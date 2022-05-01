2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/01/2022 at 6:12 pm
The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned the PGA Tour win at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

Rahm entered the round as 54-hole leader but struggled to pick up much momentum throughout the day, welcoming other players into contention. However, it was Brandon Wu and Tony Finau, who were well behind entering Sunday, who were the biggest challengers. Each player shot 63 on Sunday to finish in joint second place on 16-under total.

In the end, Rahm needed a par on the short par-5 closing hole, and he managed to make that for a one-shot win on 17-under 267.

Rahm won the $1,314,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.

Mexico Open at Vidanta recap notes

Rahm earned 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Rahm also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 74 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 28th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -17 64 66 68 69 267 $1,314,000
T2 Brandon Wu -16 69 70 66 63 268 $552,367
T2 Tony Finau -16 71 68 66 63 268 $552,367
T2 Kurt Kitayama -16 64 70 66 68 269 $552,367
5 Davis Riley -15 69 65 67 68 269 $299,300
T6 Aaron Wise -14 65 75 66 64 270 $238,162
T6 David Lipsky -14 69 68 69 64 270 $238,162
T6 Alex Smalley -14 66 66 70 68 270 $238,162
T6 Cameron Champ -14 67 66 67 70 200 $238,162
10 Patrick Rodgers -13 66 69 66 70 271 $238,162
T11 Martin Trainer -12 72 65 71 64 272 $177,025
T11 Nate Lashley -12 69 68 64 71 272 $177,025
T13 Grayson Murray -11 73 67 66 67 273 $147,825
T13 Chez Reavie -11 67 71 67 68 273 $147,825
T15 Lanto Griffin -10 71 69 69 65 274 $104,187
T15 Anirban Lahiri -10 68 68 72 66 274 $104,187
T15 Peter Malnati -10 68 68 72 66 274 $104,187
T15 Kelly Kraft -10 68 69 70 67 274 $104,187
T15 Jonathan Byrd -10 64 70 71 69 274 $104,187
T15 Adam Long -10 67 66 71 70 274 $104,187
T15 Stephan Jaeger -10 69 71 64 70 274 $104,187
T15 Andrew Novak -10 66 67 70 71 274 $104,187
T15 Satoshi Kodaira -10 67 69 67 71 274 $104,187
T24 Gary Woodland -9 67 72 69 67 275 $60,955
T24 Michael Gligic -9 67 70 71 67 275 $60,955
T24 Sahith Theegala -9 65 73 69 68 275 $60,955
T24 Trey Mullinax -9 64 69 73 69 275 $60,955
T24 Aaron Rai -9 65 69 69 72 275 $60,955
T29 Ryan Blaum -8 66 70 70 70 276 $48,910
T29 Sebastián Muñoz -8 66 69 71 70 276 $48,910
T29 C.T. Pan -8 66 70 69 71 276 $48,910
T29 Hank Lebioda -8 67 67 69 73 276 $48,910
T33 Graeme McDowell -7 70 70 69 68 277 $36,541
T33 Greyson Sigg -7 66 73 70 68 277 $36,541
T33 Brice Garnett -7 70 67 72 68 277 $36,541
T33 Scott Piercy -7 70 68 71 68 277 $36,541
T33 Emiliano Grillo -7 72 65 71 69 277 $36,541
T33 Doug Ghim -7 72 65 71 69 277 $36,541
T33 Cameron Tringale -7 70 68 70 69 277 $36,541
T33 Charles Howell III -7 66 69 70 72 277 $36,541
T33 Wesley Bryan -7 68 69 67 73 277 $36,541
T42 Ben Kohles -6 70 69 72 67 278 $23,287
T42 Kevin Na -6 70 67 73 68 278 $23,287
T42 John Huh -6 67 70 73 68 278 $23,287
T42 Robert Garrigus -6 68 72 69 69 278 $23,287
T42 Brian Stuard -6 71 68 70 69 278 $23,287
T42 Abraham Ancer -6 71 69 68 70 278 $23,287
T42 Alvaro Ortiz -6 68 69 70 71 278 $23,287
T42 Brandon Hagy -6 66 67 71 74 278 $23,287
T42 Patrick Reed -6 67 66 70 75 278 $23,287
T51 Tommy Gainey -5 69 71 72 67 279 $17,356
T51 David Skinns -5 69 69 74 67 279 $17,356
T51 Mark Hubbard -5 68 71 71 69 279 $17,356
T51 Carlos Ortiz -5 70 69 71 69 279 $17,356
T51 Lee Hodges -5 68 72 69 70 279 $17,356
T51 Sung Kang -5 68 72 69 70 279 $17,356
T51 Turk Pettit -5 72 67 70 70 279 $17,356
T51 Scott Brown -5 65 69 73 72 279 $17,356
T59 Matt Jones -4 71 69 70 70 280 $16,498
T59 Bill Haas -4 70 70 65 75 280 $16,498
T61 Callum Tarren -3 73 67 72 69 281 $16,133
T61 Hayden Buckley -3 66 73 69 73 281 $16,133
T61 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -3 70 66 71 74 281 $16,133
T64 Justin Lower -2 70 70 69 73 282 $15,768
T64 Brendon Todd -2 64 74 71 73 282 $15,768
66 Pat Perez -1 67 71 73 72 283 $15,549
T67 Austin Smotherman E 74 66 76 68 284 $15,111
T67 D.A. Points E 69 71 74 70 284 $15,111
T67 Wyndham Clark E 68 72 72 72 284 $15,111
T67 Matt Wallace E 70 66 75 73 284 $15,111
T67 Kevin Streelman E 71 68 70 75 284 $15,111
72 Bryson Nimmer 1 64 74 74 73 285 $14,673
73 Brett Drewitt 4 68 70 76 74 288 $14,527
74 Joshua Creel 5 68 70 77 74 289 $14,381

