2022 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner JJ Spaun, who earned the PGA Tour win at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

In a tight final round with a lot on the line for the field, Spaun shot 3-under 69 and that was good enough for a two-shot win at 13-under 275.

Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar finished in a tie for second place on 11-under total.

Spaun won the $1,548,000 winner's share of the $8,600,000 purse.

Valero Texas Open recap notes

Spaun earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Spaun also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 72 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 25th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Masters Tournament.

2022 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

