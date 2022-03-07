2022 Puerto Rico Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/07/2022 at 9:38 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Brehm, who earned his first PGA Tour win at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

In a final round featuring extremely difficult scoring conditions at times, Brehm opened up a huge lead on the field with a blast of early birdies. He finished the final round on 4-under 68 to post 20-under 268 for a six-shot win over Max McGreevy.

Brandon Wu and Tommy Gainey finished in a tie for third place on 13-under total.

Brehm won the $666,000 winner's share of the $3,700,000 purse.

Puerto Rico Open recap notes

Brehm earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Brehm also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Straka a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 70 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 18th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Players Championship.

2022 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ryan Brehm -20 66 67 68 67 268 $666,000
2 Max McGreevy -14 70 64 71 69 274 $403,300
T3 Brandon Wu -13 69 69 68 69 275 $218,300
T3 Tommy Gainey -13 69 67 69 70 275 $218,300
T5 Callum Tarren -12 70 65 71 70 276 $142,913
T5 Chad Ramey -12 69 68 68 71 276 $142,913
T7 Nate Lashley -11 69 72 69 67 277 $97,356
T7 Cameron Percy -11 72 68 71 66 277 $97,356
T7 Vaughn Taylor -11 68 72 69 68 277 $97,356
T7 Kevin Yu -11 73 66 70 68 277 $97,356
T7 Matthias Schwab -11 70 66 72 69 277 $97,356
T7 Mark Hensby -11 70 67 71 69 277 $97,356
T7 Brice Garnett -11 70 68 69 70 277 $97,356
T7 Jim Herman -11 76 66 66 69 277 $97,356
T7 Christopher Gotterup (a) -11 68 68 70 71 277 $0
T16 David Lingmerth -10 72 69 70 67 278 $58,275
T16 Ben Kohles -10 68 70 71 69 278 $58,275
T16 Chan Kim -10 70 70 69 69 278 $58,275
T16 Kyle Stanley -10 71 69 69 69 278 $58,275
T16 Spencer Ralston -10 71 68 68 71 278 $58,275
T16 Michael Kim -10 65 69 70 74 278 $58,275
T22 Patrick Flavin -9 68 68 74 69 279 $37,308
T22 Josh Teater -9 71 68 71 69 279 $37,308
T22 Sung Kang -9 69 68 72 70 279 $37,308
T22 Ricky Barnes -9 70 69 73 67 279 $37,308
T22 Brian Stuard -9 71 69 68 71 279 $37,308
T22 Andrew Novak -9 69 67 69 74 279 $37,308
T28 Joseph Bramlett -8 72 69 70 69 280 $25,345
T28 Jared Wolfe -8 70 71 69 70 280 $25,345
T28 Richy Werenski -8 69 71 69 71 280 $25,345
T28 Kurt Kitayama -8 76 66 67 71 280 $25,345
T28 Aaron Baddeley -8 67 72 69 72 280 $25,345
T28 Nick Hardy -8 68 75 71 66 280 $25,345
T28 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -8 67 69 70 74 280 $25,345
T35 Justin Lower -7 69 70 70 72 281 $20,165
T35 Satoshi Kodaira -7 68 66 77 70 281 $20,165
T35 Tyler Duncan -7 73 69 73 66 281 $20,165
T38 Rafa Cabrera Bello -6 69 71 71 71 282 $17,575
T38 Peter Uihlein -6 68 72 71 71 282 $17,575
T38 Mark Hubbard -6 73 69 73 67 282 $17,575
T41 Greg Chalmers -5 68 71 70 74 283 $13,151
T41 Michael Gligic -5 70 72 71 70 283 $13,151
T41 Bill Haas -5 72 66 70 75 283 $13,151
T41 Jim Knous -5 71 65 77 70 283 $13,151
T41 Chase Seiffert -5 65 72 71 75 283 $13,151
T41 Dawie van der Walt -5 72 66 70 75 283 $13,151
T41 Scott Gutschewski -5 72 71 71 69 283 $13,151
T41 Seth Reeves -5 71 71 72 69 283 $13,151
T41 Scott Brown -5 71 69 67 76 283 $13,151
T50 Sangmoon Bae -4 69 67 76 72 284 $9,317
T50 Fabián Gómez -4 73 68 72 71 284 $9,317
T50 Kelly Kraft -4 70 71 72 71 284 $9,317
T50 Curtis Thompson -4 71 72 72 69 284 $9,317
T50 Brett Drewitt -4 71 71 73 69 284 $9,317
T55 Seung-Yul Noh -3 71 70 73 71 285 $8,658
T55 Austin Smotherman -3 73 67 74 71 285 $8,658
T55 D.A. Points -3 69 72 75 69 285 $8,658
T55 Victor Perez -3 73 69 74 69 285 $8,658
T59 Rafael Campos -2 70 68 73 75 286 $8,436
T59 D.J. Trahan -2 70 69 74 73 286 $8,436
T61 Derek Ernst -1 72 69 70 76 287 $8,177
T61 Richard S. Johnson -1 75 68 69 75 287 $8,177
T61 Brian Davis -1 69 72 72 74 287 $8,177
T61 Chesson Hadley -1 71 70 72 74 287 $8,177
T61 Austin Cook -1 71 72 71 73 287 $8,177
T66 Robert Garrigus E 72 71 75 70 288 $7,918
T66 Bo Hoag E 73 70 74 71 288 $7,918
68 Trevor Werbylo 1 72 71 74 72 289 $7,807
69 Bryson Nimmer 2 73 70 74 73 290 $7,733
70 Matt Every 6 71 70 74 79 294 $7,659

