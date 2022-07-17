2022 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured Open Championship PGA Tour Suggested Links

2022 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/17/2022 at 1:46 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his first major win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Smith shot his second round of 64 of the week on Sunday, coming in at 30 on the final nine holes of the Old Course to shoot 20-under 268 and win the tournament by a shot over Cameron Young, who eagled the final hole.

Rory McIlroy shot 2-under 70 in the final round to post 18-under 270 and finish in solo third place.

Smith won the $2,500,000 winner's share of the $14,000,000 purse.

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cameron Smith of Australia waves after making his putt to win during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 09, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

British Open Championship recap notes

Smith earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Smith also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 83 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 41st event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 3M Open.

2022 British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron Smith -20 67 64 73 64 268 $2,500,000
2 Cameron Young -19 64 69 71 65 269 $1,455,000
3 Rory McIlroy -18 66 68 66 70 270 $933,000
T4 Tommy Fleetwood -14 72 69 66 67 274 $654,000
T4 Viktor Hovland -14 68 66 66 74 274 $654,000
T6 Brian Harman -13 73 68 68 66 275 $469,500
T6 Dustin Johnson -13 68 67 71 69 275 $469,500
T8 Bryson DeChambeau -12 69 74 67 66 276 $325,667
T8 Jordan Spieth -12 71 69 68 68 276 $325,667
T8 Patrick Cantlay -12 70 67 71 68 276 $325,667
T11 Sadom Kaewkanjana -11 71 67 74 65 277 $231,000
T11 Abraham Ancer -11 71 68 73 65 277 $231,000
T11 Dean Burmester -11 71 73 67 66 277 $231,000
T11 Tyrrell Hatton -11 70 66 73 68 277 $231,000
T15 Lucas Herbert -10 70 68 73 67 278 $165,583
T15 Xander Schauffele -10 69 70 72 67 278 $165,583
T15 Anthony Quayle -10 74 69 68 67 278 $165,583
T15 Francesco Molinari -10 73 71 66 68 278 $165,583
T15 Adam Scott -10 72 65 70 71 278 $165,583
T15 Si Woo Kim -10 69 69 67 73 278 $165,583
T21 Billy Horschel -9 73 69 70 67 279 $120,286
T21 Min Woo Lee -9 69 69 73 68 279 $120,286
T21 Trey Mullinax -9 71 73 66 69 279 $120,286
T21 Shane Lowry -9 72 68 69 70 279 $120,286
T21 Kevin Kisner -9 74 70 65 70 279 $120,286
T21 Matt Fitzpatrick -9 72 66 69 72 279 $120,286
T21 Scottie Scheffler -9 68 68 69 74 279 $120,286
T28 Tony Finau -8 73 71 70 66 280 $90,917
T28 Corey Conners -8 71 71 71 67 280 $90,917
T28 Harold Varner III -8 73 67 72 68 280 $90,917
T28 Will Zalatoris -8 73 67 71 69 280 $90,917
T28 Dylan Frittelli -8 70 71 69 70 280 $90,917
T28 Thomas Pieters -8 75 67 67 71 280 $90,917
T34 Thomas Detry -7 70 69 74 68 281 $68,906
T34 Robert MacIntyre -7 70 74 69 68 281 $68,906
T34 Talor Gooch -7 68 69 75 69 281 $68,906
T34 Lee Westwood -7 68 71 73 69 281 $68,906
T34 Sahith Theegala -7 69 68 74 70 281 $68,906
T34 Victor Perez -7 71 69 71 70 281 $68,906
T34 Jon Rahm -7 73 67 71 70 281 $68,906
T34 Aaron Wise -7 72 67 71 71 281 $68,906
T42 Sam Burns -6 72 69 77 64 282 $51,000
T42 Jason Kokrak -6 72 70 72 68 282 $51,000
T42 Thriston Lawrence -6 69 71 73 69 282 $51,000
T42 Adrian Meronk -6 75 68 70 69 282 $51,000
T42 Chris Kirk -6 75 68 69 70 282 $51,000
T47 Garrick Higgo -5 72 69 76 66 283 $40,600
T47 Patrick Reed -5 72 68 76 67 283 $40,600
T47 Jordan Smith -5 73 71 72 67 283 $40,600
T47 Yuto Katsuragawa -5 71 68 75 69 283 $40,600
T47 Joohyung Kim -5 69 71 72 71 283 $40,600
T47 Filippo Celli (a) -5 74 67 71 71 283 $0
T53 Joaquin Niemann -4 69 74 73 68 284 $35,656
T53 Danny Willett -4 69 73 73 69 284 $35,656
T53 Robert Dinwiddie -4 67 77 71 69 284 $35,656
T53 Lars Van Meijel -4 74 70 71 69 284 $35,656
T53 Justin Thomas -4 72 70 72 70 284 $35,656
T53 Paul Casey -4 71 72 71 70 284 $35,656
T53 Jason Scrivener -4 72 71 71 70 284 $35,656
T53 Brad Kennedy -4 68 72 72 72 284 $35,656
T53 Nicolai Højgaard -4 73 67 71 73 284 $35,656
T62 Cameron Tringale -3 71 71 74 69 285 $33,625
T62 Sebastián Muñoz -3 73 71 71 70 285 $33,625
T62 John Parry -3 69 74 70 72 285 $33,625
T62 David Carey -3 72 67 73 73 285 $33,625
T62 Ian Poulter -3 69 72 70 74 285 $33,625
T62 Russell Henley -3 70 72 68 75 285 $33,625
T68 Hideki Matsuyama -2 71 72 76 67 286 $32,525
T68 Sergio Garcia -2 75 66 72 73 286 $32,525
T68 Richard Mansell -2 73 71 68 74 286 $32,525
T68 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 73 71 68 74 286 $32,525
T72 David Law -1 72 69 77 69 287 $32,012
T72 Kurt Kitayama -1 68 73 73 73 287 $32,012
T74 Marcus Armitage E 71 72 71 74 288 $31,762
T74 Justin De Los Santos E 71 73 70 74 288 $31,762
T76 Wyndham Clark 1 71 73 76 69 289 $31,512
T76 Adri Arnaus 1 74 70 73 72 289 $31,512
T76 Aaron Jarvis (a) 1 75 69 72 73 289 $0
T79 Laurie Canter 2 72 70 74 74 290 $31,325
T79 Barclay Brown (a) 2 68 70 77 75 290 $0
T81 Sam Bairstow (a) 4 72 72 79 69 292 $0
T81 Sungjae Im 4 71 73 74 74 292 $31,200
83 Jamie Rutherford 8 73 70 78 75 296 $31,075

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.