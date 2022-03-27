2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who beat Kevin Kisner by a 4-and-3 margin in the final match to win his first World Golf Championships event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. Scheffler became the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time after earning his third win of 2022.

Corey Conners defeated Dustin Johnson 3 and 2 in the consolation match to secure third place.

Scheffler won the $2,160,000 tournament winner's share of the $12,000,000 purse.

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Final

Scottie Scheffler ($2,160,000) WINS 4 and 3 vs. Kevin Kisner ($1,320,000)

Consolation

Corey Conners ($852,000) WINS 3 and 1 vs. Dustin Johnson ($685,000)

Semifinals

Kevin Kisner WINS 2 UP vs. Corey Conners

Scottie Scheffler WINS 3 and 1 vs. Dustin Johnson

Quarterfinals

Scottie Scheffler (5) WINS 3 and 2 vs. Seamus Power (42)

Dustin Johnson (8) WINS 2 UP vs. Brooks Koepka (16)

Kevin Kisner (29) WINS 4 and 3 vs. Will Zalatoris (24)

Corey Conners WINS 2 UP vs. Abraham Ancer (15)

Quarterfinal losers each won $386,000

Round of 16

Scottie Scheffler (5) WINS 1 UP Billy Horschel (12)

Seamus Power (42) WINS 4 & 3 Tyrrell Hatton (13)

Dustin Johnson (8) WINS 3 & 2 Richard Bland (54)

Brooks Koepka (16) WINS 19 holes Jon Rahm (1)

Kevin Kisner (29) WINS 1 UP Adam Scott (32)

Will Zalatoris (24) WINS 22 holes Kevin Na (25)

Corey Conners (36) WINS 5 & 3 Takumi Kanaya (56)

Abraham Ancer (15) WINS 7 & 6 Collin Morikawa (2)

Round of 16 losers each won $220,000

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Final group standings

Group 1: Jon Rahm (1, 2 points), Patrick Reed (23, 1.5 points), Cameron Young (40, 1 points), Sebastian Munoz (58, 1.5 points)

Group 2: Collin Morikawa (2, 2.5 points), Jason Kokrak (22, 1 points), Sergio Garcia (43, 1.5 points), Robert MacIntyre (61, 1 points)

Group 3: Viktor Hovland (3, 2 points), Will Zalatoris (24, 2 points), Cameron Tringale (45, 1 points), Sepp Straka (63, 1 points)

Group 4: Patrick Cantlay (4, 1.5 points), Sungjae Im (21, 1 points), Seamus Power (42, 2 points), Keith Mitchell (62, 1.5 points)

Group 5: Scottie Scheffler (5, 2 points), Matt Fitzpatrick (20, 2 points), Tommy Fleetwood (41, 1 points), Ian Poulter (59, 1 points)

Group 6: Justin Thomas (6, 1 points), Kevin Kisner (29, 3 points), Marc Leishman (37, 1 points), Luke List (53, 1 points)

Group 7: Xander Schauffele (7, 1 points), Tony Finau (18, 1 points), Lucas Herbert (39, 2 points), Takumi Kanaya (56, 2 points)

Group 8: Dustin Johnson (8, 3 points), Max Homa (30, 1 points), Matthew Wolff (38, 0 points), Mackenzie Hughes (51, 2 points)

Group 9: Bryson DeChambeau (9, 0.5 points), Talor Gooch (27, 2 points), Lee Westwood (47, 1 points), Richard Bland (54, 2.5 points)

Group 10: Louis Oosthuizen (10, 1 points), Paul Casey (19, 0 points), Corey Conners (36, 3 points), Alex Noren (50, 2 points)

Group 11: Jordan Spieth (11, 1 points), Adam Scott (32, 2.5 points), Justin Rose (46, 1.5 points), Keegan Bradley (60, 1 points)

Group 12: Billy Horschel (12, 2.5 points), Thomas Pieters (26, 1.5 points), Tom Hoge (33, 0.5 points), Min Woo Lee (49, 1.5 points)

Group 13: Tyrrell Hatton (13, 3 points), Daniel Berger (17, 1 points), Si Woo Kim (48, 2 points), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52, 0 points)

Group 14: Joaquin Niemann (14, 1 points), Kevin Na (25, 2.5 points), Russell Henley (34, 0 points), Maverick McNealy (64, 2.5 points)

Group 15: Abraham Ancer (15, 2.5 points), Webb Simpson (31, 1 points), Brian Harman (44, 1 points), Bubba Watson (57, 1.5 points)

Group 16: Brooks Koepka (16, 3 points), Shane Lowry (28, 1 points), Harold Varner III (35, 2 points), Erik van Rooyen (55, 0 points)

Payouts for those who didn't get out of group stage