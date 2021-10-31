2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Herbert, who earned his first PGA Tour win with a victory at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Herbert shot 2-under 69 in the final round, which was good enough to beat a surging Patrick Reed and Danny Lee, who faded in the final few holes from the lead, for a one-shot win on 15-under 269.

Behind Reed and Lee was Patrick Rodgers in fourth alone. Taylor Pendrith, the 54-hole leader, struggled on Sunday with 76 to finish in a tie for fifth with Scott Stallings, who closed with 62.

Herbert won the $1,117,000 winner's share of the $6,500,000 purse.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship recap notes

Herbert earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Herbert also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Herbert a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 75 (of 127) players finished the tournament in the sixth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

