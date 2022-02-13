2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner , who earned the playoff PGA Tour win with a victory at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler finished regulation tied on 16-under 268, with both players missing close looks for birdie to close out the tournament on the 72nd hole.

In the playoff, both players made par twice on the par-4 18th hole. On the third and final playoff hole, Scheffler drained a 26-foot birdie putt to secure the first PGA Tour title of his career.

Xander Schauffele, who similarly missed a close birdie putt on the 72nd hole, tied for third place on 15-under total with Brooks Koepka and 54-hole leader Sahith Theegala.

Hoge won the $1,476,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.

Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes

Hoge earned 64 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Hoge also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Hoge a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 67 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the 15th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Genesis Invitational.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Scottie Scheffler -16 68 71 62 67 268 $1,476,000 P2 Patrick Cantlay -16 67 66 68 67 268 $893,800 T3 Xander Schauffele -15 67 65 69 68 269 $434,600 T3 Brooks Koepka -15 66 66 68 69 269 $434,600 T3 Sahith Theegala -15 66 64 69 70 269 $434,600 T6 Billy Horschel -14 67 69 68 66 270 $287,000 T6 Alex Noren -14 67 68 67 68 270 $287,000 T8 Justin Thomas -13 67 70 68 66 271 $248,050 T8 Hideki Matsuyama -13 68 68 66 69 271 $248,050 T10 Jon Rahm -12 67 70 68 67 272 $198,850 T10 Matt Fitzpatrick -12 70 68 67 67 272 $198,850 T10 Patton Kizzire -12 71 65 68 68 272 $198,850 T10 Keith Mitchell -12 69 69 66 68 272 $198,850 T14 Brian Harman -11 68 68 70 67 273 $133,250 T14 Martin Laird -11 70 67 69 67 273 $133,250 T14 Chris Kirk -11 70 66 69 68 273 $133,250 T14 Bubba Watson -11 67 69 68 69 273 $133,250 T14 Louis Oosthuizen -11 67 70 67 69 273 $133,250 T14 Tom Hoge -11 69 66 67 71 273 $133,250 T14 Max Homa -11 69 65 68 71 273 $133,250 T21 Scott Stallings -10 67 70 68 69 274 $96,350 T21 Garrick Higgo -10 70 69 64 71 274 $96,350 T23 Sam Ryder -9 72 64 71 68 275 $79,130 T23 Sebastián Muñoz -9 70 67 70 68 275 $79,130 T23 J.T. Poston -9 69 66 70 70 275 $79,130 T26 Si Woo Kim -8 70 68 71 67 276 $58,630 T26 Cameron Young -8 68 69 72 67 276 $58,630 T26 Keegan Bradley -8 68 68 74 66 276 $58,630 T26 Brendon Todd -8 68 69 67 72 276 $58,630 T26 Sung Kang -8 70 70 71 65 276 $58,630 T26 Adam Hadwin -8 66 68 68 74 276 $58,630 T26 Talor Gooch -8 70 64 67 75 276 $58,630 T33 Russell Knox -7 72 68 67 70 277 $45,715 T33 Russell Henley -7 71 69 68 69 277 $45,715 T33 Carlos Ortiz -7 69 67 74 67 277 $45,715 T33 Rory Sabbatini -7 69 68 67 73 277 $45,715 37 Lucas Glover -6 73 65 70 70 278 $40,590 T38 Troy Merritt -5 72 67 68 72 279 $35,670 T38 Corey Conners -5 72 66 69 72 279 $35,670 T38 Adam Scott -5 68 70 69 72 279 $35,670 T38 K.H. Lee -5 65 70 74 70 279 $35,670 T38 Kevin Kisner -5 67 69 74 69 279 $35,670 T43 Stewart Cink -4 67 71 70 72 280 $26,705 T43 Zach Johnson -4 69 70 69 72 280 $26,705 T43 Kevin Chappell -4 70 69 68 73 280 $26,705 T43 Martin Trainer -4 71 69 68 72 280 $26,705 T43 Abraham Ancer -4 68 67 71 74 280 $26,705 T43 Francesco Molinari -4 70 69 73 68 280 $26,705 T49 Ryan Moore -3 69 71 68 73 281 $20,869 T49 Branden Grace -3 68 69 72 72 281 $20,869 T49 Doug Ghim -3 69 71 72 69 281 $20,869 T49 Harry Higgs -3 66 72 76 67 281 $20,869 T53 Kramer Hickok -2 70 67 72 73 282 $19,303 T53 Joseph Bramlett -2 73 66 71 72 282 $19,303 T53 Luke List -2 73 66 73 70 282 $19,303 T53 Brice Garnett -2 69 69 74 70 282 $19,303 T53 Kevin Tway -2 68 70 75 69 282 $19,303 T58 Brian Stuard -1 71 69 68 75 283 $18,696 T58 Matt Jones -1 72 68 72 71 283 $18,696 T60 Jordan Spieth E 70 69 72 73 284 $18,368 T60 Hudson Swafford E 71 69 71 73 284 $18,368 T62 Stephan Jaeger 1 73 67 72 73 285 $18,040 T62 Joel Dahmen 1 71 69 74 71 285 $18,040 64 Austin Eckroat 2 70 69 69 78 286 $17,794 65 Peter Malnati 3 69 71 75 72 287 $17,630 66 Sepp Straka 7 72 68 73 78 291 $17,466 67 Charley Hoffman 9 67 72 79 75 293 $17,302