2022 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/29/2022 at 9:38 pm
The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Same Burns, who earned the win of this PGA Tour season at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Burns and Scottie Scheffler wound up tied at 9-under 271 after a wild final round featuring big swings in scoring in difficult, windy conditions.

On the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th hole, Burns made a 30-foot birdie putt from just off the green that Scheffler could not match, getting him his second win since March.

Burns won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

Charles Schwab Challenge recap notes

Burns earned 60 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Burns also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 69 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 32nd event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 the Memorial Tournament.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sam Burns -9 71 68 67 65 271 $1,512,000
2 Scottie Scheffler -9 66 65 68 72 271 $915,600
3 Brendon Todd -8 68 68 65 71 272 $579,600
T4 Tony Finau -7 71 68 67 67 273 $353,500
T4 Davis Riley -7 67 67 70 69 273 $353,500
T4 Scott Stallings -7 67 64 70 72 273 $353,500
T7 Kevin Na -5 67 71 68 69 275 $246,540
T7 Jordan Spieth -5 69 66 70 70 275 $246,540
T7 Mito Pereira -5 70 66 68 71 275 $246,540
T7 Patrick Reed -5 66 66 71 72 275 $246,540
T7 Cam Davis -5 66 68 69 72 275 $246,540
T12 Matt Jones -4 70 66 71 69 276 $178,500
T12 Pat Perez -4 67 66 72 71 276 $178,500
T12 John Huh -4 69 66 68 73 276 $178,500
T15 Tyler Duncan -3 71 67 72 67 277 $132,300
T15 Sungjae Im -3 70 70 67 70 277 $132,300
T15 Russell Knox -3 68 68 70 71 277 $132,300
T15 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3 68 68 69 72 277 $132,300
T15 Andrew Putnam -3 73 65 67 72 277 $132,300
T15 Chris Kirk -3 66 67 70 74 277 $132,300
T21 Viktor Hovland -2 69 65 73 71 278 $98,700
T21 Beau Hossler -2 66 65 73 74 278 $98,700
T23 Danny Lee -1 73 64 77 65 279 $77,700
T23 Max Homa -1 69 69 73 68 279 $77,700
T23 Daniel Berger -1 71 70 69 69 279 $77,700
T23 Zach Johnson -1 70 71 67 71 279 $77,700
T27 Chez Reavie E 68 72 71 69 280 $56,333
T27 Bill Haas E 68 71 71 70 280 $56,333
T27 Webb Simpson E 66 69 73 72 280 $56,333
T27 Talor Gooch E 72 69 67 72 280 $56,333
T27 Denny McCarthy E 68 68 71 73 280 $56,333
T27 Alex Smalley E 72 66 69 73 280 $56,333
T27 Chad Ramey E 70 66 69 62 280 $56,333
T27 Harold Varner III E 66 68 68 78 280 $56,333
T35 Patrick Rodgers 1 71 70 74 66 281 $41,832
T35 Tommy Fleetwood 1 70 69 73 69 281 $41,832
T35 Adam Long 1 68 71 73 69 281 $41,832
T35 Lee Hodges 1 69 71 68 73 281 $41,832
T35 Dylan Frittelli 1 67 70 70 74 281 $41,832
T40 Michael Thompson 2 73 67 71 71 282 $30,660
T40 Collin Morikawa 2 70 71 70 71 282 $30,660
T40 Ian Poulter 2 70 69 71 72 282 $30,660
T40 Luke Donald 2 69 69 71 73 282 $30,660
T40 Ryan Palmer 2 69 69 71 73 282 $30,660
T40 Lucas Glover 2 70 67 70 75 282 $30,660
T40 Kurt Kitayama 2 71 65 70 76 282 $30,660
T40 Adam Svensson 2 69 68 69 76 282 $30,660
T48 David Lipsky 3 71 68 73 71 283 $22,092
T48 Lucas Herbert 3 71 70 70 72 283 $22,092
T48 Sebastián Muñoz 3 70 70 70 73 283 $22,092
T48 Nick Taylor 3 66 71 72 74 283 $22,092
T52 Mark Hubbard 4 71 70 72 71 284 $20,009
T52 Martin Trainer 4 68 70 74 72 284 $20,009
T52 C.T. Pan 4 69 69 74 72 284 $20,009
T52 Rory Sabbatini 4 71 69 71 73 284 $20,009
T52 Max McGreevy 4 68 66 74 76 284 $20,009
T57 Matthew NeSmith 5 69 71 72 73 285 $18,984
T57 Troy Merritt 5 73 66 72 74 285 $18,984
T57 Rickie Fowler 5 69 70 71 75 285 $18,984
T57 Matthias Schwab 5 69 71 70 75 285 $18,984
T57 Brandt Snedeker 5 71 69 70 75 285 $18,984
T57 Sahith Theegala 5 70 69 67 79 285 $18,984
T63 Joel Dahmen 6 71 70 70 75 286 $18,228
T63 Emiliano Grillo 6 69 68 71 78 286 $18,228
T63 Austin Smotherman 6 67 71 70 78 286 $18,228
66 Charley Hoffman 7 68 70 71 78 287 $17,892
67 Jason Kokrak 8 69 71 76 72 288 $17,724
68 Aaron Rai 9 71 68 76 74 289 $17,556
69 Harry Higgs 15 69 71 75 80 295 $17,388

