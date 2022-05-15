2022 AT&T Byron Nelson final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard is headed by winner Kyoung-hoon Lee, who earned the PGA Tour win at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinnney, Texas.
In a wild final round capping off a week with deep scoring, Lee shot 9-under 63 to successfully defend his title on 26-under 262. Lee's final round brought him to a one-shot win over Jordan Spieth, whose 72nd-hole eagle chip-in effort came up just short.
Hideki Matsuyama and Sebastian Munoz finished tied for third place, two shots behind Lee.
Lee won the $1,638,000 winner's share of the $9,100,000 purse.
AT&T Byron Nelson recap notes
Lee earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.
Lee also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.
A total of 84 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 30th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 PGA Championship.
2022 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|K.H. Lee
|-26
|64
|68
|67
|63
|262
|$1,638,000
|2
|Jordan Spieth
|-25
|67
|65
|64
|67
|263
|$991,900
|T3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-24
|67
|66
|69
|62
|264
|$536,900
|T3
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-24
|60
|69
|66
|69
|264
|$536,900
|T5
|Xander Schauffele
|-23
|72
|67
|65
|61
|265
|$336,700
|T5
|Ryan Palmer
|-23
|67
|62
|70
|66
|265
|$336,700
|T5
|Justin Thomas
|-23
|68
|66
|64
|67
|265
|$336,700
|8
|Charl Schwartzel
|-22
|66
|65
|68
|67
|266
|$284,375
|T9
|Peter Malnati
|-21
|64
|70
|67
|66
|267
|$247,975
|T9
|Davis Riley
|-21
|72
|64
|64
|67
|267
|$247,975
|T9
|James Hahn
|-21
|69
|68
|61
|69
|267
|$247,975
|T12
|Alex Noren
|-20
|70
|63
|71
|64
|268
|$193,375
|T12
|Matt Kuchar
|-20
|67
|68
|69
|64
|268
|$193,375
|T12
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-20
|67
|70
|64
|67
|268
|$193,375
|T15
|Brice Garnett
|-19
|68
|68
|69
|64
|269
|$161,525
|T15
|Scottie Scheffler
|-19
|67
|68
|65
|69
|269
|$161,525
|T17
|Nate Lashley
|-18
|72
|67
|67
|64
|270
|$116,707
|T17
|Francesco Molinari
|-18
|69
|70
|67
|64
|270
|$116,707
|T17
|Mito Pereira
|-18
|64
|69
|70
|67
|270
|$116,707
|T17
|Tom Hoge
|-18
|68
|68
|67
|67
|270
|$116,707
|T17
|Seamus Power
|-18
|66
|67
|69
|68
|270
|$116,707
|T17
|Joohyung Kim
|-18
|70
|67
|66
|67
|270
|$116,707
|T17
|Jason Kokrak
|-18
|68
|65
|68
|69
|270
|$116,707
|T17
|Beau Hossler
|-18
|69
|64
|67
|70
|270
|$116,707
|T25
|Scott Stallings
|-17
|67
|67
|70
|67
|271
|$68,445
|T25
|Rory Sabbatini
|-17
|69
|67
|68
|67
|271
|$68,445
|T25
|Vince Whaley
|-17
|69
|69
|66
|67
|271
|$68,445
|T25
|Michael Thompson
|-17
|70
|67
|67
|67
|271
|$68,445
|T25
|Austin Smotherman
|-17
|68
|69
|66
|68
|271
|$68,445
|T25
|David Lipsky
|-17
|69
|66
|66
|70
|271
|$68,445
|T25
|Joaquin Niemann
|-17
|67
|65
|65
|74
|271
|$68,445
|T32
|Mark Hubbard
|-16
|70
|65
|69
|68
|272
|$50,808
|T32
