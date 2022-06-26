2022 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/26/2022 at 6:06 pm
The 2022 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Xander Schauffele, who earned his second win of this PGA Tour season at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Schauffele wound up prevailing by two shots over Sahith Theegala and JT Poston on 19-under 261, including a tournament-ending birdie on the 72nd hole.

Theegala was leading by one on the final tee, but his tee shot on the par 4 ended up nearly at the lip of the bunker. Theegala sought to get to the green from the difficult lie, but he left his second shot in the bunker. He eventually left a bogey putt that lipped out. His double-bogey 6 dropped him into the tie for second.

Schauffele won the $1,494,000 winner's share of the $8,300,000 purse.

Travelers Championship recap notes

Schauffele earned 54 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Schauffele also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 71 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 36th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 John Deere Classic.

2022 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Xander Schauffele -19 63 63 67 68 261 $1,494,000
T2 J.T. Poston -17 62 70 67 64 263 $738,700
T2 Sahith Theegala -17 67 65 64 67 263 $738,700
4 Michael Thorbjornsen (a) -15 68 65 66 66 265 $0
5 Chesson Hadley -14 68 67 67 64 266 $406,700
T6 Keith Mitchell -12 66 68 67 67 268 $320,587
T6 Kevin Kisner -12 67 64 66 71 268 $320,587
T8 Scott Stallings -11 74 64 68 63 269 $243,605
T8 Brian Harman -11 68 69 66 66 269 $243,605
T8 Chez Reavie -11 67 69 66 67 269 $243,605
T8 William McGirt -11 66 70 66 67 269 $243,605
T8 Nick Hardy -11 67 64 68 70 269 $243,605
T13 John Huh -10 67 65 69 69 270 $159,775
T13 Tony Finau -10 68 68 65 69 270 $159,775
T13 Scottie Scheffler -10 68 67 65 70 270 $159,775
T13 Webb Simpson -10 64 69 66 71 270 $159,775
T13 Martin Laird -10 63 69 66 72 270 $159,775
T13 Patrick Cantlay -10 64 67 63 76 270 $159,775
T19 Luke List -9 68 68 70 65 271 $106,102
T19 Rory McIlroy -9 62 70 72 67 271 $106,102
T19 Keegan Bradley -9 69 69 66 67 271 $106,102
T19 Matthew NeSmith -9 65 67 68 71 271 $106,102
T19 Harris English -9 66 65 69 71 271 $106,102
T19 K.H. Lee -9 68 64 66 73 271 $106,102
T25 Ryan Armour -8 68 66 72 66 272 $61,835
T25 Kevin Streelman -8 71 67 67 67 272 $61,835
T25 Mackenzie Hughes -8 70 66 68 68 272 $61,835
T25 Bill Haas -8 72 64 68 68 272 $61,835
T25 Brendan Steele -8 68 66 69 69 272 $61,835
T25 Adam Long -8 68 65 70 69 272 $61,835
T25 Nate Lashley -8 68 68 67 69 272 $61,835
T25 Seamus Power -8 67 65 70 70 272 $61,835
T25 Adam Svensson -8 71 64 66 71 272 $61,835
T25 Lee Hodges -8 68 65 67 72 272 $61,835
T35 Sam Ryder -7 68 68 71 66 273 $43,243
T35 Chris Gotterup -7 68 68 70 67 273 $43,243
T35 Robert Streb -7 69 69 68 67 273 $43,243
T35 Wyndham Clark -7 66 68 71 68 273 $43,243
T35 Charles Howell III -7 64 68 70 71 273 $43,243
T40 Matthew Wolff -6 71 66 71 66 274 $36,105
T40 Michael Gligic -6 70 68 68 68 274 $36,105
T40 Aaron Rai -6 68 68 67 71 274 $36,105
T43 Hayden Buckley -5 67 68 69 71 275 $31,125
T43 Conrad Shindler -5 70 66 67 72 275 $31,125
T43 Harold Varner III -5 72 63 67 73 275 $31,125
T46 Matt Wallace -4 67 71 72 66 276 $23,679
T46 Tyler Duncan -4 69 67 71 69 276 $23,679
T46 Ben Silverman -4 70 68 69 69 276 $23,679
T46 Mark Hubbard -4 71 64 71 70 276 $23,679
T46 Andrew Novak -4 72 64 70 70 276 $23,679
T46 Tommy Fleetwood -4 69 66 70 71 276 $23,679
T46 Andrew Putnam -4 68 69 67 72 276 $23,679
T53 Matthias Schwab -3 69 68 71 69 277 $20,003
T53 Stewart Cink -3 71 66 71 69 277 $20,003
T53 Paul Barjon -3 71 67 66 73 277 $20,003
T56 Hank Lebioda -2 66 70 74 68 278 $19,007
T56 Jonas Blixt -2 69 66 73 70 278 $19,007
T56 Joseph Bramlett -2 67 71 70 70 278 $19,007
T56 Kelly Kraft -2 68 70 70 70 278 $19,007
T56 Luke Donald -2 70 67 70 71 278 $19,007
T56 Taylor Moore -2 68 68 70 72 278 $19,007
T56 Cam Davis -2 65 66 73 74 278 $19,007
63 Austin Cook -1 72 65 69 73 279 $18,343
T64 Patton Kizzire E 67 69 70 74 280 $18,011
T64 Davis Riley E 68 69 69 74 280 $18,011
T64 Peter Malnati E 69 68 69 74 280 $18,011
67 Kevin Tway 1 71 67 69 74 281 $17,679
68 Morgan Hoffmann 2 68 70 73 71 282 $17,513
69 Joel Dahmen 4 67 69 73 75 284 $17,347
T70 Lucas Glover 5 70 68 75 72 285 $17,098
T70 Harry Higgs 5 71 64 73 77 285 $17,098

