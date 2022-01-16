2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
01/16/2022 at 10:20 pm
The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Matsuyama, who earned the PGA Tour win with a playoff victory at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Matsuyama and Russell Henley finished regulation tied on 23-under 257 after Matsuyama shot 7-under 63 to tie the 54-hole leader Henley, who entered the day up two shots.

On the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, Matsuyama hit his 3-wood second shot to 3 feet from 277 yards, setting up a tournament-winning eagle.

Seamus Power and Kevin Kisner finished in a tie for third place on 19-under 261 total.

Smith won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Sony Open in Hawaii recap notes

Smith earned 44 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Smith also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Smith a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 65 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 11th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the American Express.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
T3 Kevin Kisner -19 68 64 65 64 261 $442,500
T3 Seamus Power -19 63 68 65 65 261 $442,500
T5 Michael Thompson -18 63 67 69 63 262 $289,688
T5 Lucas Glover -18 67 66 64 65 262 $289,688
T7 Keith Mitchell -17 67 68 65 63 263 $227,813
T7 Russell Knox -17 67 67 64 65 263 $227,813
T7 Matt Kuchar -17 64 65 67 67 263 $227,813
T7 Adam Svensson -17 64 67 65 67 263 $227,813
11 Corey Conners -16 64 67 69 64 264 $189,375
T12 Ryan Palmer -15 64 68 68 65 265 $148,875
T12 Keegan Bradley -15 69 65 66 65 265 $148,875
T12 Hayden Buckley -15 67 66 67 65 265 $148,875
T12 Satoshi Kodaira -15 71 64 65 65 265 $148,875
T12 Haotong Li -15 63 65 68 69 265 $148,875
T17 Vince Whaley -14 66 67 69 64 266 $114,375
T17 Jason Kokrak -14 64 68 67 67 266 $114,375
T17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -14 65 69 65 67 266 $114,375
T20 Joseph Bramlett -13 68 66 69 64 267 $79,018
T20 Erik van Rooyen -13 66 68 69 64 267 $79,018
T20 Ryan Armour -13 71 63 68 65 267 $79,018
T20 Dylan Wu -13 65 66 70 66 267 $79,018
T20 Davis Riley -13 65 66 69 67 267 $79,018
T20 Kramer Hickok -13 66 69 65 67 267 $79,018
T20 Kevin Na -13 61 71 67 68 267 $79,018
T27 Maverick McNealy -12 65 67 70 66 268 $49,250
T27 Chris Kirk -12 66 65 71 66 268 $49,250
T27 Kyle Stanley -12 66 67 69 66 268 $49,250
T27 Wesley Bryan -12 67 65 69 67 268 $49,250
T27 Andrew Putnam -12 68 67 66 67 268 $49,250
T27 Luke Donald -12 68 65 67 68 268 $49,250
T27 Talor Gooch -12 67 66 66 69 268 $49,250
T27 Ben Kohles -12 68 67 64 69 268 $49,250
T27 Cam Davis -12 66 66 66 70 268 $49,250
T36 Charles Howell III -11 69 63 71 66 269 $35,700
T36 Marc Leishman -11 67 68 68 66 269 $35,700
T36 Billy Horschel -11 65 67 70 67 269 $35,700
T36 Stewart Cink -11 68 63 70 68 269 $35,700
T36 Brandt Snedeker -11 66 65 68 70 269 $35,700
41 Keita Nakajima (a) -10 67 64 72 67 270 $0
T42 Sepp Straka -9 66 67 73 65 271 $27,375
T42 Jim Furyk -9 62 72 72 65 271 $27,375
T42 J.T. Poston -9 64 69 72 66 271 $27,375
T42 Vaughn Taylor -9 65 70 69 67 271 $27,375
T42 Patton Kizzire -9 63 68 72 68 271 $27,375
T42 Greyson Sigg -9 67 66 68 70 271 $27,375
T48 Denny McCarthy -8 71 64 71 66 272 $19,639
T48 Paul Barjon -8 66 68 71 67 272 $19,639
T48 Hudson Swafford -8 68 67 70 67 272 $19,639
T48 Brian Harman -8 67 68 69 68 272 $19,639
T48 K.H. Lee -8 69 66 69 68 272 $19,639
T48 Brendon Todd -8 67 66 70 69 272 $19,639
T48 Sahith Theegala -8 65 69 69 69 272 $19,639
T55 Kevin Chappell -7 63 72 70 68 273 $17,400
T55 Henrik Norlander -7 68 67 70 68 273 $17,400
T55 Brett Drewitt -7 68 67 69 69 273 $17,400
T55 Si Woo Kim -7 68 66 69 70 273 $17,400
T55 Jim Knous -7 68 67 68 70 273 $17,400
T55 Harris English -7 66 67 69 71 273 $17,400
T61 Webb Simpson -5 67 68 71 69 275 $16,800
T61 Kevin Tway -5 66 67 71 71 275 $16,800
63 Sam Ryder -4 68 67 72 69 276 $16,575
64 Justin Lower -3 67 67 74 69 277 $16,425
65 Jimmy Walker -2 69 66 71 72 278 $16,275

