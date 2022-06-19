2022 US Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/19/2022 at 7:02 pm
The 2022 US Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who earned his first major championship title and first win of this PGA Tour career at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Fitzpatrick was locked in an intense final-round battle with world No. 1 Scottie SCheffler and his final-round playing partner Will Zalatoris. With a one-shot lead on the last, Ftzpatrick found the fairway bunker off the tee but managed to find the green and two-putt for the winning par.

Zalatoris had a birdie putt to force a playoff, but it just missed, leaving Fitzpatrick the winner on 6-under 274.

Fitzpatrick won the $3,150,000 winner's share of the $17,500,000 purse.

US Open recap notes

Fitzpatrick earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Fitzpatrick also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 64 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 34th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Travelers Championship.

2022 US Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 68 70 68 68 274 $3,150,000
T2 Scottie Scheffler -5 70 67 71 67 275 $1,557,687
T2 Will Zalatoris -5 69 70 67 69 275
4 Hideki Matsuyama -3 70 70 72 65 277 $859,032
T5 Collin Morikawa -2 69 66 77 66 278 $674,953
T5 Rory McIlroy -2 67 69 73 69 278 $674,953
T7 Denny McCarthy -1 73 70 68 68 279 $515,934
T7 Adam Hadwin -1 66 72 70 71 279 $515,934
T7 Keegan Bradley -1 70 69 69 71 279 $515,934
T10 Gary Woodland E 69 73 69 69 280 $407,219
T10 Joel Dahmen E 67 68 74 71 280 $407,219
T12 Séamus Power 1 71 70 70 70 281 $347,058
T12 Jon Rahm 1 69 67 71 74 281 $347,058
T14 Guido Migliozzi 2 72 70 74 66 282 $241,302
T14 Xander Schauffele 2 70 69 75 68 282 $241,302
T14 Marc Leishman 2 70 71 73 68 282 $241,302
T14 Adam Scott 2 69 73 72 68 282 $241,302
T14 Cameron Tringale 2 71 71 71 69 282 $241,302
T14 Patrick Cantlay 2 72 71 70 69 282 $241,302
T14 Sebastián Muñoz 2 74 69 69 70 282 $241,302
T14 Hayden Buckley 2 68 68 75 71 282 $241,302
T14 Nick Hardy 2 69 68 73 72 282 $241,302
23 Joohyung Kim 3 72 68 73 70 283 $171,732
T24 Mackenzie Hughes 4 72 69 73 70 284 $150,849
T24 Adam Schenk 4 70 70 73 71 284 $150,849
T24 Dustin Johnson 4 68 73 71 72 284 $150,849
T27 Thomas Pieters 5 72 68 73 72 285 $127,002
T27 Min Woo Lee 5 73 70 69 73 285 $127,002
T27 Aaron Wise 5 68 68 75 74 285 $127,002
T27 Sam Burns 5 71 67 71 76 285 $127,002
T31 MJ Daffue 6 67 72 78 69 286 $100,330
T31 Callum Tarren 6 67 72 78 69 286 $100,330
T31 Todd Sinnott 6 71 71 74 70 286 $100,330
T31 Andrew Putnam 6 72 68 74 72 286 $100,330
T31 Patrick Rodgers 6 69 68 75 74 286 $100,330
T31 Davis Riley 6 72 67 73 74 286 $100,330
T37 K.H. Lee 7 71 72 73 71 287 $75,916
T37 Justin Rose 7 68 73 74 72 287 $75,916
T37 Joseph Bramlett 7 71 72 72 72 287 $75,916
T37 Justin Thomas 7 69 72 72 74 287 $75,916
T37 Jordan Spieth 7 72 70 71 74 287 $75,916
T37 Matthew NeSmith 7 68 69 74 76 287 $75,916
T43 Chris Gotterup 8 73 69 75 71 288 $59,332
T43 Travis Vick (a) 8 70 69 76 73 288 $0
T43 Richard Bland 8 70 72 72 74 288 $59,332
T43 Brian Harman 8 68 69 75 76 288 $59,332
T47 Joaquin Niemann 9 71 70 76 72 289 $50,671
T47 Max Homa 9 69 73 75 72 289 $50,671
T49 Sam Bennett (a) 10 70 73 74 73 290 $0
T49 Patrick Reed 10 70 71 75 74 290 $44,038
T49 Sam Stevens 10 71 72 72 75 290 $44,038
T49 David Lingmerth 10 67 72 74 77 290 $44,038
T53 Sebastian Söderberg 11 71 70 78 72 291 $40,629
T53 Beau Hossler 11 69 67 78 77 291 $40,629
55 Brooks Koepka 12 73 67 75 77 292 $39,432
T56 Wil Besseling 13 71 71 77 74 293 $38,510
T56 Chris Naegel 13 73 69 77 74 293 $38,510
T56 Tyrrell Hatton 13 72 71 76 74 293 $38,510
T56 Bryson DeChambeau 13 71 71 76 75 293 $38,510
60 Brandon Matthews 16 71 69 79 77 296 $37,589
T61 Harris English 17 73 69 78 77 297 $37,221
T61 Austin Greaser (a) 17 72 70 76 79 297 $0
63 Grayson Murray 18 75 67 76 80 298 $36,852
64 Stewart Hagestad (a) 19 73 70 79 77 299 $0

