2022 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Same Burns, who earned the win of this PGA Tour season at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Burns and Scottie Scheffler wound up tied at 9-under 271 after a wild final round featuring big swings in scoring in difficult, windy conditions.

On the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th hole, Burns made a 30-foot birdie putt from just off the green that Scheffler could not match, getting him his second win since March.

Burns won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

Charles Schwab Challenge recap notes

Burns earned 60 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Burns also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 69 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 32nd event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 the Memorial Tournament.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details