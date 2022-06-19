2022 US Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 US Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who earned his first major championship title and first win of this PGA Tour career at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Fitzpatrick was locked in an intense final-round battle with world No. 1 Scottie SCheffler and his final-round playing partner Will Zalatoris. With a one-shot lead on the last, Ftzpatrick found the fairway bunker off the tee but managed to find the green and two-putt for the winning par.

Zalatoris had a birdie putt to force a playoff, but it just missed, leaving Fitzpatrick the winner on 6-under 274.

Fitzpatrick won the $3,150,000 winner's share of the $17,500,000 purse.

US Open recap notes

Fitzpatrick earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Fitzpatrick also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 64 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 34th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Travelers Championship.

2022 US Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details