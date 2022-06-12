2022 RBC Canadian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earned his first win of this PGA Tour season at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

McIlroy was locked in a final-round battle with playing partners Justin Thomas and Tony Finau, and it all finally reached a head when McIlroy went birdie-birdie on the final two holes to lock up a two-shot win over Finau on 19-under 261.

Finau birdied the last to finish in solo second, while Thomas finished in solo third.

Justin Rose missed a par putt on the final hole to shoot 59, instead finishing in a tie for fourth place with Sam Burns.

McIlroy won the $1,566,000 winner's share of the $8,700,000 purse.

RBC Canadian Open recap notes

McIlroy earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

McIlroy also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 70 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 34th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 US Open.

2022 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details