2022 Barbasol Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Trey Mullinax, who earned his first PGA Tour win at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
Locked in a final-day battle with Kevin Streelman and Matti Schmid, Mullinax found a way to get one stroke ahead of the multi-time PGA Tour winner and prevail on 25-under 263.
Mark Hubbard finished in solo third, with Hurly Long, a DP World Tour player, finishing in solo fourth place.
Mullinax won the $666,000 winner's share of the $3,700,000 purse.
Barbasol Championship recap notes
Mullinax earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.
Mullinax also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.
A total of 83 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 39th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 British Open Championship.
2022 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Trey Mullinax
|-25
|65
|65
|67
|66
|263
|$666,000
|2
|Kevin Streelman
|-24
|66
|64
|67
|67
|264
|$403,300
|3
|Mark Hubbard
|-22
|65
|67
|69
|65
|266
|$255,300
|4
|Hurly Long
|-21
|68
|65
|63
|71
|267
|$181,300
|5
|Vince Whaley
|-20
|70
|64
|67
|67
|268
|$151,700
|6
|Adam Svensson
|-19
|62
|67
|69
|71
|269
|$134,125
|7
|Michael Kim
|-18
|65
|68
|67
|70
|270
|$124,875
|T8
|Sean O'Hair
|-17
|68
|65
|65
|73
|271
|$100,825
|T8
|Marcus Helligkilde
|-17
|70
|69
|66
|66
|271
|$100,825
|T8
|Ricardo Gouveia
|-17
|64
|65
|72
|70
|271
|$100,825
|T8
|Matti Schmid
|-17
|65
|63
|66
|77
|271
|$100,825
|T8
|Justin Lower
|-17
|69
|70
|66
|66
|271
|$100,825
|T13
|Espen Kofstad
|-16
|69
|66
|70
|67
|272
|$64,354
|T13
|Ben Kohles
|-16
|67
|66
|69
|70
|272
|$64,354
|T13
|Camilo Villegas
|-16
|65
|68
|70
|69
|272
|$64,354
|T13
|Taylor Pendrith
|-16
|71
|68
|67
|66
|272
|$64,354
|T13
|Kramer Hickok
|-16
|67
|66
|69
|70
|272
|$64,354
|T13
|Tyler Duncan
|-16
|67
|64
|69
|72
|272
|$64,354
|T13
|Max McGreevy
|-16
|65
|63
|74
|70
|272
|$64,354
|20
|Yannik Paul
|-15
|66
|67
|68
|72
|273
|$49,025
|T21
|Doc Redman
|-14
|66
|70
|70
|68
|274
|$37,308
|T21
|Patrick Flavin
|-14
|71
|67
|67
|69
|274
|$37,308
|T21
|Taylor Moore
|-14
|66
|72
|68
|68
|274
|$37,308
|T21
|Dylan Wu
|-14
|66
|67
|73
|68
|274
|$37,308
|T21
|Kevin Chappell
|-14
|69
|70
|69
|66
|274
|$37,308
|T21
|Michael Gligic
|-14
|69
|63
|73
|69
|274
|$37,308
|T27
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-13
|70
|66
|69
|70
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Seth Reeves
|-13
|69
|68
|68
|70
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Hugo León
|-13
|67
|68
|69
|71
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Greyson Sigg
|-13
|66
|69
|69
|71
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Chris Stroud
|-13
|69
|66
|70
|70
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Niklas Nørgaard Møller
|-13
|68
|67
|68
|72
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-13
|67
|67
|70
|71
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Julien Brun
|-13
|67
|67
|70
|71
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Austin Cook
