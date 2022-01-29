2022 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Luke List, who earned the PGA Tour win with a victory at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.
Will Zalatoris and Luke List went into a playoff after both players completed regulation with a 72-hole total of 15-under 273. List made a birdie on the 72nd hole to first post that number some two hours before Zalatoris narrowly missed a birdie putt on the same hole to win.
In the playoff on the par-5 18th, both players found the bunker off the tee. After both laid up, List hit his third shot to tap-in range for birdie. Zalatoris missed his 10-footer to tie, and List won his first PGA Tour title.
List won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.
Farmers Insurance Open recap notes
List earned 60 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
List also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning List a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 79 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 13th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
2022 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Luke List
|-15
|67
|68
|72
|66
|273
|$1,512,000
|P2
|Will Zalatoris
|-15
|69
|68
|65
|71
|273
|$915,600
|T3
|Jon Rahm
|-14
|66
|65
|72
|71
|274
|$445,200
|T3
|Cameron Tringale
|-14
|67
|65
|72
|70
|274
|$445,200
|T3
|Jason Day
|-14
|70
|65
|67
|72
|274
|$445,200
|T6
|Joaquin Niemann
|-13
|69
|68
|71
|67
|275
|$265,020
|T6
|Justin Rose
|-13
|67
|71
|69
|68
|275
|$265,020
|T6
|Pat Perez
|-13
|72
|68
|67
|68
|275
|$265,020
|T6
|Sungjae Im
|-13
|70
|66
|68
|71
|275
|$265,020
|T6
|Aaron Rai
|-13
|67
|68
|68
|72
|275
|$265,020
|T11
|Austin Smotherman
|-12
|67
|71
|72
|66
|276
|$186,900
|T11
|Michael Thompson
|-12
|64
|73
|70
|69
|276
|$186,900
|T11
|Taylor Montgomery
|-12
|72
|64
|71
|69
|276
|$186,900
|T11
|Si Woo Kim
|-12
|71
|64
|70
|71
|276
|$186,900
|T11
|Billy Horschel
|-12
|63
|73
|69
|71
|276
|$186,900
|T16
|Marc Leishman
|-11
|71
|67
|69
|70
|277
|$132,300
|T16
|Sepp Straka
|-11
|73
|66
|67
|71
|277
|$132,300
|T16
|Taylor Pendrith
|-11
|67
|71
|68
|71
|277
|$132,300
|T16
|Ryan Palmer
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|72
|277
|$132,300
|T20
|Talor Gooch
|-10
|73
|66
|72
|67
|278
|$95,508
|T20
|Scottie Scheffler
|-10
|70
|67
|70
|71
|278
|$95,508
|T20
|Daniel Berger
|-10
|67
|72
|68
|71
|278
|$95,508
|T20
|Cameron Young
|-10
|67
|74
|64
|73
|278
|$95,508
|T20
|Justin Thomas
|-10
|68
|63
|73
|74
|278
|$95,508
|T25
|Doc Redman
|-9
|74
|63
|72
|70
|279
|$65,940
|T25
|Sahith Theegala
|-9
|67
|68
|73
|71
|279
|$65,940
|T25
|Mito Pereira
|-9
|69
|69
|70
|71
|279
|$65,940
|T25
|Peter Malnati
|-9
|67
|66
|73
|73
|279
|$65,940
|T25
|Dustin Johnson
|-9
|68
|69
|69
|73
|279
