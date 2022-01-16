2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Matsuyama, who earned the PGA Tour win with a playoff victory at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Matsuyama and Russell Henley finished regulation tied on 23-under 257 after Matsuyama shot 7-under 63 to tie the 54-hole leader Henley, who entered the day up two shots.

On the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, Matsuyama hit his 3-wood second shot to 3 feet from 277 yards, setting up a tournament-winning eagle.

Seamus Power and Kevin Kisner finished in a tie for third place on 19-under 261 total.

Matsuyama won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Sony Open in Hawaii recap notes

Matsuyama earned 44 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Matsuyama also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Matsuyama a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 65 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 11th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the American Express.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY T3 Kevin Kisner -19 68 64 65 64 261 $442,500 T3 Seamus Power -19 63 68 65 65 261 $442,500 T5 Michael Thompson -18 63 67 69 63 262 $289,688 T5 Lucas Glover -18 67 66 64 65 262 $289,688 T7 Keith Mitchell -17 67 68 65 63 263 $227,813 T7 Russell Knox -17 67 67 64 65 263 $227,813 T7 Matt Kuchar -17 64 65 67 67 263 $227,813 T7 Adam Svensson -17 64 67 65 67 263 $227,813 11 Corey Conners -16 64 67 69 64 264 $189,375 T12 Ryan Palmer -15 64 68 68 65 265 $148,875 T12 Keegan Bradley -15 69 65 66 65 265 $148,875 T12 Hayden Buckley -15 67 66 67 65 265 $148,875 T12 Satoshi Kodaira -15 71 64 65 65 265 $148,875 T12 Haotong Li -15 63 65 68 69 265 $148,875 T17 Vince Whaley -14 66 67 69 64 266 $114,375 T17 Jason Kokrak -14 64 68 67 67 266 $114,375 T17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -14 65 69 65 67 266 $114,375 T20 Joseph Bramlett -13 68 66 69 64 267 $79,018 T20 Erik van Rooyen -13 66 68 69 64 267 $79,018 T20 Ryan Armour -13 71 63 68 65 267 $79,018 T20 Dylan Wu -13 65 66 70 66 267 $79,018 T20 Davis Riley -13 65 66 69 67 267 $79,018 T20 Kramer Hickok -13 66 69 65 67 267 $79,018 T20 Kevin Na -13 61 71 67 68 267 $79,018 T27 Maverick McNealy -12 65 67 70 66 268 $49,250 T27 Chris Kirk -12 66 65 71 66 268 $49,250 T27 Kyle Stanley -12 66 67 69 66 268 $49,250 T27 Wesley Bryan -12 67 65 69 67 268 $49,250 T27 Andrew Putnam -12 68 67 66 67 268 $49,250 T27 Luke Donald -12 68 65 67 68 268 $49,250 T27 Talor Gooch -12 67 66 66 69 268 $49,250 T27 Ben Kohles -12 68 67 64 69 268 $49,250 T27 Cam Davis -12 66 66 66 70 268 $49,250 T36 Charles Howell III -11 69 63 71 66 269 $35,700 T36 Marc Leishman -11 67 68 68 66 269 $35,700 T36 Billy Horschel -11 65 67 70 67 269 $35,700 T36 Stewart Cink -11 68 63 70 68 269 $35,700 T36 Brandt Snedeker -11 66 65 68 70 269 $35,700 41 Keita Nakajima (a) -10 67 64 72 67 270 $0 T42 Sepp Straka -9 66 67 73 65 271 $27,375 T42 Jim Furyk -9 62 72 72 65 271 $27,375 T42 J.T. Poston -9 64 69 72 66 271 $27,375 T42 Vaughn Taylor -9 65 70 69 67 271 $27,375 T42 Patton Kizzire -9 63 68 72 68 271 $27,375 T42 Greyson Sigg -9 67 66 68 70 271 $27,375 T48 Denny McCarthy -8 71 64 71 66 272 $19,639 T48 Paul Barjon -8 66 68 71 67 272 $19,639 T48 Hudson Swafford -8 68 67 70 67 272 $19,639 T48 Brian Harman -8 67 68 69 68 272 $19,639 T48 K.H. Lee -8 69 66 69 68 272 $19,639 T48 Brendon Todd -8 67 66 70 69 272 $19,639 T48 Sahith Theegala -8 65 69 69 69 272 $19,639 T55 Kevin Chappell -7 63 72 70 68 273 $17,400 T55 Henrik Norlander -7 68 67 70 68 273 $17,400 T55 Brett Drewitt -7 68 67 69 69 273 $17,400 T55 Si Woo Kim -7 68 66 69 70 273 $17,400 T55 Jim Knous -7 68 67 68 70 273 $17,400 T55 Harris English -7 66 67 69 71 273 $17,400 T61 Webb Simpson -5 67 68 71 69 275 $16,800 T61 Kevin Tway -5 66 67 71 71 275 $16,800 63 Sam Ryder -4 68 67 72 69 276 $16,575 64 Justin Lower -3 67 67 74 69 277 $16,425 65 Jimmy Walker -2 69 66 71 72 278 $16,275