2022 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his first major win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
Smith shot his second round of 64 of the week on Sunday, coming in at 30 on the final nine holes of the Old Course to shoot 20-under 268 and win the tournament by a shot over Cameron Young, who eagled the final hole.
Rory McIlroy shot 2-under 70 in the final round to post 18-under 270 and finish in solo third place.
Smith won the $2,500,000 winner's share of the $14,000,000 purse.
British Open Championship recap notes
Smith earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.
Smith also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.
A total of 83 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 41st event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 3M Open.
2022 British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Cameron Smith
|-20
|67
|64
|73
|64
|268
|$2,500,000
|2
|Cameron Young
|-19
|64
|69
|71
|65
|269
|$1,455,000
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|-18
|66
|68
|66
|70
|270
|$933,000
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-14
|72
|69
|66
|67
|274
|$654,000
|T4
|Viktor Hovland
|-14
|68
|66
|66
|74
|274
|$654,000
|T6
|Brian Harman
|-13
|73
|68
|68
|66
|275
|$469,500
|T6
|Dustin Johnson
|-13
|68
|67
|71
|69
|275
|$469,500
|T8
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-12
|69
|74
|67
|66
|276
|$325,667
|T8
|Jordan Spieth
|-12
|71
|69
|68
|68
|276
|$325,667
|T8
|Patrick Cantlay
|-12
|70
|67
|71
|68
|276
|$325,667
|T11
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-11
|71
|67
|74
|65
|277
|$231,000
|T11
|Abraham Ancer
|-11
|71
|68
|73
|65
|277
|$231,000
|T11
|Dean Burmester
|-11
|71
|73
|67
|66
|277
|$231,000
|T11
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-11
|70
|66
|73
|68
|277
|$231,000
|T15
|Lucas Herbert
|-10
|70
|68
|73
|67
|278
|$165,583
|T15
|Xander Schauffele
|-10
|69
|70
|72
|67
|278
|$165,583
|T15
|Anthony Quayle
|-10
|74
|69
|68
|67
|278
|$165,583
|T15
|Francesco Molinari
|-10
|73
|71
|66
|68
|278
|$165,583
|T15
|Adam Scott
|-10
|72
|65
|70
|71
|278
|$165,583
|T15
|Si Woo Kim
|-10
|69
|69
|67
|73
|278
|$165,583
|T21
|Billy Horschel
|-9
|73
|69
|70
|67
|279
|$120,286
|T21
|Min Woo Lee
|-9
|69
|69
|73
|68
|279
|$120,286
|T21
|Trey Mullinax
|-9
|71
|73
|66
|69
|279
|$120,286
|T21
|Shane Lowry
|-9
|72
|68
|69
|70
|279
|$120,286
|T21
|Kevin Kisner
|-9
|74
|70
|65
|70
|279
|$120,286
|T21
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-9
|72
|66
|69
|72
|279
|$120,286
|T21
|Scottie Scheffler
|-9
|68
|68
|69
|74
|279
|$120,286
|T28
|Tony Finau
|-8
|73
|71
|70
|66
|280
|$90,917
|T28
|Corey Conners
|-8
|71
|71
|71
|67
|280
|$90,917
|T28
|Harold Varner III
|-8
|73
|67
|72
|68
|280
|$90,917
|T28
|Will Zalatoris
|-8
|73
|67
|71
|69
|280
|$90,917
|T28
|Dylan Frittelli
|-8
|70
|71
|69
|70
|280
|$90,917
|T28
|Thomas Pieters
