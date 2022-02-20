2022 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/20/2022 at 8:02 pm
The 2022 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Joaquin Niemann, who earned the PGA Tour win at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Niemann began the day with a three-shot lead, though that was ultimately trimmed to two toward the end as Collin Morkiawa and Cameron Young both put pressure on the Chilean.

In the end, though, Niemann managed to shoot even-par 71 to finish on 19-under 264 and earn his second PGA Tour win. Morikawa and Young finished in a tie for second place.

Niemann won the $1,476,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.

The Genesis Invitational recap notes

Niemann earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Niemann also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Niemann a three-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 75 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 16th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Honda Classic.

2022 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Joaquin Niemann -19 63 63 68 71 265 $2,160,000
T2 Collin Morikawa -17 67 67 68 65 267 $1,068,000
T2 Cameron Young -17 66 62 69 70 267 $1,068,000
T4 Adam Scott -14 68 65 71 66 270 $540,000
T4 Viktor Hovland -14 71 64 65 70 270 $540,000
6 Justin Thomas -13 67 64 70 70 271 $435,000
T7 Maverick McNealy -12 68 68 67 69 272 $390,000
T7 Scottie Scheffler -12 66 72 65 69 272 $390,000
9 C.T. Pan -11 67 70 69 67 273 $351,000
T10 Chez Reavie -10 74 68 66 66 274 $303,000
T10 Rory McIlroy -10 69 70 67 68 274 $303,000
T10 Max Homa -10 66 70 67 71 274 $303,000
T13 Cameron Tringale -9 69 68 69 69 275 $243,000
T13 Xander Schauffele -9 69 70 66 70 275 $243,000
T15 Sepp Straka -8 74 68 66 68 276 $189,000
T15 Matt Jones -8 70 67 71 68 276 $189,000
T15 Mito Pereira -8 70 68 68 70 276 $189,000
T15 Robert MacIntyre -8 71 67 67 71 276 $189,000
T15 Paul Casey -8 68 71 66 71 276 $189,000
T15 Marc Leishman -8 70 66 67 73 276 $189,000
T21 Taylor Moore -7 69 69 69 70 277 $125,880
T21 Sebastián Muñoz -7 70 66 69 72 277 $125,880
T21 Danny Lee -7 70 70 65 72 277 $125,880
T21 Emiliano Grillo -7 69 70 65 73 277 $125,880
T21 Jon Rahm -7 69 73 70 65 277 $125,880
T26 Dylan Frittelli -6 68 73 68 69 278 $85,800
T26 Sam Ryder -6 70 69 68 71 278 $85,800
T26 Will Zalatoris -6 69 70 68 71 278 $85,800
T26 Jordan Spieth -6 66 67 73 72 278 $85,800
T26 Peter Malnati -6 69 68 69 72 278 $85,800
T26 K.H. Lee -6 72 67 67 72 278 $85,800
T26 Jason Kokrak -6 67 72 66 73 278 $85,800
T33 Patrick Cantlay -5 70 72 66 71 279 $64,000
T33 Russell Henley -5 72 66 69 72 279 $64,000
T33 Russell Knox -5 68 67 74 70 279 $64,000
T33 Cameron Smith -5 67 68 74 70 279 $64,000
T33 Tony Finau -5 69 71 71 68 279 $64,000
T33 Sungjae Im -5 71 66 75 67 279 $64,000
T39 Pat Perez -4 70 68 70 72 280 $45,000
T39 Lanto Griffin -4 74 66 68 72 280 $45,000
T39 Abraham Ancer -4 69 72 68 71 280 $45,000
T39 Sergio Garcia -4 71 68 69 72 280 $45,000
T39 Lee Hodges -4 71 70 68 71 280 $45,000
T39 Carlos Ortiz -4 68 71 68 73 280 $45,000
T39 Erik van Rooyen -4 74 65 68 73 280 $45,000
T39 Martin Laird -4 68 71 68 73 280 $45,000
T39 Hideki Matsuyama -4 72 70 68 70 280 $45,000
T48 Keegan Bradley -3 69 68 71 73 281 $30,429
T48 Andrew Putnam -3 70 70 69 72 281 $30,429
T48 Sahith Theegala -3 69 72 69 71 281 $30,429
T48 Kevin Tway -3 68 69 74 70 281 $30,429
T48 Beau Hossler -3 69 69 68 75 281 $30,429
T48 Alex Noren -3 70 70 72 69 281 $30,429
T48 Cam Davis -3 71 71 70 69 281 $30,429
T55 Jhonattan Vegas -2 70 72 68 72 282 $27,600
T55 Harry Higgs -2 75 67 69 71 282 $27,600
T55 Rickie Fowler -2 71 71 69 71 282 $27,600
T55 Nick Watney -2 71 67 74 70 282 $27,600
T55 Matthew NeSmith -2 69 73 70 70 282 $27,600
T55 Francesco Molinari -2 70 70 74 68 282 $27,600
T61 Doc Redman -1 69 70 70 74 283 $26,160
T61 Patton Kizzire -1 68 72 69 74 283 $26,160
T61 Scott Piercy -1 70 67 72 74 283 $26,160
T61 James Hahn -1 72 69 69 73 283 $26,160
T61 Aaron Rai -1 72 70 68 73 283 $26,160
T61 Brian Stuard -1 73 68 71 71 283 $26,160
T67 Aaron Wise E 70 70 71 73 284 $24,960
T67 Hank Lebioda E 69 73 70 72 284 $24,960
T67 Cameron Champ E 72 70 70 72 284 $24,960
T67 Matt Kuchar E 69 73 71 71 284 $24,960
71 Charley Hoffman 1 67 75 72 71 285 $24,360
72 Alex Smalley 2 69 72 72 73 286 $24,120
73 Si Woo Kim 3 69 69 74 75 287 $23,880
74 Joel Dahmen 4 70 72 73 73 288 $23,640
75 Adam Long 6 68 73 74 75 290 $23,400

