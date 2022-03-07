2022 Puerto Rico Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Brehm, who earned his first PGA Tour win at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

In a final round featuring extremely difficult scoring conditions at times, Brehm opened up a huge lead on the field with a blast of early birdies. He finished the final round on 4-under 68 to post 20-under 268 for a six-shot win over Max McGreevy.

Brandon Wu and Tommy Gainey finished in a tie for third place on 13-under total.

Brehm won the $666,000 winner's share of the $3,700,000 purse.

Puerto Rico Open recap notes

Brehm earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Brehm also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Straka a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 70 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 18th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Players Championship.

2022 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details