2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jason Kokrak, who earned his third PGA Tour win with a victory at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Kokrak pulled away from the field on Sunday, shooting 5-under 65 on a difficult scoring course to post a 10-under 270 total that was good enough for a two-shot win over Kevin Tway and 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler.

Kramer Hickok finished in solo fourth place.

Kokrak won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open recap notes

Kokrak earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Kokrak also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Kokrak a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 67 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the eighth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the RSM Classic on St. Simons Island in Georgia.

2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details