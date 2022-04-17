2022 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Jordan Spieth, who earned the PGA Tour win in a playoff at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
In a tight final round with a lot of back and forth among the contenders, Spieth shot 5-under 66 and got in the clubhouse early. With the leaders struggling, Patrick Cantlay managed to make a birdie on the 17th hole to tie the lead and force a playoff with a tie at 13-under 271.
In the playoff on the 18th hole, both players found the front greenside bunker with their approach shots. Spieth, with a foot out of the bunker, went first and hit his explosion shot to a foot.
Cantlay, whose ball buried in the sand, was unable to get up and down to force another playoff hole.
Seven players finished tied for third on 12-under total.
Spieth won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.
RBC Heritage recap notes
Spieth earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Spieth also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.
A total of 71 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the 26th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2022 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jordan Spieth
|-13
|69
|68
|68
|66
|271
|$1,440,000
|P2
|Patrick Cantlay
|-13
|-3
|67
|70
|68
|271
|$872,000
|T3
|Cam Davis
|-12
|69
|73
|67
|63
|272
|$330,857
|T3
|J.T. Poston
|-12
|68
|72
|68
|64
|272
|$330,857
|T3
|Cameron Young
|-12
|63
|73
|70
|66
|272
|$330,857
|T3
|Sepp Straka
|-12
|66
|71
|67
|68
|272
|$330,857
|T3
|Matt Kuchar
|-12
|68
|69
|67
|68
|272
|$330,857
|T3
|Shane Lowry
|-12
|66
|72
|65
|69
|272
|$330,857
|T3
|Harold Varner III
|-12
|67
|72
|63
|70
|272
|$330,857
|T10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-11
|71
|70
|64
|68
|273
|$210,000
|T10
|Erik van Rooyen
|-11
|69
|67
|67
|70
|273
|$210,000
|T12
|Tyler Duncan
|-9
|68
|73
|69
|65
|275
|$140,667
|T12
|Adam Long
|-9
|69
|73
|67
|66
|275
|$140,667
|T12
|Scott Piercy
|-9
|67
|72
|69
|67
|275
|$140,667
|T12
|Matthew NeSmith
|-9
|70
|68
|69
|68
|275
|$140,667
|T12
|Troy Merritt
|-9
|69
|70
|68
|68
|275
|$140,667
|T12
|Cameron Tringale
|-9
|69
|67
|70
|69
|275
|$140,667
|T12
|Joaquin Niemann
|-9
|65
|72
|69
|69
|275
|$140,667
|T12
|Corey Conners
|-9
|66
|72
|68
|69
|275
|$140,667
|T12
|Joel Dahmen
|-9
|69
|67
|69
|70
|275
|$140,667
|T21
|Daniel Berger
|-8
|71
|70
|68
|67
|276
|$83,920
|T21
|Graeme McDowell
|-8
|66
|76
|66
|68
|276
|$83,920
|T21
|Sungjae Im
|-8
|70
|70
|67
|69
|276
|$83,920
|T21
|Billy Horschel
|-8
|69
|69
|67
|71
|276
|$83,920
|T21
|Aaron Wise
|-8
|68
|68
|68
|72
|276
|$83,920
|T26
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-7
|67
|72
|71
|67
|277
|$54,844
|T26
|Collin Morikawa
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|68
|277
|$54,844
|T26
|Patton Kizzire
|-7
|67
|71
|70
|69
|277
|$54,844
|T26
|Adam Hadwin
|-7
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|$54,844
|T26
|Brendon Todd
|-7
|72
|68
|68
|69
|277
|$54,844
|T26
|Kevin Na
|-7
|70
|69
|68
|70
|277
|$54,844
|T26
|Mito Pereira
|-7
|66
|71
|69
|71
|277
|$54,844
|T26
|Maverick McNealy
|-7
|71
|70
|65
|71
|277
|$54,844
|T26
|Adam Svensson
|-7
|66
|73
|67
|71
|277
|$54,844
|T35
|Justin Thomas
|-6
|70
|71
|70
|67
|278
|$38,171
|T35
|Brian Harman
|-6
|72
|70
|68
|68
|278
|$38,171
|T35
|Branden Grace
|-6
|71
|70
|68
|69
|278
|$38,171
|T35
|Doug Ghim
|-6
|70
|72
|67
|69
|278
|$38,171
|T35
|Jason Kokrak
|-6
|70
|68
|70
|70
|278
|$38,171
|T35
|Wyndham Clark
|-6
|68
|73
|66
|71
|278
|$38,171
|T35
|Hudson Swafford
|-6
|69
|69
|66
|74
|278
|$38,171
|T42
|C.T. Pan
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|68
|279
|$27,600
|T42
|Si Woo Kim
|-5
|69
|70
|71
|69
|279
|$27,600
|T42
|Alex Noren
|-5
|70
|70
|67
|72
|279
|$27,600
|T42
|Peter Malnati
|-5
|69
|73
|65
|72
|279
|$27,600
|T42
|Robert Streb
|-5
|68
|67
|71
|73
|279
|$27,600
|T42
|Ian Poulter
|-5
|71
|68
|67
|73
|279
|$27,600
|T48
|Joseph Bramlett
|-4
|69
|73
|74
|64
|280
|$21,360
|T48
|Doc Redman
|-4
|69
|71
|70
|70
|280
|$21,360
|T48
|Lucas Glover
|-4
|68
|71
|68
|73
|280
|$21,360
|T51
|Pat Perez
|-3
|68
|73
|69
|71
|281
|$19,653
|T51
|Brian Gay
|-3
|67
|75
|68
|71
|281
|$19,653
|T51
|Danny Willett
|-3
|70
|72
|67
|72
|281
|$19,653
|T54
|Henrik Stenson
|-2
|71
|71
|72
|68
|282
|$18,880
|T54
|Charl Schwartzel
|-2
|68
|72
|71
|71
|282
|$18,880
|T56
|Luke Donald
|-1
|70
|69
|76
|68
|283
|$18,480
|T56
|Denny McCarthy
|-1
|67
|75
|70
|71
|283
|$18,480
|T56
|Jim Herman
|-1
|69
|71
|70
|73
|283
|$18,480
|T59
|Camilo Villegas
|E
|71
|67
|74
|72
|284
|$17,680
|T59
|Matthias Schwab
|E
|67
|74
|71
|72
|284
|$17,680
|T59
|Roger Sloan
|E
|68
|71
|72
|73
|284
|$17,680
|T59
|Webb Simpson
|E
|69
|73
|69
|73
|284
|$17,680
|T59
|Bill Haas
|E
|67
|74
|68
|75
|284
|$17,680
|T59
|Ben Martin
|E
|71
|70
|68
|75
|284
|$17,680
|T59
|Chad Ramey
|E
|67
|70
|71
|76
|284
|$17,680
|T66
|Anirban Lahiri
|1
|69
|73
|69
|74
|285
|$16,960
|T66
|Dylan Frittelli
|1
|70
|71
|68
|76
|285
|$16,960
|68
|Stewart Cink
|3
|67
|75
|71
|74
|287
|$16,720
|69
|Brian Stuard
|4
|73
|69
|75
|71
|288
|$16,560
|T70
|Jonathan Byrd
|6
|68
|74
|78
|70
|290
|$16,320
|T70
|Sahith Theegala
|6
|71
|70
|70
|79
|290
|$16,320