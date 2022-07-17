2022 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his first major win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Smith shot his second round of 64 of the week on Sunday, coming in at 30 on the final nine holes of the Old Course to shoot 20-under 268 and win the tournament by a shot over Cameron Young, who eagled the final hole.

Rory McIlroy shot 2-under 70 in the final round to post 18-under 270 and finish in solo third place.

Smith won the $2,500,000 winner's share of the $14,000,000 purse.

British Open Championship recap notes

Smith earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Smith also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 83 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 41st event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 3M Open.

2022 British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

