2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned the PGA Tour win at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

Rahm entered the round as 54-hole leader but struggled to pick up much momentum throughout the day, welcoming other players into contention. However, it was Brandon Wu and Tony Finau, who were well behind entering Sunday, who were the biggest challengers. Each player shot 63 on Sunday to finish in joint second place on 16-under total.

In the end, Rahm needed a par on the short par-5 closing hole, and he managed to make that for a one-shot win on 17-under 267.

Rahm won the $1,314,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.

Mexico Open at Vidanta recap notes

Rahm earned 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Rahm also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 74 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 28th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

