2021 Fortinet Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/19/2021 at 9:37 pm
The 2021 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who earned his third PGA Tour win with a victory at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

Homa and Maverick McNealy were locked in a back-nine battle for the first event of this new PGA Tour season, but Homa posted 19-under 269 as McNealy wrapped up a crushing double-bogey 6 on the 71st hole of the event.

McNealy finished in solo second on 18-under total, two shots ahead of Mito Pereira.

Homa won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Fortinet Championship recap notes

Homa earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Homa also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 70 players finished the tournament in the first event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

2021 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Max Homa -19 67 72 65 65 269 $1,260,000
2 Maverick McNealy -18 68 64 70 68 270 $763,000
3 Mito Pereira -16 67 67 70 68 272 $483,000
T4 Marc Leishman -15 69 71 68 65 273 $315,000
T4 Talor Gooch -15 69 70 66 68 273 $315,000
T6 Hideki Matsuyama -13 69 69 71 66 275 $220,850
T6 Patrick Rodgers -13 68 70 70 67 275 $220,850
T6 John Augenstein -13 68 69 70 68 275 $220,850
T6 C.T. Pan -13 71 68 67 69 275 $220,850
T6 Scott Stallings -13 67 70 67 71 275 $220,850
T11 Austin Cook -12 68 71 68 69 276 $150,150
T11 Will Zalatoris -12 68 67 71 70 276 $150,150
T11 Scott Piercy -12 69 69 68 70 276 $150,150
T11 Si Woo Kim -12 68 70 68 70 276 $150,150
T11 Jim Knous -12 70 67 65 74 276 $150,150
T16 Mark Hubbard -11 70 68 71 68 277 $103,250
T16 Bronson Burgoon -11 68 67 73 69 277 $103,250
T16 Nate Lashley -11 67 70 70 70 277 $103,250
T16 Harold Varner III -11 68 68 70 71 277 $103,250
T16 Beau Hossler -11 70 64 70 73 277 $103,250
T16 Troy Merritt -11 67 68 69 73 277 $103,250
T22 Brendon Todd -10 71 70 70 67 278 $65,333
T22 Peter Malnati -10 71 66 73 68 278 $65,333
T22 Cameron Tringale -10 66 72 71 69 278 $65,333
T22 David Lipsky -10 73 64 70 71 278 $65,333
T22 Charley Hoffman -10 69 71 67 71 278 $65,333
T22 Dawie van der Walt -10 68 70 68 72 278 $65,333
T28 Chez Reavie -9 65 75 70 69 279 $51,100
T28 Patton Kizzire -9 69 70 67 73 279 $51,100
T30 Greyson Sigg -8 68 72 71 69 280 $42,875
T30 Nick Watney -8 71 70 69 70 280 $42,875
T30 Wyndham Clark -8 68 71 70 71 280 $42,875
T30 Kevin Tway -8 70 69 69 72 280 $42,875
T30 Andrew Putnam -8 72 69 66 73 280 $42,875
T30 Webb Simpson -8 70 71 65 74 280 $42,875
T36 Taylor Pendrith -7 71 68 71 71 281 $32,608
T36 Nick Hardy -7 69 72 68 72 281 $32,608
T36 Matt Kuchar -7 70 66 72 73 281 $32,608
T36 Aaron Baddeley -7 71 68 68 74 281 $32,608
T36 Tom Hoge -7 71 66 69 75 281 $32,608
T36 Phil Mickelson -7 70 69 67 75 281 $32,608
T42 Brendan Steele -6 70 71 72 69 282 $24,850
T42 Paul Barjon -6 70 71 71 70 282 $24,850
T42 Joseph Bramlett -6 70 70 71 71 282 $24,850
T42 Jim Herman -6 70 71 70 71 282 $24,850
T42 Jason Dufner -6 67 72 70 73 282 $24,850
T47 Peter Uihlein -5 68 73 75 67 283 $19,180
T47 Sung Kang -5 70 71 70 72 283 $19,180
T47 Dylan Wu -5 70 70 70 73 283 $19,180
T47 Sahith Theegala -5 69 70 69 75 283 $19,180
T51 Chase Seiffert -4 73 67 76 68 284 $16,730
T51 Matthew NeSmith -4 73 68 74 69 284 $16,730
T51 Scott Gutschewski -4 69 70 74 71 284 $16,730
T51 Adam Schenk -4 68 73 72 71 284 $16,730
T51 Luke List -4 71 70 72 71 284 $16,730
T51 Ryan Armour -4 72 68 72 72 284 $16,730
T51 Adam Svensson -4 70 70 71 73 284 $16,730
T58 Sam Ryder -3 69 71 78 67 285 $15,680
T58 Vaughn Taylor -3 70 71 75 69 285 $15,680
T58 Quade Cummins -3 72 69 73 71 285 $15,680
T58 Sean O'Hair -3 69 72 71 73 285 $15,680
T58 Russell Knox -3 69 67 75 74 285 $15,680
T58 Justin Suh -3 70 71 68 76 285 $15,680
T64 Nick Taylor -2 70 71 74 71 286 $15,120
T64 Cameron Percy -2 71 69 72 74 286 $15,120
T66 Michael Gligic -1 71 70 74 72 287 $14,770
T66 Austin Smotherman -1 70 69 73 75 287 $14,770
T66 Lanto Griffin -1 73 68 71 75 287 $14,770
T69 David Skinns E 70 71 74 73 288 $14,420
T69 Michael Thompson E 72 69 72 75 288 $14,420

