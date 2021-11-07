2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/07/2021 at 7:28 pm
The 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who successfully defended his second PGA Tour win with a victory at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Hovland pulled away from the field on Sunday, taking a four-shot lead into the final hole of the tournament. He made par on the closing hole to finish a four-shot win on a tournament record of 23-under 261.

Carlos Ortiz finished solo second, with Justin Thomas in solo third.

Hovland won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $7,200,000 purse.

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba recap notes

Hovland earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Hovland also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Hovland a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 70 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the seventh event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open in Texas.

2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Viktor Hovland -23 67 65 62 67 261 $1,296,000
2 Carlos Ortiz -19 67 65 67 66 265 $784,800
3 Justin Thomas -18 68 65 64 69 266 $496,800
4 Scottie Scheffler -17 67 64 70 66 267 $352,800
T5 Matthew Wolff -16 61 68 74 65 268 $278,100
T5 Joaquin Niemann -16 69 66 67 66 268 $278,100
T7 Danny Lee -15 68 69 68 64 269 $218,700
T7 Abraham Ancer -15 68 68 68 65 269 $218,700
T7 Andrew Landry -15 66 68 67 68 269 $218,700
T7 Sergio Garcia -15 64 69 67 69 269 $218,700
T11 Maverick McNealy -14 68 69 69 64 270 $160,200
T11 Seamus Power -14 68 67 67 68 270 $160,200
T11 Brendon Todd -14 67 69 66 68 270 $160,200
T11 Talor Gooch -14 64 69 63 74 270 $160,200
T15 Troy Merritt -13 68 70 66 67 271 $109,800
T15 Aaron Rai -13 67 71 66 67 271 $109,800
T15 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -13 69 68 67 67 271 $109,800
T15 Michael Thompson -13 68 65 69 69 271 $109,800
T15 Denny McCarthy -13 67 68 67 69 271 $109,800
T15 John Huh -13 66 69 67 69 271 $109,800
T15 Aaron Wise -13 63 70 68 70 271 $109,800
T22 Andrew Novak -12 66 72 71 63 272 $69,480
T22 Thomas Detry -12 67 68 71 66 272 $69,480
T22 Martin Laird -12 68 66 71 67 272 $69,480
T22 Adam Long -12 66 70 68 68 272 $69,480
T22 Matt Kuchar -12 68 66 69 69 272 $69,480
T27 Ryan Palmer -11 69 64 72 68 273 $50,400
T27 Brian Stuard -11 69 69 66 69 273 $50,400
T27 Danny Willett -11 68 68 68 69 273 $50,400
T27 Doug Ghim -11 69 65 69 70 273 $50,400
T27 James Hahn -11 67 67 68 71 273 $50,400
T27 J.J. Spaun -11 65 68 67 73 273 $50,400
T33 Greyson Sigg -10 69 69 72 64 274 $37,594
T33 Chez Reavie -10 66 72 70 66 274 $37,594
T33 Hudson Swafford -10 68 70 68 68 274 $37,594
T33 Sepp Straka -10 66 71 69 68 274 $37,594
T33 Charles Howell III -10 69 66 69 70 274 $37,594
T33 Billy Horschel -10 64 69 70 71 274 $37,594
T33 Nick Taylor -10 67 69 67 71 274 $37,594
T40 Rickie Fowler -9 66 72 69 68 275 $28,440
T40 Scott Piercy -9 69 68 70 68 275 $28,440
T40 Justin Rose -9 67 70 68 70 275 $28,440
T40 Anirban Lahiri -9 67 66 70 72 275 $28,440
T40 Tyrrell Hatton -9 70 66 67 72 275 $28,440
T45 Adam Svensson -8 72 65 74 65 276 $19,342
T45 Doc Redman -8 70 66 72 68 276 $19,342
T45 Charl Schwartzel -8 69 69 69 69 276 $19,342
T45 Bill Haas -8 65 68 73 70 276 $19,342
T45 Tony Finau -8 67 69 70 70 276 $19,342
T45 Joel Dahmen -8 65 71 69 71 276 $19,342
T45 Henrik Norlander -8 70 66 69 71 276 $19,342
T45 Tyler Duncan -8 67 70 67 72 276 $19,342
T45 Alex Noren -8 69 67 68 72 276 $19,342
T45 C.T. Pan -8 69 68 67 72 276 $19,342
T45 Roberto Díaz -8 71 65 68 72 276 $19,342
T56 Russell Henley -7 65 69 76 67 277 $16,272
T56 Brandt Snedeker -7 66 71 73 67 277 $16,272
T56 Patrick Reed -7 73 65 70 69 277 $16,272
T56 Kevin Tway -7 68 69 71 69 277 $16,272
T56 Tom Hoge -7 72 66 69 70 277 $16,272
T56 Patton Kizzire -7 68 69 70 70 277 $16,272
T56 Keith Mitchell -7 68 69 69 71 277 $16,272
T56 Adam Hadwin -7 69 68 69 71 277 $16,272
T64 Vincent Whaley -6 70 68 70 70 278 $15,336
T64 Andrew Putnam -6 68 68 72 70 278 $15,336
T64 Chris Kirk -6 64 73 70 71 278 $15,336
T64 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 68 69 68 73 278 $15,336
T64 Garrick Higgo -6 71 63 69 75 278 $15,336
69 Brendan Steele -5 70 67 68 74 279 $14,904
70 Keegan Bradley -4 71 67 68 74 280 $14,760

