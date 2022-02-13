2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner , who earned the playoff PGA Tour win with a victory at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler finished regulation tied on 16-under 268, with both players missing close looks for birdie to close out the tournament on the 72nd hole.
In the playoff, both players made par twice on the par-4 18th hole. On the third and final playoff hole, Scheffler drained a 26-foot birdie putt to secure the first PGA Tour title of his career.
Xander Schauffele, who similarly missed a close birdie putt on the 72nd hole, tied for third place on 15-under total with Brooks Koepka and 54-hole leader Sahith Theegala.
Hoge won the $1,476,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.
Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes
Hoge earned 64 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Hoge also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Hoge a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 67 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the 15th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Genesis Invitational.
2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|-16
|68
|71
|62
|67
|268
|$1,476,000
|P2
|Patrick Cantlay
|-16
|67
|66
|68
|67
|268
|$893,800
|T3
|Xander Schauffele
|-15
|67
|65
|69
|68
|269
|$434,600
|T3
|Brooks Koepka
|-15
|66
|66
|68
|69
|269
|$434,600
|T3
|Sahith Theegala
|-15
|66
|64
|69
|70
|269
|$434,600
|T6
|Billy Horschel
|-14
|67
|69
|68
|66
|270
|$287,000
|T6
|Alex Noren
|-14
|67
|68
|67
|68
|270
|$287,000
|T8
|Justin Thomas
|-13
|67
|70
|68
|66
|271
|$248,050
|T8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-13
|68
|68
|66
|69
|271
|$248,050
|T10
|Jon Rahm
|-12
|67
|70
|68
|67
|272
|$198,850
|T10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-12
|70
|68
|67
|67
|272
|$198,850
|T10
|Patton Kizzire
|-12
|71
|65
|68
|68
|272
|$198,850
|T10
|Keith Mitchell
|-12
|69
|69
|66
|68
|272
|$198,850
|T14
|Brian Harman
|-11
|68
|68
|70
|67
|273
|$133,250
|T14
|Martin Laird
|-11
|70
|67
|69
|67
|273
|$133,250
|T14
|Chris Kirk
|-11
|70
|66
|69
|68
|273
|$133,250
|T14
|Bubba Watson
|-11
|67
|69
|68
|69
|273
|$133,250
|T14
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-11
|67
|70
|67
|69
|273
|$133,250
|T14
|Tom Hoge
|-11
|69
|66
|67
|71
|273
|$133,250
|T14
|Max Homa
|-11
|69
|65
|68
|71
|273
|$133,250
|T21
|Scott Stallings
|-10
|67
|70
|68
|69
|274
|$96,350
|T21
|Garrick Higgo
|-10
|70
|69
|64
|71
|274
|$96,350
|T23
|Sam Ryder
|-9
|72
|64
|71
|68
|275
|$79,130
|T23
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-9
|70
|67
|70
|68
|275
|$79,130
|T23
|J.T. Poston
|-9
|69
|66
|70
|70
|275
|$79,130
|T26
|Si Woo Kim
|-8
|70
|68
|71
|67
|276
|$58,630
|T26
|Cameron Young
|-8
|68
|69
|72
|67
|276
|$58,630
|T26
|Keegan Bradley
|-8
|68
|68
|74
|66
|276
|$58,630
|T26
|Brendon Todd
|-8
|68
|69
|67
|72
|276
|$58,630
|T26
|Sung Kang
|-8
|70
|70
|71
|65
|276
|$58,630
|T26
|Adam Hadwin
|-8
|66
|68
|68
|74
|276
|$58,630
|T26
|Talor Gooch
|-8
|70
|64
|67
|75
|276
|$58,630
|T33
|Russell Knox
|-7
|72
|68
|67
|70
|277
|$45,715
|T33
|Russell Henley
|-7
|71
|69
|68
|69
|277
|$45,715
|T33
|Carlos Ortiz
|-7
|69
|67
|74
|67
|277
|$45,715
|T33
|Rory Sabbatini
|-7
|69
|68
|67
|73
|277
|$45,715
|37
|Lucas Glover
|-6
|73
|65
|70
|70
|278
|$40,590
|T38
|Troy Merritt
|-5
|72
|67
|68
|72
|279
|$35,670
|T38
|Corey Conners
|-5
|72
|66
|69
|72
|279
|$35,670
|T38
|Adam Scott
|-5
|68
|70
|69
|72
|279
|$35,670
|T38
|K.H. Lee
|-5
|65
|70
|74
|70
|279
|$35,670
|T38
|Kevin Kisner
|-5
|67
|69
|74
|69
|279
|$35,670
|T43
|Stewart Cink
|-4
|67
|71
|70
|72
|280
|$26,705
|T43
|Zach Johnson
|-4
|69
|70
|69
|72
|280
|$26,705
|T43
|Kevin Chappell
|-4
|70
|69
|68
|73
|280
|$26,705
|T43
|Martin Trainer
|-4
|71
|69
|68
|72
|280
|$26,705
|T43
|Abraham Ancer
|-4
|68
|67
|71
|74
|280
|$26,705
|T43
|Francesco Molinari
|-4
|70
|69
|73
|68
|280
|$26,705
|T49
|Ryan Moore
|-3
|69
|71
|68
|73
|281
|$20,869
|T49
|Branden Grace
|-3
|68
|69
|72
|72
|281
|$20,869
|T49
|Doug Ghim
|-3
|69
|71
|72
|69
|281
|$20,869
|T49
|Harry Higgs
|-3
|66
|72
|76
|67
|281
|$20,869
|T53
|Kramer Hickok
|-2
|70
|67
|72
|73
|282
|$19,303
|T53
|Joseph Bramlett
|-2
|73
|66
|71
|72
|282
|$19,303
|T53
|Luke List
|-2
|73
|66
|73
|70
|282
|$19,303
|T53
|Brice Garnett
|-2
|69
|69
|74
|70
|282
|$19,303
|T53
|Kevin Tway
|-2
|68
|70
|75
|69
|282
|$19,303
|T58
|Brian Stuard
|-1
|71
|69
|68
|75
|283
|$18,696
|T58
|Matt Jones
|-1
|72
|68
|72
|71
|283
|$18,696
|T60
|Jordan Spieth
|E
|70
|69
|72
|73
|284
|$18,368
|T60
|Hudson Swafford
|E
|71
|69
|71
|73
|284
|$18,368
|T62
|Stephan Jaeger
|1
|73
|67
|72
|73
|285
|$18,040
|T62
|Joel Dahmen
|1
|71
|69
|74
|71
|285
|$18,040
|64
|Austin Eckroat
|2
|70
|69
|69
|78
|286
|$17,794
|65
|Peter Malnati
|3
|69
|71
|75
|72
|287
|$17,630
|66
|Sepp Straka
|7
|72
|68
|73
|78
|291
|$17,466
|67
|Charley Hoffman
|9
|67
|72
|79
|75
|293
|$17,302