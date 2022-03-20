2022 Valspar Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Valspar Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Burns, who earned the PGA Tour win in a playoff at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

In the Sunday final round, Riley struggled early with a triple-bogey eight on the fifth hole. However, he rallied down the stretch to get into a playoff with Sam Burns on 17-under 267.

On the first playoff hole, both players made par on the 18th hole. Then on the par-4 17th, in the second playoff hole, Burns made a 32-foot putt from the fringe for his third PGA Tour win.

Smith won the $1,404,000 winner's share of the $7,800,000 purse.

Valspar Championship recap notes

Smith earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Smith also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Smith an extension on his two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour. He successfully defended his title from a year ago.

A total of 72 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 21st event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship.

2022 Valspar Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