|Patrick Rodgers
|-16
|69
|67
|68
|68
|272
|$50,808
|T32
|Adam Scott
|-16
|67
|69
|71
|65
|272
|$50,808
|T32
|Taylor Moore
|-16
|72
|66
|65
|69
|272
|$50,808
|T32
|Trey Mullinax
|-16
|68
|69
|66
|69
|272
|$50,808
|T32
|Maverick McNealy
|-16
|69
|65
|67
|71
|272
|$50,808
|T38
|Pat Perez
|-15
|73
|65
|67
|68
|273
|$36,855
|T38
|Branden Grace
|-15
|70
|69
|67
|67
|273
|$36,855
|T38
|Conrad Shindler
|-15
|67
|72
|67
|67
|273
|$36,855
|T38
|David Skinns
|-15
|66
|63
|74
|70
|273
|$36,855
|T38
|Carlos Ortiz
|-15
|66
|69
|68
|70
|273
|$36,855
|T38
|Cameron Champ
|-15
|70
|68
|70
|65
|273
|$36,855
|T38
|J.J. Spaun
|-15
|66
|68
|68
|71
|273
|$36,855
|T38
|Stephan Jaeger
|-15
|71
|65
|65
|72
|273
|$36,855
|T46
|Justin Lower
|-14
|64
|66
|74
|70
|274
|$25,680
|T46
|Aaron Rai
|-14
|68
|68
|68
|70
|274
|$25,680
|T46
|Emiliano Grillo
|-14
|71
|64
|72
|67
|274
|$25,680
|T46
|Callum Tarren
|-14
|71
|68
|68
|67
|274
|$25,680
|T46
|Andrew Novak
|-14
|69
|69
|72
|64
|274
|$25,680
|T51
|Brandon Wu
|-13
|73
|66
|66
|70
|275
|$21,635
|T51
|Joseph Bramlett
|-13
|69
|70
|66
|70
|275
|$21,635
|T51
|Matthew NeSmith
|-13
|71
|68
|66
|70
|275
|$21,635
|T51
|Aaron Wise
|-13
|68
|68
|68
|71
|275
|$21,635
|T51
|Lanto Griffin
|-13
|71
|64
|72
|68
|275
|$21,635
|T51
|Marc Leishman
|-13
|73
|66
|69
|67
|275
|$21,635
|T51
|Jason Day
|-13
|68
|68
|73
|66
|275
|$21,635
|T51
|Jared Wolfe
|-13
|68
|71
|71
|65
|275
|$21,635
|T59
|Dustin Johnson
|-12
|67
|70
|66
|73
|276
|$20,202
|T59
|Ian Poulter
|-12
|69
|68
|71
|68
|276
|$20,202
|T59
|Matthias Schwab
|-12
|67
|68
|73
|68
|276
|$20,202
|T59
|Tyler Duncan
|-12
|68
|71
|69
|68
|276
|$20,202
|T59
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-12
|72
|67
|70
|67
|276
|$20,202
|T59
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-12
|71
|68
|71
|66
|276
|$20,202
|T65
|Paul Barjon
|-11
|69
|68
|69
|71
|277
|$19,292
|T65
|Bill Haas
|-11
|71
|67
|69
|70
|277
|$19,292
|T65
|Peter Uihlein
|-11
|69
|70
|69
|69
|277
|$19,292
|T65
|Wesley Bryan
|-11
|70
|68
|73
|66
|277
|$19,292
|T69
|Seth Reeves
|-10
|71
|67
|68
|72
|278
|$18,564
|T69
|Dylan Frittelli
|-10
|69
|68
|70
|71
|278
|$18,564
|T69
|Chesson Hadley
|-10
|69
|70
|68
|71
|278
|$18,564
|T69
|Adam Svensson
|-10
|69
|69
|71
|69
|278
|$18,564
|T73
|Vaughn Taylor
|-9
|70
|68
|70
|71
|279
|$17,927
|T73
|Sepp Straka
|-9
|70
|69
|70
|70
|279
|$17,927
|T73
|Michael Gligic
|-9
|72
|67
|70
|70
|279
|$17,927
|T76
|Keith Mitchell
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|72
|280
|$17,381
|T76
|Martin Trainer
|-8
|69
|70
|70
|71
|280
|$17,381
|T76
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-8
|69
|70
|74
|67
|280
|$17,381
|T79
|Adam Schenk
|-7
|68
|70
|69
|74
|281
|$16,926
|T79
|Sahith Theegala
|-7
|72
|67
|70
|72
|281
|$16,926
|T81
|Kyle Wilshire
|-6
|65
|73
|71
|73
|282
|$16,562
|T81
|Dawie vanderWalt
|-6
|67
|71
|73
|71
|282
|$16,562
|T83
|Max McGreevy
|-4
|69
|70
|71
|74
|284
|$16,198
|T83
|Patton Kizzire
|-4
|71
|68
|74
|71
|284
|$16,198