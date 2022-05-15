2022 AT&T Byron Nelson final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard is headed by winner Kyoung-hoon Lee, who earned the PGA Tour win at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinnney, Texas.

In a wild final round capping off a week with deep scoring, Lee shot 9-under 63 to successfully defend his title on 26-under 262. Lee's final round brought him to a one-shot win over Jordan Spieth, whose 72nd-hole eagle chip-in effort came up just short.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sebastian Munoz finished tied for third place, two shots behind Lee.

Lee won the $1,638,000 winner's share of the $9,100,000 purse.

AT&T Byron Nelson recap notes

Lee earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Lee also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 84 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 30th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 PGA Championship.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details