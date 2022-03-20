2022 Valspar Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Valspar Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Burns, who earned the PGA Tour win in a playoff at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.
In the Sunday final round, Riley struggled early with a triple-bogey eight on the fifth hole. However, he rallied down the stretch to get into a playoff with Sam Burns on 17-under 267.
On the first playoff hole, both players made par on the 18th hole. Then on the par-4 17th, in the second playoff hole, Burns made a 32-foot putt from the fringe for his third PGA Tour win.
Burns won the $1,404,000 winner's share of the $7,800,000 purse.
Valspar Championship recap notes
Burns earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Burns also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Burns an extension on his two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 72 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 21st event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship.
2022 Valspar Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Sam Burns
|-17
|64
|67
|67
|69
|267
|$1,404,000
|P2
|Davis Riley
|-17
|65
|68
|62
|72
|267
|$850,200
|T3
|Justin Thomas
|-16
|66
|66
|66
|70
|268
|$460,200
|T3
|Matthew NeSmith
|-16
|67
|61
|69
|71
|268
|$460,200
|T5
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-14
|67
|68
|67
|68
|270
|$301,275
|T5
|Brian Harman
|-14
|67
|67
|68
|68
|270
|$301,275
|T7
|Sahith Theegala
|-12
|67
|71
|67
|67
|272
|$228,930
|T7
|Stewart Cink
|-12
|67
|68
|69
|68
|272
|$228,930
|T7
|Kevin Streelman
|-12
|67
|69
|68
|68
|272
|$228,930
|T7
|Robert Streb
|-12
|68
|69
|65
|70
|272
|$228,930
|T7
|Adam Hadwin
|-12
|64
|66
|70
|72
|272
|$228,930
|T12
|Brooks Koepka
|-11
|67
|70
|71
|65
|273
|$159,900
|T12
|Shane Lowry
|-11
|69
|68
|68
|68
|273
|$159,900
|T12
|Alex Noren
|-11
|68
|70
|65
|70
|273
|$159,900
|T12
|Xander Schauffele
|-11
|67
|67
|68
|71
|273
|$159,900
|T16
|Brian Stuard
|-10
|68
|69
|69
|68
|274
|$118,950
|T16
|Luke Donald
|-10
|68
|71
|67
|68
|274
|$118,950
|T16
|Scott Stallings
|-10
|65
|66
|74
|69
|274
|$118,950
|T16
|Matt Kuchar
|-10
|67
|72
|66
|69
|274
|$118,950
|T16
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-10
|67
|68
|68
|71
|274
|$118,950
|T21
|Richy Werenski
|-9
|65
|70
|72
|68
|275
|$85,020
|T21
|Brandon Hagy
|-9
|70
|67
|70
|68
|275
|$85,020
|T21
|Gary Woodland
|-9
|67
|68
|71
|69
|275
|$85,020
|T21
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-9
|68
|68
|70
|69
|275
|$85,020
|T25
|Austin Smotherman
|-8
|68
|71
|70
|67
|276
|$65,910
|T25
|Tyler Duncan
|-8
|69
|69
|65
|73
|276
|$65,910
|T27
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-7
|64
|71
|72
|70
|277
|$54,600
|T27
|J.J. Spaun
|-7
|67
|71
|69
|70
|277
|$54,600
|T27
|Mito Pereira
|-7
|69
|70
|68
|70
|277
|$54,600
|T27
|Brice Garnett
|-7
|67
|71
|68
|71
|277
|$54,600
|T27
|Nate Lashley
|-7
|71
|68
|67
|71
|277
|$54,600
|T27
|Troy Merritt
|-7
|68
|67
|67
|75
|277
|$54,600
|T33
|Kevin Kisner
|-6
|70
|66
|73
|69
|278
|$41,600
|T33
|Kramer Hickok
|-6
|66
|71
|70
|71
|278
|$41,600
|T33
|Viktor Hovland
|-6
|69
|70
|68
|71
|278
|$41,600
|T33
|Patton Kizzire
|-6
|69
|67
|70
|72
|278
|$41,600
|T33
|Brandon Wu
|-6
|72
|65
|69
|72
|278
|$41,600
|T33
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-6
|69
|70
|66
|73
|278
|$41,600
|T39
|Curtis Thompson
|-5
|70
|69
|72
|68
|279
|$29,250
|T39
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-5
|70
|67
|73
|69
|279
|$29,250
|T39
|Dustin Johnson
|-5
|67
|71
|72
|69
|279
|$29,250
|T39
|Doc Redman
|-5
|66
|72
|71
|70
|279
|$29,250
|T39
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-5
|69
|68
|71
|71
|279
|$29,250
|T39
|Chez Reavie
|-5
|67
|72
|69
|71
|279
|$29,250
|T39
|Joel Dahmen
|-5
|68
|69
|70
|72
|279
|$29,250
|T39
|Harry Higgs
|-5
|70
|68
|68
|73
|279
|$29,250
|T39
|Adam Svensson
|-5
|71
|68
|67
|73
|279
|$29,250
|T48
|Webb Simpson
|-4
|67
|67
|76
|70
|280
|$19,439
|T48
|Martin Kaymer
|-4
|69
|66
|74
|71
|280
|$19,439
|T48
|Max McGreevy
|-4
|70
|69
|70
|71
|280
|$19,439
|T48
|Denny McCarthy
|-4
|69
|70
|70
|71
|280
|$19,439
|T48
|Bill Haas
|-4
|71
|66
|71
|72
|280
|$19,439
|T48
|Joseph Bramlett
|-4
|69
|67
|71
|73
|280
|$19,439
|T48
|Danny Lee
|-4
|65
|74
|68
|73
|280
|$19,439
|T48
|C.T. Pan
|-4
|71
|66
|69
|74
|280
|$19,439
|T48
|Greyson Sigg
|-4
|67
|72
|67
|74
|280
|$19,439
|T57
|Michael Thompson
|-3
|72
|66
|74
|69
|281
|$17,706
|T57
|Henrik Stenson
|-3
|70
|69
|70
|72
|281
|$17,706
|T57
|Paul Barjon
|-3
|68
|71
|70
|72
|281
|$17,706
|T57
|Harold Varner III
|-3
|72
|67
|70
|72
|281
|$17,706
|T57
|Russell Knox
|-3
|71
|68
|67
|75
|281
|$17,706
|T62
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-2
|70
|69
|73
|70
|282
|$17,004
|T62
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-2
|67
|68
|74
|73
|282
|$17,004
|T62
|Cameron Tringale
|-2
|68
|71
|70
|73
|282
|$17,004
|T62
|Wesley Bryan
|-2
|68
|71
|70
|73
|282
|$17,004
|T66
|Ryan Brehm
|-1
|71
|68
|75
|69
|283
|$16,536
|T66
|John Huh
|-1
|71
|67
|72
|73
|283
|$16,536
|T68
|Collin Morikawa
|1
|68
|70
|74
|73
|285
|$16,224
|T68
|David Lipsky
|1
|64
|71
|74
|76
|285
|$16,224
|T70
|Pat Perez
|2
|67
|70
|75
|74
|286
|$15,912
|T70
|Nick Taylor
|2
|69
|70
|68
|79
|286
|$15,912
|72
|Blake Kennedy
|3
|67
|72
|72
|76
|287
|$15,678