2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/31/2021 at 2:45 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Herbert, who earned his first PGA Tour win with a victory at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Herbert shot 2-under 69 in the final round, which was good enough to beat a surging Patrick Reed and Danny Lee, who faded in the final few holes from the lead, for a one-shot win on 15-under 269.

Behind Reed and Lee was Patrick Rodgers in fourth alone. Taylor Pendrith, the 54-hole leader, struggled on Sunday with 76 to finish in a tie for fifth with Scott Stallings, who closed with 62.

Herbert won the $1,117,000 winner's share of the $6,500,000 purse.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship recap notes

Herbert earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Herbert also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Herbert a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 75 (of 127) players finished the tournament in the sixth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lucas Herbert -15 70 65 65 69 269 $1,170,000
T2 Patrick Reed -14 68 69 68 65 270 $578,500
T2 Danny Lee -14 67 67 65 71 270 $578,500
4 Patrick Rodgers -13 68 64 69 70 271 $318,500
T5 Scott Stallings -12 74 68 68 62 272 $251,063
T5 Taylor Pendrith -12 70 61 65 76 272 $251,063
T7 Davis Riley -11 71 66 69 67 273 $190,775
T7 J.J. Spaun -11 73 65 67 68 273 $190,775
T7 Peter Malnati -11 70 65 67 71 273 $190,775
T7 Curtis Thompson -11 69 67 67 70 273 $190,775
T7 Vincent Whaley -11 66 67 68 72 273 $190,775
T12 Seamus Power -10 67 70 70 67 274 $129,025
T12 Russell Knox -10 72 68 67 67 274 $129,025
T12 Alex Smalley -10 69 67 70 68 274 $129,025
T12 Brian Gay -10 75 67 64 68 274 $129,025
T12 Graeme McDowell -10 70 67 67 70 274 $129,025
T17 Chad Ramey -9 65 71 68 71 275 $99,125
T17 Patrick Flavin -9 69 66 68 72 275 $99,125
T17 Justin Lower -9 67 68 67 73 275 $99,125
T20 Stephan Jaeger -8 72 67 66 71 276 $82,875
T20 Jonathan Byrd -8 72 68 65 71 276 $82,875
T22 Austin Eckroat -7 68 71 69 69 277 $57,363
T22 Chase Seiffert -7 71 65 72 69 277 $57,363
T22 Dylan Frittelli -7 68 70 70 69 277 $57,363
T22 Thomas Detry -7 73 66 68 70 277 $57,363
T22 Mark Hubbard -7 74 63 69 71 277 $57,363
T22 Sean O'Hair -7 69 68 73 67 277 $57,363
T22 Greyson Sigg -7 68 71 66 72 277 $57,363
T22 Adam Svensson -7 68 68 68 73 277 $57,363
T30 Seung-Yul Noh -6 73 69 67 69 278 $41,600
T30 Kramer Hickok -6 70 68 71 69 278 $41,600
T30 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 71 68 67 72 278 $41,600
T30 Mito Pereira -6 73 68 65 72 278 $41,600
T34 Brandon Wu -5 70 70 66 73 279 $33,865
T34 Camilo Villegas -5 77 65 69 68 279 $33,865
T34 David Skinns -5 67 67 70 75 279 $33,865
T34 Peter Uihlein -5 71 65 68 75 279 $33,865
T34 Garrick Higgo -5 67 72 65 75 279 $33,865
T39 Scott Gutschewski -4 69 70 69 72 280 $25,675
T39 Brett Drewitt -4 72 66 69 73 280 $25,675
T39 Scott Brown -4 71 69 69 71 280 $25,675
T39 David Hearn -4 69 72 69 70 280 $25,675
T39 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -4 67 72 71 70 280 $25,675
T39 Ben Kohles -4 74 68 64 74 280 $25,675
T39 Denny McCarthy -4 72 68 71 69 280 $25,675
T46 Adam Hadwin -3 74 66 68 73 281 $18,343
T46 Luke Donald -3 72 66 68 75 281 $18,343
T46 Robert Garrigus -3 72 67 72 70 281 $18,343
T46 Dylan Wu -3 69 69 66 77 281 $18,343
T46 Nick Watney -3 70 72 71 68 281 $18,343
T51 Johnson Wagner -2 74 67 66 75 282 $15,717
T51 Matthias Schwab -2 74 63 72 73 282 $15,717
T51 Ludvig Aberg (a) -2 68 68 73 73 282 --
T51 Brandon Hagy -2 65 72 73 72 282 $15,717
T51 Sepp Straka -2 74 67 71 70 282 $15,717
T51 Ben Martin -2 71 70 72 69 282 $15,717
T57 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -1 71 68 70 74 283 $14,885
T57 Guido Migliozzi -1 72 65 69 77 283 $14,885
T57 Jim Knous -1 76 66 69 72 283 $14,885
T57 David Lingmerth -1 75 67 69 72 283 $14,885
T57 Seth Reeves -1 69 72 70 72 283 $14,885
T62 Aaron Rai E 71 69 71 73 284 $14,365
T62 Max McGreevy E 73 65 73 73 284 $14,365
T62 Kyle Wilshire E 73 67 72 72 284 $14,365
T65 Sangmoon Bae 1 71 69 68 77 285 $14,040
T65 Kurt Kitayama 1 74 68 70 73 285 $14,040
T67 D.A. Points 3 69 69 71 78 287 $13,650
T67 Ben Crane 3 71 68 71 77 287 $13,650
T67 Ryan Armour 3 73 69 72 73 287 $13,650
T67 John Senden 3 72 70 72 73 287 $13,650
T71 Lee Hodges 4 72 70 70 76 288 $13,195
T71 Hayden Buckley 4 71 68 75 74 288 $13,195
T71 Arjun Atwal 4 70 72 75 71 288 $13,195
74 Sahith Theegala 8 74 66 72 80 292 $12,935
75 John Merrick 10 72 68 76 78 294 $12,805

