2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/07/2022 at 9:30 am
The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earned his second PGA Tour win at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

In a final round featuring extremely difficult scoring conditions on an already firm setup, Scheffler managed to shoot even-par 72, which was good enough for a one-shot win over Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel and Tyrrell Hatton. Scheffler won on 5-under 273.

Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk finished tied for fifth place on 3-under total.

Scheffler won the $2,160,000 winner's share of the $12,000,000 purse.

Arnold Palmer Invitational recap notes

Scheffler earned 64 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Scheffler also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Straka a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 77 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 18th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Players Championship.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -5 70 73 68 72 283 $2,160,000.00
T2 Tyrrell Hatton -4 69 68 78 69 284 $908,000.00
T2 Viktor Hovland -4 69 66 75 74 284 $908,000.00
T2 Billy Horschel -4 67 71 71 75 284 $908,000.00
T5 Gary Woodland -3 70 72 70 73 285 $463,500.00
T5 Chris Kirk -3 69 76 68 72 285 $463,500.00
T7 Lucas Herbert -2 73 71 74 68 286 $390,000.00
T7 Talor Gooch -2 69 68 72 77 286 $390,000.00
T9 Sam Burns -1 72 69 75 71 287 $339,000.00
T9 Matt Fitzpatrick -1 73 71 70 73 287 $339,000.00
T11 Keegan Bradley E 71 75 70 72 288 $291,000.00
T11 Corey Conners E 72 73 69 74 288 $291,000.00
T13 Cameron Young 1 70 71 76 72 289 $228,000.00
T13 Russell Henley 1 70 72 72 75 289 $228,000.00
T13 Graeme McDowell 1 68 76 69 76 289 $228,000.00
T13 Rory McIlroy 1 65 72 76 76 289 $228,000.00
T17 Aaron Wise 2 69 73 74 74 290 $183,000.00
T17 Jon Rahm 2 72 70 74 74 290 $183,000.00
T17 Max Homa 2 69 74 73 74 290 $183,000.00
T20 Hideki Matsuyama 3 73 72 76 70 291 $131,400.00
T20 Beau Hossler 3 67 74 75 75 291 $131,400.00
T20 Tommy Fleetwood 3 74 73 70 74 291 $131,400.00
T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 73 74 69 75 291 $131,400.00
T20 Sungjae Im 3 68 77 70 76 291 $131,400.00
T20 Nick Watney 3 74 72 69 76 291 $131,400.00
T26 David Lipsky 4 71 71 78 72 292 $87,600.00
T26 Brendan Steele 4 70 73 77 72 292 $87,600.00
T26 Adam Scott 4 68 76 74 74 292 $87,600.00
T26 Si Woo Kim 4 69 76 73 74 292 $87,600.00
T26 Jason Kokrak 4 73 74 71 74 292 $87,600.00
T26 Sebastián Muñoz 4 72 74 71 75 292 $87,600.00
T32 Thomas Pieters 5 74 73 72 74 293 $67,000.00
T32 Adam Long 5 69 78 72 74 293 $67,000.00
T32 Nick Taylor 5 70 77 72 74 293 $67,000.00
T32 Patton Kizzire 5 69 72 76 76 293 $67,000.00
T32 Tom Hoge 5 78 69 69 77 293 $67,000.00
T32 Charles Howell III 5 68 73 74 78 293 $67,000.00
T38 Alex Smalley 6 73 71 77 73 294 $53,400.00
T38 Patrick Rodgers 6 72 75 74 73 294 $53,400.00
T38 Sergio Garcia 6 75 70 75 74 294 $53,400.00
T38 Will Zalatoris 6 68 77 70 79 294 $53,400.00
T42 Dylan Frittelli 7 70 76 76 73 295 $37,464.00
T42 Pat Perez 7 71 75 76 73 295 $37,464.00
T42 Padraig Harrington 7 73 74 75 73 295 $37,464.00
T42 Zach Johnson 7 72 75 75 73 295 $37,464.00
T42 Adam Schenk 7 70 74 76 75 295 $37,464.00
T42 Davis Thompson 7 73 71 75 76 295 $37,464.00
T42 Ian Poulter 7 68 75 75 77 295 $37,464.00
T42 K.H. Lee 7 70 76 72 77 295 $37,464.00
T42 Taylor Moore 7 71 75 72 77 295 $37,464.00
T42 Taylor Pendrith 7 71 72 74 78 295 $37,464.00
T52 John Pak 8 74 73 75 74 296 $28,170.00
T52 Matt Jones 8 70 75 76 75 296 $28,170.00
T52 Lanto Griffin 8 70 73 76 77 296 $28,170.00
T52 Rickie Fowler 8 70 73 76 77 296 $28,170.00
T52 Danny Willett 8 73 71 75 77 296 $28,170.00
T52 Stephan Jaeger 8 70 73 75 78 296 $28,170.00
T52 J.J. Spaun 8 67 75 75 79 296 $28,170.00
T52 Martin Laird 8 72 69 75 80 296 $28,170.00
60 Brendon Todd 9 73 72 74 78 297 $27,000.00
T61 Keith Mitchell 10 72 74 78 74 298 $26,040.00
T61 Danny Lee 10 73 74 77 74 298 $26,040.00
T61 Sam Ryder 10 73 72 77 76 298 $26,040.00
T61 Matthew Wolff 10 72 73 77 76 298 $26,040.00
T61 Denny McCarthy 10 73 74 73 78 298 $26,040.00
T61 Vince Whaley 10 72 75 72 79 298 $26,040.00
T61 Cameron Champ 10 70 75 74 79 298 $26,040.00
T68 Hayden Buckley 11 69 73 84 73 299 $24,720.00
T68 Greyson Sigg 11 71 75 79 74 299 $24,720.00
T68 Marc Leishman 11 70 73 78 78 299 $24,720.00
T68 Lee Westwood 11 70 74 76 79 299 $24,720.00
72 Paul Casey 13 71 70 77 83 301 $24,120.00
73 Maverick McNealy 14 73 74 76 79 302 $23,880.00
T74 Lucas Glover 16 74 72 77 81 304 $23,400.00
T74 Anirban Lahiri 16 73 73 76 82 304 $23,400.00
T74 Troy Merritt 16 71 72 74 87 304 $23,400.00
77 Chez Reavie 19 72 75 77 83 307 $22,920.00
