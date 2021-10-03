2021 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/03/2021 at 7:38 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Burns, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a victory at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

Burns shot a final round of 5-under 67 to earn a one-shot win on 22-under 266. He bogeyed the final hole to secure the title, beating out Nick Watney and Cameron Young.

Four players finished tied for fourth place on 20-under total.

Burns won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes

Burns earned 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Burns also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the second event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Shriners Children's Open in Wisconsin.

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sam Burns -22 68 66 65 67 266 $1,260,000
T2 Nick Watney -21 65 66 71 65 267 $623,000
T2 Cameron Young -21 67 65 67 68 267 $623,000
T4 Henrik Norlander -20 68 66 70 64 268 $280,000
T4 Hayden Buckley -20 67 65 70 66 268 $280,000
T4 Andrew Landry -20 68 68 66 66 268 $280,000
T4 Trey Mullinax -20 70 66 64 68 268 $280,000
T8 Si Woo Kim -19 66 71 66 66 269 $204,750
T8 Seth Reeves -19 71 66 63 69 269 $204,750
T8 Sahith Theegala -19 64 67 67 71 269 $204,750
T11 Harold Varner III -18 65 71 67 67 270 $162,750
T11 C.T. Pan -18 68 67 67 68 270 $162,750
T11 Cameron Tringale -18 71 66 62 71 270 $162,750
T14 Tyler Duncan -17 68 68 69 66 271 $127,750
T14 Will Zalatoris -17 70 61 72 68 271 $127,750
T14 Roger Sloan -17 66 67 68 70 271 $127,750
T17 Luke List -16 69 70 68 65 272 $86,683
T17 William McGirt -16 69 68 68 67 272 $86,683
T17 Brendan Steele -16 69 70 66 67 272 $86,683
T17 Nate Lashley -16 70 66 68 68 272 $86,683
T17 Taylor Moore -16 67 71 66 68 272 $86,683
T17 Matthew Wolff -16 68 71 65 68 272 $86,683
T17 Grant Hirschman -16 70 67 66 69 272 $86,683
T17 Corey Conners -16 67 69 66 70 272 $86,683
T17 Denny McCarthy -16 69 65 65 73 272 $86,683
T26 Stephan Jaeger -15 68 66 69 70 273 $54,250
T26 Nick Hardy -15 70 66 66 71 273 $54,250
T26 Aaron Wise -15 68 66 67 72 273 $54,250
T29 Adam Long -14 70 69 68 67 274 $49,000
T29 Russell Knox -14 71 66 66 71 274 $49,000
T31 Mito Pereira -13 71 67 70 67 275 $42,788
T31 Sungjae Im -13 67 69 70 69 275 $42,788
T31 Alex Smalley -13 76 63 67 69 275 $42,788
T31 Kevin Streelman -13 68 68 68 71 275 $42,788
T35 Davis Thompson -12 70 69 70 67 276 $35,613
T35 Kyle Reifers -12 69 68 71 68 276 $35,613
T35 Chris Kirk -12 70 68 69 69 276 $35,613
T35 Mackenzie Hughes -12 72 66 68 70 276 $35,613
T39 Taylor Pendrith -11 71 66 71 69 277 $28,350
T39 Ryan Moore -11 71 67 69 70 277 $28,350
T39 Charley Hoffman -11 69 68 69 71 277 $28,350
T39 Dylan Frittelli -11 69 67 69 72 277 $28,350
T39 Paul Barjon -11 70 66 69 72 277 $28,350
T39 Emiliano Grillo -11 70 69 66 72 277 $28,350
T45 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (a) -10 69 68 74 67 278 --
T45 Kurt Kitayama -10 66 68 74 70 278 $20,846
T45 Adam Hadwin -10 67 71 70 70 278 $20,846
T45 Lee Hodges -10 72 67 68 71 278 $20,846
T45 Jimmy Walker -10 70 66 70 72 278 $20,846
T45 Chesson Hadley -10 69 69 67 73 278 $20,846
T51 Andy Ogletree -9 67 68 77 67 279 $17,234
T51 Sam Ryder -9 70 67 74 68 279 $17,234
T51 Peter Malnati -9 70 67 72 70 279 $17,234
T51 Michael Thompson -9 70 68 71 70 279 $17,234
T51 Joel Dahmen -9 68 70 68 73 279 $17,234
T56 Brice Garnett -8 72 67 71 70 280 $16,380
T56 Doc Redman -8 69 70 70 71 280 $16,380
T58 Joseph Bramlett -7 70 67 74 70 281 $15,890
T58 Andrew Novak -7 72 67 71 71 281 $15,890
T58 Doug Ghim -7 68 70 71 72 281 $15,890
T58 Lucas Glover -7 67 71 71 72 281 $15,890
T58 Brandon Hagy -7 71 66 71 73 281 $15,890
T63 John Huh -6 71 67 73 71 282 $15,400
T63 Chad Ramey -6 70 69 72 71 282 $15,400
T65 Vincent Whaley -5 68 71 73 71 283 $15,120
T65 Sung Kang -5 68 71 72 72 283 $15,120
67 Austin Cook -4 68 70 73 73 284 $14,910
68 J.J. Spaun -1 69 69 78 71 287 $14,770

