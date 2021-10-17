2021 The CJ Cup at Summit final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a victory at The Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nev.

McIlroy shot 6-under 66 in the final round, which was good enough to defeat Collin Morkiawa by a shot on 25-under 263. A final par on the closing par 5 secured the win for McIlroy as Morikawa, who shot a Sunday 62 on his home course, watched.

Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler finished tied for third place on 22-under total.

McIlroy won the $1,755,000 winner's share of the $9,750,000 purse.

The CJ Cup at Summit recap notes

McIlroy earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

McIlroy also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning hMcIlroy a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 78 players finished the tournament in the fourth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the The CJ Cup at Summit in Wisconsin.

2021 The CJ Cup at Summit final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details