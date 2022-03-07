2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earned his second PGA Tour win at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
In a final round featuring extremely difficult scoring conditions on an already firm setup, Scheffler managed to shoot even-par 72, which was good enough for a one-shot win over Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel and Tyrrell Hatton. Scheffler won on 5-under 273.
Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk finished tied for fifth place on 3-under total.
Scheffler won the $2,160,000 winner's share of the $12,000,000 purse.
Arnold Palmer Invitational recap notes
Scheffler earned 64 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Scheffler also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Straka a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 77 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 18th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Players Championship.
2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|-5
|70
|73
|68
|72
|283
|$2,160,000.00
|T2
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-4
|69
|68
|78
|69
|284
|$908,000.00
|T2
|Viktor Hovland
|-4
|69
|66
|75
|74
|284
|$908,000.00
|T2
|Billy Horschel
|-4
|67
|71
|71
|75
|284
|$908,000.00
|T5
|Gary Woodland
|-3
|70
|72
|70
|73
|285
|$463,500.00
|T5
|Chris Kirk
|-3
|69
|76
|68
|72
|285
|$463,500.00
|T7
|Lucas Herbert
|-2
|73
|71
|74
|68
|286
|$390,000.00
|T7
|Talor Gooch
|-2
|69
|68
|72
|77
|286
|$390,000.00
|T9
|Sam Burns
|-1
|72
|69
|75
|71
|287
|$339,000.00
|T9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-1
|73
|71
|70
|73
|287
|$339,000.00
|T11
|Keegan Bradley
|E
|71
|75
|70
|72
|288
|$291,000.00
|T11
|Corey Conners
|E
|72
|73
|69
|74
|288
|$291,000.00
|T13
|Cameron Young
|1
|70
|71
|76
|72
|289
|$228,000.00
|T13
|Russell Henley
|1
|70
|72
|72
|75
|289
|$228,000.00
|T13
|Graeme McDowell
|1
|68
|76
|69
|76
|289
|$228,000.00
|T13
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|65
|72
|76
|76
|289
|$228,000.00
|T17
|Aaron Wise
|2
|69
|73
|74
|74
|290
|$183,000.00
|T17
|Jon Rahm
|2
|72
|70
|74
|74
|290
|$183,000.00
|T17
|Max Homa
|2
|69
|74
|73
|74
|290
|$183,000.00
|T20
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3
|73
|72
|76
|70
|291
|$131,400.00
|T20
|Beau Hossler
|3
|67
|74
|75
|75
|291
|$131,400.00
|T20
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3
|74
|73
|70
|74
|291
|$131,400.00
|T20
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|3
|73
|74
|69
|75
|291
|$131,400.00
|T20
|Sungjae Im
|3
|68
|77
|70
|76
|291
|$131,400.00
|T20
|Nick Watney
|3
|74
|72
|69
|76
|291
|$131,400.00
|T26
|David Lipsky
|4
|71
|71
|78
|72
|292
|$87,600.00
|T26
|Brendan Steele
