39 Kevin Streelman -6 70 71 69 72 282 $33,180 T39 Gary Woodland -6 72 68 69 73 282 $33,180 T39 Jhonattan Vegas -6 71 69 71 71 282 $33,180 T39 Sebastián Muñoz -6 74 65 70 73 282 $33,180 T39 Chad Ramey -6 71 67 73 71 282 $33,180 T39 Bill Haas -6 67 69 70 76 282 $33,180 T46 Patrick Reed -5 72 66 72 73 283 $22,008 T46 Cameron Champ -5 75 65 70 73 283 $22,008 T46 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 69 69 72 73 283 $22,008 T46 Kevin Tway -5 65 74 72 72 283 $22,008 T46 Jimmy Walker -5 69 70 69 75 283 $22,008 T46 Martin Laird -5 67 74 70 72 283 $22,008 T46 Hank Lebioda -5 74 67 72 70 283 $22,008 T46 Anirban Lahiri -5 71 70 72 70 283 $22,008 T46 Kevin Chappell -5 73 68 73 69 283 $22,008 T46 Scott Stallings -5 69 72 76 66 283 $22,008 T56 Cam Davis -4 68 72 71 73 284 $19,152 T56 Robert Streb -4 67 73 68 76 284 $19,152 T56 Alex Smalley -4 73 62 76 73 284 $19,152 T56 Wyndham Clark -4 69 72 72 71 284 $19,152 T56 Adam Schenk -4 69 62 75 78 284 $19,152 T56 David Lipsky -4 68 73 74 69 284 $19,152 T62 Patrick Rodgers -3 71 69 71 74 285 $18,480 T62 Francesco Molinari -3 66 72 73 74 285 $18,480 64 Matthew Wolff -2 71 70 71 74 286 $18,228 T65 Keegan Bradley -1 70 70 71 76 287 $17,976 T65 Adam Long -1 72 69 73 73 287 $17,976 T67 Joseph Bramlett E 73 66 71 78 288 $17,556 T67 Camilo Villegas E 70 69 73 76 288 $17,556 T67 Curtis Thompson E 70 71 72 75 288 $17,556 T70 Rory Sabbatini 1 71 68 73 77 289 $16,968 T70 Chez Reavie 1 70 70 73 76 289 $16,968 T70 Carlos Ortiz 1 72 69 75 73 289 $16,968 T70 Andrew Novak 1 71 70 77 71 289 $16,968 T74 Bronson Burgoon 2 70 70 74 76 290 $16,464 T74 Seung-Yul Noh 2 73 68 74 75 290 $16,464 76 Scott Piercy 4 72 66 76 78 292 $16,212 77 Michael Gligic 5 67 74 75 77 293 $16,044 78 C.T. Pan 7 67 72 77 79 295 $15,876 79 Adam Svensson 10 72 69 79 78 298 $15,708