2022 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/17/2022 at 6:15 pm
The 2022 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Jordan Spieth, who earned the PGA Tour win in a playoff at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

In a tight final round with a lot of back and forth among the contenders, Spieth shot 5-under 66 and got in the clubhouse early. With the leaders struggling, Patrick Cantlay managed to make a birdie on the 17th hole to tie the lead and force a playoff with a tie at 13-under 271.

In the playoff on the 18th hole, both players found the front greenside bunker with their approach shots. Spieth, with a foot out of the bunker, went first and hit his explosion shot to a foot.

Cantlay, whose ball buried in the sand, was unable to get up and down to force another playoff hole.

Seven players finished tied for third on 12-under total.

Spieth won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

RBC Heritage recap notes

Spieth earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Spieth also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 71 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the 26th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2022 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jordan Spieth -13 69 68 68 66 271 $1,440,000
P2 Patrick Cantlay -13 -3 67 70 68 271 $872,000
T3 Cam Davis -12 69 73 67 63 272 $330,857
T3 J.T. Poston -12 68 72 68 64 272 $330,857
T3 Cameron Young -12 63 73 70 66 272 $330,857
T3 Sepp Straka -12 66 71 67 68 272 $330,857
T3 Matt Kuchar -12 68 69 67 68 272 $330,857
T3 Shane Lowry -12 66 72 65 69 272 $330,857
T3 Harold Varner III -12 67 72 63 70 272 $330,857
T10 Tommy Fleetwood -11 71 70 64 68 273 $210,000
T10 Erik van Rooyen -11 69 67 67 70 273 $210,000
T12 Tyler Duncan -9 68 73 69 65 275 $140,667
T12 Adam Long -9 69 73 67 66 275 $140,667
T12 Scott Piercy -9 67 72 69 67 275 $140,667
T12 Matthew NeSmith -9 70 68 69 68 275 $140,667
T12 Troy Merritt -9 69 70 68 68 275 $140,667
T12 Cameron Tringale -9 69 67 70 69 275 $140,667
T12 Joaquin Niemann -9 65 72 69 69 275 $140,667
T12 Corey Conners -9 66 72 68 69 275 $140,667
T12 Joel Dahmen -9 69 67 69 70 275 $140,667
T21 Daniel Berger -8 71 70 68 67 276 $83,920
T21 Graeme McDowell -8 66 76 66 68 276 $83,920
T21 Sungjae Im -8 70 70 67 69 276 $83,920
T21 Billy Horschel -8 69 69 67 71 276 $83,920
T21 Aaron Wise -8 68 68 68 72 276 $83,920
T26 Tyrrell Hatton -7 67 72 71 67 277 $54,844
T26 Collin Morikawa -7 70 70 69 68 277 $54,844
T26 Patton Kizzire -7 67 71 70 69 277 $54,844
T26 Adam Hadwin -7 69 69 70 69 277 $54,844
T26 Brendon Todd -7 72 68 68 69 277 $54,844
T26 Kevin Na -7 70 69 68 70 277 $54,844
T26 Mito Pereira -7 66 71 69 71 277 $54,844
T26 Maverick McNealy -7 71 70 65 71 277 $54,844
T26 Adam Svensson -7 66 73 67 71 277 $54,844
T35 Justin Thomas -6 70 71 70 67 278 $38,171
T35 Brian Harman -6 72 70 68 68 278 $38,171
T35 Branden Grace -6 71 70 68 69 278 $38,171
T35 Doug Ghim -6 70 72 67 69 278 $38,171
T35 Jason Kokrak -6 70 68 70 70 278 $38,171
T35 Wyndham Clark -6 68 73 66 71 278 $38,171
T35 Hudson Swafford -6 69 69 66 74 278 $38,171
T42 C.T. Pan -5 70 70 71 68 279 $27,600
T42 Si Woo Kim -5 69 70 71 69 279 $27,600
T42 Alex Noren -5 70 70 67 72 279 $27,600
T42 Peter Malnati -5 69 73 65 72 279 $27,600
T42 Robert Streb -5 68 67 71 73 279 $27,600
T42 Ian Poulter -5 71 68 67 73 279 $27,600
T48 Joseph Bramlett -4 69 73 74 64 280 $21,360
T48 Doc Redman -4 69 71 70 70 280 $21,360
T48 Lucas Glover -4 68 71 68 73 280 $21,360
T51 Pat Perez -3 68 73 69 71 281 $19,653
T51 Brian Gay -3 67 75 68 71 281 $19,653
T51 Danny Willett -3 70 72 67 72 281 $19,653
T54 Henrik Stenson -2 71 71 72 68 282 $18,880
T54 Charl Schwartzel -2 68 72 71 71 282 $18,880
T56 Luke Donald -1 70 69 76 68 283 $18,480
T56 Denny McCarthy -1 67 75 70 71 283 $18,480
T56 Jim Herman -1 69 71 70 73 283 $18,480
T59 Camilo Villegas E 71 67 74 72 284 $17,680
T59 Matthias Schwab E 67 74 71 72 284 $17,680
T59 Roger Sloan E 68 71 72 73 284 $17,680
T59 Webb Simpson E 69 73 69 73 284 $17,680
T59 Bill Haas E 67 74 68 75 284 $17,680
T59 Ben Martin E 71 70 68 75 284 $17,680
T59 Chad Ramey E 67 70 71 76 284 $17,680
T66 Anirban Lahiri 1 69 73 69 74 285 $16,960
T66 Dylan Frittelli 1 70 71 68 76 285 $16,960
68 Stewart Cink 3 67 75 71 74 287 $16,720
69 Brian Stuard 4 73 69 75 71 288 $16,560
T70 Jonathan Byrd 6 68 74 78 70 290 $16,320
T70 Sahith Theegala 6 71 70 70 79 290 $16,320

