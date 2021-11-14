2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
11/14/2021 at 6:00 pm
The 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jason Kokrak, who earned his third PGA Tour win with a victory at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Kokrak pulled away from the field on Sunday, shooting 5-under 65 on a difficult scoring course to post a 10-under 270 total that was good enough for a two-shot win over Kevin Tway and 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler.

Kramer Hickok finished in solo fourth place.

Kokrak won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open recap notes

Kokrak earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Kokrak also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Kokrak a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 67 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the eighth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the RSM Classic on St. Simons Island in Georgia.

2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jason Kokrak -10 68 71 66 65 270 $1,350,000
T2 Kevin Tway -8 67 64 73 68 272 $667,500
T2 Scottie Scheffler -8 72 62 69 69 272 $667,500
4 Kramer Hickok -7 67 67 70 69 273 $367,500
T5 Joel Dahmen -6 70 69 70 65 274 $289,688
T5 Martin Trainer -6 65 65 74 70 274 $289,688
T7 Robert Streb -5 68 71 71 65 275 $227,813
T7 Sam Burns -5 70 67 71 67 275 $227,813
T7 Cameron Tringale -5 69 70 68 68 275 $227,813
T7 Russell Henley -5 65 72 68 70 275 $227,813
T11 Denny McCarthy -4 72 69 71 64 276 $166,875
T11 Adam Long -4 66 67 73 70 276 $166,875
T11 Luke List -4 65 71 69 71 276 $166,875
T11 Matthew Wolff -4 68 67 69 72 276 $166,875
T15 Alex Smalley -3 68 72 69 68 277 $125,625
T15 Hank Lebioda -3 67 72 69 69 277 $125,625
T15 Cameron Smith -3 71 69 68 69 277 $125,625
T15 Vincent Whaley -3 69 72 65 71 277 $125,625
T19 Aaron Rai -2 71 69 70 68 278 $85,661
T19 Scott Piercy -2 71 70 69 68 278 $85,661
T19 Dylan Frittelli -2 70 68 71 69 278 $85,661
T19 Sungjae Im -2 68 70 73 67 278 $85,661
T19 Maverick McNealy -2 71 68 70 69 278 $85,661
T19 Max McGreevy -2 68 67 72 71 278 $85,661
T19 Marc Leishman -2 65 70 71 72 278 $85,661
T26 Aaron Wise -1 73 66 71 69 279 $58,125
T26 Ryan Palmer -1 71 70 68 70 279 $58,125
T26 Jhonattan Vegas -1 67 69 68 75 279 $58,125
T29 Davis Riley E 68 72 69 71 280 $48,063
T29 Mackenzie Hughes E 71 69 69 71 280 $48,063
T29 Mito Pereira E 69 72 70 69 280 $48,063
T29 Kelly Kraft E 68 67 72 73 280 $48,063
T29 Adam Schenk E 70 64 72 74 280 $48,063
T29 Tyler Duncan E 69 72 73 66 280 $48,063
T35 Matthias Schwab 1 70 71 68 72 281 $36,563
T35 Chris Stroud 1 74 67 70 70 281 $36,563
T35 Hudson Swafford 1 70 70 71 70 281 $36,563
T35 Max Homa 1 72 67 73 69 281 $36,563
T35 Stephan Jaeger 1 68 72 72 69 281 $36,563
T35 Bronson Burgoon 1 72 69 71 69 281 $36,563
T41 Keith Mitchell 2 67 69 73 73 282 $28,125
T41 Andrew Putnam 2 67 70 74 71 282 $28,125
T41 Chez Reavie 2 70 69 70 73 282 $28,125
T41 Wyndham Clark 2 66 69 72 75 282 $28,125
T41 Nick Taylor 2 68 72 74 68 282 $28,125
T46 Tom Hoge 3 68 70 72 73 283 $21,638
T46 J.J. Spaun 3 72 66 73 72 283 $21,638
T46 Matthew NeSmith 3 68 67 76 72 283 $21,638
T46 Lee Hodges 3 69 72 67 75 283 $21,638
T50 Kevin Streelman 4 71 69 69 75 284 $18,638
T50 Richy Werenski 4 70 69 70 75 284 $18,638
T50 Harry Higgs 4 71 68 73 72 284 $18,638
T50 Brice Garnett 4 69 70 77 68 284 $18,638
T54 Zach Johnson 5 72 69 70 74 285 $17,400
T54 Brian Harman 5 67 74 71 73 285 $17,400
T54 Adam Scott 5 68 73 71 73 285 $17,400
T54 Erik van Rooyen 5 69 70 74 72 285 $17,400
T54 Jim Herman 5 69 70 76 70 285 $17,400
T54 Jason Day 5 67 74 74 70 285 $17,400
60 Talor Gooch 6 65 74 75 72 286 $16,875
T61 Patrick Reed 7 70 68 72 77 287 $16,575
T61 Scott Stallings 7 71 70 70 76 287 $16,575
T61 Sahith Theegala 7 70 71 70 76 287 $16,575
T64 MJ Daffue 8 68 73 72 75 288 $16,200
T64 Lanto Griffin 8 68 68 78 74 288 $16,200
66 Brian Stuard 9 71 70 73 75 289 $15,975
67 Henrik Norlander 10 71 69 72 78 290 $15,825

