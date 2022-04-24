2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard is headed by winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who earned the PGA Tour win at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The lead pair opened the final round, played in the alternate-shot format, with a seven-shot edge. However, the duo of Sam Burns and Billy Horschel turned on the heat in the final day, leading to a much tighter final round than expected.

In the end, though, Cantlay and Schauffele won the golf tournament by two shots with a final round of even-par 72 to win on a four-round total of 29-under 259.

Cantlay and Schauffele each won the $1,199,350 winner's share of the $8,300,000 purse.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans recap notes

Cantlay and Schauffele did not earn Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship.

Cantlay and Schauffele also each earned 400 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help them in the season-long points race.

A total of 39 (of 80) teams finished the tournament in the 27th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details