|-8
|75
|67
|67
|71
|280
|$90,917
|T34
|Thomas Detry
|-7
|70
|69
|74
|68
|281
|$68,906
|T34
|Robert MacIntyre
|-7
|70
|74
|69
|68
|281
|$68,906
|T34
|Talor Gooch
|-7
|68
|69
|75
|69
|281
|$68,906
|T34
|Lee Westwood
|-7
|68
|71
|73
|69
|281
|$68,906
|T34
|Sahith Theegala
|-7
|69
|68
|74
|70
|281
|$68,906
|T34
|Victor Perez
|-7
|71
|69
|71
|70
|281
|$68,906
|T34
|Jon Rahm
|-7
|73
|67
|71
|70
|281
|$68,906
|T34
|Aaron Wise
|-7
|72
|67
|71
|71
|281
|$68,906
|T42
|Sam Burns
|-6
|72
|69
|77
|64
|282
|$51,000
|T42
|Jason Kokrak
|-6
|72
|70
|72
|68
|282
|$51,000
|T42
|Thriston Lawrence
|-6
|69
|71
|73
|69
|282
|$51,000
|T42
|Adrian Meronk
|-6
|75
|68
|70
|69
|282
|$51,000
|T42
|Chris Kirk
|-6
|75
|68
|69
|70
|282
|$51,000
|T47
|Garrick Higgo
|-5
|72
|69
|76
|66
|283
|$40,600
|T47
|Patrick Reed
|-5
|72
|68
|76
|67
|283
|$40,600
|T47
|Jordan Smith
|-5
|73
|71
|72
|67
|283
|$40,600
|T47
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|-5
|71
|68
|75
|69
|283
|$40,600
|T47
|Joohyung Kim
|-5
|69
|71
|72
|71
|283
|$40,600
|T47
|Filippo Celli (a)
|-5
|74
|67
|71
|71
|283
|$0
|T53
|Joaquin Niemann
|-4
|69
|74
|73
|68
|284
|$35,656
|T53
|Danny Willett
|-4
|69
|73
|73
|69
|284
|$35,656
|T53
|Robert Dinwiddie
|-4
|67
|77
|71
|69
|284
|$35,656
|T53
|Lars Van Meijel
|-4
|74
|70
|71
|69
|284
|$35,656
|T53
|Justin Thomas
|-4
|72
|70
|72
|70
|284
|$35,656
|T53
|Paul Casey
|-4
|71
|72
|71
|70
|284
|$35,656
|T53
|Jason Scrivener
|-4
|72
|71
|71
|70
|284
|$35,656
|T53
|Brad Kennedy
|-4
|68
|72
|72
|72
|284
|$35,656
|T53
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-4
|73
|67
|71
|73
|284
|$35,656
|T62
|Cameron Tringale
|-3
|71
|71
|74
|69
|285
|$33,625
|T62
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-3
|73
|71
|71
|70
|285
|$33,625
|T62
|John Parry
|-3
|69
|74
|70
|72
|285
|$33,625
|T62
|David Carey
|-3
|72
|67
|73
|73
|285
|$33,625
|T62
|Ian Poulter
|-3
|69
|72
|70
|74
|285
|$33,625
|T62
|Russell Henley
|-3
|70
|72
|68
|75
|285
|$33,625
|T68
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-2
|71
|72
|76
|67
|286
|$32,525
|T68
|Sergio Garcia
|-2
|75
|66
|72
|73
|286
|$32,525
|T68
|Richard Mansell
|-2
|73
|71
|68
|74
|286
|$32,525
|T68
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-2
|73
|71
|68
|74
|286
|$32,525
|T72
|David Law
|-1
|72
|69
|77
|69
|287
|$32,012
|T72
|Kurt Kitayama
|-1
|68
|73
|73
|73
|287
|$32,012
|T74
|Marcus Armitage
|E
|71
|72
|71
|74
|288
|$31,762
|T74
|Justin De Los Santos
|E
|71
|73
|70
|74
|288
|$31,762
|T76
|Wyndham Clark
|1
|71
|73
|76
|69
|289
|$31,512
|T76
|Adri Arnaus
|1
|74
|70
|73
|72
|289
|$31,512
|T76
|Aaron Jarvis (a)
|1
|75
|69
|72
|73
|289
|$0
|T79
|Laurie Canter
|2
|72
|70
|74
|74
|290
|$31,325
|T79
|Barclay Brown (a)
|2
|68
|70
|77
|75
|290
|$0
|T81
|Sam Bairstow (a)
|4
|72
|72
|79
|69
|292
|$0
|T81
|Sungjae Im
|4
|71
|73
|74
|74
|292
|$31,200
|83
|Jamie Rutherford
|8
|73
|70
|78
|75
|296
|$31,075