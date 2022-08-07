2022 Wyndham Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/07/2022 at 6:25 pm

08/07/2022 at 6:25 pm
The 2022 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Joohyung Kim (also goes by Tommy Kim), who earned his first PGA Tour win at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Kim smoked the host course in the final round, shooting 9-under 61, including a front-nine 27, to pull away from the field. His 20-under total of 260 was good enough for a four-shot win over Sungjae Im and John Huh.

Im bogeyed the final hole to drop into the tie for runner-up position. Ben Griffin finished in solo fourth place.

Kim won the $1,314,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.

Wyndham Championship recap notes

Kim earned 42 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Kim also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 84 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 45th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

2022 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Joohyung Kim -20 67 64 68 61 260 $1,314,000
T2 John Huh -15 61 71 66 67 265 $649,700
T2 Sungjae Im -15 63 69 65 68 265 $649,700
4 Ben Griffin -14 69 69 64 64 266 $357,700
T5 Max McGreevy -13 68 67 67 65 267 $270,100
T5 Russell Henley -13 67 65 69 66 267 $270,100
T5 Taylor Moore -13 69 67 64 67 267 $270,100
T8 Tyrrell Hatton -11 68 67 70 64 269 $198,925
T8 Chesson Hadley -11 69 66 70 64 269 $198,925
T8 Cameron Percy -11 65 70 68 66 269 $198,925
T8 Anirban Lahiri -11 66 67 68 68 269 $198,925
T8 Brandon Wu -11 64 67 68 70 269 $198,925
T13 Scott Stallings -10 67 71 67 65 270 $123,187
T13 Alex Smalley -10 65 70 71 64 270 $123,187
T13 Stephan Jaeger -10 69 70 69 62 270 $123,187
T13 Taylor Pendrith -10 71 67 65 67 270 $123,187
T13 Richy Werenski -10 70 65 67 68 270 $123,187
T13 Aaron Wise -10 65 70 67 68 270 $123,187
T13 Davis Riley -10 67 66 68 69 270 $123,187
T13 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -10 72 65 63 70 270 $123,187
T21 Corey Conners -9 70 69 66 66 271 $76,577
T21 J.T. Poston -9 66 70 69 66 271 $76,577
T21 Doc Redman -9 68 71 68 64 271 $76,577
T21 Ryan Moore -9 65 66 72 68 271 $76,577
T21 Russell Knox -9 70 69 64 68 271 $76,577
T21 Will Zalatoris -9 71 66 66 68 271 $76,577
T27 Scott Piercy -8 69 70 66 67 272 $47,937
T27 David Lipsky -8 68 69 69 66 272 $47,937
T27 Peter Malnati -8 64 72 69 67 272 $47,937
T27 Billy Horschel -8 67 69 68 68 272 $47,937
T27 Stewart Cink -8 68 70 70 64 272 $47,937
T27 Kevin Tway -8 67 69 68 68 272 $47,937
T27 Callum Tarren -8 70 69 69 64 272 $47,937
T27 Andrew Putnam -8 70 64 69 69 272 $47,937
T27 Brian Stuard -8 65 68 68 71 272 $47,937
T36 Zach Johnson -7 67 68 70 68 273 $30,328
T36 Vaughn Taylor -7 69 69 68 67 273 $30,328
T36 Brendon Todd -7 68 71 67 67 273 $30,328
T36 Robert Streb -7 69 69 67 68 273 $30,328
T36 Satoshi Kodaira -7 68 66 70 69 273 $30,328
T36 Justin Lower -7 72 66 66 69 273 $30,328
T36 Patrick Rodgers -7 69 70 68 66 273 $30,328
T36 Scott Brown -7 70 66 68 69 273 $30,328
T36 Yannik Paul -7 71 66 67 69 273 $30,328
T36 Harry Higgs -7 68 69 72 64 273 $30,328
T36 Matthew NeSmith -7 66 69 67 71 273 $30,328
T47 Bo Hoag -6 68 69 70 67 274 $19,116
T47 Lee Hodges -6 66 71 70 67 274 $19,116
T47 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -6 66 70 68 70 274 $19,116
T47 Henrik Norlander -6 69 67 72 66 274 $19,116
T47 Chez Reavie -6 68 71 69 66 274 $19,116
T47 James Hahn -6 70 68 65 71 274 $19,116
T47 Martin Laird -6 69 67 67 71 274 $19,116
T54 Keith Mitchell -5 68 68 70 69 275 $16,863
T54 Ben Kohles -5 65 70 71 69 275 $16,863
T54 Justin Rose -5 73 66 67 69 275 $16,863
T54 Kelly Kraft -5 66 73 68 68 275 $16,863
T54 Lucas Glover -5 70 66 71 68 275 $16,863
T54 Luke Donald -5 70 68 66 71 275 $16,863
T54 Chris Gotterup -5 70 69 69 67 275 $16,863
T61 Brett Drewitt -4 67 67 71 71 276 $15,841
T61 Sam Ryder -4 67 70 69 70 276 $15,841
T61 K.H. Lee -4 67 71 66 72 276 $15,841
T61 Chris Stroud -4 69 70 70 67 276 $15,841
T61 Michael Gligic -4 65 73 71 67 276 $15,841
T61 Mark Hubbard -4 70 69 70 67 276 $15,841
T61 Rory Sabbatini -4 68 71 72 65 276 $15,841
T68 Martin Trainer -3 67 67 72 71 277 $15,111
T68 Charley Hoffman -3 68 68 69 72 277 $15,111
T68 Joseph Bramlett -3 70 69 72 66 277 $15,111
T71 Aaron Rai -2 70 69 66 73 278 $14,600
T71 Kramer Hickok -2 66 70 70 72 278 $14,600
T71 Brian Harman -2 67 69 73 69 278 $14,600
T71 Jonathan Byrd -2 70 69 73 66 278 $14,600
75 Jared Wolfe -1 68 70 70 71 279 $14,235
T76 Blake McShea E 69 65 70 76 280 $14,016
T76 Adam Scott E 68 70 74 68 280 $14,016
T78 Rafa Cabrera Bello 1 65 72 72 72 281 $13,724
T78 Adam Svensson 1 70 69 70 72 281 $13,724
80 David Skinns 2 70 69 73 70 282 $13,505
T81 Nick Taylor 3 67 71 73 72 283 $13,286
T81 Joel Dahmen 3 69 68 76 70 283 $13,286
T83 Jason Dufner 4 66 73 71 74 284 $12,994
T83 Shane Lowry 4 71 68 74 71 284 $12,994

