2022 Barbasol Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Barbasol Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/11/2022 at 11:46 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Trey Mullinax, who earned his first PGA Tour win at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

Locked in a final-day battle with Kevin Streelman and Matti Schmid, Mullinax found a way to get one stroke ahead of the multi-time PGA Tour winner and prevail on 25-under 263.

Mark Hubbard finished in solo third, with Hurly Long, a DP World Tour player, finishing in solo fourth place.

Mullinax won the $666,000 winner's share of the $3,700,000 purse.

Barbasol Championship recap notes

Mullinax earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Mullinax also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 83 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 39th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 British Open Championship.

2022 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Trey Mullinax -25 65 65 67 66 263 $666,000
2 Kevin Streelman -24 66 64 67 67 264 $403,300
3 Mark Hubbard -22 65 67 69 65 266 $255,300
4 Hurly Long -21 68 65 63 71 267 $181,300
5 Vince Whaley -20 70 64 67 67 268 $151,700
6 Adam Svensson -19 62 67 69 71 269 $134,125
7 Michael Kim -18 65 68 67 70 270 $124,875
T8 Sean O'Hair -17 68 65 65 73 271 $100,825
T8 Marcus Helligkilde -17 70 69 66 66 271 $100,825
T8 Ricardo Gouveia -17 64 65 72 70 271 $100,825
T8 Matti Schmid -17 65 63 66 77 271 $100,825
T8 Justin Lower -17 69 70 66 66 271 $100,825
T13 Espen Kofstad -16 69 66 70 67 272 $64,354
T13 Ben Kohles -16 67 66 69 70 272 $64,354
T13 Camilo Villegas -16 65 68 70 69 272 $64,354
T13 Taylor Pendrith -16 71 68 67 66 272 $64,354
T13 Kramer Hickok -16 67 66 69 70 272 $64,354
T13 Tyler Duncan -16 67 64 69 72 272 $64,354
T13 Max McGreevy -16 65 63 74 70 272 $64,354
20 Yannik Paul -15 66 67 68 72 273 $49,025
T21 Doc Redman -14 66 70 70 68 274 $37,308
T21 Patrick Flavin -14 71 67 67 69 274 $37,308
T21 Taylor Moore -14 66 72 68 68 274 $37,308
T21 Dylan Wu -14 66 67 73 68 274 $37,308
T21 Kevin Chappell -14 69 70 69 66 274 $37,308
T21 Michael Gligic -14 69 63 73 69 274 $37,308
T27 Lucas Bjerregaard -13 70 66 69 70 275 $21,909
T27 Seth Reeves -13 69 68 68 70 275 $21,909
T27 Hugo León -13 67 68 69 71 275 $21,909
T27 Greyson Sigg -13 66 69 69 71 275 $21,909
T27 Chris Stroud -13 69 66 70 70 275 $21,909
T27 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -13 68 67 68 72 275 $21,909
T27 Satoshi Kodaira -13 67 67 70 71 275 $21,909
T27 Julien Brun -13 67 67 70 71 275 $21,909
T27 Austin Cook -13 70 64 73 68 275 $21,909
T27 Bo Van Pelt -13 65 69 72 69 275 $21,909
T27 Jason Dufner -13 67 67 73 68 275 $21,909
T27 James Hahn -13 70 69 68 68 275 $21,909
T27 Brandon Hagy -13 70 62 71 72 275 $21,909
T27 Robin Roussel -13 64 68 71 72 275 $21,909
T41 Hank Lebioda -12 71 66 71 68 276 $13,505
T41 Seung-Yul Noh -12 68 70 70 68 276 $13,505
T41 Cameron Percy -12 66 69 72 69 276 $13,505
T41 Jonathan Byrd -12 67 67 71 71 276 $13,505
T41 Lukas Nemecz -12 71 68 66 71 276 $13,505
T41 Aaron Baddeley -12 69 70 65 72 276 $13,505
T47 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -11 71 68 71 67 277 $10,348
T47 Greg Chalmers -11 70 69 68 70 277 $10,348
T47 Gunner Wiebe -11 72 67 68 70 277 $10,348
T50 William McGirt -10 69 66 71 72 278 $9,195
T50 Josh Geary -10 71 67 70 70 278 $9,195
T50 Tom Lewis -10 66 68 74 70 278 $9,195
T50 Kevin Tway -10 67 71 71 69 278 $9,195
T54 Ryan Moore -9 68 68 73 70 279 $8,584
T54 Austin Smotherman -9 69 68 69 73 279 $8,584
T54 Scott Jamieson -9 71 67 72 69 279 $8,584
T54 Carlos Pigem -9 68 70 71 70 279 $8,584
T54 Scott Brown -9 69 69 68 73 279 $8,584
T54 Paul Barjon -9 71 68 68 72 279 $8,584
T60 Aaron Cockerill -8 71 66 71 72 280 $8,251
T60 Santiago Tarrio -8 69 66 71 74 280 $8,251
T60 Conrad Shindler -8 68 70 70 72 280 $8,251
T63 Josh Teater -7 68 68 74 71 281 $7,955
T63 Justin Walters -7 66 71 69 75 281 $7,955
T63 Ben Crane -7 69 69 73 70 281 $7,955
T63 Arjun Atwal -7 70 69 70 72 281 $7,955
T63 Hayden Buckley -7 69 70 72 70 281 $7,955
T68 David Skinns -6 65 70 71 76 282 $7,548
T68 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -6 71 67 72 72 282 $7,548
T68 Richard Johnson -6 70 68 71 73 282 $7,548
T68 David Hearn -6 67 67 75 73 282 $7,548
T68 Chesson Hadley -6 71 68 71 72 282 $7,548
T68 Chase Hanna -6 73 66 72 71 282 $7,548
T74 Dawie van der Walt -5 69 68 75 71 283 $7,215
T74 J.J. Henry -5 72 66 74 71 283 $7,215
T74 Søren Kjeldsen -5 70 69 71 73 283 $7,215
77 Jim Knous -4 69 70 74 71 284 $7,067
T78 Jim Herman -3 72 65 73 75 285 $6,919
T78 Jacob Bridgeman -3 68 69 75 73 285 $6,919
T78 Stephen Stallings Jr. -3 70 69 70 76 285 $6,919
T81 Ryan Brehm E 68 69 75 76 288 $6,697
T81 John Merrick E 70 69 74 75 288 $6,697
T81 Marcel Siem E 69 70 73 76 288 $6,697

