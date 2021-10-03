2021 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Burns, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a victory at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

Burns shot a final round of 5-under 67 to earn a one-shot win on 22-under 266. He bogeyed the final hole to secure the title, beating out Nick Watney and Cameron Young.

Four players finished tied for fourth place on 20-under total.

Burns won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes

Burns earned 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Burns also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the second event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Shriners Children's Open in Wisconsin.

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details