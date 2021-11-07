2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who successfully defended his second PGA Tour win with a victory at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Hovland pulled away from the field on Sunday, taking a four-shot lead into the final hole of the tournament. He made par on the closing hole to finish a four-shot win on a tournament record of 23-under 261.

Carlos Ortiz finished solo second, with Justin Thomas in solo third.

Hovland won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $7,200,000 purse.

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba recap notes

Hovland earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Hovland also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Hovland a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 70 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the seventh event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open in Texas.

2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

