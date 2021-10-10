2021 Shriners Children’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sungjae Im, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a victory at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

Im went off in the final round, shooting 9-under 62 on Sunday to close out a four-shot win on 24-under 260. Im won in his 100th PGA Tour start, beating out Matthew Wolff, who held onto solo second place.

Three players -- Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini and Adam Schenk -- finished tied for third place on 19-under total.

Im won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Shriners Children's Open recap notes

Im earned 56 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Im also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the third event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

2021 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

