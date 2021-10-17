2021 The CJ Cup at Summit final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/17/2021 at 8:12 pm
The 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a victory at The Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nev.

McIlroy shot 6-under 66 in the final round, which was good enough to defeat Collin Morkiawa by a shot on 25-under 263. A final par on the closing par 5 secured the win for McIlroy as Morikawa, who shot a Sunday 62 on his home course, watched.

Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler finished tied for third place on 22-under total.

McIlroy won the $1,755,000 winner's share of the $9,750,000 purse.

The CJ Cup at Summit recap notes

McIlroy earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

McIlroy also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning hMcIlroy a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 78 players finished the tournament in the fourth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the The CJ Cup at Summit in Wisconsin.

2021 The CJ Cup at Summit final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rory McIlroy -25 68 67 62 66 263 $1,755,000
2 Collin Morikawa -24 67 70 65 62 264 $1,053,000
T3 Keith Mitchell -22 62 64 73 67 266 $565,500
T3 Rickie Fowler -22 66 66 63 71 266 $565,500
T5 Talor Gooch -21 67 68 70 62 267 $342,469
T5 Aaron Wise -21 66 67 68 66 267 $342,469
T5 Sam Burns -21 67 68 66 66 267 $342,469
T5 Adam Scott -21 68 63 67 69 267 $342,469
T9 Sungjae Im -20 68 69 67 64 268 $243,750
T9 Gary Woodland -20 68 69 66 65 268 $243,750
T9 Harry Higgs -20 64 67 70 67 268 $243,750
T9 Cameron Smith -20 66 67 67 68 268 $243,750
T9 Robert Streb -20 61 72 65 70 268 $243,750
T14 Webb Simpson -19 69 69 66 65 269 $169,065
T14 Jhonattan Vegas -19 66 69 68 66 269 $169,065
T14 Chris Kirk -19 68 67 68 66 269 $169,065
T14 Abraham Ancer -19 70 65 63 71 269 $169,065
T18 Emiliano Grillo -18 72 68 69 61 270 $116,331
T18 Xander Schauffele -18 69 69 69 63 270 $116,331
T18 Justin Thomas -18 69 67 70 64 270 $116,331
T18 Jordan Spieth -18 66 65 72 67 270 $116,331
T18 Viktor Hovland -18 65 68 70 67 270 $116,331
T18 Ian Poulter -18 66 67 67 70 270 $116,331
T18 Tyrrell Hatton -18 67 65 67 71 270 $116,331
T25 K.H. Lee -17 67 72 66 66 271 $70,506
T25 Sergio Garcia -17 65 70 69 67 271 $70,506
T25 Mackenzie Hughes -17 71 62 70 68 271 $70,506
T25 Paul Casey -17 68 65 70 68 271 $70,506
T25 Carlos Ortiz -17 71 65 67 68 271 $70,506
T25 Russell Henley -17 68 69 65 69 271 $70,506
T25 Erik van Rooyen -17 67 66 68 70 271 $70,506
T32 Tom Hoge -16 71 68 68 65 272 $51,610
T32 Keegan Bradley -16 70 66 69 67 272 $51,610
T32 Seonghyeon Kim -16 68 63 72 69 272 $51,610
T32 Hudson Swafford -16 65 69 69 69 272 $51,610
T32 Sung Kang -16 71 64 67 70 272 $51,610
T32 Harold Varner III -16 67 70 66 69 272 $51,610
T38 Marc Leishman -15 70 69 70 64 273 $37,635
T38 Scottie Scheffler -15 66 71 71 65 273 $37,635
T38 Louis Oosthuizen -15 70 71 65 67 273 $37,635
T38 Matt Jones -15 70 69 66 68 273 $37,635
T38 Brooks Koepka -15 67 70 68 68 273 $37,635
T38 Tommy Fleetwood -15 68 72 64 69 273 $37,635
T38 Maverick McNealy -15 69 65 69 70 273 $37,635
T45 Tony Finau -14 68 71 70 65 274 $27,008
T45 Dustin Johnson -14 74 66 67 67 274 $27,008
T45 Lucas Glover -14 69 70 65 70 274 $27,008
T45 Joaquin Niemann -14 67 69 67 71 274 $27,008
T49 Joohyung Kim -13 68 73 68 66 275 $21,723
T49 Kevin Streelman -13 75 70 63 67 275 $21,723
T49 Sebastián Muñoz -13 69 67 71 68 275 $21,723
T49 Kevin Na -13 68 66 72 69 275 $21,723
T49 Stewart Cink -13 69 68 67 71 275 $21,723
T54 Shane Lowry -12 73 70 69 64 276 $20,085
T54 Jason Kokrak -12 77 66 65 68 276 $20,085
T54 Kevin Kisner -12 70 68 68 70 276 $20,085
T57 Justin Rose -11 75 65 69 68 277 $19,598
T57 Minkyu Kim -11 69 66 70 72 277 $19,598
T59 Hideki Matsuyama -10 66 70 74 68 278 $19,013
T59 Cameron Tringale -10 71 70 69 68 278 $19,013
T59 Alex Noren -10 72 69 67 70 278 $19,013
T59 Byeong Hun An -10 70 70 68 70 278 $19,013
63 Rasmus Højgaard -9 69 71 69 70 279 $18,525
T64 Jason Day -8 73 70 72 65 280 $18,038
T64 Patton Kizzire -8 71 71 70 68 280 $18,038
T64 Cam Davis -8 68 69 74 69 280 $18,038
T64 Sanghun Shin -8 71 70 69 70 280 $18,038
T68 Branden Grace -7 72 72 71 66 281 $17,258
T68 Patrick Reed -7 71 66 73 71 281 $17,258
T68 Jaekyeong Lee -7 69 71 71 70 281 $17,258
T68 Charley Hoffman -7 72 70 68 71 281 $17,258
T72 Yoseop Seo -6 74 70 70 68 282 $16,575
T72 Brian Harman -6 67 69 73 73 282 $16,575
T72 Max Homa -6 67 70 70 75 282 $16,575
75 Hanbyeol Kim -4 74 69 71 70 284 $16,185
76 Si Woo Kim E 71 69 71 77 288 $15,990
77 Charl Schwartzel 7 72 72 76 75 295 $15,795

