2021 Zozo Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/24/2021 at 10:08 am
The 2021 Zozo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Matsuyama, who earned his second PGA Tour win of 2021 with a victory at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Matsuyama shot 5-under 65 in the final round, which was good enough to pull away from Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale for a five-shot win on 15-under 265.

Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Wallace and Sebastian Munoz finished tied for fourth, four shots behind the runner-up pair.

Matsuyama won the $1,791,000 winner's share of the $9,950,000 purse.

Zozo Championship recap notes

Matsuyama earned 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Matsuyama also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning hMatsuyama a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 77 (of 78) players finished the tournament in the fifth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Bermuda.

2021 Zozo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hideki Matsuyama -15 64 68 68 65 265 $1,791,000
T2 Brendan Steele -10 66 68 70 66 270 $875,600
T2 Cameron Tringale -10 67 66 68 69 270 $875,600
T4 Mackenzie Hughes -6 70 68 69 67 274 $411,267
T4 Matt Wallace -6 65 69 70 70 274 $411,267
T4 Sebastián Muñoz -6 70 66 68 70 274 $411,267
T7 Keegan Bradley -5 70 71 69 65 275 $259,322
T7 Lanto Griffin -5 69 67 73 66 275 $259,322
T7 Takumi Kanaya -5 71 70 68 66 275 $259,322
T7 Luke List -5 69 69 70 67 275 $259,322
T7 Sam Ryder -5 68 71 69 67 275 $259,322
T7 Tommy Fleetwood -5 67 68 70 70 275 $259,322
T7 Collin Morikawa -5 71 68 67 69 275 $259,322
T7 Branden Grace -5 72 66 67 70 275 $259,322
T15 Chan Kim -4 72 66 70 68 276 $172,135
T15 James Hahn -4 68 69 70 69 276 $172,135
17 Tom Hoge -3 72 70 66 69 277 $156,812
T18 K.H. Lee -2 70 69 72 67 278 $118,718
T18 Shugo Imahira -2 72 72 66 68 278 $118,718
T18 Si Woo Kim -2 69 70 71 68 278 $118,718
T18 Henrik Norlander -2 71 72 71 64 278 $118,718
T18 Hiroshi Iwata -2 63 73 73 69 278 $118,718
T18 Matt Jones -2 67 69 73 69 278 $118,718
T18 Alex Noren -2 68 68 71 71 278 $118,718
T25 Adam Long -1 72 67 71 69 279 $78,870
T25 Maverick McNealy -1 73 69 72 65 279 $78,870
T25 Wyndham Clark -1 70 68 70 71 279 $78,870
T28 Keita Nakajima (a) E 73 69 70 68 280 $62,358
T28 Troy Merritt E 68 68 76 68 280 $62,358
T28 Xander Schauffele E 70 74 68 68 280 $62,358
T28 Charley Hoffman E 71 72 70 67 280 $62,358
T28 Joaquin Niemann E 64 71 73 72 280 $62,358
T28 Naoto Nakanishi E 71 73 73 63 280 $62,358
T28 Adam Schenk E 67 72 68 73 280 $62,358
T35 Yuki Inamori 1 69 71 73 68 281 $47,735
T35 Kyle Stanley 1 70 72 71 68 281 $47,735
T35 Tomoharu Otsuki 1 70 71 69 71 281 $47,735
T35 Jinichiro Kozuma 1 74 71 71 65 281 $47,735
T39 Shaun Norris 2 68 72 72 70 282 $38,407
T39 Rikuya Hoshino 2 69 72 72 69 282 $38,407
T39 Ryutaro Nagano 2 71 71 71 69 282 $38,407
T39 Andrew Putnam 2 73 69 71 69 282 $38,407
T39 Harry Higgs 2 68 72 70 72 282 $38,407
T44 Pat Perez 3 70 69 73 71 283 $29,452
T44 Rickie Fowler 3 70 71 71 71 283 $29,452
T44 Ryan Palmer 3 72 68 70 73 283 $29,452
T44 Ryuichi Oiwa 3 71 70 68 74 283 $29,452
T48 Erik van Rooyen 4 69 69 73 73 284 $23,283
T48 Matthew NeSmith 4 70 72 69 73 284 $23,283
T48 Chris Kirk 4 69 70 71 74 284 $23,283
T48 Sung Kang 4 74 69 74 67 284 $23,283
T52 Bill Haas 5 71 72 70 72 285 $21,293
T52 Ryo Hisatsune 5 74 70 75 66 285 $21,293
T54 Jhonattan Vegas 6 67 72 73 74 286 $20,497
T54 Brandon Hagy 6 70 74 72 70 286 $20,497
T54 Will Zalatoris 6 69 76 73 68 286 $20,497
T57 Satoshi Kodaira 7 73 67 72 75 287 $19,701
T57 Kramer Hickok 7 67 74 70 76 287 $19,701
T57 Kazuki Higa 7 73 75 68 71 287 $19,701
T57 Tomoyasu Sugiyama 7 73 72 73 69 287 $19,701
T57 C.T. Pan 7 76 73 70 68 287 $19,701
T62 Tyler McCumber 8 72 69 71 76 288 $18,805
T62 Robert Streb 8 74 77 67 70 288 $18,805
T62 Chesson Hadley 8 71 77 73 67 288 $18,805
T62 Brendon Todd 8 72 78 71 67 288 $18,805
T66 Ryosuke Kinoshita 9 67 75 74 73 289 $17,910
T66 Doug Ghim 9 71 71 74 73 289 $17,910
T66 Naoyuki Kataoka 9 68 71 78 72 289 $17,910
T66 Scott Vincent 9 72 73 72 72 289 $17,910
T66 Sepp Straka 9 74 70 76 69 289 $17,910
T71 Roger Sloan 10 72 74 71 73 290 $17,213
T71 Wesley Bryan 10 75 72 70 73 290 $17,213
73 Emiliano Grillo 11 74 70 75 72 291 $16,915
74 Peter Malnati 12 75 69 73 75 292 $16,716
T75 Garrick Higgo 14 70 78 72 74 294 $16,417
T75 Doc Redman 14 76 67 79 72 294 $16,417
77 Ryuji Imada 17 74 74 73 76 297 $16,119

