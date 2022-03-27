2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who beat Kevin Kisner by a 4-and-3 margin in the final match to win his first World Golf Championships event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. Scheffler became the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time after earning his third win of 2022.
Corey Conners defeated Dustin Johnson 3 and 2 in the consolation match to secure third place.
Scheffler won the $2,160,000 tournament winner's share of the $12,000,000 purse.
2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Final
- Scottie Scheffler ($2,160,000) WINS 4 and 3 vs. Kevin Kisner ($1,320,000)
Consolation
- Corey Conners ($852,000) WINS 3 and 1 vs. Dustin Johnson ($685,000)
Semifinals
- Kevin Kisner WINS 2 UP vs. Corey Conners
- Scottie Scheffler WINS 3 and 1 vs. Dustin Johnson
Quarterfinals
- Scottie Scheffler (5) WINS 3 and 2 vs. Seamus Power (42)
- Dustin Johnson (8) WINS 2 UP vs. Brooks Koepka (16)
- Kevin Kisner (29) WINS 4 and 3 vs. Will Zalatoris (24)
- Corey Conners WINS 2 UP vs. Abraham Ancer (15)
Quarterfinal losers each won $386,000
Round of 16
- Scottie Scheffler (5) WINS 1 UP Billy Horschel (12)
- Seamus Power (42) WINS 4 & 3 Tyrrell Hatton (13)
- Dustin Johnson (8) WINS 3 & 2 Richard Bland (54)
- Brooks Koepka (16) WINS 19 holes Jon Rahm (1)
- Kevin Kisner (29) WINS 1 UP Adam Scott (32)
- Will Zalatoris (24) WINS 22 holes Kevin Na (25)
- Corey Conners (36) WINS 5 & 3 Takumi Kanaya (56)
- Abraham Ancer (15) WINS 7 & 6 Collin Morikawa (2)
Round of 16 losers each won $220,000
2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Final group standings
- Group 1: Jon Rahm (1, 2 points), Patrick Reed (23, 1.5 points), Cameron Young (40, 1 points), Sebastian Munoz (58, 1.5 points)
- Group 2: Collin Morikawa (2, 2.5 points), Jason Kokrak (22, 1 points), Sergio Garcia (43, 1.5 points), Robert MacIntyre (61, 1 points)
- Group 3: Viktor Hovland (3, 2 points), Will Zalatoris (24, 2 points), Cameron Tringale (45, 1 points), Sepp Straka (63, 1 points)
- Group 4: Patrick Cantlay (4, 1.5 points), Sungjae Im (21, 1 points), Seamus Power (42, 2 points), Keith Mitchell (62, 1.5 points)
- Group 5: Scottie Scheffler (5, 2 points), Matt Fitzpatrick (20, 2 points), Tommy Fleetwood (41, 1 points), Ian Poulter (59, 1 points)
- Group 6: Justin Thomas (6, 1 points), Kevin Kisner (29, 3 points), Marc Leishman (37, 1 points), Luke List (53, 1 points)
- Group 7: Xander Schauffele (7, 1 points), Tony Finau (18, 1 points), Lucas Herbert (39, 2 points), Takumi Kanaya (56, 2 points)
- Group 8: Dustin Johnson (8, 3 points), Max Homa (30, 1 points), Matthew Wolff (38, 0 points), Mackenzie Hughes (51, 2 points)
- Group 9: Bryson DeChambeau (9, 0.5 points), Talor Gooch (27, 2 points), Lee Westwood (47, 1 points), Richard Bland (54, 2.5 points)
- Group 10: Louis Oosthuizen (10, 1 points), Paul Casey (19, 0 points), Corey Conners (36, 3 points), Alex Noren (50, 2 points)
- Group 11: Jordan Spieth (11, 1 points), Adam Scott (32, 2.5 points), Justin Rose (46, 1.5 points), Keegan Bradley (60, 1 points)
- Group 12: Billy Horschel (12, 2.5 points), Thomas Pieters (26, 1.5 points), Tom Hoge (33, 0.5 points), Min Woo Lee (49, 1.5 points)
- Group 13: Tyrrell Hatton (13, 3 points), Daniel Berger (17, 1 points), Si Woo Kim (48, 2 points), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52, 0 points)
- Group 14: Joaquin Niemann (14, 1 points), Kevin Na (25, 2.5 points), Russell Henley (34, 0 points), Maverick McNealy (64, 2.5 points)
- Group 15: Abraham Ancer (15, 2.5 points), Webb Simpson (31, 1 points), Brian Harman (44, 1 points), Bubba Watson (57, 1.5 points)
- Group 16: Brooks Koepka (16, 3 points), Shane Lowry (28, 1 points), Harold Varner III (35, 2 points), Erik van Rooyen (55, 0 points)
Payouts for those who didn't get out of group stage
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|POINTS
|17
|Maverick McNealy
|$164,000
|2.5
|18
|Viktor Hovland
|$133,875
|2
|18
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$133,875
|2
|18
|Talor Gooch
|$133,875
|2
|18
|Lucas Herbert
|$133,875
|2
|18
|Si Woo Kim
|$133,875
|2
|18
|Harold Varner III
|$133,875
|2
|18
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$133,875
|2
|18
|Alex Noren
|$133,875
|2
|26
|Patrick Cantlay
|$97,111
|1.5
|26
|Patrick Reed
|$97,111
|1.5
|26
|Thomas Pieters
|$97,111
|1.5
|26
|Sergio Garcia
|$97,111
|1.5
|26
|Justin Rose
|$97,111
|1.5
|26
|Sebastian Munoz
|$97,111
|1.5
|26
|Keith Mitchell
|$97,111
|1.5
|26
|Min Woo Lee
|$97,111
|1.5
|26
|Bubba Watson
|$97,111
|1.5
|35
|Justin Thomas
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Xander Schauffele
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Louis Oosthuizen
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Jordan Spieth
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Joaquin Niemann
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Jason Kokrak
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Sungjae Im
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Tony Finau
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Max Homa
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Daniel Berger
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Webb Simpson
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Shane Lowry
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Cameron Young
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Cameron Tringale
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Marc Leishman
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Lee Westwood
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Brian Harman
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Robert MacIntyre
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Sepp Straka
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Ian Poulter
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Luke List
|$58,239
|1
|35
|Keegan Bradley
|$58,239
|1
|58
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$42,750
|0.5
|58
|Tom Hoge
|$42,750
|0.5
|60
|Paul Casey
|$41,000
|0
|60
|Matthew Wolff
|$41,000
|0
|60
|Russell Henley
|$41,000
|0
|60
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$41,000
|0
|60
|Erik van Rooyen
|$41,000
|0