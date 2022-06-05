2022 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 the Memorial Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Billy Horschel, who earned his first win of this PGA Tour season at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Horschel carried a big lead into the final round of Jack Nicklaus' tournament, and he held onto it without much of a sweat. A final round of even-par 72 was good enough to win by four on 13-under 275.

Aaron Wise finished in solo second place on 9-under total, while Patrick Cantlay finished in joint third place with Joaquin Niemann to round out the medal stand.

Horschel won the $2,160,000 winner's share of the $12,000,000 purse.

the Memorial Tournament recap notes

Horschel earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Horschel also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 70 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 33rd event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.

2022 the Memorial Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