|4
|70
|73
|77
|72
|292
|$87,600.00
|T26
|Adam Scott
|4
|68
|76
|74
|74
|292
|$87,600.00
|T26
|Si Woo Kim
|4
|69
|76
|73
|74
|292
|$87,600.00
|T26
|Jason Kokrak
|4
|73
|74
|71
|74
|292
|$87,600.00
|T26
|Sebastián Muñoz
|4
|72
|74
|71
|75
|292
|$87,600.00
|T32
|Thomas Pieters
|5
|74
|73
|72
|74
|293
|$67,000.00
|T32
|Adam Long
|5
|69
|78
|72
|74
|293
|$67,000.00
|T32
|Nick Taylor
|5
|70
|77
|72
|74
|293
|$67,000.00
|T32
|Patton Kizzire
|5
|69
|72
|76
|76
|293
|$67,000.00
|T32
|Tom Hoge
|5
|78
|69
|69
|77
|293
|$67,000.00
|T32
|Charles Howell III
|5
|68
|73
|74
|78
|293
|$67,000.00
|T38
|Alex Smalley
|6
|73
|71
|77
|73
|294
|$53,400.00
|T38
|Patrick Rodgers
|6
|72
|75
|74
|73
|294
|$53,400.00
|T38
|Sergio Garcia
|6
|75
|70
|75
|74
|294
|$53,400.00
|T38
|Will Zalatoris
|6
|68
|77
|70
|79
|294
|$53,400.00
|T42
|Dylan Frittelli
|7
|70
|76
|76
|73
|295
|$37,464.00
|T42
|Pat Perez
|7
|71
|75
|76
|73
|295
|$37,464.00
|T42
|Padraig Harrington
|7
|73
|74
|75
|73
|295
|$37,464.00
|T42
|Zach Johnson
|7
|72
|75
|75
|73
|295
|$37,464.00
|T42
|Adam Schenk
|7
|70
|74
|76
|75
|295
|$37,464.00
|T42
|Davis Thompson
|7
|73
|71
|75
|76
|295
|$37,464.00
|T42
|Ian Poulter
|7
|68
|75
|75
|77
|295
|$37,464.00
|T42
|K.H. Lee
|7
|70
|76
|72
|77
|295
|$37,464.00
|T42
|Taylor Moore
|7
|71
|75
|72
|77
|295
|$37,464.00
|T42
|Taylor Pendrith
|7
|71
|72
|74
|78
|295
|$37,464.00
|T52
|John Pak
|8
|74
|73
|75
|74
|296
|$28,170.00
|T52
|Matt Jones
|8
|70
|75
|76
|75
|296
|$28,170.00
|T52
|Lanto Griffin
|8
|70
|73
|76
|77
|296
|$28,170.00
|T52
|Rickie Fowler
|8
|70
|73
|76
|77
|296
|$28,170.00
|T52
|Danny Willett
|8
|73
|71
|75
|77
|296
|$28,170.00
|T52
|Stephan Jaeger
|8
|70
|73
|75
|78
|296
|$28,170.00
|T52
|J.J. Spaun
|8
|67
|75
|75
|79
|296
|$28,170.00
|T52
|Martin Laird
|8
|72
|69
|75
|80
|296
|$28,170.00
|60
|Brendon Todd
|9
|73
|72
|74
|78
|297
|$27,000.00
|T61
|Keith Mitchell
|10
|72
|74
|78
|74
|298
|$26,040.00
|T61
|Danny Lee
|10
|73
|74
|77
|74
|298
|$26,040.00
|T61
|Sam Ryder
|10
|73
|72
|77
|76
|298
|$26,040.00
|T61
|Matthew Wolff
|10
|72
|73
|77
|76
|298
|$26,040.00
|T61
|Denny McCarthy
|10
|73
|74
|73
|78
|298
|$26,040.00
|T61
|Vince Whaley
|10
|72
|75
|72
|79
|298
|$26,040.00
|T61
|Cameron Champ
|10
|70
|75
|74
|79
|298
|$26,040.00
|T68
|Hayden Buckley
|11
|69
|73
|84
|73
|299
|$24,720.00
|T68
|Greyson Sigg
|11
|71
|75
|79
|74
|299
|$24,720.00
|T68
|Marc Leishman
|11
|70
|73
|78
|78
|299
|$24,720.00
|T68
|Lee Westwood
|11
|70
|74
|76
|79
|299
|$24,720.00
|72
|Paul Casey
|13
|71
|70
|77
|83
|301
|$24,120.00
|73
|Maverick McNealy
|14
|73
|74
|76
|79
|302
|$23,880.00
|T74
|Lucas Glover
|16
|74
|72
|77
|81
|304
|$23,400.00
|T74
|Anirban Lahiri
|16
|73
|73
|76
|82
|304
|$23,400.00
|T74
|Troy Merritt
|16
|71
|72
|74
|87
|304
|$23,400.00
|77
|Chez Reavie
|19
|72
|75
|77
|83
|307
|$22,920.00