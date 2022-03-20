2022 Valspar Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Valspar Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/20/2022 at 6:50 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Valspar Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Burns, who earned the PGA Tour win in a playoff at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

In the Sunday final round, Riley struggled early with a triple-bogey eight on the fifth hole. However, he rallied down the stretch to get into a playoff with Sam Burns on 17-under 267.

On the first playoff hole, both players made par on the 18th hole. Then on the par-4 17th, in the second playoff hole, Burns made a 32-foot putt from the fringe for his third PGA Tour win.

Smith won the $1,404,000 winner's share of the $7,800,000 purse.

Valspar Championship recap notes

Smith earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Smith also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Smith an extension on his two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour. He successfully defended his title from a year ago.

A total of 72 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 21st event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship.

2022 Valspar Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sam Burns -17 64 67 67 69 267 $1,404,000
P2 Davis Riley -17 65 68 62 72 267 $850,200
T3 Justin Thomas -16 66 66 66 70 268 $460,200
T3 Matthew NeSmith -16 67 61 69 71 268 $460,200
T5 Matt Fitzpatrick -14 67 68 67 68 270 $301,275
T5 Brian Harman -14 67 67 68 68 270 $301,275
T7 Sahith Theegala -12 67 71 67 67 272 $228,930
T7 Stewart Cink -12 67 68 69 68 272 $228,930
T7 Kevin Streelman -12 67 69 68 68 272 $228,930
T7 Robert Streb -12 68 69 65 70 272 $228,930
T7 Adam Hadwin -12 64 66 70 72 272 $228,930
T12 Brooks Koepka -11 67 70 71 65 273 $159,900
T12 Shane Lowry -11 69 68 68 68 273 $159,900
T12 Alex Noren -11 68 70 65 70 273 $159,900
T12 Xander Schauffele -11 67 67 68 71 273 $159,900
T16 Brian Stuard -10 68 69 69 68 274 $118,950
T16 Luke Donald -10 68 71 67 68 274 $118,950
T16 Scott Stallings -10 65 66 74 69 274 $118,950
T16 Matt Kuchar -10 67 72 66 69 274 $118,950
T16 Tommy Fleetwood -10 67 68 68 71 274 $118,950
T21 Richy Werenski -9 65 70 72 68 275 $85,020
T21 Brandon Hagy -9 70 67 70 68 275 $85,020
T21 Gary Woodland -9 67 68 71 69 275 $85,020
T21 Tyrrell Hatton -9 68 68 70 69 275 $85,020
T25 Austin Smotherman -8 68 71 70 67 276 $65,910
T25 Tyler Duncan -8 69 69 65 73 276 $65,910
T27 Jhonattan Vegas -7 64 71 72 70 277 $54,600
T27 J.J. Spaun -7 67 71 69 70 277 $54,600
T27 Mito Pereira -7 69 70 68 70 277 $54,600
T27 Brice Garnett -7 67 71 68 71 277 $54,600
T27 Nate Lashley -7 71 68 67 71 277 $54,600
T27 Troy Merritt -7 68 67 67 75 277 $54,600
T33 Kevin Kisner -6 70 66 73 69 278 $41,600
T33 Kramer Hickok -6 66 71 70 71 278 $41,600
T33 Viktor Hovland -6 69 70 68 71 278 $41,600
T33 Patton Kizzire -6 69 67 70 72 278 $41,600
T33 Brandon Wu -6 72 65 69 72 278 $41,600
T33 Bernd Wiesberger -6 69 70 66 73 278 $41,600
T39 Curtis Thompson -5 70 69 72 68 279 $29,250
T39 Seung-Yul Noh -5 70 67 73 69 279 $29,250
T39 Dustin Johnson -5 67 71 72 69 279 $29,250
T39 Doc Redman -5 66 72 71 70 279 $29,250
T39 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -5 69 68 71 71 279 $29,250
T39 Chez Reavie -5 67 72 69 71 279 $29,250
T39 Joel Dahmen -5 68 69 70 72 279 $29,250
T39 Harry Higgs -5 70 68 68 73 279 $29,250
T39 Adam Svensson -5 71 68 67 73 279 $29,250
T48 Webb Simpson -4 67 67 76 70 280 $19,439
T48 Martin Kaymer -4 69 66 74 71 280 $19,439
T48 Max McGreevy -4 70 69 70 71 280 $19,439
T48 Denny McCarthy -4 69 70 70 71 280 $19,439
T48 Bill Haas -4 71 66 71 72 280 $19,439
T48 Joseph Bramlett -4 69 67 71 73 280 $19,439
T48 Danny Lee -4 65 74 68 73 280 $19,439
T48 C.T. Pan -4 71 66 69 74 280 $19,439
T48 Greyson Sigg -4 67 72 67 74 280 $19,439
T57 Michael Thompson -3 72 66 74 69 281 $17,706
T57 Henrik Stenson -3 70 69 70 72 281 $17,706
T57 Paul Barjon -3 68 71 70 72 281 $17,706
T57 Harold Varner III -3 72 67 70 72 281 $17,706
T57 Russell Knox -3 71 68 67 75 281 $17,706
T62 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 70 69 73 70 282 $17,004
T62 Louis Oosthuizen -2 67 68 74 73 282 $17,004
T62 Cameron Tringale -2 68 71 70 73 282 $17,004
T62 Wesley Bryan -2 68 71 70 73 282 $17,004
T66 Ryan Brehm -1 71 68 75 69 283 $16,536
T66 John Huh -1 71 67 72 73 283 $16,536
T68 Collin Morikawa 1 68 70 74 73 285 $16,224
T68 David Lipsky 1 64 71 74 76 285 $16,224
T70 Pat Perez 2 67 70 75 74 286 $15,912
T70 Nick Taylor 2 69 70 68 79 286 $15,912
72 Blake Kennedy 3 67 72 72 76 287 $15,678

