2021 Fortinet Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who earned his third PGA Tour win with a victory at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

Homa and Maverick McNealy were locked in a back-nine battle for the first event of this new PGA Tour season, but Homa posted 19-under 269 as McNealy wrapped up a crushing double-bogey 6 on the 71st hole of the event.

McNealy finished in solo second on 18-under total, two shots ahead of Mito Pereira.

Homa won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Fortinet Championship recap notes

Homa earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Homa also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 70 players finished the tournament in the first event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

2021 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

