2022 Masters Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/10/2022 at 7:00 pm
The 2022 Masters Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earned the first major win and fourth PGA Tour win of the season at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

In the final round, Scheffler played steady, confident golf that was matched early by final-round playing partner Cameron Smith. However, Smith was unable to keep up with Scheffler and make a dent in his advantage. When Smith's tee shot on the par-3 12th found the water, leading to a triple-bogey 6, Scheffler was on his way to a first green jacket.

Scheffler won on 10-under 278, taking a three-shot victory, despite a four-putt double-bogey 6 on the last hole.

Rory McIlroy shot a career-best 64 in the final round, including a dramatic hole-out birdie from the bunker on the 72nd hole, to finish in solo second place on 7-under 281.

Scheffler won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.

Masters Tournament recap notes

Scheffler earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his edge as world No. 1.

Scheffler also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race. He also earns a lifetime exemption into the Masters, as well as a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour and into the US Open, British Open and PGA Championship.

A total of 52 (of 91) players finished the tournament in the 26th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 RBC Heritage.

2022 Masters Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -10 69 67 71 71 278 $2,700,000
2 Rory McIlroy -7 73 73 71 64 281 $1,620,000
T3 Shane Lowry -5 73 68 73 69 283 $870,000
T3 Cameron Smith -5 68 74 68 73 283 $870,000
5 Collin Morikawa -4 73 70 74 67 284 $600,000
T6 Will Zalatoris -3 71 72 75 67 285 $521,250
T6 Corey Conners -3 70 73 72 70 285 $521,250
T8 Justin Thomas -1 76 67 72 72 287 $450,000
T8 Sungjae Im -1 67 74 71 75 287 $450,000
T10 Cameron Champ E 72 75 71 70 288 $390,000
T10 Charl Schwartzel E 72 69 73 74 288 $390,000
T12 Dustin Johnson 1 69 73 75 72 289 $330,000
T12 Danny Willett 1 69 74 73 73 289 $330,000
T14 Kevin Na 2 71 71 79 69 290 $225,333
T14 Matt Fitzpatrick 2 71 73 76 70 290 $225,333
T14 Min Woo Lee 2 73 75 72 70 290 $225,333
T14 Harry Higgs 2 71 75 73 71 290 $225,333
T14 Lee Westwood 2 72 74 73 71 290 $225,333
T14 Talor Gooch 2 72 74 73 71 290 $225,333
T14 Hideki Matsuyama 2 72 69 77 72 290 $225,333
T14 Jason Kokrak 2 70 76 71 73 290 $225,333
T14 Tommy Fleetwood 2 75 72 70 73 290 $225,333
T23 Robert MacIntyre 3 73 73 76 69 291 $138,000
T23 Harold Varner III 3 71 71 80 69 291 $138,000
T23 Sergio Garcia 3 72 74 74 71 291 $138,000
T23 J.J. Spaun 3 74 70 75 72 291 $138,000
T27 Jon Rahm 4 74 72 77 69 292 $111,000
T27 Seamus Power 4 74 74 74 70 292 $111,000
T27 Viktor Hovland 4 72 76 71 73 292 $111,000
T30 Russell Henley 5 73 74 76 70 293 $93,150
T30 Sepp Straka 5 74 72 76 71 293 $93,150
T30 Lucas Glover 5 72 76 72 73 293 $93,150
T30 Hudson Swafford 5 77 69 73 74 293 $93,150
T30 Marc Leishman 5 73 75 71 74 293 $93,150
T35 Joaquin Niemann 6 69 74 77 74 294 $75,562
T35 Tony Finau 6 71 75 74 74 294 $75,562
T35 Patrick Reed 6 74 73 73 74 294 $75,562
T35 Webb Simpson 6 71 74 73 76 294 $75,562
T39 Patrick Cantlay 7 70 75 79 71 295 $63,000
T39 Bubba Watson 7 73 73 78 71 295 $63,000
T39 Tom Hoge 7 73 74 75 73 295 $63,000
T39 Si Woo Kim 7 76 70 73 76 295 $63,000
43 Billy Horschel 8 74 73 79 70 296 $55,500
T44 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9 73 71 77 76 297 $51,000
T44 Kevin Kisner 9 75 70 75 77 297 $51,000
46 Cam Davis 12 75 73 79 73 300 $46,500
47 Tiger Woods 13 71 74 78 78 301 $43,500
T48 Adam Scott 14 74 74 80 74 302 $40,050
T48 Max Homa 14 74 73 77 78 302 $40,050
T50 Mackenzie Hughes 15 73 75 77 78 303 $37,350
T50 Daniel Berger 15 71 75 77 80 303 $37,350
52 Tyrrell Hatton 17 72 74 79 80 305 $36,000

