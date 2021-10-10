2021 Shriners Children’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sungjae Im, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a victory at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.
Im went off in the final round, shooting 9-under 62 on Sunday to close out a four-shot win on 24-under 260. Im won in his 100th PGA Tour start, beating out Matthew Wolff, who held onto solo second place.
Three players -- Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini and Adam Schenk -- finished tied for third place on 19-under total.
Im won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.
Shriners Children's Open recap notes
Im earned 56 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Im also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the third event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Shriners Children's Open in Wisconsin.
2021 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Sungjae Im
|-24
|63
|65
|70
|62
|260
|$1,260,000
|2
|Matthew Wolff
|-20
|64
|67
|65
|68
|264
|$763,000
|T3
|Marc Leishman
|-19
|67
|67
|68
|63
|265
|$371,000
|T3
|Rory Sabbatini
|-19
|65
|66
|70
|64
|265
|$371,000
|T3
|Adam Schenk
|-19
|64
|65
|66
|70
|265
|$371,000
|T6
|Lanto Griffin
|-18
|72
|64
|64
|66
|266
|$245,000
|T6
|Adam Hadwin
|-18
|67
|64
|68
|67
|266
|$245,000
|T8
|Hayden Buckley
|-17
|66
|71
|67
|63
|267
|$204,750
|T8
|Aaron Wise
|-17
|68
|62
|71
|66
|267
|$204,750
|T8
|Harry Hall
|-17
|66
|65
|68
|68
|267
|$204,750
|T11
|Talor Gooch
|-16
|64
|67
|71
|66
|268
|$162,750
|T11
|Martin Laird
|-16
|67
|68
|67
|66
|268
|$162,750
|T11
|Andrew Putnam
|-16
|67
|64
|66
|71
|268
|$162,750
|T14
|K.H. Lee
|-15
|68
|64
|71
|66
|269
|$113,750
|T14
|Matt Wallace
|-15
|67
|68
|68
|66
|269
|$113,750
|T14
|Tom Hoge
|-15
|66
|70
|67
|66
|269
|$113,750
|T14
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-15
|65
|67
|69
|68
|269
|$113,750
|T14
|Matthew NeSmith
|-15
|69
|67
|65
|68
|269
|$113,750
|T14
|Chad Ramey
|-15
|63
|65
|69
|72
|269
|$113,750
|T14
|Sam Burns
|-15
|66
|63
|68
|72
|269
|$113,750
|T21
|Seamus Power
|-14
|66
|68
|69
|67
|270
|$79,217
|T21
|Russell Henley
|-14
|67
|70
|66
|67
|270
|$79,217
|T21
|Danny Willett
|-14
|69
|67
|66
|68
|270
|$79,217
|T24
|Joel Dahmen
|-13
|67
|70
|70
|64
|271
|$61,950
|T24
|Jimmy Walker
|-13
|68
|66
|70
|67
|271
|$61,950
|T24
|Taylor Moore
|-13
|66
|70
|68
|67
|271
|$61,950
|T27
|Cam Davis
|-12
|67
|68
|71
|66
|272
|$46,944
|T27
|Chesson Hadley
|-12
|64
|70
|71
|67
|272
|$46,944
|T27
|Kevin Yu
|-12
|67
|67
|70
|68
|272
|$46,944
|T27
|Harry Higgs
|-12
|66
|68
|69
|69
|272
|$46,944
|T27
|Sung Kang
|-12
|61
|73
|69
|69
|272
|$46,944
|T27
|Matt Jones
|-12
|64
|67
|71
|70
|272
|$46,944
|T27
|Robert Streb
|-12
|67
|66
|69
|70
|272
|$46,944
|T27
|Lee Hodges
|-12
|66
|68
|68
|70
|272
|$46,944
|T35
|Nate Lashley
|-11
|67
|69
|71
|66
|273
|$34,860
|T35
|J.J. Spaun
|-11
|70
|65
|69
|69
|273
|$34,860
|T35
|Adam Scott
|-11
|70
|67
|67
|69
|273
|$34,860
|T35
|Matt Kuchar
|-11
|66
|71
|67
|69
|273
|$34,860
|T35
|Camilo Villegas
|-11
|67
|70
|65
|71
|273
|$34,860
|T40
|Joaquin Niemann
|-10
|72
|64
|71
|67
|274
|$28,350
|T40
|Doug Ghim
|-10
|69
|68
|69
|68
|274
|$28,350
|T40
|Corey Conners
|-10
|66
|70
|70
|68
|274
|$28,350
|T40
|Mito Pereira
|-10
|66
|71
|68
|69
|274
|$28,350
|T44
|Viktor Hovland
|-9
|67
|67
|73
|68
|275
|$23,450
|T44
|Mark Hubbard
|-9
|69
|68
|67
|71
|275
|$23,450
|T44
|Charley Hoffman
|-9
|63
|69
|70
|73
|275
|$23,450
|T47
|Taylor Pendrith
|-8
|65
|70
|73
|68
|276
|$17,928
|T47
|Emiliano Grillo
|-8
|67
|70
|71
|68
|276
|$17,928
|T47
|Nick Taylor
|-8
|65
|69
|73
|69
|276
|$17,928
|T47
|Carlos Ortiz
|-8
|69
|66
|72
|69
|276
|$17,928
|T47
|Greyson Sigg
|-8
|67
|70
|69
|70
|276
|$17,928
|T47
|Kevin Streelman
|-8
|71
|66
|68
|71
|276
|$17,928
|T47
|Alex Smalley
|-8
|66
|71
|68
|71
|276
|$17,928
|T47
|Richy Werenski
|-8
|68
|67
|69
|72
|276
|$17,928
|T47
|Charles Howell III
|-8
|67
|68
|66
|75
|276
|$17,928
|T56
|Hudson Swafford
|-7
|67
|68
|75
|67
|277
|$15,820
|T56
|Trey Mullinax
|-7
|71
|66
|75
|65
|277
|$15,820
|T56
|Nick Watney
|-7
|67
|69
|73
|68
|277
|$15,820
|T56
|Brandon Hagy
|-7
|65
|71
|70
|71
|277
|$15,820
|T56
|Michael Thompson
|-7
|69
|67
|70
|71
|277
|$15,820
|T56
|Cameron Tringale
|-7
|66
|68
|71
|72
|277
|$15,820
|T56
|Wyndham Clark
|-7
|68
|68
|69
|72
|277
|$15,820
|T56
|Davis Riley
|-7
|69
|68
|67
|73
|277
|$15,820
|64
|Anirban Lahiri
|-6
|65
|70
|72
|71
|278
|$15,190
|T65
|Henrik Norlander
|-5
|67
|69
|72
|71
|279
|$14,980
|T65
|Jonas Blixt
|-5
|69
|65
|71
|74
|279
|$14,980
|T67
|Francesco Molinari
|-4
|70
|64
|75
|71
|280
|$14,560
|T67
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-4
|65
|72
|71
|72
|280
|$14,560
|T67
|Brooks Koepka
|-4
|68
|67
|72
|73
|280
|$14,560
|T67
|Lucas Glover
|-4
|69
|66
|72
|73
|280
|$14,560
|71
|Graeme McDowell
|1
|70
|66
|74
|75
|285
|$14,210
|72
|Bill Haas
|2
|68
|69
|79
|70
|286
|$14,070