|$65,940
|T30
|Nick Taylor
|-8
|73
|65
|71
|71
|280
|$53,760
|T30
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-8
|72
|67
|73
|68
|280
|$53,760
|T30
|Lanto Griffin
|-8
|73
|68
|74
|65
|280
|$53,760
|T30
|Maverick McNealy
|-8
|67
|71
|67
|75
|280
|$53,760
|T34
|Doug Ghim
|-7
|66
|73
|71
|71
|281
|$43,764
|T34
|J.J. Spaun
|-7
|73
|66
|71
|71
|281
|$43,764
|T34
|Xander Schauffele
|-7
|68
|72
|69
|72
|281
|$43,764
|T34
|Matthew NeSmith
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|73
|281
|$43,764
|T34
|Greyson Sigg
|-7
|72
|68
|72
|69
|281
|$43,764
|T39
|Alex Noren
|-6
|70
|69
|71
|72
|282
|$33,180
|T39
|Kevin Streelman
|-6
|70
|71
|69
|72
|282
|$33,180
|T39
|Gary Woodland
|-6
|72
|68
|69
|73
|282
|$33,180
|T39
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-6
|71
|69
|71
|71
|282
|$33,180
|T39
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-6
|74
|65
|70
|73
|282
|$33,180
|T39
|Chad Ramey
|-6
|71
|67
|73
|71
|282
|$33,180
|T39
|Bill Haas
|-6
|67
|69
|70
|76
|282
|$33,180
|T46
|Patrick Reed
|-5
|72
|66
|72
|73
|283
|$22,008
|T46
|Cameron Champ
|-5
|75
|65
|70
|73
|283
|$22,008
|T46
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-5
|69
|69
|72
|73
|283
|$22,008
|T46
|Kevin Tway
|-5
|65
|74
|72
|72
|283
|$22,008
|T46
|Jimmy Walker
|-5
|69
|70
|69
|75
|283
|$22,008
|T46
|Martin Laird
|-5
|67
|74
|70
|72
|283
|$22,008
|T46
|Hank Lebioda
|-5
|74
|67
|72
|70
|283
|$22,008
|T46
|Anirban Lahiri
|-5
|71
|70
|72
|70
|283
|$22,008
|T46
|Kevin Chappell
|-5
|73
|68
|73
|69
|283
|$22,008
|T46
|Scott Stallings
|-5
|69
|72
|76
|66
|283
|$22,008
|T56
|Cam Davis
|-4
|68
|72
|71
|73
|284
|$19,152
|T56
|Robert Streb
|-4
|67
|73
|68
|76
|284
|$19,152
|T56
|Alex Smalley
|-4
|73
|62
|76
|73
|284
|$19,152
|T56
|Wyndham Clark
|-4
|69
|72
|72
|71
|284
|$19,152
|T56
|Adam Schenk
|-4
|69
|62
|75
|78
|284
|$19,152
|T56
|David Lipsky
|-4
|68
|73
|74
|69
|284
|$19,152
|T62
|Patrick Rodgers
|-3
|71
|69
|71
|74
|285
|$18,480
|T62
|Francesco Molinari
|-3
|66
|72
|73
|74
|285
|$18,480
|64
|Matthew Wolff
|-2
|71
|70
|71
|74
|286
|$18,228
|T65
|Keegan Bradley
|-1
|70
|70
|71
|76
|287
|$17,976
|T65
|Adam Long
|-1
|72
|69
|73
|73
|287
|$17,976
|T67
|Joseph Bramlett
|E
|73
|66
|71
|78
|288
|$17,556
|T67
|Camilo Villegas
|E
|70
|69
|73
|76
|288
|$17,556
|T67
|Curtis Thompson
|E
|70
|71
|72
|75
|288
|$17,556
|T70
|Rory Sabbatini
|1
|71
|68
|73
|77
|289
|$16,968
|T70
|Chez Reavie
|1
|70
|70
|73
|76
|289
|$16,968
|T70
|Carlos Ortiz
|1
|72
|69
|75
|73
|289
|$16,968
|T70
|Andrew Novak
|1
|71
|70
|77
|71
|289
|$16,968
|T74
|Bronson Burgoon
|2
|70
|70
|74
|76
|290
|$16,464
|T74
|Seung-Yul Noh
|2
|73
|68
|74
|75
|290
|$16,464
|76
|Scott Piercy
|4
|72
|66
|76
|78
|292
|$16,212
|77
|Michael Gligic
|5
|67
|74
|75
|77
|293
|$16,044
|78
|C.T. Pan
|7
|67
|72
|77
|79
|295
|$15,876
|79
|Adam Svensson
|10
|72
|69
|79
|78
|298
|$15,708