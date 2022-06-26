2022 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Xander Schauffele, who earned his second win of this PGA Tour season at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Schauffele wound up prevailing by two shots over Sahith Theegala and JT Poston on 19-under 261, including a tournament-ending birdie on the 72nd hole.

Theegala was leading by one on the final tee, but his tee shot on the par 4 ended up nearly at the lip of the bunker. Theegala sought to get to the green from the difficult lie, but he left his second shot in the bunker. He eventually left a bogey putt that lipped out. His double-bogey 6 dropped him into the tie for second.

Schauffele won the $1,494,000 winner's share of the $8,300,000 purse.

Travelers Championship recap notes

Schauffele earned 54 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Schauffele also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 71 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 36th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 John Deere Classic.

2022 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details