2022 Wells Fargo Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/08/2022 at 6:47 pm
The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who earned the PGA Tour win at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.

In a back-and-forth final round, Homa came into the final hole with a one-shot lead over Keegan Bradley. Bradley found the right fairway bunker with his tee shot on the 72nd hole and was unable to make par. Meanwhile, Homa made a comfy par that was good enough for a two-shot win on 8-under 272.

The final-hole bogey dropped Bradley into a three-way tie for second place on 6-under total with Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Homa won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Wells Fargo Championship recap notes

Homa earned 44 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Homa also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 65 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 29th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Max Homa -8 67 66 71 68 272 $1,620,000
T2 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 68 68 71 67 274 $681,000
T2 Cameron Young -6 68 71 69 66 274 $681,000
T2 Keegan Bradley -6 70 65 67 72 274 $681,000
5 Rory McIlroy -4 67 73 68 68 276 $369,000
T6 Stephan Jaeger -3 67 71 73 66 277 $303,750
T6 Lanto Griffin -3 70 69 71 67 277 $303,750
T6 Anirban Lahiri -3 68 68 70 71 277 $303,750
T9 Stewart Cink -2 66 73 74 65 278 $218,250
T9 J.T. Poston -2 68 69 74 67 278 $218,250
T9 Mackenzie Hughes -2 66 73 72 67 278 $218,250
T9 Adam Schenk -2 69 68 73 68 278 $218,250
T9 Brian Harman -2 69 66 73 70 278 $218,250
T9 James Hahn -2 66 68 72 72 278 $218,250
T15 Chez Reavie -1 69 71 72 67 279 $141,750
T15 Kurt Kitayama -1 67 67 76 69 279 $141,750
T15 Nick Taylor -1 67 73 69 70 279 $141,750
T15 Jason Day -1 63 67 79 70 279 $141,750
T15 Jhonattan Vegas -1 68 69 72 70 279 $141,750
T15 C.T. Pan -1 68 71 70 70 279 $141,750
T21 Sergio Garcia E 67 71 74 68 280 $98,100
T21 Rickie Fowler E 66 72 74 68 280 $98,100
T21 Corey Conners E 69 71 70 70 280 $98,100
T21 Chad Ramey E 69 66 73 72 280 $98,100
T25 Ryan Armour 1 72 67 76 66 281 $69,150
T25 Luke Donald 1 71 68 75 67 281 $69,150
T25 Austin Smotherman 1 68 71 73 69 281 $69,150
T25 K.H. Lee 1 66 73 70 72 281 $69,150
T25 Denny McCarthy 1 65 69 74 73 281 $69,150
T25 Matthew Wolff 1 65 73 70 73 281 $69,150
T31 Justin Lower 2 68 70 76 68 282 $55,012
T31 Matthew NeSmith 2 67 72 75 68 282 $55,012
T31 Turk Pettit 2 67 72 71 72 282 $55,012
T31 Luke List 2 68 66 74 74 282 $55,012
T35 Russell Knox 3 68 72 72 71 283 $47,925
T35 Troy Merritt 3 71 69 71 72 283 $47,925
T37 Tyrrell Hatton 4 70 66 76 72 284 $41,850
T37 Michael Gligic 4 71 69 71 73 284 $41,850
T37 Scott Piercy 4 67 71 73 73 284 $41,850
T37 Si Woo Kim 4 67 72 70 75 284 $41,850
T41 Dawie van der Walt 5 69 70 76 70 285 $33,750
T41 Russell Henley 5 68 72 74 71 285 $33,750
T41 Rory Sabbatini 5 67 69 77 72 285 $33,750
T41 Tony Finau 5 69 69 74 73 285 $33,750
T41 Hank Lebioda 5 68 70 73 74 285 $33,750
T46 Dylan Frittelli 6 71 69 74 72 286 $26,670
T46 Chase Seiffert 6 67 73 74 72 286 $26,670
T46 David Lingmerth 6 71 69 72 74 286 $26,670
T49 Kelly Kraft 7 70 70 74 73 287 $23,490
T49 Matt Kuchar 7 67 73 73 74 287 $23,490
T51 Peter Malnati 8 67 73 77 71 288 $21,762
T51 Brendan Steele 8 68 70 78 72 288 $21,762
T51 Joel Dahmen 8 64 75 76 73 288 $21,762
T51 Paul Barjon 8 65 74 76 73 288 $21,762
T51 Ben Martin 8 68 70 76 74 288 $21,762
T56 Callum Tarren 9 65 74 77 73 289 $20,790
T56 Abraham Ancer 9 69 68 76 76 289 $20,790
T56 Camilo Villegas 9 69 69 75 76 289 $20,790
T59 Henrik Norlander 10 70 69 75 76 290 $20,340
T59 Ben Kohles 10 67 72 75 76 290 $20,340
61 Martin Laird 11 70 69 76 76 291 $20,070
T62 Kevin Chappell 13 70 69 79 75 293 $19,800
T62 Dylan Wu 13 66 73 76 78 293 $19,800
T64 Michael Thompson 15 71 69 82 73 295 $19,440
T64 Taylor Moore 15 69 71 79 76 295 $19,440

