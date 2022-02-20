2022 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Joaquin Niemann, who earned the PGA Tour win at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Niemann began the day with a three-shot lead, though that was ultimately trimmed to two toward the end as Collin Morkiawa and Cameron Young both put pressure on the Chilean.

In the end, though, Niemann managed to shoot even-par 71 to finish on 19-under 264 and earn his second PGA Tour win. Morikawa and Young finished in a tie for second place.

Niemann won the $1,476,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.

The Genesis Invitational recap notes

Niemann earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Niemann also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Niemann a three-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 75 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 16th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Honda Classic.

2022 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Joaquin Niemann -19 63 63 68 71 265 $2,160,000 T2 Collin Morikawa -17 67 67 68 65 267 $1,068,000 T2 Cameron Young -17 66 62 69 70 267 $1,068,000 T4 Adam Scott -14 68 65 71 66 270 $540,000 T4 Viktor Hovland -14 71 64 65 70 270 $540,000 6 Justin Thomas -13 67 64 70 70 271 $435,000 T7 Maverick McNealy -12 68 68 67 69 272 $390,000 T7 Scottie Scheffler -12 66 72 65 69 272 $390,000 9 C.T. Pan -11 67 70 69 67 273 $351,000 T10 Chez Reavie -10 74 68 66 66 274 $303,000 T10 Rory McIlroy -10 69 70 67 68 274 $303,000 T10 Max Homa -10 66 70 67 71 274 $303,000 T13 Cameron Tringale -9 69 68 69 69 275 $243,000 T13 Xander Schauffele -9 69 70 66 70 275 $243,000 T15 Sepp Straka -8 74 68 66 68 276 $189,000 T15 Matt Jones -8 70 67 71 68 276 $189,000 T15 Mito Pereira -8 70 68 68 70 276 $189,000 T15 Robert MacIntyre -8 71 67 67 71 276 $189,000 T15 Paul Casey -8 68 71 66 71 276 $189,000 T15 Marc Leishman -8 70 66 67 73 276 $189,000 T21 Taylor Moore -7 69 69 69 70 277 $125,880 T21 Sebastián Muñoz -7 70 66 69 72 277 $125,880 T21 Danny Lee -7 70 70 65 72 277 $125,880 T21 Emiliano Grillo -7 69 70 65 73 277 $125,880 T21 Jon Rahm -7 69 73 70 65 277 $125,880 T26 Dylan Frittelli -6 68 73 68 69 278 $85,800 T26 Sam Ryder -6 70 69 68 71 278 $85,800 T26 Will Zalatoris -6 69 70 68 71 278 $85,800 T26 Jordan Spieth -6 66 67 73 72 278 $85,800 T26 Peter Malnati -6 69 68 69 72 278 $85,800 T26 K.H. Lee -6 72 67 67 72 278 $85,800 T26 Jason Kokrak -6 67 72 66 73 278 $85,800 T33 Patrick Cantlay -5 70 72 66 71 279 $64,000 T33 Russell Henley -5 72 66 69 72 279 $64,000 T33 Russell Knox -5 68 67 74 70 279 $64,000 T33 Cameron Smith -5 67 68 74 70 279 $64,000 T33 Tony Finau -5 69 71 71 68 279 $64,000 T33 Sungjae Im -5 71 66 75 67 279 $64,000 T39 Pat Perez -4 70 68 70 72 280 $45,000 T39 Lanto Griffin -4 74 66 68 72 280 $45,000 T39 Abraham Ancer -4 69 72 68 71 280 $45,000 T39 Sergio Garcia -4 71 68 69 72 280 $45,000 T39 Lee Hodges -4 71 70 68 71 280 $45,000 T39 Carlos Ortiz -4 68 71 68 73 280 $45,000 T39 Erik van Rooyen -4 74 65 68 73 280 $45,000 T39 Martin Laird -4 68 71 68 73 280 $45,000 T39 Hideki Matsuyama -4 72 70 68 70 280 $45,000 T48 Keegan Bradley -3 69 68 71 73 281 $30,429 T48 Andrew Putnam -3 70 70 69 72 281 $30,429 T48 Sahith Theegala -3 69 72 69 71 281 $30,429 T48 Kevin Tway -3 68 69 74 70 281 $30,429 T48 Beau Hossler -3 69 69 68 75 281 $30,429 T48 Alex Noren -3 70 70 72 69 281 $30,429 T48 Cam Davis -3 71 71 70 69 281 $30,429 T55 Jhonattan Vegas -2 70 72 68 72 282 $27,600 T55 Harry Higgs -2 75 67 69 71 282 $27,600 T55 Rickie Fowler -2 71 71 69 71 282 $27,600 T55 Nick Watney -2 71 67 74 70 282 $27,600 T55 Matthew NeSmith -2 69 73 70 70 282 $27,600 T55 Francesco Molinari -2 70 70 74 68 282 $27,600 T61 Doc Redman -1 69 70 70 74 283 $26,160 T61 Patton Kizzire -1 68 72 69 74 283 $26,160 T61 Scott Piercy -1 70 67 72 74 283 $26,160 T61 James Hahn -1 72 69 69 73 283 $26,160 T61 Aaron Rai -1 72 70 68 73 283 $26,160 T61 Brian Stuard -1 73 68 71 71 283 $26,160 T67 Aaron Wise E 70 70 71 73 284 $24,960 T67 Hank Lebioda E 69 73 70 72 284 $24,960 T67 Cameron Champ E 72 70 70 72 284 $24,960 T67 Matt Kuchar E 69 73 71 71 284 $24,960 71 Charley Hoffman 1 67 75 72 71 285 $24,360 72 Alex Smalley 2 69 72 72 73 286 $24,120 73 Si Woo Kim 3 69 69 74 75 287 $23,880 74 Joel Dahmen 4 70 72 73 73 288 $23,640 75 Adam Long 6 68 73 74 75 290 $23,400