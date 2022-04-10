2022 Masters Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Masters Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earned the first major win and fourth PGA Tour win of the season at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

In the final round, Scheffler played steady, confident golf that was matched early by final-round playing partner Cameron Smith. However, Smith was unable to keep up with Scheffler and make a dent in his advantage. When Smith's tee shot on the par-3 12th found the water, leading to a triple-bogey 6, Scheffler was on his way to a first green jacket.

Scheffler won on 10-under 278, taking a three-shot victory, despite a four-putt double-bogey 6 on the last hole.

Rory McIlroy shot a career-best 64 in the final round, including a dramatic hole-out birdie from the bunker on the 72nd hole, to finish in solo second place on 7-under 281.

Scheffler won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.

Masters Tournament recap notes

Scheffler earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his edge as world No. 1.

Scheffler also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race. He also earns a lifetime exemption into the Masters, as well as a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour and into the US Open, British Open and PGA Championship.

A total of 52 (of 91) players finished the tournament in the 26th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 RBC Heritage.

2022 Masters Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

