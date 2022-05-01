2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned the PGA Tour win at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.
Rahm entered the round as 54-hole leader but struggled to pick up much momentum throughout the day, welcoming other players into contention. However, it was Brandon Wu and Tony Finau, who were well behind entering Sunday, who were the biggest challengers. Each player shot 63 on Sunday to finish in joint second place on 16-under total.
In the end, Rahm needed a par on the short par-5 closing hole, and he managed to make that for a one-shot win on 17-under 267.
Rahm won the $1,314,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.
Mexico Open at Vidanta recap notes
Rahm earned 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.
Rahm also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.
A total of 74 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 28th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jon Rahm
|-17
|64
|66
|68
|69
|267
|$1,314,000
|T2
|Brandon Wu
|-16
|69
|70
|66
|63
|268
|$552,367
|T2
|Tony Finau
|-16
|71
|68
|66
|63
|268
|$552,367
|T2
|Kurt Kitayama
|-16
|64
|70
|66
|68
|269
|$552,367
|5
|Davis Riley
|-15
|69
|65
|67
|68
|269
|$299,300
|T6
|Aaron Wise
|-14
|65
|75
|66
|64
|270
|$238,162
|T6
|David Lipsky
|-14
|69
|68
|69
|64
|270
|$238,162
|T6
|Alex Smalley
|-14
|66
|66
|70
|68
|270
|$238,162
|T6
|Cameron Champ
|-14
|67
|66
|67
|70
|200
|$238,162
|10
|Patrick Rodgers
|-13
|66
|69
|66
|70
|271
|$238,162
|T11
|Martin Trainer
|-12
|72
|65
|71
|64
|272
|$177,025
|T11
|Nate Lashley
|-12
|69
|68
|64
|71
|272
|$177,025
|T13
|Grayson Murray
|-11
|73
|67
|66
|67
|273
|$147,825
|T13
|Chez Reavie
|-11
|67
|71
|67
|68
|273
|$147,825
|T15
|Lanto Griffin
|-10
|71
|69
|69
|65
|274
|$104,187
|T15
|Anirban Lahiri
|-10
|68
|68
|72
|66
|274
|$104,187
|T15
|Peter Malnati
|-10
|68
|68
|72
|66
|274
|$104,187
|T15
|Kelly Kraft
|-10
|68
|69
|70
|67
|274
|$104,187
|T15
|Jonathan Byrd
|-10
|64
|70
|71
|69
|274
|$104,187
|T15
|Adam Long
|-10
|67
|66
|71
|70
|274
|$104,187
|T15
|Stephan Jaeger
|-10
|69
|71
|64
|70
|274
|$104,187
|T15
|Andrew Novak
|-10
|66
|67
|70
|71
|274
|$104,187
|T15
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-10
|67
|69
|67
|71
|274
|$104,187
|T24
|Gary Woodland
|-9
|67
|72
|69
|67
|275
|$60,955
|T24
|Michael Gligic
|-9
|67
|70
|71
|67
|275
|$60,955
|T24
|Sahith Theegala
|-9
|65
|73
|69
|68
|275
|$60,955
|T24
|Trey Mullinax
|-9
|64
|69
|73
|69
|275
|$60,955
|T24
|Aaron Rai
|-9
|65
|69
|69
|72
|275
|$60,955
|T29
|Ryan Blaum
|-8
|66
|70
|70
|70
|276
|$48,910
|T29
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-8
|66
|69
|71
|70
|276
|$48,910
|T29
|C.T. Pan
|-8
|66
|70
|69
|71
|276
|$48,910
|T29
|Hank Lebioda
|-8
|67
|67
|69
|73
|276
|$48,910
|T33
|Graeme McDowell
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|68
|277
|$36,541
|T33
|Greyson Sigg
|-7
|66
|73
|70
|68
|277
|$36,541
|T33
|Brice Garnett
|-7
|70
|67
|72
|68
|277
|$36,541
|T33
|Scott Piercy
|-7
|70
|68
|71
|68
|277
|$36,541
|T33
|Emiliano Grillo
|-7
|72
|65
|71
|69
|277
|$36,541
|T33
|Doug Ghim
|-7
|72
|65
|71
|69
|277
|$36,541
|T33
|Cameron Tringale
|-7
|70
|68
|70
|69
|277
|$36,541
|T33
|Charles Howell III
|-7
|66
|69
|70
|72
|277
|$36,541
|T33
|Wesley Bryan
|-7
|68
|69
|67
|73
|277
|$36,541
|T42
|Ben Kohles
|-6
|70
|69
|72
|67
|278
|$23,287
|T42
|Kevin Na
|-6
|70
|67
|73
|68
|278
|$23,287
|T42
|John Huh
|-6
|67
|70
|73
|68
|278
|$23,287
|T42
|Robert Garrigus
|-6
|68
|72
|69
|69
|278
|$23,287
|T42
|Brian Stuard
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|69
|278
|$23,287
|T42
|Abraham Ancer
|-6
|71
|69
|68
|70
|278
|$23,287
|T42
|Alvaro Ortiz
|-6
|68
|69
|70
|71
|278
|$23,287
|T42
|Brandon Hagy
|-6
|66
|67
|71
|74
|278
|$23,287
|T42
|Patrick Reed
|-6
|67
|66
|70
|75
|278
|$23,287
|T51
|Tommy Gainey
|-5
|69
|71
|72
|67
|279
|$17,356
|T51
|David Skinns
|-5
|69
|69
|74
|67
|279
|$17,356
|T51
|Mark Hubbard
|-5
|68
|71
|71
|69
|279
|$17,356
|T51
|Carlos Ortiz
|-5
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|$17,356
|T51
|Lee Hodges
|-5
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$17,356
|T51
|Sung Kang
|-5
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$17,356
|T51
|Turk Pettit
|-5
|72
|67
|70
|70
|279
|$17,356
|T51
|Scott Brown
|-5
|65
|69
|73
|72
|279
|$17,356
|T59
|Matt Jones
|-4
|71
|69
|70
|70
|280
|$16,498
|T59
|Bill Haas
|-4
|70
|70
|65
|75
|280
|$16,498
|T61
|Callum Tarren
|-3
|73
|67
|72
|69
|281
|$16,133
|T61
|Hayden Buckley
|-3
|66
|73
|69
|73
|281
|$16,133
|T61
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-3
|70
|66
|71
|74
|281
|$16,133
|T64
|Justin Lower
|-2
|70
|70
|69
|73
|282
|$15,768
|T64
|Brendon Todd
|-2
|64
|74
|71
|73
|282
|$15,768
|66
|Pat Perez
|-1
|67
|71
|73
|72
|283
|$15,549
|T67
|Austin Smotherman
|E
|74
|66
|76
|68
|284
|$15,111
|T67
|D.A. Points
|E
|69
|71
|74
|70
|284
|$15,111
|T67
|Wyndham Clark
|E
|68
|72
|72
|72
|284
|$15,111
|T67
|Matt Wallace
|E
|70
|66
|75
|73
|284
|$15,111
|T67
|Kevin Streelman
|E
|71
|68
|70
|75
|284
|$15,111
|72
|Bryson Nimmer
|1
|64
|74
|74
|73
|285
|$14,673
|73
|Brett Drewitt
|4
|68
|70
|76
|74
|288
|$14,527
|74
|Joshua Creel
|5
|68
|70
|77
|74
|289
|$14,381