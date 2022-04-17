2022 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Jordan Spieth, who earned the PGA Tour win in a playoff at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

In a tight final round with a lot of back and forth among the contenders, Spieth shot 5-under 66 and got in the clubhouse early. With the leaders struggling, Patrick Cantlay managed to make a birdie on the 17th hole to tie the lead and force a playoff with a tie at 13-under 271.

In the playoff on the 18th hole, both players found the front greenside bunker with their approach shots. Spieth, with a foot out of the bunker, went first and hit his explosion shot to a foot.

Cantlay, whose ball buried in the sand, was unable to get up and down to force another playoff hole.

Seven players finished tied for third on 12-under total.

Spieth won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

RBC Heritage recap notes

Spieth earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Spieth also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 71 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the 26th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2022 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details