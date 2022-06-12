2022 RBC Canadian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 RBC Canadian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/12/2022
The 2022 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earned his first win of this PGA Tour season at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

McIlroy was locked in a final-round battle with playing partners Justin Thomas and Tony Finau, and it all finally reached a head when McIlroy went birdie-birdie on the final two holes to lock up a two-shot win over Finau on 19-under 261.

Finau birdied the last to finish in solo second, while Thomas finished in solo third.

Justin Rose missed a par putt on the final hole to shoot 59, instead finishing in a tie for fourth place with Sam Burns.

McIlroy won the $1,566,000 winner's share of the $8,700,000 purse.

RBC Canadian Open recap notes

McIlroy earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

McIlroy also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 70 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 34th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 US Open.

2022 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rory McIlroy -19 66 68 65 62 261 $1,566,000
2 Tony Finau -17 66 71 62 64 263 $948,300
3 Justin Thomas -15 69 69 63 64 265 $600,300
T4 Justin Rose -14 69 70 67 60 266 $391,500
T4 Sam Burns -14 67 69 65 65 266 $391,500
6 Corey Conners -12 71 69 66 62 268 $315,375
T7 Keith Mitchell -10 67 67 70 66 270 $273,325
T7 Chris Kirk -10 69 69 66 66 270 $273,325
T7 Wyndham Clark -10 63 70 68 69 270 $273,325
T10 Danny Lee -9 68 69 69 65 271 $219,675
T10 Shane Lowry -9 67 69 69 66 271 $219,675
T10 Matt Fitzpatrick -9 64 70 70 67 271 $219,675
T13 Kelly Kraft -8 69 69 70 64 272 $160,515
T13 Brendon Todd -8 69 69 68 66 272 $160,515
T13 Aaron Rai -8 69 70 67 66 272 $160,515
T13 Harold Varner III -8 65 72 68 67 272 $160,515
T13 Austin Cook -8 71 64 68 69 272 $160,515
T18 Patrick Rodgers -7 67 69 72 65 273 $123,975
T18 Scottie Scheffler -7 69 67 71 66 273 $123,975
T18 Doug Ghim -7 65 71 68 69 273 $123,975
T21 Adam Svensson -6 72 68 67 67 274 $94,830
T21 Scott Piercy -6 70 70 66 68 274 $94,830
T21 Adam Long -6 70 67 67 70 274 $94,830
T21 Alex Smalley -6 67 67 67 73 274 $94,830
T25 John Huh -5 69 69 72 65 275 $71,485
T25 Jim Knous -5 67 67 69 72 275 $71,485
T25 Sebastián Muñoz -5 69 70 65 71 275 $71,485
T28 Mackenzie Hughes -4 66 75 68 67 276 $57,047
T28 Emiliano Grillo -4 70 70 67 69 276 $57,047
T28 Hank Lebioda -4 69 70 71 66 276 $57,047
T28 Chase Seiffert -4 69 70 67 70 276 $57,047
T28 Danny Willett -4 71 68 72 65 276 $57,047
T28 Jonas Blixt -4 67 74 70 65 276 $57,047
T28 Nick Taylor -4 70 68 67 71 276 $57,047
T35 Adam Hadwin -3 69 70 69 69 277 $39,730
T35 Justin Lower -3 70 68 70 69 277 $39,730
T35 Vince Whaley -3 72 69 67 69 277 $39,730
T35 Seung-Yul Noh -3 69 70 68 70 277 $39,730
T35 Charley Hoffman -3 68 68 71 70 277 $39,730
T35 Ryan Moore -3 69 69 69 70 277 $39,730
T35 Matt Wallace -3 70 66 70 71 277 $39,730
T35 Ryan Armour -3 72 66 68 71 277 $39,730
T35 Nick Hardy -3 68 73 65 71 277 $39,730
T44 Austin Smotherman -2 72 68 70 68 278 $30,015
T44 Mark Hubbard -2 67 73 72 66 278 $30,015
T46 Carlos Ortiz -1 67 73 69 70 279 $26,535
T46 Paul Barjon -1 72 67 70 70 279 $26,535
T48 Cameron Smith E 76 65 68 71 280 $22,568
T48 Brandt Snedeker E 68 70 72 70 280 $22,568
T48 Aaron Cockerill E 70 68 73 69 280 $22,568
T48 Vaughn Taylor E 68 70 75 67 280 $22,568
T48 Lee Hodges E 66 70 77 67 280 $22,568
T53 Sahith Theegala 1 71 70 67 73 281 $20,387
T53 Brett Drewitt 1 71 70 69 71 281 $20,387
T53 Robert Streb 1 69 70 71 71 281 $20,387
T53 Ben Martin 1 71 66 73 71 281 $20,387
T53 Jhonattan Vegas 1 71 70 72 68 281 $20,387
T53 Bo Van Pelt 1 71 69 65 76 281 $20,387
T59 Cameron Percy 2 71 68 71 72 282 $19,662
T59 J.J. Henry 2 69 71 71 71 282 $19,662
T61 Dylan Frittelli 3 74 67 70 72 283 $19,314
T61 Kramer Hickok 3 68 73 71 71 283 $19,314
63 Ben Crane 4 72 67 74 71 284 $19,053
T64 Sean O'Hair 5 70 71 70 74 285 $18,531
T64 Rafa Cabrera Bello 5 71 70 72 72 285 $18,531
T64 David Skinns 5 71 69 73 72 285 $18,531
T64 Andrew Novak 5 72 68 73 72 285 $18,531
T64 Brandon Hagy 5 73 68 74 70 285 $18,531
69 Trey Mullinax 6 70 71 74 71 286 $18,009
70 Dawie van der Walt 8 73 68 78 69 288 $17,835

