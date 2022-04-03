2022 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/03/2022
The 2022 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner JJ Spaun, who earned the PGA Tour win at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

In a tight final round with a lot on the line for the field, Spaun shot 3-under 69 and that was good enough for a two-shot win at 13-under 275.

Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar finished in a tie for second place on 11-under total.

Spaun won the $1,548,000 winner's share of the $8,600,000 purse.

Valero Texas Open recap notes

Spaun earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Spaun also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 72 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 25th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Masters Tournament.

2022 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 J.J. Spaun -13 67 70 69 69 275 $1,548,000
T2 Matt Jones -11 68 75 68 66 277 $765,400
T2 Matt Kuchar -11 67 69 72 69 277 $765,400
T4 Adam Hadwin -10 70 70 71 67 278 $344,000
T4 Troy Merritt -10 69 71 69 69 278 $344,000
T4 Charles Howell III -10 70 67 72 69 278 $344,000
T4 Beau Hossler -10 73 66 67 72 278 $344,000
T8 Keegan Bradley -9 71 71 71 66 279 $234,350
T8 Matthias Schwab -9 69 72 70 68 279 $234,350
T8 Gary Woodland -9 70 67 72 70 279 $234,350
T8 Brendon Todd -9 68 69 72 70 279 $234,350
T8 Dylan Frittelli -9 70 66 70 73 279 $234,350
T13 Zach Johnson -8 72 71 70 67 280 $158,670
T13 Mito Pereira -8 71 70 69 70 280 $158,670
T13 Anirban Lahiri -8 68 73 69 70 280 $158,670
T13 Si Woo Kim -8 69 72 68 71 280 $158,670
T13 Scott Stallings -8 68 72 67 73 280 $158,670
T18 Rasmus Højgaard -7 66 73 74 68 281 $92,606
T18 Henrik Stenson -7 70 69 73 69 281 $92,606
T18 Nate Lashley -7 71 70 71 69 281 $92,606
T18 Scott Gutschewski -7 70 68 73 70 281 $92,606
T18 Jhonattan Vegas -7 71 68 72 70 281 $92,606
T18 Aaron Baddeley -7 69 74 68 70 281 $92,606
T18 Lucas Glover -7 71 66 73 71 281 $92,606
T18 Kevin Streelman -7 70 71 69 71 281 $92,606
T18 Kevin Chappell -7 71 65 73 72 281 $92,606
T18 Denny McCarthy -7 67 74 68 72 281 $92,606
T18 Brandt Snedeker -7 73 66 67 75 281 $92,606
T29 Jared Wolfe -6 72 68 74 68 282 $55,112
T29 Vince Whaley -6 70 72 71 69 282 $55,112
T29 Tony Finau -6 70 71 72 69 282 $55,112
T29 Martin Laird -6 70 73 69 70 282 $55,112
T29 Richard Bland -6 70 71 69 72 282 $55,112
T29 Aaron Rai -6 67 74 68 73 282 $55,112
T35 Jordan Spieth -5 72 70 74 67 283 $41,925
T35 Corey Conners -5 70 71 75 67 283 $41,925
T35 Robert MacIntyre -5 69 69 76 69 283 $41,925
T35 Adam Long -5 72 70 70 71 283 $41,925
T35 Chris Kirk -5 70 72 69 72 283 $41,925
T35 Maverick McNealy -5 70 72 67 74 283 $41,925
T41 Andrew Putnam -4 71 71 73 69 284 $30,530
T41 C.T. Pan -4 69 74 72 69 284 $30,530
T41 John Huh -4 69 73 72 70 284 $30,530
T41 Greyson Sigg -4 73 70 71 70 284 $30,530
T41 J.T. Poston -4 70 69 74 71 284 $30,530
T41 Peter Malnati -4 71 71 70 72 284 $30,530
T41 Chad Ramey -4 74 68 70 72 284 $30,530
T48 David Skinns -3 68 70 77 70 285 $22,308
T48 Richy Werenski -3 70 72 74 69 285 $22,308
T48 William McGirt -3 71 70 73 71 285 $22,308
T48 Brendan Steele -3 68 74 71 72 285 $22,308
T48 Ryan Palmer -3 68 66 77 74 285 $22,308
T53 Chesson Hadley -2 71 70 76 69 286 $20,244
T53 Henrik Norlander -2 68 71 76 71 286 $20,244
T53 Lanto Griffin -2 75 66 73 72 286 $20,244
T53 Roger Sloan -2 74 69 71 72 286 $20,244
T53 Luke List -2 68 74 71 73 286 $20,244
T58 Luke Donald -1 71 70 71 75 287 $19,522
T58 Patrick Rodgers -1 70 71 71 75 287 $19,522
T58 Hudson Swafford -1 71 70 70 76 287 $19,522
T61 Austin Smotherman E 68 75 74 71 288 $19,092
T61 Russell Knox E 65 76 71 76 288 $19,092
T63 Bill Haas 1 70 71 77 71 289 $18,576
T63 Davis Riley 1 70 70 76 73 289 $18,576
T63 Ben Martin 1 69 72 75 73 289 $18,576
T63 Seung-Yul Noh 1 70 72 73 74 289 $18,576
T67 Sahith Theegala 2 77 66 71 76 290 $18,060
T67 Doc Redman 2 69 70 73 78 290 $18,060
T69 Peter Uihlein 3 68 71 76 76 291 $17,716
T69 James Hahn 3 69 74 72 76 291 $17,716
T71 Jim Herman 6 69 73 77 75 294 $17,372
T71 Wyndham Clark 6 73 70 74 77 294 $17,372

