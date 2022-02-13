2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/13/2022 at 6:59 pm
The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner , who earned the playoff PGA Tour win with a victory at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler finished regulation tied on 16-under 268, with both players missing close looks for birdie to close out the tournament on the 72nd hole.

In the playoff, both players made par twice on the par-4 18th hole. On the third and final playoff hole, Scheffler drained a 26-foot birdie putt to secure the first PGA Tour title of his career.

Xander Schauffele, who similarly missed a close birdie putt on the 72nd hole, tied for third place on 15-under total with Brooks Koepka and 54-hole leader Sahith Theegala.

Hoge won the $1,476,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.

Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes

Hoge earned 64 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Hoge also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Hoge a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 67 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the 15th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Genesis Invitational.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -16 68 71 62 67 268 $1,476,000
P2 Patrick Cantlay -16 67 66 68 67 268 $893,800
T3 Xander Schauffele -15 67 65 69 68 269 $434,600
T3 Brooks Koepka -15 66 66 68 69 269 $434,600
T3 Sahith Theegala -15 66 64 69 70 269 $434,600
T6 Billy Horschel -14 67 69 68 66 270 $287,000
T6 Alex Noren -14 67 68 67 68 270 $287,000
T8 Justin Thomas -13 67 70 68 66 271 $248,050
T8 Hideki Matsuyama -13 68 68 66 69 271 $248,050
T10 Jon Rahm -12 67 70 68 67 272 $198,850
T10 Matt Fitzpatrick -12 70 68 67 67 272 $198,850
T10 Patton Kizzire -12 71 65 68 68 272 $198,850
T10 Keith Mitchell -12 69 69 66 68 272 $198,850
T14 Brian Harman -11 68 68 70 67 273 $133,250
T14 Martin Laird -11 70 67 69 67 273 $133,250
T14 Chris Kirk -11 70 66 69 68 273 $133,250
T14 Bubba Watson -11 67 69 68 69 273 $133,250
T14 Louis Oosthuizen -11 67 70 67 69 273 $133,250
T14 Tom Hoge -11 69 66 67 71 273 $133,250
T14 Max Homa -11 69 65 68 71 273 $133,250
T21 Scott Stallings -10 67 70 68 69 274 $96,350
T21 Garrick Higgo -10 70 69 64 71 274 $96,350
T23 Sam Ryder -9 72 64 71 68 275 $79,130
T23 Sebastián Muñoz -9 70 67 70 68 275 $79,130
T23 J.T. Poston -9 69 66 70 70 275 $79,130
T26 Si Woo Kim -8 70 68 71 67 276 $58,630
T26 Cameron Young -8 68 69 72 67 276 $58,630
T26 Keegan Bradley -8 68 68 74 66 276 $58,630
T26 Brendon Todd -8 68 69 67 72 276 $58,630
T26 Sung Kang -8 70 70 71 65 276 $58,630
T26 Adam Hadwin -8 66 68 68 74 276 $58,630
T26 Talor Gooch -8 70 64 67 75 276 $58,630
T33 Russell Knox -7 72 68 67 70 277 $45,715
T33 Russell Henley -7 71 69 68 69 277 $45,715
T33 Carlos Ortiz -7 69 67 74 67 277 $45,715
T33 Rory Sabbatini -7 69 68 67 73 277 $45,715
37 Lucas Glover -6 73 65 70 70 278 $40,590
T38 Troy Merritt -5 72 67 68 72 279 $35,670
T38 Corey Conners -5 72 66 69 72 279 $35,670
T38 Adam Scott -5 68 70 69 72 279 $35,670
T38 K.H. Lee -5 65 70 74 70 279 $35,670
T38 Kevin Kisner -5 67 69 74 69 279 $35,670
T43 Stewart Cink -4 67 71 70 72 280 $26,705
T43 Zach Johnson -4 69 70 69 72 280 $26,705
T43 Kevin Chappell -4 70 69 68 73 280 $26,705
T43 Martin Trainer -4 71 69 68 72 280 $26,705
T43 Abraham Ancer -4 68 67 71 74 280 $26,705
T43 Francesco Molinari -4 70 69 73 68 280 $26,705
T49 Ryan Moore -3 69 71 68 73 281 $20,869
T49 Branden Grace -3 68 69 72 72 281 $20,869
T49 Doug Ghim -3 69 71 72 69 281 $20,869
T49 Harry Higgs -3 66 72 76 67 281 $20,869
T53 Kramer Hickok -2 70 67 72 73 282 $19,303
T53 Joseph Bramlett -2 73 66 71 72 282 $19,303
T53 Luke List -2 73 66 73 70 282 $19,303
T53 Brice Garnett -2 69 69 74 70 282 $19,303
T53 Kevin Tway -2 68 70 75 69 282 $19,303
T58 Brian Stuard -1 71 69 68 75 283 $18,696
T58 Matt Jones -1 72 68 72 71 283 $18,696
T60 Jordan Spieth E 70 69 72 73 284 $18,368
T60 Hudson Swafford E 71 69 71 73 284 $18,368
T62 Stephan Jaeger 1 73 67 72 73 285 $18,040
T62 Joel Dahmen 1 71 69 74 71 285 $18,040
64 Austin Eckroat 2 70 69 69 78 286 $17,794
65 Peter Malnati 3 69 71 75 72 287 $17,630
66 Sepp Straka 7 72 68 73 78 291 $17,466
67 Charley Hoffman 9 67 72 79 75 293 $17,302

