2022 Wyndham Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Joohyung Kim (also goes by Tommy Kim), who earned his first PGA Tour win at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Kim smoked the host course in the final round, shooting 9-under 61, including a front-nine 27, to pull away from the field. His 20-under total of 260 was good enough for a four-shot win over Sungjae Im and John Huh.
Im bogeyed the final hole to drop into the tie for runner-up position. Ben Griffin finished in solo fourth place.
Kim won the $1,314,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.
Wyndham Championship recap notes
Kim earned 42 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.
Kim also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.
A total of 84 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 45th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
2022 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Joohyung Kim
|-20
|67
|64
|68
|61
|260
|$1,314,000
|T2
|John Huh
|-15
|61
|71
|66
|67
|265
|$649,700
|T2
|Sungjae Im
|-15
|63
|69
|65
|68
|265
|$649,700
|4
|Ben Griffin
|-14
|69
|69
|64
|64
|266
|$357,700
|T5
|Max McGreevy
|-13
|68
|67
|67
|65
|267
|$270,100
|T5
|Russell Henley
|-13
|67
|65
|69
|66
|267
|$270,100
|T5
|Taylor Moore
|-13
|69
|67
|64
|67
|267
|$270,100
|T8
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-11
|68
|67
|70
|64
|269
|$198,925
|T8
|Chesson Hadley
|-11
|69
|66
|70
|64
|269
|$198,925
|T8
|Cameron Percy
|-11
|65
|70
|68
|66
|269
|$198,925
|T8
|Anirban Lahiri
|-11
|66
|67
|68
|68
|269
|$198,925
|T8
|Brandon Wu
|-11
|64
|67
|68
|70
|269
|$198,925
|T13
|Scott Stallings
|-10
|67
|71
|67
|65
|270
|$123,187
|T13
|Alex Smalley
|-10
|65
|70
|71
|64
|270
|$123,187
|T13
|Stephan Jaeger
|-10
|69
|70
|69
|62
|270
|$123,187
|T13
|Taylor Pendrith
|-10
|71
|67
|65
|67
|270
|$123,187
|T13
|Richy Werenski
|-10
|70
|65
|67
|68
|270
|$123,187
|T13
|Aaron Wise
|-10
|65
|70
|67
|68
|270
|$123,187
|T13
|Davis Riley
|-10
|67
|66
|68
|69
|270
|$123,187
|T13
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-10
|72
|65
|63
|70
|270
|$123,187
|T21
|Corey Conners
|-9
|70
|69
|66
|66
|271
|$76,577
|T21
|J.T. Poston
|-9
|66
|70
|69
|66
|271
|$76,577
|T21
|Doc Redman
|-9
|68
|71
|68
|64
|271
|$76,577
|T21
|Ryan Moore
|-9
|65
|66
|72
|68
|271
|$76,577
|T21
|Russell Knox
|-9
|70
|69
|64
|68
|271
|$76,577
|T21
|Will Zalatoris
|-9
|71
|66
|66
|68
|271
|$76,577
|T27
|Scott Piercy
|-8
|69
|70
|66
|67
|272
|$47,937
|T27
|David Lipsky
|-8
|68
|69
|69
|66
|272
|$47,937
|T27
|Peter Malnati
|-8
|64
|72
|69
|67
|272
|$47,937
|T27
|Billy Horschel
|-8
|67
|69
|68
|68
|272
|$47,937
|T27
|Stewart Cink
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|64
|272
|$47,937
|T27
|Kevin Tway
|-8
|67
|69
|68
|68
|272
|$47,937
|T27
|Callum Tarren
|-8
|70
|69
|69
|64
|272
|$47,937
