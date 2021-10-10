2021 Shriners Children's Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2021 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sungjae Im, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a victory at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

Im went off in the final round, shooting 9-under 62 on Sunday to close out a four-shot win on 24-under 260. Im won in his 100th PGA Tour start, beating out Matthew Wolff, who held onto solo second place.

Three players -- Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini and Adam Schenk -- finished tied for third place on 19-under total.

Im won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Shriners Children's Open recap notes

Im earned 56 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Im also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the third event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Shriners Children's Open in Wisconsin.

2021 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sungjae Im -24 63 65 70 62 260 $1,260,000
2 Matthew Wolff -20 64 67 65 68 264 $763,000
T3 Marc Leishman -19 67 67 68 63 265 $371,000
T3 Rory Sabbatini -19 65 66 70 64 265 $371,000
T3 Adam Schenk -19 64 65 66 70 265 $371,000
T6 Lanto Griffin -18 72 64 64 66 266 $245,000
T6 Adam Hadwin -18 67 64 68 67 266 $245,000
T8 Hayden Buckley -17 66 71 67 63 267 $204,750
T8 Aaron Wise -17 68 62 71 66 267 $204,750
T8 Harry Hall -17 66 65 68 68 267 $204,750
T11 Talor Gooch -16 64 67 71 66 268 $162,750
T11 Martin Laird -16 67 68 67 66 268 $162,750
T11 Andrew Putnam -16 67 64 66 71 268 $162,750
T14 K.H. Lee -15 68 64 71 66 269 $113,750
T14 Matt Wallace -15 67 68 68 66 269 $113,750
T14 Tom Hoge -15 66 70 67 66 269 $113,750
T14 Louis Oosthuizen -15 65 67 69 68 269 $113,750
T14 Matthew NeSmith -15 69 67 65 68 269 $113,750
T14 Chad Ramey -15 63 65 69 72 269 $113,750
T14 Sam Burns -15 66 63 68 72 269 $113,750
T21 Seamus Power -14 66 68 69 67 270 $79,217
T21 Russell Henley -14 67 70 66 67 270 $79,217
T21 Danny Willett -14 69 67 66 68 270 $79,217
T24 Joel Dahmen -13 67 70 70 64 271 $61,950
T24 Jimmy Walker -13 68 66 70 67 271 $61,950
T24 Taylor Moore -13 66 70 68 67 271 $61,950
T27 Cam Davis -12 67 68 71 66 272 $46,944
T27 Chesson Hadley -12 64 70 71 67 272 $46,944
T27 Kevin Yu -12 67 67 70 68 272 $46,944
T27 Harry Higgs -12 66 68 69 69 272 $46,944
T27 Sung Kang -12 61 73 69 69 272 $46,944
T27 Matt Jones -12 64 67 71 70 272 $46,944
T27 Robert Streb -12 67 66 69 70 272 $46,944
T27 Lee Hodges -12 66 68 68 70 272 $46,944
T35 Nate Lashley -11 67 69 71 66 273 $34,860
T35 J.J. Spaun -11 70 65 69 69 273 $34,860
T35 Adam Scott -11 70 67 67 69 273 $34,860
T35 Matt Kuchar -11 66 71 67 69 273 $34,860
T35 Camilo Villegas -11 67 70 65 71 273 $34,860
T40 Joaquin Niemann -10 72 64 71 67 274 $28,350
T40 Doug Ghim -10 69 68 69 68 274 $28,350
T40 Corey Conners -10 66 70 70 68 274 $28,350
T40 Mito Pereira -10 66 71 68 69 274 $28,350
T44 Viktor Hovland -9 67 67 73 68 275 $23,450
T44 Mark Hubbard -9 69 68 67 71 275 $23,450
T44 Charley Hoffman -9 63 69 70 73 275 $23,450
T47 Taylor Pendrith -8 65 70 73 68 276 $17,928
T47 Emiliano Grillo -8 67 70 71 68 276 $17,928
T47 Nick Taylor -8 65 69 73 69 276 $17,928
T47 Carlos Ortiz -8 69 66 72 69 276 $17,928
T47 Greyson Sigg -8 67 70 69 70 276 $17,928
T47 Kevin Streelman -8 71 66 68 71 276 $17,928
T47 Alex Smalley -8 66 71 68 71 276 $17,928
T47 Richy Werenski -8 68 67 69 72 276 $17,928
T47 Charles Howell III -8 67 68 66 75 276 $17,928
T56 Hudson Swafford -7 67 68 75 67 277 $15,820
T56 Trey Mullinax -7 71 66 75 65 277 $15,820
T56 Nick Watney -7 67 69 73 68 277 $15,820
T56 Brandon Hagy -7 65 71 70 71 277 $15,820
T56 Michael Thompson -7 69 67 70 71 277 $15,820
T56 Cameron Tringale -7 66 68 71 72 277 $15,820
T56 Wyndham Clark -7 68 68 69 72 277 $15,820
T56 Davis Riley -7 69 68 67 73 277 $15,820
64 Anirban Lahiri -6 65 70 72 71 278 $15,190
T65 Henrik Norlander -5 67 69 72 71 279 $14,980
T65 Jonas Blixt -5 69 65 71 74 279 $14,980
T67 Francesco Molinari -4 70 64 75 71 280 $14,560
T67 Hideki Matsuyama -4 65 72 71 72 280 $14,560
T67 Brooks Koepka -4 68 67 72 73 280 $14,560
T67 Lucas Glover -4 69 66 72 73 280 $14,560
71 Graeme McDowell 1 70 66 74 75 285 $14,210
72 Bill Haas 2 68 69 79 70 286 $14,070

