2022 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Joaquin Niemann, who earned the PGA Tour win at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Niemann began the day with a three-shot lead, though that was ultimately trimmed to two toward the end as Collin Morkiawa and Cameron Young both put pressure on the Chilean.
In the end, though, Niemann managed to shoot even-par 71 to finish on 19-under 264 and earn his second PGA Tour win. Morikawa and Young finished in a tie for second place.
Niemann won the $1,476,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.
The Genesis Invitational recap notes
Niemann earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Niemann also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Niemann a three-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 75 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 16th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Honda Classic.
2022 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Joaquin Niemann
|-19
|63
|63
|68
|71
|265
|$2,160,000
|T2
|Collin Morikawa
|-17
|67
|67
|68
|65
|267
|$1,068,000
|T2
|Cameron Young
|-17
|66
|62
|69
|70
|267
|$1,068,000
|T4
|Adam Scott
|-14
|68
|65
|71
|66
|270
|$540,000
|T4
|Viktor Hovland
|-14
|71
|64
|65
|70
|270
|$540,000
|6
|Justin Thomas
|-13
|67
|64
|70
|70
|271
|$435,000
|T7
|Maverick McNealy
|-12
|68
|68
|67
|69
|272
|$390,000
|T7
|Scottie Scheffler
|-12
|66
|72
|65
|69
|272
|$390,000
|9
|C.T. Pan
|-11
|67
|70
|69
|67
|273
|$351,000
|T10
|Chez Reavie
|-10
|74
|68
|66
|66
|274
|$303,000
|T10
|Rory McIlroy
|-10
|69
|70
|67
|68
|274
|$303,000
|T10
|Max Homa
|-10
|66
|70
|67
|71
|274
|$303,000
|T13
|Cameron Tringale
|-9
|69
|68
|69
|69
|275
|$243,000
|T13
|Xander Schauffele
|-9
|69
|70
|66
|70
|275
|$243,000
|T15
|Sepp Straka
|-8
|74
|68
|66
|68
|276
|$189,000
|T15
|Matt Jones
|-8
|70
|67
|71
|68
|276
|$189,000
|T15
|Mito Pereira
|-8
|70
|68
|68
|70
|276
|$189,000
|T15
|Robert MacIntyre
|-8
|71
|67
|67
|71
|276
|$189,000
|T15
|Paul Casey
|-8
|68
|71
|66
|71
|276
|$189,000
|T15
|Marc Leishman
|-8
|70
|66
|67
|73
|276
|$189,000
|T21
|Taylor Moore
|-7
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|$125,880
|T21
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-7
|70
|66
|69
|72
|277
|$125,880
|T21
|Danny Lee
|-7
|70
|70
|65
|72
|277
|$125,880
|T21
|Emiliano Grillo
|-7
|69
|70
|65
|73
|277
|$125,880
|T21
|Jon Rahm
|-7
|69
|73
|70
|65
|277
|$125,880
|T26
|Dylan Frittelli
|-6
|68
|73
|68
|69
|278
|$85,800
|T26
|Sam Ryder
|-6
|70
|69
|68
|71
|278
|$85,800
|T26
|Will Zalatoris
|-6
|69
|70
|68
|71
|278
|$85,800
|T26
|Jordan Spieth
|-6
|66
|67
|73
|72
|278
|$85,800
|T26
|Peter Malnati
|-6
|69
|68
|69
|72
|278
|$85,800
|T26
|K.H. Lee
|-6
|72
|67
|67
|72
|278
|$85,800
|T26
|Jason Kokrak
|-6
|67
|72
|66
|73
|278
|$85,800
|T33
|Patrick Cantlay
|-5
|70
|72
|66
|71
|279
|$64,000
|T33
|Russell Henley
|-5
|72
|66
|69
|72
|279
|$64,000
|T33
|Russell Knox
|-5
|68
|67
|74
|70
|279
|$64,000
|T33
|Cameron Smith
|-5
|67
|68
|74
|70
|279
|$64,000
|T33
|Tony Finau
|-5
|69
|71
|71
|68
|279
|$64,000
|T33
|Sungjae Im
|-5
|71
|66
|75
|67
|279
|$64,000
|T39
|Pat Perez
|-4
|70
|68
|70
|72
|280
|$45,000
|T39
|Lanto Griffin
|-4
|74
|66
|68
|72
|280
|$45,000
|T39
|Abraham Ancer
|-4
|69
|72
|68
|71
|280
|$45,000
|T39
|Sergio Garcia
|-4
|71
|68
|69
|72
|280
|$45,000
|T39
|Lee Hodges
|-4
|71
|70
|68
|71
|280
|$45,000
|T39
|Carlos Ortiz
|-4
|68
|71
|68
|73
|280
|$45,000
|T39
|Erik van Rooyen
|-4
|74
|65
|68
|73
|280
|$45,000
|T39
|Martin Laird
|-4
|68
|71
|68
|73
|280
|$45,000
|T39
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-4
|72
|70
|68
|70
|280
|$45,000
|T48
|Keegan Bradley
|-3
|69
|68
|71
|73
|281
|$30,429
|T48
|Andrew Putnam
|-3
|70
|70
|69
|72
|281
|$30,429
|T48
|Sahith Theegala
|-3
|69
|72
|69
|71
|281
|$30,429
|T48
|Kevin Tway
|-3
|68
|69
|74
|70
|281
|$30,429
|T48
|Beau Hossler
|-3
|69
|69
|68
|75
|281
|$30,429
|T48
|Alex Noren
|-3
|70
|70
|72
|69
|281
|$30,429
|T48
|Cam Davis
|-3
|71
|71
|70
|69
|281
|$30,429
|T55
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-2
|70
|72
|68
|72
|282
|$27,600
|T55
|Harry Higgs
|-2
|75
|67
|69
|71
|282
|$27,600
|T55
|Rickie Fowler
|-2
|71
|71
|69
|71
|282
|$27,600
|T55
|Nick Watney
|-2
|71
|67
|74
|70
|282
|$27,600
|T55
|Matthew NeSmith
|-2
|69
|73
|70
|70
|282
|$27,600
|T55
|Francesco Molinari
|-2
|70
|70
|74
|68
|282
|$27,600
|T61
|Doc Redman
|-1
|69
|70
|70
|74
|283
|$26,160
|T61
|Patton Kizzire
|-1
|68
|72
|69
|74
|283
|$26,160
|T61
|Scott Piercy
|-1
|70
|67
|72
|74
|283
|$26,160
|T61
|James Hahn
|-1
|72
|69
|69
|73
|283
|$26,160
|T61
|Aaron Rai
|-1
|72
|70
|68
|73
|283
|$26,160
|T61
|Brian Stuard
|-1
|73
|68
|71
|71
|283
|$26,160
|T67
|Aaron Wise
|E
|70
|70
|71
|73
|284
|$24,960
|T67
|Hank Lebioda
|E
|69
|73
|70
|72
|284
|$24,960
|T67
|Cameron Champ
|E
|72
|70
|70
|72
|284
|$24,960
|T67
|Matt Kuchar
|E
|69
|73
|71
|71
|284
|$24,960
|71
|Charley Hoffman
|1
|67
|75
|72
|71
|285
|$24,360
|72
|Alex Smalley
|2
|69
|72
|72
|73
|286
|$24,120
|73
|Si Woo Kim
|3
|69
|69
|74
|75
|287
|$23,880
|74
|Joel Dahmen
|4
|70
|72
|73
|73
|288
|$23,640
|75
|Adam Long
|6
|68
|73
|74
|75
|290
|$23,400