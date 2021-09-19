2021 Fortinet Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who earned his third PGA Tour win with a victory at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.
Homa and Maverick McNealy were locked in a back-nine battle for the first event of this new PGA Tour season, but Homa posted 19-under 269 as McNealy wrapped up a crushing double-bogey 6 on the 71st hole of the event.
McNealy finished in solo second on 18-under total, two shots ahead of Mito Pereira.
Homa won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.
Fortinet Championship recap notes
Homa earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Homa also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 70 players finished the tournament in the first event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.
2021 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Max Homa
|-19
|67
|72
|65
|65
|269
|$1,260,000
|2
|Maverick McNealy
|-18
|68
|64
|70
|68
|270
|$763,000
|3
|Mito Pereira
|-16
|67
|67
|70
|68
|272
|$483,000
|T4
|Marc Leishman
|-15
|69
|71
|68
|65
|273
|$315,000
|T4
|Talor Gooch
|-15
|69
|70
|66
|68
|273
|$315,000
|T6
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-13
|69
|69
|71
|66
|275
|$220,850
|T6
|Patrick Rodgers
|-13
|68
|70
|70
|67
|275
|$220,850
|T6
|John Augenstein
|-13
|68
|69
|70
|68
|275
|$220,850
|T6
|C.T. Pan
|-13
|71
|68
|67
|69
|275
|$220,850
|T6
|Scott Stallings
|-13
|67
|70
|67
|71
|275
|$220,850
|T11
|Austin Cook
|-12
|68
|71
|68
|69
|276
|$150,150
|T11
|Will Zalatoris
|-12
|68
|67
|71
|70
|276
|$150,150
|T11
|Scott Piercy
|-12
|69
|69
|68
|70
|276
|$150,150
|T11
|Si Woo Kim
|-12
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|$150,150
|T11
|Jim Knous
|-12
|70
|67
|65
|74
|276
|$150,150
|T16
|Mark Hubbard
|-11
|70
|68
|71
|68
|277
|$103,250
|T16
|Bronson Burgoon
|-11
|68
|67
|73
|69
|277
|$103,250
|T16
|Nate Lashley
|-11
|67
|70
|70
|70
|277
|$103,250
|T16
|Harold Varner III
|-11
|68
|68
|70
|71
|277
|$103,250
|T16
|Beau Hossler
|-11
|70
|64
|70
|73
|277
|$103,250
|T16
|Troy Merritt
|-11
|67
|68
|69
|73
|277
|$103,250
|T22
|Brendon Todd
|-10
|71
|70
|70
|67
|278
|$65,333
|T22
|Peter Malnati
|-10
|71
|66
|73
|68
|278
|$65,333
|T22
|Cameron Tringale
|-10
|66
|72
|71
|69
|278
|$65,333
|T22
|David Lipsky
|-10
|73
|64
|70
|71
|278
|$65,333
|T22
|Charley Hoffman
|-10
|69
|71
|67
|71
|278
|$65,333
|T22
|Dawie van der Walt
|-10
|68
|70
|68
|72
|278
|$65,333
|T28
|Chez Reavie
|-9
|65
|75
|70
|69
|279
|$51,100
|T28
|Patton Kizzire
|-9
|69
|70
|67
|73
|279
|$51,100
|T30
|Greyson Sigg
|-8
|68
|72
|71
|69
|280
|$42,875
|T30
|Nick Watney
|-8
|71
|70
|69
|70
|280
|$42,875
|T30
|Wyndham Clark
|-8
|68
|71
|70
|71
|280
|$42,875
|T30
|Kevin Tway
|-8
|70
|69
|69
|72
|280
|$42,875
|T30
|Andrew Putnam
|-8
|72
|69
|66
|73
|280
|$42,875
|T30
|Webb Simpson
|-8
|70
|71
|65
|74
|280
|$42,875
|T36
|Taylor Pendrith
|-7
|71
|68
|71
|71
|281
|$32,608
|T36
|Nick Hardy
|-7
|69
|72
|68
|72
|281
|$32,608
|T36
|Matt Kuchar
|-7
|70
|66
|72
|73
|281
|$32,608
|T36
|Aaron Baddeley
|-7
|71
|68
|68
|74
|281
|$32,608
|T36
|Tom Hoge
|-7
|71
|66
|69
|75
|281
|$32,608
|T36
|Phil Mickelson
|-7
|70
|69
|67
|75
|281
|$32,608
|T42
|Brendan Steele
|-6
|70
|71
|72
|69
|282
|$24,850
|T42
|Paul Barjon
|-6
|70
|71
|71
|70
|282
|$24,850
|T42
|Joseph Bramlett
|-6
|70
|70
|71
|71
|282
|$24,850
|T42
|Jim Herman
|-6
|70
|71
|70
|71
|282
|$24,850
|T42
|Jason Dufner
|-6
|67
|72
|70
|73
|282
|$24,850
|T47
|Peter Uihlein
|-5
|68
|73
|75
|67
|283
|$19,180
|T47
|Sung Kang
|-5
|70
|71
|70
|72
|283
|$19,180
|T47
|Dylan Wu
|-5
|70
|70
|70
|73
|283
|$19,180
|T47
|Sahith Theegala
|-5
|69
|70
|69
|75
|283
|$19,180
|T51
|Chase Seiffert
|-4
|73
|67
|76
|68
|284
|$16,730
|T51
|Matthew NeSmith
|-4
|73
|68
|74
|69
|284
|$16,730
|T51
|Scott Gutschewski
|-4
|69
|70
|74
|71
|284
|$16,730
|T51
|Adam Schenk
|-4
|68
|73
|72
|71
|284
|$16,730
|T51
|Luke List
|-4
|71
|70
|72
|71
|284
|$16,730
|T51
|Ryan Armour
|-4
|72
|68
|72
|72
|284
|$16,730
|T51
|Adam Svensson
|-4
|70
|70
|71
|73
|284
|$16,730
|T58
|Sam Ryder
|-3
|69
|71
|78
|67
|285
|$15,680
|T58
|Vaughn Taylor
|-3
|70
|71
|75
|69
|285
|$15,680
|T58
|Quade Cummins
|-3
|72
|69
|73
|71
|285
|$15,680
|T58
|Sean O'Hair
|-3
|69
|72
|71
|73
|285
|$15,680
|T58
|Russell Knox
|-3
|69
|67
|75
|74
|285
|$15,680
|T58
|Justin Suh
|-3
|70
|71
|68
|76
|285
|$15,680
|T64
|Nick Taylor
|-2
|70
|71
|74
|71
|286
|$15,120
|T64
|Cameron Percy
|-2
|71
|69
|72
|74
|286
|$15,120
|T66
|Michael Gligic
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|72
|287
|$14,770
|T66
|Austin Smotherman
|-1
|70
|69
|73
|75
|287
|$14,770
|T66
|Lanto Griffin
|-1
|73
|68
|71
|75
|287
|$14,770
|T69
|David Skinns
|E
|70
|71
|74
|73
|288
|$14,420
|T69
|Michael Thompson
|E
|72
|69
|72
|75
|288
|$14,420