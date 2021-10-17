2021 The CJ Cup at Summit final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a victory at The Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nev.
McIlroy shot 6-under 66 in the final round, which was good enough to defeat Collin Morkiawa by a shot on 25-under 263. A final par on the closing par 5 secured the win for McIlroy as Morikawa, who shot a Sunday 62 on his home course, watched.
Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler finished tied for third place on 22-under total.
McIlroy won the $1,755,000 winner's share of the $9,750,000 purse.
The CJ Cup at Summit recap notes
McIlroy earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
McIlroy also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning hMcIlroy a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 78 players finished the tournament in the fourth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the The CJ Cup at Summit in Wisconsin.
2021 The CJ Cup at Summit final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|-25
|68
|67
|62
|66
|263
|$1,755,000
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|-24
|67
|70
|65
|62
|264
|$1,053,000
|T3
|Keith Mitchell
|-22
|62
|64
|73
|67
|266
|$565,500
|T3
|Rickie Fowler
|-22
|66
|66
|63
|71
|266
|$565,500
|T5
|Talor Gooch
|-21
|67
|68
|70
|62
|267
|$342,469
|T5
|Aaron Wise
|-21
|66
|67
|68
|66
|267
|$342,469
|T5
|Sam Burns
|-21
|67
|68
|66
|66
|267
|$342,469
|T5
|Adam Scott
|-21
|68
|63
|67
|69
|267
|$342,469
|T9
|Sungjae Im
|-20
|68
|69
|67
|64
|268
|$243,750
|T9
|Gary Woodland
|-20
|68
|69
|66
|65
|268
|$243,750
|T9
|Harry Higgs
|-20
|64
|67
|70
|67
|268
|$243,750
|T9
|Cameron Smith
|-20
|66
|67
|67
|68
|268
|$243,750
|T9
|Robert Streb
|-20
|61
|72
|65
|70
|268
|$243,750
|T14
|Webb Simpson
|-19
|69
|69
|66
|65
|269
|$169,065
|T14
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-19
|66
|69
|68
|66
|269
|$169,065
|T14
|Chris Kirk
|-19
|68
|67
|68
|66
|269
|$169,065
|T14
|Abraham Ancer
|-19
|70
|65
|63
|71
|269
|$169,065
|T18
|Emiliano Grillo
|-18
|72
|68
|69
|61
|270
|$116,331
|T18
|Xander Schauffele
|-18
|69
|69
|69
|63
|270
|$116,331
|T18
|Justin Thomas
|-18
|69
|67
|70
|64
|270
|$116,331
|T18
|Jordan Spieth
|-18
|66
|65
|72
|67
|270
|$116,331
|T18
|Viktor Hovland
|-18
|65
|68
|70
|67
|270
|$116,331
|T18
|Ian Poulter
|-18
|66
|67
|67
|70
|270
|$116,331
|T18
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-18
|67
|65
|67
|71
|270
|$116,331
|T25
|K.H. Lee
|-17
|67
|72
|66
|66
|271
|$70,506
|T25
|Sergio Garcia
|-17
|65
|70
|69
|67
|271
|$70,506
|T25
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-17
|71
|62
|70
|68
|271
|$70,506
|T25
|Paul Casey
|-17
|68
|65
|70
|68
|271
|$70,506
|T25
|Carlos Ortiz
|-17
|71
|65
|67
|68
