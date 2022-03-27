2022 Corales Puntacana Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Corales Puntcana Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Chad Ramey, who earned the PGA Tour win at Corales Golf Course in the Dominican Republic.

In a tight final round with a lot on the line for the field, Ramey shot 4-under 67 to earn a one-shot win on 17-under 271, marking his first PGA Tour title.

Alex Smalley and 54-hole leader Ben Martin finished in a tie for second place on 16-under total.

Ramey won the $666,000 winner's share of the $3,700,000 purse.

Corales Puntcana Championship recap notes

Ramey earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Ramey also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 65 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 23rd event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

2022 Corales Puntcana Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