|T27
|Andrew Putnam
|-8
|70
|64
|69
|69
|272
|$47,937
|T27
|Brian Stuard
|-8
|65
|68
|68
|71
|272
|$47,937
|T36
|Zach Johnson
|-7
|67
|68
|70
|68
|273
|$30,328
|T36
|Vaughn Taylor
|-7
|69
|69
|68
|67
|273
|$30,328
|T36
|Brendon Todd
|-7
|68
|71
|67
|67
|273
|$30,328
|T36
|Robert Streb
|-7
|69
|69
|67
|68
|273
|$30,328
|T36
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-7
|68
|66
|70
|69
|273
|$30,328
|T36
|Justin Lower
|-7
|72
|66
|66
|69
|273
|$30,328
|T36
|Patrick Rodgers
|-7
|69
|70
|68
|66
|273
|$30,328
|T36
|Scott Brown
|-7
|70
|66
|68
|69
|273
|$30,328
|T36
|Yannik Paul
|-7
|71
|66
|67
|69
|273
|$30,328
|T36
|Harry Higgs
|-7
|68
|69
|72
|64
|273
|$30,328
|T36
|Matthew NeSmith
|-7
|66
|69
|67
|71
|273
|$30,328
|T47
|Bo Hoag
|-6
|68
|69
|70
|67
|274
|$19,116
|T47
|Lee Hodges
|-6
|66
|71
|70
|67
|274
|$19,116
|T47
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-6
|66
|70
|68
|70
|274
|$19,116
|T47
|Henrik Norlander
|-6
|69
|67
|72
|66
|274
|$19,116
|T47
|Chez Reavie
|-6
|68
|71
|69
|66
|274
|$19,116
|T47
|James Hahn
|-6
|70
|68
|65
|71
|274
|$19,116
|T47
|Martin Laird
|-6
|69
|67
|67
|71
|274
|$19,116
|T54
|Keith Mitchell
|-5
|68
|68
|70
|69
|275
|$16,863
|T54
|Ben Kohles
|-5
|65
|70
|71
|69
|275
|$16,863
|T54
|Justin Rose
|-5
|73
|66
|67
|69
|275
|$16,863
|T54
|Kelly Kraft
|-5
|66
|73
|68
|68
|275
|$16,863
|T54
|Lucas Glover
|-5
|70
|66
|71
|68
|275
|$16,863
|T54
|Luke Donald
|-5
|70
|68
|66
|71
|275
|$16,863
|T54
|Chris Gotterup
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|67
|275
|$16,863
|T61
|Brett Drewitt
|-4
|67
|67
|71
|71
|276
|$15,841
|T61
|Sam Ryder
|-4
|67
|70
|69
|70
|276
|$15,841
|T61
|K.H. Lee
|-4
|67
|71
|66
|72
|276
|$15,841
|T61
|Chris Stroud
|-4
|69
|70
|70
|67
|276
|$15,841
|T61
|Michael Gligic
|-4
|65
|73
|71
|67
|276
|$15,841
|T61
|Mark Hubbard
|-4
|70
|69
|70
|67
|276
|$15,841
|T61
|Rory Sabbatini
|-4
|68
|71
|72
|65
|276
|$15,841
|T68
|Martin Trainer
|-3
|67
|67
|72
|71
|277
|$15,111
|T68
|Charley Hoffman
|-3
|68
|68
|69
|72
|277
|$15,111
|T68
|Joseph Bramlett
|-3
|70
|69
|72
|66
|277
|$15,111
|T71
|Aaron Rai
|-2
|70
|69
|66
|73
|278
|$14,600
|T71
|Kramer Hickok
|-2
|66
|70
|70
|72
|278
|$14,600
|T71
|Brian Harman
|-2
|67
|69
|73
|69
|278
|$14,600
|T71
|Jonathan Byrd
|-2
|70
|69
|73
|66
|278
|$14,600
|75
|Jared Wolfe
|-1
|68
|70
|70
|71
|279
|$14,235
|T76
|Blake McShea
|E
|69
|65
|70
|76
|280
|$14,016
|T76
|Adam Scott
|E
|68
|70
|74
|68
|280
|$14,016
|T78
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|1
|65
|72
|72
|72
|281
|$13,724
|T78
|Adam Svensson
|1
|70
|69
|70
|72
|281
|$13,724
|80
|David Skinns
|2
|70
|69
|73
|70
|282
|$13,505
|T81
|Nick Taylor
|3
|67
|71
|73
|72
|283
|$13,286
|T81
|Joel Dahmen
|3
|69
|68
|76
|70
|283
|$13,286
|T83
|Jason Dufner
|4
|66
|73
|71
|74
|284
|$12,994
|T83
|Shane Lowry
|4
|71
|68
|74
|71
|284
|$12,994