|271
|$70,506
|T25
|Russell Henley
|-17
|68
|69
|65
|69
|271
|$70,506
|T25
|Erik van Rooyen
|-17
|67
|66
|68
|70
|271
|$70,506
|T32
|Tom Hoge
|-16
|71
|68
|68
|65
|272
|$51,610
|T32
|Keegan Bradley
|-16
|70
|66
|69
|67
|272
|$51,610
|T32
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-16
|68
|63
|72
|69
|272
|$51,610
|T32
|Hudson Swafford
|-16
|65
|69
|69
|69
|272
|$51,610
|T32
|Sung Kang
|-16
|71
|64
|67
|70
|272
|$51,610
|T32
|Harold Varner III
|-16
|67
|70
|66
|69
|272
|$51,610
|T38
|Marc Leishman
|-15
|70
|69
|70
|64
|273
|$37,635
|T38
|Scottie Scheffler
|-15
|66
|71
|71
|65
|273
|$37,635
|T38
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-15
|70
|71
|65
|67
|273
|$37,635
|T38
|Matt Jones
|-15
|70
|69
|66
|68
|273
|$37,635
|T38
|Brooks Koepka
|-15
|67
|70
|68
|68
|273
|$37,635
|T38
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-15
|68
|72
|64
|69
|273
|$37,635
|T38
|Maverick McNealy
|-15
|69
|65
|69
|70
|273
|$37,635
|T45
|Tony Finau
|-14
|68
|71
|70
|65
|274
|$27,008
|T45
|Dustin Johnson
|-14
|74
|66
|67
|67
|274
|$27,008
|T45
|Lucas Glover
|-14
|69
|70
|65
|70
|274
|$27,008
|T45
|Joaquin Niemann
|-14
|67
|69
|67
|71
|274
|$27,008
|T49
|Joohyung Kim
|-13
|68
|73
|68
|66
|275
|$21,723
|T49
|Kevin Streelman
|-13
|75
|70
|63
|67
|275
|$21,723
|T49
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-13
|69
|67
|71
|68
|275
|$21,723
|T49
|Kevin Na
|-13
|68
|66
|72
|69
|275
|$21,723
|T49
|Stewart Cink
|-13
|69
|68
|67
|71
|275
|$21,723
|T54
|Shane Lowry
|-12
|73
|70
|69
|64
|276
|$20,085
|T54
|Jason Kokrak
|-12
|77
|66
|65
|68
|276
|$20,085
|T54
|Kevin Kisner
|-12
|70
|68
|68
|70
|276
|$20,085
|T57
|Justin Rose
|-11
|75
|65
|69
|68
|277
|$19,598
|T57
|Minkyu Kim
|-11
|69
|66
|70
|72
|277
|$19,598
|T59
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-10
|66
|70
|74
|68
|278
|$19,013
|T59
|Cameron Tringale
|-10
|71
|70
|69
|68
|278
|$19,013
|T59
|Alex Noren
|-10
|72
|69
|67
|70
|278
|$19,013
|T59
|Byeong Hun An
|-10
|70
|70
|68
|70
|278
|$19,013
|63
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-9
|69
|71
|69
|70
|279
|$18,525
|T64
|Jason Day
|-8
|73
|70
|72
|65
|280
|$18,038
|T64
|Patton Kizzire
|-8
|71
|71
|70
|68
|280
|$18,038
|T64
|Cam Davis
|-8
|68
|69
|74
|69
|280
|$18,038
|T64
|Sanghun Shin
|-8
|71
|70
|69
|70
|280
|$18,038
|T68
|Branden Grace
|-7
|72
|72
|71
|66
|281
|$17,258
|T68
|Patrick Reed
|-7
|71
|66
|73
|71
|281
|$17,258
|T68
|Jaekyeong Lee
|-7
|69
|71
|71
|70
|281
|$17,258
|T68
|Charley Hoffman
|-7
|72
|70
|68
|71
|281
|$17,258
|T72
|Yoseop Seo
|-6
|74
|70
|70
|68
|282
|$16,575
|T72
|Brian Harman
|-6
|67
|69
|73
|73
|282
|$16,575
|T72
|Max Homa
|-6
|67
|70
|70
|75
|282
|$16,575
|75
|Hanbyeol Kim
|-4
|74
|69
|71
|70
|284
|$16,185
|76
|Si Woo Kim
|E
|71
|69
|71
|77
|288
|$15,990
|77
|Charl Schwartzel
|7
|72
|72
|76
|75
|295
|$15,795