2022 Barbasol Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Trey Mullinax, who earned his first PGA Tour win at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

Locked in a final-day battle with Kevin Streelman and Matti Schmid, Mullinax found a way to get one stroke ahead of the multi-time PGA Tour winner and prevail on 25-under 263.

Mark Hubbard finished in solo third, with Hurly Long, a DP World Tour player, finishing in solo fourth place.

Mullinax won the $666,000 winner's share of the $3,700,000 purse.

Barbasol Championship recap notes

Mullinax earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Mullinax also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 83 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 39th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 British Open Championship.

2022 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

