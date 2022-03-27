2022 Corales Puntacana Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Corales Puntacana Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/27/2022
The 2022 Corales Puntcana Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Chad Ramey, who earned the PGA Tour win at Corales Golf Course in the Dominican Republic.

In a tight final round with a lot on the line for the field, Ramey shot 4-under 67 to earn a one-shot win on 17-under 271, marking his first PGA Tour title.

Alex Smalley and 54-hole leader Ben Martin finished in a tie for second place on 16-under total.

Ramey won the $666,000 winner's share of the $3,700,000 purse.

Corales Puntcana Championship recap notes

Ramey earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Ramey also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 65 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 23rd event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

2022 Corales Puntcana Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Chad Ramey -17 70 65 69 67 271 $666,000
T2 Alex Smalley -16 69 65 73 65 272 $329,300
T2 Ben Martin -16 66 66 70 70 272 $329,300
T4 Cameron Percy -15 71 68 67 67 273 $166,500
T4 Jhonattan Vegas -15 70 70 65 68 273 $166,500
6 Rasmus Højgaard -14 73 67 67 67 274 $134,125
T7 Adam Schenk -13 67 68 74 66 275 $112,388
T7 Brian Stuard -13 70 68 69 68 275 $112,388
T7 David Lipsky -13 73 65 68 69 275 $112,388
T7 Martin Trainer -13 69 70 67 69 275 $112,388
T11 Bryson Nimmer -12 70 72 69 65 276 $89,725
T11 Andrew Novak -12 70 69 69 68 276 $89,725
T13 Kramer Hickok -11 73 68 70 66 277 $74,925
T13 Hayden Buckley -11 68 74 68 67 277 $74,925
T15 Kevin Chappell -10 73 67 72 66 278 $56,425
T15 Rick Lamb -10 72 70 68 68 278 $56,425
T15 Ryan Armour -10 69 71 69 69 278 $56,425
T15 Wesley Bryan -10 70 72 67 69 278 $56,425
T15 Justin Lower -10 74 65 68 71 278 $56,425
T15 Nate Lashley -10 69 68 69 72 278 $56,425
T15 Thomas Detry -10 69 69 68 72 278 $56,425
T22 Chase Seiffert -9 70 70 75 64 279 $38,665
T22 Sahith Theegala -9 71 68 71 69 279 $38,665
T22 Wyndham Clark -9 70 68 70 71 279 $38,665
T25 Greyson Sigg -8 69 69 73 69 280 $30,402
T25 Nick Taylor -8 72 68 69 71 280 $30,402
T25 Vaughn Taylor -8 68 71 69 72 280 $30,402
T28 Brandon Wu -7 69 72 72 68 281 $23,749
T28 Tyler Duncan -7 71 71 69 70 281 $23,749
T28 Greg Chalmers -7 73 69 69 70 281 $23,749
T28 Jason Dufner -7 70 73 67 71 281 $23,749
T28 Rafael Campos -7 72 68 69 72 281 $23,749
T28 Scott Brown -7 71 71 67 72 281 $23,749
T28 Vince Whaley -7 70 68 70 73 281 $23,749
T28 Ben Kohles -7 72 67 69 73 281 $23,749
T36 Danny Willett -6 71 69 75 67 282 $16,488
T36 Peter Uihlein -6 75 68 72 67 282 $16,488
T36 Hudson Swafford -6 74 67 72 69 282 $16,488
T36 Robert Garrigus -6 70 72 71 69 282 $16,488
T36 Seung-Yul Noh -6 71 71 71 69 282 $16,488
T36 Michael Gligic -6 72 70 70 70 282 $16,488
T36 Hank Lebioda -6 71 71 70 70 282 $16,488
T36 Jonathan Byrd -6 70 72 68 72 282 $16,488
T44 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -5 68 73 73 69 283 $11,371
T44 Curtis Thompson -5 72 69 72 70 283 $11,371
T44 Bill Haas -5 72 67 73 71 283 $11,371
T44 David Lingmerth -5 69 70 72 72 283 $11,371
T44 Brandon Hagy -5 70 70 71 72 283 $11,371
T44 Matthias Schwab -5 73 69 69 72 283 $11,371
T50 D.J. Trahan -4 70 73 71 70 284 $9,194
T50 Trey Mullinax -4 73 70 70 71 284 $9,194
T50 Sean O'Hair -4 71 71 70 72 284 $9,194
T50 Graeme McDowell -4 68 68 73 75 284 $9,194
T54 Patrick Flavin -3 72 71 71 71 285 $8,732
T54 Bo Hoag -3 74 69 68 74 285 $8,732
56 Dylan Wu -2 73 69 71 73 286 $8,621
57 Scott Gutschewski -1 73 70 76 68 287 $8,547
T58 Jim Knous E 73 70 75 70 288 $8,362
T58 Brice Garnett E 74 67 76 71 288 $8,362
T58 Austin Cook E 73 70 74 71 288 $8,362
T58 Camilo Villegas E 74 69 71 74 288 $8,362
T62 D.A. Points 1 72 71 75 71 289 $8,103
T62 John Huh 1 73 70 75 71 289 $8,103
T62 Seth Reeves 1 70 70 77 72 289 $8,103
65 Kevin Stadler 5 72 70 77 74 293 $7,955

