2022 AT&T Byron Nelson final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/15/2022 at 6:18 pm
The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard is headed by winner Kyoung-hoon Lee, who earned the PGA Tour win at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinnney, Texas.

In a wild final round capping off a week with deep scoring, Lee shot 9-under 63 to successfully defend his title on 26-under 262. Lee's final round brought him to a one-shot win over Jordan Spieth, whose 72nd-hole eagle chip-in effort came up just short.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sebastian Munoz finished tied for third place, two shots behind Lee.

Lee won the $1,638,000 winner's share of the $9,100,000 purse.

AT&T Byron Nelson recap notes

Lee earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Lee also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 84 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 30th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 PGA Championship.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 K.H. Lee -26 64 68 67 63 262 $1,638,000
2 Jordan Spieth -25 67 65 64 67 263 $991,900
T3 Hideki Matsuyama -24 67 66 69 62 264 $536,900
T3 Sebastián Muñoz -24 60 69 66 69 264 $536,900
T5 Xander Schauffele -23 72 67 65 61 265 $336,700
T5 Ryan Palmer -23 67 62 70 66 265 $336,700
T5 Justin Thomas -23 68 66 64 67 265 $336,700
8 Charl Schwartzel -22 66 65 68 67 266 $284,375
T9 Peter Malnati -21 64 70 67 66 267 $247,975
T9 Davis Riley -21 72 64 64 67 267 $247,975
T9 James Hahn -21 69 68 61 69 267 $247,975
T12 Alex Noren -20 70 63 71 64 268 $193,375
T12 Matt Kuchar -20 67 68 69 64 268 $193,375
T12 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -20 67 70 64 67 268 $193,375
T15 Brice Garnett -19 68 68 69 64 269 $161,525
T15 Scottie Scheffler -19 67 68 65 69 269 $161,525
T17 Nate Lashley -18 72 67 67 64 270 $116,707
T17 Francesco Molinari -18 69 70 67 64 270 $116,707
T17 Mito Pereira -18 64 69 70 67 270 $116,707
T17 Tom Hoge -18 68 68 67 67 270 $116,707
T17 Seamus Power -18 66 67 69 68 270 $116,707
T17 Joohyung Kim -18 70 67 66 67 270 $116,707
T17 Jason Kokrak -18 68 65 68 69 270 $116,707
T17 Beau Hossler -18 69 64 67 70 270 $116,707
T25 Scott Stallings -17 67 67 70 67 271 $68,445
T25 Rory Sabbatini -17 69 67 68 67 271 $68,445
T25 Vince Whaley -17 69 69 66 67 271 $68,445
T25 Michael Thompson -17 70 67 67 67 271 $68,445
T25 Austin Smotherman -17 68 69 66 68 271 $68,445
T25 David Lipsky -17 69 66 66 70 271 $68,445
T25 Joaquin Niemann -17 67 65 65 74 271 $68,445
T32 Mark Hubbard -16 70 65 69 68 272 $50,808
T32 Patrick Rodgers -16 69 67 68 68 272 $50,808
T32 Adam Scott -16 67 69 71 65 272 $50,808
T32 Taylor Moore -16 72 66 65 69 272 $50,808
T32 Trey Mullinax -16 68 69 66 69 272 $50,808
T32 Maverick McNealy -16 69 65 67 71 272 $50,808
T38 Pat Perez -15 73 65 67 68 273 $36,855
T38 Branden Grace -15 70 69 67 67 273 $36,855
T38 Conrad Shindler -15 67 72 67 67 273 $36,855
T38 David Skinns -15 66 63 74 70 273 $36,855
T38 Carlos Ortiz -15 66 69 68 70 273 $36,855
T38 Cameron Champ -15 70 68 70 65 273 $36,855
T38 J.J. Spaun -15 66 68 68 71 273 $36,855
T38 Stephan Jaeger -15 71 65 65 72 273 $36,855
T46 Justin Lower -14 64 66 74 70 274 $25,680
T46 Aaron Rai -14 68 68 68 70 274 $25,680
T46 Emiliano Grillo -14 71 64 72 67 274 $25,680
T46 Callum Tarren -14 71 68 68 67 274 $25,680
T46 Andrew Novak -14 69 69 72 64 274 $25,680
T51 Brandon Wu -13 73 66 66 70 275 $21,635
T51 Joseph Bramlett -13 69 70 66 70 275 $21,635
T51 Matthew NeSmith -13 71 68 66 70 275 $21,635
T51 Aaron Wise -13 68 68 68 71 275 $21,635
T51 Lanto Griffin -13 71 64 72 68 275 $21,635
T51 Marc Leishman -13 73 66 69 67 275 $21,635
T51 Jason Day -13 68 68 73 66 275 $21,635
T51 Jared Wolfe -13 68 71 71 65 275 $21,635
T59 Dustin Johnson -12 67 70 66 73 276 $20,202
T59 Ian Poulter -12 69 68 71 68 276 $20,202
T59 Matthias Schwab -12 67 68 73 68 276 $20,202
T59 Tyler Duncan -12 68 71 69 68 276 $20,202
T59 Tommy Fleetwood -12 72 67 70 67 276 $20,202
T59 Jhonattan Vegas -12 71 68 71 66 276 $20,202
T65 Paul Barjon -11 69 68 69 71 277 $19,292
T65 Bill Haas -11 71 67 69 70 277 $19,292
T65 Peter Uihlein -11 69 70 69 69 277 $19,292
T65 Wesley Bryan -11 70 68 73 66 277 $19,292
T69 Seth Reeves -10 71 67 68 72 278 $18,564
T69 Dylan Frittelli -10 69 68 70 71 278 $18,564
T69 Chesson Hadley -10 69 70 68 71 278 $18,564
T69 Adam Svensson -10 69 69 71 69 278 $18,564
T73 Vaughn Taylor -9 70 68 70 71 279 $17,927
T73 Sepp Straka -9 70 69 70 70 279 $17,927
T73 Michael Gligic -9 72 67 70 70 279 $17,927
T76 Keith Mitchell -8 69 70 69 72 280 $17,381
T76 Martin Trainer -8 69 70 70 71 280 $17,381
T76 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -8 69 70 74 67 280 $17,381
T79 Adam Schenk -7 68 70 69 74 281 $16,926
T79 Sahith Theegala -7 72 67 70 72 281 $16,926
T81 Kyle Wilshire -6 65 73 71 73 282 $16,562
T81 Dawie vanderWalt -6 67 71 73 71 282 $16,562
T83 Max McGreevy -4 69 70 71 74 284 $16,198
T83 Patton Kizzire -4 71 68 74 71 284 $16,198

