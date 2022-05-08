2022 Wells Fargo Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who earned the PGA Tour win at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.
In a back-and-forth final round, Homa came into the final hole with a one-shot lead over Keegan Bradley. Bradley found the right fairway bunker with his tee shot on the 72nd hole and was unable to make par. Meanwhile, Homa made a comfy par that was good enough for a two-shot win on 8-under 272.
The final-hole bogey dropped Bradley into a three-way tie for second place on 6-under total with Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Homa won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.
Wells Fargo Championship recap notes
Homa earned 44 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.
Homa also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.
A total of 65 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 29th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Max Homa
|-8
|67
|66
|71
|68
|272
|$1,620,000
|T2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-6
|68
|68
|71
|67
|274
|$681,000
|T2
|Cameron Young
|-6
|68
|71
|69
|66
|274
|$681,000
|T2
|Keegan Bradley
|-6
|70
|65
|67
|72
|274
|$681,000
|5
|Rory McIlroy
|-4
|67
|73
|68
|68
|276
|$369,000
|T6
|Stephan Jaeger
|-3
|67
|71
|73
|66
|277
|$303,750
|T6
|Lanto Griffin
|-3
|70
|69
|71
|67
|277
|$303,750
|T6
|Anirban Lahiri
|-3
|68
|68
|70
|71
|277
|$303,750
|T9
|Stewart Cink
|-2
|66
|73
|74
|65
|278
|$218,250
|T9
|J.T. Poston
|-2
|68
|69
|74
|67
|278
|$218,250
|T9
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-2
|66
|73
|72
|67
|278
|$218,250
|T9
|Adam Schenk
|-2
|69
|68
|73
|68
|278
|$218,250
|T9
|Brian Harman
|-2
|69
|66
|73
|70
|278
|$218,250
|T9
|James Hahn
|-2
|66
|68
|72
|72
|278
|$218,250
|T15
|Chez Reavie
|-1
|69
|71
|72
|67
|279
|$141,750
|T15
|Kurt Kitayama
|-1
|67
|67
|76
|69
|279
|$141,750
|T15
|Nick Taylor
|-1
|67
|73
|69
|70
|279
|$141,750
|T15
|Jason Day
|-1
|63
|67
|79
|70
|279
|$141,750
|T15
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-1
|68
|69
|72
|70
|279
|$141,750
|T15
|C.T. Pan
|-1
|68
|71
|70
|70
|279
|$141,750
|T21
|Sergio Garcia
|E
|67
|71
|74
|68
|280
|$98,100
|T21
|Rickie Fowler
|E
|66
|72
|74
|68
|280
|$98,100
|T21
|Corey Conners
|E
|69
|71
|70
|70
|280
|$98,100
|T21
|Chad Ramey
|E
|69
|66
|73
|72
|280
|$98,100
|T25
|Ryan Armour
|1
|72
|67
|76
|66
|281
|$69,150
|T25
|Luke Donald
|1
|71
|68
|75
|67
|281
|$69,150
|T25
|Austin Smotherman
|1
|68
|71
|73
|69
|281
|$69,150
|T25
|K.H. Lee
|1
|66
|73
|70
|72
|281
|$69,150
|T25
|Denny McCarthy
|1
|65
|69
|74
|73
|281
|$69,150
|T25
|Matthew Wolff
|1
|65
|73
|70
|73
|281
|$69,150
|T31
|Justin Lower
|2
|68
|70
|76
|68
|282
|$55,012
|T31
|Matthew NeSmith
|2
|67
|72
|75
|68
|282
|$55,012
|T31
|Turk Pettit
|2
|67
|72
|71
|72
|282
|$55,012
|T31
|Luke List
|2
|68
|66
|74
|74
|282
|$55,012
|T35
|Russell Knox
|3
|68
|72
|72
|71
|283
|$47,925
|T35
|Troy Merritt
|3
|71
|69
|71
|72
|283
|$47,925
|T37
|Tyrrell Hatton
|4
|70
|66
|76
|72
|284
|$41,850
|T37
|Michael Gligic
|4
|71
|69
|71
|73
|284
|$41,850
|T37
|Scott Piercy
|4
|67
|71
|73
|73
|284
|$41,850
|T37
|Si Woo Kim
|4
|67
|72
|70
|75
|284
|$41,850
|T41
|Dawie van der Walt
|5
|69
|70
|76
|70
|285
|$33,750
|T41
|Russell Henley
|5
|68
|72
|74
|71
|285
|$33,750
|T41
|Rory Sabbatini
|5
|67
|69
|77
|72
|285
|$33,750
|T41
|Tony Finau
|5
|69
|69
|74
|73
|285
|$33,750
|T41
|Hank Lebioda
|5
|68
|70
|73
|74
|285
|$33,750
|T46
|Dylan Frittelli
|6
|71
|69
|74
|72
|286
|$26,670
|T46
|Chase Seiffert
|6
|67
|73
|74
|72
|286
|$26,670
|T46
|David Lingmerth
|6
|71
|69
|72
|74
|286
|$26,670
|T49
|Kelly Kraft
|7
|70
|70
|74
|73
|287
|$23,490
|T49
|Matt Kuchar
|7
|67
|73
|73
|74
|287
|$23,490
|T51
|Peter Malnati
|8
|67
|73
|77
|71
|288
|$21,762
|T51
|Brendan Steele
|8
|68
|70
|78
|72
|288
|$21,762
|T51
|Joel Dahmen
|8
|64
|75
|76
|73
|288
|$21,762
|T51
|Paul Barjon
|8
|65
|74
|76
|73
|288
|$21,762
|T51
|Ben Martin
|8
|68
|70
|76
|74
|288
|$21,762
|T56
|Callum Tarren
|9
|65
|74
|77
|73
|289
|$20,790
|T56
|Abraham Ancer
|9
|69
|68
|76
|76
|289
|$20,790
|T56
|Camilo Villegas
|9
|69
|69
|75
|76
|289
|$20,790
|T59
|Henrik Norlander
|10
|70
|69
|75
|76
|290
|$20,340
|T59
|Ben Kohles
|10
|67
|72
|75
|76
|290
|$20,340
|61
|Martin Laird
|11
|70
|69
|76
|76
|291
|$20,070
|T62
|Kevin Chappell
|13
|70
|69
|79
|75
|293
|$19,800
|T62
|Dylan Wu
|13
|66
|73
|76
|78
|293
|$19,800
|T64
|Michael Thompson
|15
|71
|69
|82
|73
|295
|$19,440
|T64
|Taylor Moore
|15
|69
|71
|79
|76
|295
|$19,440