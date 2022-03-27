2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
PGA Tour

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/27/2022 at 6:56 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who beat Kevin Kisner by a 4-and-3 margin in the final match to win his first World Golf Championships event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. Scheffler became the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time after earning his third win of 2022.

Corey Conners defeated Dustin Johnson 3 and 2 in the consolation match to secure third place.

Scheffler won the $2,160,000 tournament winner's share of the $12,000,000 purse.

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Final

  • Scottie Scheffler ($2,160,000) WINS 4 and 3 vs. Kevin Kisner ($1,320,000)

Consolation

  • Corey Conners ($852,000) WINS 3 and 1 vs. Dustin Johnson ($685,000)

Semifinals

  • Kevin Kisner WINS 2 UP vs. Corey Conners
  • Scottie Scheffler WINS 3 and 1 vs. Dustin Johnson

Quarterfinals

  • Scottie Scheffler (5) WINS 3 and 2 vs. Seamus Power (42)
  • Dustin Johnson (8) WINS 2 UP vs. Brooks Koepka (16)
  • Kevin Kisner (29) WINS 4 and 3 vs. Will Zalatoris (24)
  • Corey Conners WINS 2 UP vs. Abraham Ancer (15)

Quarterfinal losers each won $386,000

Round of 16

  • Scottie Scheffler (5) WINS 1 UP Billy Horschel (12)
  • Seamus Power (42) WINS 4 & 3 Tyrrell Hatton (13)
  • Dustin Johnson (8) WINS 3 & 2 Richard Bland (54)
  • Brooks Koepka (16) WINS 19 holes Jon Rahm (1)
  • Kevin Kisner (29) WINS 1 UP Adam Scott (32)
  • Will Zalatoris (24) WINS 22 holes Kevin Na (25)
  • Corey Conners (36) WINS 5 & 3 Takumi Kanaya (56)
  • Abraham Ancer (15) WINS 7 & 6 Collin Morikawa (2)

Round of 16 losers each won $220,000

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Final group standings

  • Group 1: Jon Rahm (1, 2 points), Patrick Reed (23, 1.5 points), Cameron Young (40, 1 points), Sebastian Munoz (58, 1.5 points)
  • Group 2: Collin Morikawa (2, 2.5 points), Jason Kokrak (22, 1 points), Sergio Garcia (43, 1.5 points), Robert MacIntyre (61, 1 points)
  • Group 3: Viktor Hovland (3, 2 points), Will Zalatoris (24, 2 points), Cameron Tringale (45, 1 points), Sepp Straka (63, 1 points)
  • Group 4: Patrick Cantlay (4, 1.5 points), Sungjae Im (21, 1 points), Seamus Power (42, 2 points), Keith Mitchell (62, 1.5 points)
  • Group 5: Scottie Scheffler (5, 2 points), Matt Fitzpatrick (20, 2 points), Tommy Fleetwood (41, 1 points), Ian Poulter (59, 1 points)
  • Group 6: Justin Thomas (6, 1 points), Kevin Kisner (29, 3 points), Marc Leishman (37, 1 points), Luke List (53, 1 points)
  • Group 7: Xander Schauffele (7, 1 points), Tony Finau (18, 1 points), Lucas Herbert (39, 2 points), Takumi Kanaya (56, 2 points)
  • Group 8: Dustin Johnson (8, 3 points), Max Homa (30, 1 points), Matthew Wolff (38, 0 points), Mackenzie Hughes (51, 2 points)
  • Group 9: Bryson DeChambeau (9, 0.5 points), Talor Gooch (27, 2 points), Lee Westwood (47, 1 points), Richard Bland (54, 2.5 points)
  • Group 10: Louis Oosthuizen (10, 1 points), Paul Casey (19, 0 points), Corey Conners (36, 3 points), Alex Noren (50, 2 points)
  • Group 11: Jordan Spieth (11, 1 points), Adam Scott (32, 2.5 points), Justin Rose (46, 1.5 points), Keegan Bradley (60, 1 points)
  • Group 12: Billy Horschel (12, 2.5 points), Thomas Pieters (26, 1.5 points), Tom Hoge (33, 0.5 points), Min Woo Lee (49, 1.5 points)
  • Group 13: Tyrrell Hatton (13, 3 points), Daniel Berger (17, 1 points), Si Woo Kim (48, 2 points), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52, 0 points)
  • Group 14: Joaquin Niemann (14, 1 points), Kevin Na (25, 2.5 points), Russell Henley (34, 0 points), Maverick McNealy (64, 2.5 points)
  • Group 15: Abraham Ancer (15, 2.5 points), Webb Simpson (31, 1 points), Brian Harman (44, 1 points), Bubba Watson (57, 1.5 points)
  • Group 16: Brooks Koepka (16, 3 points), Shane Lowry (28, 1 points), Harold Varner III (35, 2 points), Erik van Rooyen (55, 0 points)

Payouts for those who didn't get out of group stage

POSITION PLAYER MONEY POINTS
17 Maverick McNealy $164,000 2.5
18 Viktor Hovland $133,875 2
18 Matt Fitzpatrick $133,875 2
18 Talor Gooch $133,875 2
18 Lucas Herbert $133,875 2
18 Si Woo Kim $133,875 2
18 Harold Varner III $133,875 2
18 Mackenzie Hughes $133,875 2
18 Alex Noren $133,875 2
26 Patrick Cantlay $97,111 1.5
26 Patrick Reed $97,111 1.5
26 Thomas Pieters $97,111 1.5
26 Sergio Garcia $97,111 1.5
26 Justin Rose $97,111 1.5
26 Sebastian Munoz $97,111 1.5
26 Keith Mitchell $97,111 1.5
26 Min Woo Lee $97,111 1.5
26 Bubba Watson $97,111 1.5
35 Justin Thomas $58,239 1
35 Xander Schauffele $58,239 1
35 Louis Oosthuizen $58,239 1
35 Jordan Spieth $58,239 1
35 Joaquin Niemann $58,239 1
35 Jason Kokrak $58,239 1
35 Sungjae Im $58,239 1
35 Tony Finau $58,239 1
35 Max Homa $58,239 1
35 Daniel Berger $58,239 1
35 Webb Simpson $58,239 1
35 Shane Lowry $58,239 1
35 Cameron Young $58,239 1
35 Cameron Tringale $58,239 1
35 Tommy Fleetwood $58,239 1
35 Marc Leishman $58,239 1
35 Lee Westwood $58,239 1
35 Brian Harman $58,239 1
35 Robert MacIntyre $58,239 1
35 Sepp Straka $58,239 1
35 Ian Poulter $58,239 1
35 Luke List $58,239 1
35 Keegan Bradley $58,239 1
58 Bryson DeChambeau $42,750 0.5
58 Tom Hoge $42,750 0.5
60 Paul Casey $41,000 0
60 Matthew Wolff $41,000 0
60 Russell Henley $41,000 0
60 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $41,000 0
60 Erik van Rooyen $41,000 0

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.