|-13
|70
|64
|73
|68
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Bo Van Pelt
|-13
|65
|69
|72
|69
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Jason Dufner
|-13
|67
|67
|73
|68
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|James Hahn
|-13
|70
|69
|68
|68
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Brandon Hagy
|-13
|70
|62
|71
|72
|275
|$21,909
|T27
|Robin Roussel
|-13
|64
|68
|71
|72
|275
|$21,909
|T41
|Hank Lebioda
|-12
|71
|66
|71
|68
|276
|$13,505
|T41
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-12
|68
|70
|70
|68
|276
|$13,505
|T41
|Cameron Percy
|-12
|66
|69
|72
|69
|276
|$13,505
|T41
|Jonathan Byrd
|-12
|67
|67
|71
|71
|276
|$13,505
|T41
|Lukas Nemecz
|-12
|71
|68
|66
|71
|276
|$13,505
|T41
|Aaron Baddeley
|-12
|69
|70
|65
|72
|276
|$13,505
|T47
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|-11
|71
|68
|71
|67
|277
|$10,348
|T47
|Greg Chalmers
|-11
|70
|69
|68
|70
|277
|$10,348
|T47
|Gunner Wiebe
|-11
|72
|67
|68
|70
|277
|$10,348
|T50
|William McGirt
|-10
|69
|66
|71
|72
|278
|$9,195
|T50
|Josh Geary
|-10
|71
|67
|70
|70
|278
|$9,195
|T50
|Tom Lewis
|-10
|66
|68
|74
|70
|278
|$9,195
|T50
|Kevin Tway
|-10
|67
|71
|71
|69
|278
|$9,195
|T54
|Ryan Moore
|-9
|68
|68
|73
|70
|279
|$8,584
|T54
|Austin Smotherman
|-9
|69
|68
|69
|73
|279
|$8,584
|T54
|Scott Jamieson
|-9
|71
|67
|72
|69
|279
|$8,584
|T54
|Carlos Pigem
|-9
|68
|70
|71
|70
|279
|$8,584
|T54
|Scott Brown
|-9
|69
|69
|68
|73
|279
|$8,584
|T54
|Paul Barjon
|-9
|71
|68
|68
|72
|279
|$8,584
|T60
|Aaron Cockerill
|-8
|71
|66
|71
|72
|280
|$8,251
|T60
|Santiago Tarrio
|-8
|69
|66
|71
|74
|280
|$8,251
|T60
|Conrad Shindler
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|72
|280
|$8,251
|T63
|Josh Teater
|-7
|68
|68
|74
|71
|281
|$7,955
|T63
|Justin Walters
|-7
|66
|71
|69
|75
|281
|$7,955
|T63
|Ben Crane
|-7
|69
|69
|73
|70
|281
|$7,955
|T63
|Arjun Atwal
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|72
|281
|$7,955
|T63
|Hayden Buckley
|-7
|69
|70
|72
|70
|281
|$7,955
|T68
|David Skinns
|-6
|65
|70
|71
|76
|282
|$7,548
|T68
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-6
|71
|67
|72
|72
|282
|$7,548
|T68
|Richard Johnson
|-6
|70
|68
|71
|73
|282
|$7,548
|T68
|David Hearn
|-6
|67
|67
|75
|73
|282
|$7,548
|T68
|Chesson Hadley
|-6
|71
|68
|71
|72
|282
|$7,548
|T68
|Chase Hanna
|-6
|73
|66
|72
|71
|282
|$7,548
|T74
|Dawie van der Walt
|-5
|69
|68
|75
|71
|283
|$7,215
|T74
|J.J. Henry
|-5
|72
|66
|74
|71
|283
|$7,215
|T74
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-5
|70
|69
|71
|73
|283
|$7,215
|77
|Jim Knous
|-4
|69
|70
|74
|71
|284
|$7,067
|T78
|Jim Herman
|-3
|72
|65
|73
|75
|285
|$6,919
|T78
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-3
|68
|69
|75
|73
|285
|$6,919
|T78
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|-3
|70
|69
|70
|76
|285
|$6,919
|T81
|Ryan Brehm
|E
|68
|69
|75
|76
|288
|$6,697
|T81
|John Merrick
|E
|70
|69
|74
|75
|288
|$6,697
|T81
|Marcel Siem
|E
|69
|70
|73
|76
|288
|$6,697