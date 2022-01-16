2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Matsuyama, who earned the PGA Tour win with a playoff victory at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Matsuyama and Russell Henley finished regulation tied on 23-under 257 after Matsuyama shot 7-under 63 to tie the 54-hole leader Henley, who entered the day up two shots.
On the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, Matsuyama hit his 3-wood second shot to 3 feet from 277 yards, setting up a tournament-winning eagle.
Seamus Power and Kevin Kisner finished in a tie for third place on 19-under 261 total.
Smith won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.
Sony Open in Hawaii recap notes
Smith earned 44 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Smith also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Smith a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 65 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 11th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the American Express.
2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|T3
|Kevin Kisner
|-19
|68
|64
|65
|64
|261
|$442,500
|T3
|Seamus Power
|-19
|63
|68
|65
|65
|261
|$442,500
|T5
|Michael Thompson
|-18
|63
|67
|69
|63
|262
|$289,688
|T5
|Lucas Glover
|-18
|67
|66
|64
|65
|262
|$289,688
|T7
|Keith Mitchell
|-17
|67
|68
|65
|63
|263
|$227,813
|T7
|Russell Knox
|-17
|67
|67
|64
|65
|263
|$227,813
|T7
|Matt Kuchar
|-17
|64
|65
|67
|67
|263
|$227,813
|T7
|Adam Svensson
|-17
|64
|67
|65
|67
|263
|$227,813
|11
|Corey Conners
|-16
|64
|67
|69
|64
|264
|$189,375
|T12
|Ryan Palmer
|-15
|64
|68
|68
|65
|265
|$148,875
|T12
|Keegan Bradley
|-15
|69
|65
|66
|65
|265
|$148,875
|T12
|Hayden Buckley
|-15
|67
|66
|67
|65
|265
|$148,875
|T12
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-15
|71
|64
|65
|65
|265
|$148,875
|T12
|Haotong Li
|-15
|63
|65
|68
|69
|265
|$148,875
|T17
|Vince Whaley
|-14
|66
|67
|69
|64
|266
|$114,375
|T17
|Jason Kokrak
|-14
|64
|68
|67
|67
|266
|$114,375
|T17
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-14
|65
|69
|65
|67
|266
|$114,375
|T20
|Joseph Bramlett
|-13
|68
|66
|69
|64
|267
|$79,018
|T20
|Erik van Rooyen
|-13
|66
|68
|69
|64
|267
|$79,018
|T20
|Ryan Armour
|-13
|71
|63
|68
|65
|267
|$79,018
|T20
|Dylan Wu
|-13
|65
|66
|70
|66
|267
|$79,018
|T20
|Davis Riley
|-13
|65
|66
|69
|67
|267
|$79,018
|T20
|Kramer Hickok
|-13
|66
|69
|65
|67
|267
|$79,018
|T20
|Kevin Na
|-13
|61
|71
|67
|68
|267
|$79,018
|T27
|Maverick McNealy
|-12
|65
|67
|70
|66
|268
|$49,250
|T27
|Chris Kirk
|-12
|66
|65
|71
|66
|268
|$49,250
|T27
|Kyle Stanley
|-12
|66
|67
|69
|66
|268
|$49,250
|T27
|Wesley Bryan
|-12
|67
|65
|69
|67
|268
|$49,250
|T27
|Andrew Putnam
|-12
|68
|67
|66
|67
|268
|$49,250
|T27
|Luke Donald
|-12
|68
|65
|67
|68
|268
|$49,250
|T27
|Talor Gooch
|-12
|67
|66
|66
|69
|268
|$49,250
|T27
|Ben Kohles
|-12
|68
|67
|64
|69
|268
|$49,250
|T27
|Cam Davis
|-12
|66
|66
|66
|70
|268
|$49,250
|T36
|Charles Howell III
|-11
|69
|63
|71
|66
|269
|$35,700
|T36
|Marc Leishman
|-11
|67
|68
|68
|66
|269
|$35,700
|T36
|Billy Horschel
|-11
|65
|67
|70
|67
|269
|$35,700
|T36
|Stewart Cink
|-11
|68
|63
|70
|68
|269
|$35,700
|T36
|Brandt Snedeker
|-11
|66
|65
|68
|70
|269
|$35,700
|41
|Keita Nakajima (a)
|-10
|67
|64
|72
|67
|270
|$0
|T42
|Sepp Straka
|-9
|66
|67
|73
|65
|271
|$27,375
|T42
|Jim Furyk
|-9
|62
|72
|72
|65
|271
|$27,375
|T42
|J.T. Poston
|-9
|64
|69
|72
|66
|271
|$27,375
|T42
|Vaughn Taylor
|-9
|65
|70
|69
|67
|271
|$27,375
|T42
|Patton Kizzire
|-9
|63
|68
|72
|68
|271
|$27,375
|T42
|Greyson Sigg
|-9
|67
|66
|68
|70
|271
|$27,375
|T48
|Denny McCarthy
|-8
|71
|64
|71
|66
|272
|$19,639
|T48
|Paul Barjon
|-8
|66
|68
|71
|67
|272
|$19,639
|T48
|Hudson Swafford
|-8
|68
|67
|70
|67
|272
|$19,639
|T48
|Brian Harman
|-8
|67
|68
|69
|68
|272
|$19,639
|T48
|K.H. Lee
|-8
|69
|66
|69
|68
|272
|$19,639
|T48
|Brendon Todd
|-8
|67
|66
|70
|69
|272
|$19,639
|T48
|Sahith Theegala
|-8
|65
|69
|69
|69
|272
|$19,639
|T55
|Kevin Chappell
|-7
|63
|72
|70
|68
|273
|$17,400
|T55
|Henrik Norlander
|-7
|68
|67
|70
|68
|273
|$17,400
|T55
|Brett Drewitt
|-7
|68
|67
|69
|69
|273
|$17,400
|T55
|Si Woo Kim
|-7
|68
|66
|69
|70
|273
|$17,400
|T55
|Jim Knous
|-7
|68
|67
|68
|70
|273
|$17,400
|T55
|Harris English
|-7
|66
|67
|69
|71
|273
|$17,400
|T61
|Webb Simpson
|-5
|67
|68
|71
|69
|275
|$16,800
|T61
|Kevin Tway
|-5
|66
|67
|71
|71
|275
|$16,800
|63
|Sam Ryder
|-4
|68
|67
|72
|69
|276
|$16,575
|64
|Justin Lower
|-3
|67
|67
|74
|69
|277
|$16,425
|65
|Jimmy Walker
|-2
|69
|66
|71
|72
|278
|$16,275