2022 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour

2022 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/05/2022 at 8:42 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 the Memorial Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Billy Horschel, who earned his first win of this PGA Tour season at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Horschel carried a big lead into the final round of Jack Nicklaus' tournament, and he held onto it without much of a sweat. A final round of even-par 72 was good enough to win by four on 13-under 275.

Aaron Wise finished in solo second place on 9-under total, while Patrick Cantlay finished in joint third place with Joaquin Niemann to round out the medal stand.

Horschel won the $2,160,000 winner's share of the $12,000,000 purse.

the Memorial Tournament recap notes

Horschel earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Horschel also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 70 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 33rd event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.

2022 the Memorial Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Billy Horschel -13 70 68 65 72 275 $2,160,000
2 Aaron Wise -9 70 69 69 71 279 $1,308,000
T3 Joaquin Niemann -7 71 69 70 71 281 $708,000
T3 Patrick Cantlay -7 72 69 69 71 281 $708,000
T5 Max Homa -6 69 74 70 69 282 $411,600
T5 Will Zalatoris -6 68 73 71 70 282 $411,600
T5 Denny McCarthy -6 68 69 73 72 282 $411,600
T5 Sahith Theegala -6 68 75 68 71 282 $411,600
T5 Daniel Berger -6 70 72 67 73 282 $411,600
T10 Sungjae Im -4 70 70 75 69 284 $303,000
T10 Jon Rahm -4 72 70 73 69 284 $303,000
T10 Brendan Steele -4 69 76 68 71 284 $303,000
T13 Corey Conners -3 69 73 74 69 285 $221,400
T13 Mito Pereira -3 73 72 70 70 285 $221,400
T13 Si Woo Kim -3 72 71 71 71 285 $221,400
T13 Davis Riley -3 67 71 72 75 285 $221,400
T13 Cameron Smith -3 67 69 72 77 285 $221,400
T18 Xander Schauffele -2 70 73 73 70 286 $142,800
T18 Garrick Higgo -2 75 71 70 70 286 $142,800
T18 Keith Mitchell -2 70 69 76 71 286 $142,800
T18 Brian Harman -2 73 70 71 72 286 $142,800
T18 Adam Hadwin -2 76 68 70 72 286 $142,800
T18 Charles Howell III -2 71 72 70 73 286 $142,800
T18 Jordan Spieth -2 70 74 69 73 286 $142,800
T18 Rory McIlroy -2 70 69 73 74 286 $142,800
T26 Pat Perez -1 72 72 73 70 287 $89,400
T26 Aaron Rai -1 74 72 69 72 287 $89,400
T26 Adam Schenk -1 74 72 69 72 287 $89,400
T26 Luke List -1 67 71 72 77 287 $89,400
T26 Francesco Molinari -1 71 68 70 78 287 $89,400
31 Jason Day E 71 74 68 75 288 $78,600
T32 Emiliano Grillo 1 71 73 70 75 289 $68,520
T32 Shane Lowry 1 69 72 72 76 289 $68,520
T32 Joel Dahmen 1 69 73 71 76 289 $68,520
T32 Beau Hossler 1 72 70 71 76 289 $68,520
T32 Abraham Ancer 1 69 72 71 77 289 $68,520
T37 J.T. Poston 2 78 68 74 70 290 $51,000
T37 Wyndham Clark 2 68 76 73 73 290 $51,000
T37 Mackenzie Hughes 2 67 73 76 74 290 $51,000
T37 Martin Laird 2 72 73 71 74 290 $51,000
T37 David Lipsky 2 71 70 73 76 290 $51,000
T37 Keegan Bradley 2 69 75 69 77 290 $51,000
T37 Matthew NeSmith 2 69 72 70 79 290 $51,000
T37 Jhonattan Vegas 2 69 69 71 81 290 $51,000
T45 Adam Svensson 3 72 71 76 72 291 $37,800
T45 Matt Kuchar 3 70 75 72 74 291 $37,800
T45 Sepp Straka 3 71 70 74 76 291 $37,800
T48 David Lingmerth 4 74 72 73 73 292 $32,040
T48 Lucas Herbert 4 70 76 70 76 292 $32,040
T48 Cameron Tringale 4 73 70 71 78 292 $32,040
T51 Viktor Hovland 5 71 73 78 71 293 $29,760
T51 Lanto Griffin 5 74 72 76 71 293 $29,760
T53 Cam Davis 6 71 75 78 70 294 $27,994
T53 Camilo Villegas 6 73 72 78 71 294 $27,994
T53 C.T. Pan 6 76 68 76 74 294 $27,994
T53 Chris Kirk 6 75 68 76 75 294 $27,994
T53 Patrick Reed 6 76 70 73 75 294 $27,994
T53 Troy Merritt 6 73 72 69 80 294 $27,994
T53 K.H. Lee 6 67 70 75 82 294 $27,994
T60 Lucas Glover 7 75 70 77 73 295 $26,640
T60 Brandt Snedeker 7 72 74 72 77 295 $26,640
T60 Doug Ghim 7 77 68 72 78 295 $26,640
T60 Cameron Young 7 67 71 73 84 295 $26,640
T64 Kramer Hickok 8 75 71 76 74 296 $25,800
T64 Rickie Fowler 8 70 74 75 77 296 $25,800
T64 Carlos Ortiz 8 71 72 75 78 296 $25,800
T67 Adam Scott 11 70 76 73 80 299 $25,200
T67 Chan Kim 11 73 73 70 83 299 $25,200
69 Brandon Wu 12 71 69 80 80 300 $24,840
70 Ryan Moore 15 74 72 78 79 303 $24,600

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.