2021 Zozo Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Zozo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Matsuyama, who earned his second PGA Tour win of 2021 with a victory at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.
Matsuyama shot 5-under 65 in the final round, which was good enough to pull away from Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale for a five-shot win on 15-under 265.
Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Wallace and Sebastian Munoz finished tied for fourth, four shots behind the runner-up pair.
Matsuyama won the $1,791,000 winner's share of the $9,950,000 purse.
Zozo Championship recap notes
Matsuyama earned 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Matsuyama also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning hMatsuyama a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 77 (of 78) players finished the tournament in the fifth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Bermuda.
2021 Zozo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-15
|64
|68
|68
|65
|265
|$1,791,000
|T2
|Brendan Steele
|-10
|66
|68
|70
|66
|270
|$875,600
|T2
|Cameron Tringale
|-10
|67
|66
|68
|69
|270
|$875,600
|T4
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-6
|70
|68
|69
|67
|274
|$411,267
|T4
|Matt Wallace
|-6
|65
|69
|70
|70
|274
|$411,267
|T4
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-6
|70
|66
|68
|70
|274
|$411,267
|T7
|Keegan Bradley
|-5
|70
|71
|69
|65
|275
|$259,322
|T7
|Lanto Griffin
|-5
|69
|67
|73
|66
|275
|$259,322
|T7
|Takumi Kanaya
|-5
|71
|70
|68
|66
|275
|$259,322
|T7
|Luke List
|-5
|69
|69
|70
|67
|275
|$259,322
|T7
|Sam Ryder
|-5
|68
|71
|69
|67
|275
|$259,322
|T7
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-5
|67
|68
|70
|70
|275
|$259,322
|T7
|Collin Morikawa
|-5
|71
|68
|67
|69
|275
|$259,322
|T7
|Branden Grace
|-5
|72
|66
|67
|70
|275
|$259,322
|T15
|Chan Kim
|-4
|72
|66
|70
|68
|276
|$172,135
|T15
|James Hahn
|-4
|68
|69
|70
|69
|276
|$172,135
|17
|Tom Hoge
|-3
|72
|70
|66
|69
|277
|$156,812
|T18
|K.H. Lee
|-2
|70
|69
|72
|67
|278
|$118,718
|T18
|Shugo Imahira
|-2
|72
|72
|66
|68
|278
|$118,718
|T18
|Si Woo Kim
|-2
|69
|70
|71
|68
|278
|$118,718
|T18
|Henrik Norlander
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|64
|278
|$118,718
|T18
|Hiroshi Iwata
|-2
|63
|73
|73
|69
|278
|$118,718
|T18
|Matt Jones
|-2
|67
|69
|73
|69
|278
|$118,718
|T18
|Alex Noren
|-2
|68
|68
|71
|71
|278
|$118,718
|T25
|Adam Long
|-1
|72
|67
|71
|69
|279
|$78,870
|T25
|Maverick McNealy
|-1
|73
|69
|72
|65
|279
|$78,870
|T25
|Wyndham Clark
|-1
|70
|68
|70
|71
|279
|$78,870
|T28
|Keita Nakajima (a)
|E
|73
|69
|70
|68
|280
|$62,358
|T28
|Troy Merritt
|E
|68
|68
|76
|68
|280
|$62,358
|T28
|Xander Schauffele
|E
|70
|74
|68
|68
|280
|$62,358
|T28
|Charley Hoffman
|E
|71
|72
|70
|67
|280
|$62,358
|T28
|Joaquin Niemann
|E
|64
|71
|73
|72
|280
|$62,358
|T28
|Naoto Nakanishi
|E
|71
|73
|73
|63
|280
|$62,358
|T28
|Adam Schenk
|E
|67
|72
|68
|73
|280
|$62,358
|T35
|Yuki Inamori
|1
|69
|71
|73
|68
|281
|$47,735
|T35
|Kyle Stanley
|1
|70
|72
|71
|68
|281
|$47,735
|T35
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|1
|70
|71
|69
|71
|281
|$47,735
|T35
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|1
|74
|71
|71
|65
|281
|$47,735
|T39
|Shaun Norris
|2
|68
|72
|72
|70
|282
|$38,407
|T39
|Rikuya Hoshino
|2
|69
|72
|72
|69
|282
|$38,407
|T39
|Ryutaro Nagano
|2
|71
|71
|71
|69
|282
|$38,407
|T39
|Andrew Putnam
|2
|73
|69
|71
|69
|282
|$38,407
|T39
|Harry Higgs
|2
|68
|72
|70
|72
|282
|$38,407
|T44
|Pat Perez
|3
|70
|69
|73
|71
|283
|$29,452
|T44
|Rickie Fowler
|3
|70
|71
|71
|71
|283
|$29,452
|T44
|Ryan Palmer
|3
|72
|68
|70
|73
|283
|$29,452
|T44
|Ryuichi Oiwa
|3
|71
|70
|68
|74
|283
|$29,452
|T48
|Erik van Rooyen
|4
|69
|69
|73
|73
|284
|$23,283
|T48
|Matthew NeSmith
|4
|70
|72
|69
|73
|284
|$23,283
|T48
|Chris Kirk
|4
|69
|70
|71
|74
|284
|$23,283
|T48
|Sung Kang
|4
|74
|69
|74
|67
|284
|$23,283
|T52
|Bill Haas
|5
|71
|72
|70
|72
|285
|$21,293
|T52
|Ryo Hisatsune
|5
|74
|70
|75
|66
|285
|$21,293
|T54
|Jhonattan Vegas
|6
|67
|72
|73
|74
|286
|$20,497
|T54
|Brandon Hagy
|6
|70
|74
|72
|70
|286
|$20,497
|T54
|Will Zalatoris
|6
|69
|76
|73
|68
|286
|$20,497
|T57
|Satoshi Kodaira
|7
|73
|67
|72
|75
|287
|$19,701
|T57
|Kramer Hickok
|7
|67
|74
|70
|76
|287
|$19,701
|T57
|Kazuki Higa
|7
|73
|75
|68
|71
|287
|$19,701
|T57
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|7
|73
|72
|73
|69
|287
|$19,701
|T57
|C.T. Pan
|7
|76
|73
|70
|68
|287
|$19,701
|T62
|Tyler McCumber
|8
|72
|69
|71
|76
|288
|$18,805
|T62
|Robert Streb
|8
|74
|77
|67
|70
|288
|$18,805
|T62
|Chesson Hadley
|8
|71
|77
|73
|67
|288
|$18,805
|T62
|Brendon Todd
|8
|72
|78
|71
|67
|288
|$18,805
|T66
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|9
|67
|75
|74
|73
|289
|$17,910
|T66
|Doug Ghim
|9
|71
|71
|74
|73
|289
|$17,910
|T66
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|9
|68
|71
|78
|72
|289
|$17,910
|T66
|Scott Vincent
|9
|72
|73
|72
|72
|289
|$17,910
|T66
|Sepp Straka
|9
|74
|70
|76
|69
|289
|$17,910
|T71
|Roger Sloan
|10
|72
|74
|71
|73
|290
|$17,213
|T71
|Wesley Bryan
|10
|75
|72
|70
|73
|290
|$17,213
|73
|Emiliano Grillo
|11
|74
|70
|75
|72
|291
|$16,915
|74
|Peter Malnati
|12
|75
|69
|73
|75
|292
|$16,716
|T75
|Garrick Higgo
|14
|70
|78
|72
|74
|294
|$16,417
|T75
|Doc Redman
|14
|76
|67
|79
|72
|294
|$16,417
|77
|Ryuji Imada
|17
|74
|74
|73
|76
|297
|$16,119