2022 RBC Canadian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earned his first win of this PGA Tour season at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
McIlroy was locked in a final-round battle with playing partners Justin Thomas and Tony Finau, and it all finally reached a head when McIlroy went birdie-birdie on the final two holes to lock up a two-shot win over Finau on 19-under 261.
Finau birdied the last to finish in solo second, while Thomas finished in solo third.
Justin Rose missed a par putt on the final hole to shoot 59, instead finishing in a tie for fourth place with Sam Burns.
McIlroy won the $1,566,000 winner's share of the $8,700,000 purse.
RBC Canadian Open recap notes
McIlroy earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.
McIlroy also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.
A total of 70 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 34th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 US Open.
2022 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|-19
|66
|68
|65
|62
|261
|$1,566,000
|2
|Tony Finau
|-17
|66
|71
|62
|64
|263
|$948,300
|3
|Justin Thomas
|-15
|69
|69
|63
|64
|265
|$600,300
|T4
|Justin Rose
|-14
|69
|70
|67
|60
|266
|$391,500
|T4
|Sam Burns
|-14
|67
|69
|65
|65
|266
|$391,500
|6
|Corey Conners
|-12
|71
|69
|66
|62
|268
|$315,375
|T7
|Keith Mitchell
|-10
|67
|67
|70
|66
|270
|$273,325
|T7
|Chris Kirk
|-10
|69
|69
|66
|66
|270
|$273,325
|T7
|Wyndham Clark
|-10
|63
|70
|68
|69
|270
|$273,325
|T10
|Danny Lee
|-9
|68
|69
|69
|65
|271
|$219,675
|T10
|Shane Lowry
|-9
|67
|69
|69
|66
|271
|$219,675
|T10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-9
|64
|70
|70
|67
|271
|$219,675
|T13
|Kelly Kraft
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|64
|272
|$160,515
|T13
|Brendon Todd
|-8
|69
|69
|68
|66
|272
|$160,515
|T13
|Aaron Rai
|-8
|69
|70
|67
|66
|272
|$160,515
|T13
|Harold Varner III
|-8
|65
|72
|68
|67
|272
|$160,515
|T13
|Austin Cook
|-8
|71
|64
|68
|69
|272
|$160,515
|T18
|Patrick Rodgers
|-7
|67
|69
|72
|65
|273
|$123,975
|T18
|Scottie Scheffler
|-7
|69
|67
|71
|66
|273
|$123,975
|T18
|Doug Ghim
|-7
|65
|71
|68
|69
|273
|$123,975
|T21
|Adam Svensson
|-6
|72
|68
|67
|67
|274
|$94,830
|T21
|Scott Piercy
|-6
|70
|70
|66
|68
|274
|$94,830
|T21
|Adam Long
|-6
|70
|67
|67
|70
|274
|$94,830
|T21
|Alex Smalley
|-6
|67
|67
|67
|73
|274
|$94,830
|T25
|John Huh
|-5
|69
|69
|72
|65
|275
|$71,485
|T25
|Jim Knous
|-5
|67
|67
|69
|72
|275
|$71,485
|T25
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-5
|69
|70
|65
|71
|275
|$71,485
|T28
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-4
|66
|75
|68
|67
|276
|$57,047
|T28
|Emiliano Grillo
|-4
|70
|70
|67
|69
|276
|$57,047
|T28
|Hank Lebioda
|-4
|69
|70
|71
|66
|276
|$57,047
|T28
|Chase Seiffert
|-4
|69
|70
|67
|70
|276
|$57,047
|T28
|Danny Willett
|-4
|71
|68
|72
|65
|276
|$57,047
|T28
|Jonas Blixt
|-4
|67
|74
|70
|65
|276
|$57,047
|T28
|Nick Taylor
|-4
|70
|68
|67
|71
|276
|$57,047
|T35
|Adam Hadwin
|-3
|69
|70
|69
|69
|277
|$39,730
|T35
|Justin Lower
|-3
|70
|68
|70
|69
|277
|$39,730
|T35
|Vince Whaley
|-3
|72
|69
|67
|69
|277
|$39,730
|T35
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-3
|69
|70
|68
|70
|277
|$39,730
|T35
|Charley Hoffman
|-3
|68
|68
|71
|70
|277
|$39,730
|T35
|Ryan Moore
|-3
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|$39,730
|T35
|Matt Wallace
|-3
|70
|66
|70
|71
|277
|$39,730
|T35
|Ryan Armour
|-3
|72
|66
|68
|71
|277
|$39,730
|T35
|Nick Hardy
|-3
|68
|73
|65
|71
|277
|$39,730
|T44
|Austin Smotherman
|-2
|72
|68
|70
|68
|278
|$30,015
|T44
|Mark Hubbard
|-2
|67
|73
|72
|66
|278
|$30,015
|T46
|Carlos Ortiz
|-1
|67
|73
|69
|70
|279
|$26,535
|T46
|Paul Barjon
|-1
|72
|67
|70
|70
|279
|$26,535
|T48
|Cameron Smith
|E
|76
|65
|68
|71
|280
|$22,568
|T48
|Brandt Snedeker
|E
|68
|70
|72
|70
|280
|$22,568
|T48
|Aaron Cockerill
|E
|70
|68
|73
|69
|280
|$22,568
|T48
|Vaughn Taylor
|E
|68
|70
|75
|67
|280
|$22,568
|T48
|Lee Hodges
|E
|66
|70
|77
|67
|280
|$22,568
|T53
|Sahith Theegala
|1
|71
|70
|67
|73
|281
|$20,387
|T53
|Brett Drewitt
|1
|71
|70
|69
|71
|281
|$20,387
|T53
|Robert Streb
|1
|69
|70
|71
|71
|281
|$20,387
|T53
|Ben Martin
|1
|71
|66
|73
|71
|281
|$20,387
|T53
|Jhonattan Vegas
|1
|71
|70
|72
|68
|281
|$20,387
|T53
|Bo Van Pelt
|1
|71
|69
|65
|76
|281
|$20,387
|T59
|Cameron Percy
|2
|71
|68
|71
|72
|282
|$19,662
|T59
|J.J. Henry
|2
|69
|71
|71
|71
|282
|$19,662
|T61
|Dylan Frittelli
|3
|74
|67
|70
|72
|283
|$19,314
|T61
|Kramer Hickok
|3
|68
|73
|71
|71
|283
|$19,314
|63
|Ben Crane
|4
|72
|67
|74
|71
|284
|$19,053
|T64
|Sean O'Hair
|5
|70
|71
|70
|74
|285
|$18,531
|T64
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|5
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|$18,531
|T64
|David Skinns
|5
|71
|69
|73
|72
|285
|$18,531
|T64
|Andrew Novak
|5
|72
|68
|73
|72
|285
|$18,531
|T64
|Brandon Hagy
|5
|73
|68
|74
|70
|285
|$18,531
|69
|Trey Mullinax
|6
|70
|71
|74
|71
|286
|$18,009
|70
|Dawie van der Walt
|8
|73
|68
|78
|69
|288
|$17,835