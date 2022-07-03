2022 John Deere Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 John Deere Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner JT Poston, who earned his second win of his PGA Tour career at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
Poston entered the final round with a three-shot edge, which he held onto in the end, winning the tournament on 21-under 263 over Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
Scott Stallings and Chris Gotterup finished in a tie for fourth on 17-under total.
Poston won the $1,278,000 winner's share of the $7,100,000 purse.
John Deere Classic recap notes
Poston earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.
Poston also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.
A total of 69 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 37th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and 2022 Barbasol Championship.
2022 John Deere Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|J.T. Poston
|-21
|62
|65
|67
|69
|263
|$1,278,000
|T2
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-18
|69
|65
|66
|66
|266
|$631,900
|T2
|Emiliano Grillo
|-18
|68
|64
|65
|69
|266
|$631,900
|T4
|Chris Gotterup
|-17
|65
|67
|69
|66
|267
|$319,500
|T4
|Scott Stallings
|-17
|67
|66
|64
|70
|267
|$319,500
|T6
|Callum Tarren
|-16
|68
|65
|65
|70
|268
|$248,500
|T6
|Denny McCarthy
|-16
|66
|65
|66
|71
|268
|$248,500
|T8
|Maverick McNealy
|-15
|70
|63
|68
|68
|269
|$214,775
|T8
|Cam Davis
|-15
|68
|68
|65
|68
|269
|$214,775
|T10
|Patrick Flavin
|-14
|70
|66
|68
|66
|270
|$179,275
|T10
|Chesson Hadley
|-14
|67
|69
|67
|67
|270
|$179,275
|T10
|Michael Gligic
|-14
|64
|69
|68
|69
|270
|$179,275
|T13
|Charles Howell III
|-13
|68
|67
|68
|68
|271
|$139,042
|T13
|Adam Long
|-13
|70
|67
|66
|68
|271
|$139,042
|T13
|Mark Hubbard
|-13
|67
|67
|68
|69
|271
|$139,042
|T16
|Alex Smalley
|-12
|71
|67
|68
|66
|272
|$97,802
|T16
|Austin Cook
|-12
|69
|67
|70
|66
|272
|$97,802
|T16
|Sahith Theegala
|-12
|74
|65
|65
|68
|272
|$97,802
|T16
|Greyson Sigg
|-12
|70
|66
|67
|69
|272
|$97,802
|T16
|Patton Kizzire
|-12
|69
|65
|68
|70
|272
|$97,802
|T16
|Matthias Schwab
|-12
|67
|65
|68
|72
|272
|$97,802
|T16
|Chris Naegel
|-12
|66
|66
|67
|73
|272
|$97,802
|T16
|Bo Hoag
|-12
|67
|69
|63
|73
|272
|$97,802
|T24
|Taylor Moore
|-11
|67
|66
|72
|68
|273
|$57,865
|T24
|Ryan Moore
|-11
|72
|64
|69
|68
|273
|$57,865
|T24
|David Lipsky
|-11
|68
|67
|68
|70
|273
|$57,865
|T24
|C.T. Pan
|-11
|69
|64
|69
|71
|273
|$57,865
|T24
|Adam Svensson
|-11
|67
|67
|68
|71
|273
|$57,865
|T24
|Kelly Kraft
|-11
|70
|63
|68
|72
|273
|$57,865
|T30
|Nick Hardy
|-10
|71
|68
|71
|64
|274
|$39,082
|T30
|Stephan Jaeger
|-10
|69
|70
|69
|66
|274
|$39,082
|T30
|Hayden Buckley
|-10
|69
|66
|72
|67
|274
|$39,082
|T30
|Brandon Wu
|-10
|72
|65
|70
|67
|274
|$39,082
|T30
|Martin Laird
|-10
|69
|68
|70
|67
|274
|$39,082
|T30
|Andrew Novak
|-10
|70
|67
|70
|67
|274
|$39,082
|T30
|Peter Malnati
|-10
|73
|66
|68
|67
|274
|$39,082
|T30
|Patrick Rodgers
|-10
|69
|69
|69
|67
|274
|$39,082
|T30
|Vaughn Taylor
|-10
|65
|68
|73
|68
|274
|$39,082
|T30
|Dylan Frittelli
|-10
|66
|70
|70
|68
|274
|$39,082
|T30
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-10
|71
|68
|64
|71
|274
|$39,082
|T41
|Kevin Streelman
|-9
|69
|68
|72
|66
|275
|$28,755
|T41
|Andrew Putnam
|-9
|70
|66
|68
|71
|275
|$28,755
|T43
|Dylan Wu
|-8
|69
|70
|71
|66
|276
|$21,974
|T43
|Fabián Gómez
|-8
|71
|68
|71
|66
|276
|$21,974
|T43
|Jonathan Byrd
|-8
|70
|68
|71
|67
|276
|$21,974
|T43
|Brendon Todd
|-8
|71
|65
|71
|69
|276
|$21,974
|T43
|Lee Hodges
|-8
|68
|71
|68
|69
|276
|$21,974
|T43
|Vince Whaley
|-8
|70
|69
|68
|69
|276
|$21,974
|T43
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-8
|70
|66
|67
|73
|276
|$21,974
|T43
|Hank Lebioda
|-8
|69
|65
|67
|75
|276
|$21,974
|T51
|Derek Ernst
|-7
|71
|68
|72
|66
|277
|$16,880
|T51
|Anirban Lahiri
|-7
|69
|67
|74
|67
|277
|$16,880
|T51
|Morgan Hoffmann
|-7
|72
|64
|73
|68
|277
|$16,880
|T51
|Aaron Baddeley
|-7
|69
|70
|69
|69
|277
|$16,880
|T51
|Justin Lower
|-7
|70
|67
|67
|73
|277
|$16,880
|T51
|Preston Stanley
|-7
|72
|67
|65
|73
|277
|$16,880
|T51
|Tommy Gainey
|-7
|68
|69
|66
|74
|277
|$16,880
|T51
|Curtis Thompson
|-7
|67
|67
|68
|75
|277
|$16,880
|59
|Michael Thompson
|-6
|70
|68
|65
|75
|278
|$16,117
|T60
|Sam Ryder
|-5
|71
|68
|70
|70
|279
|$15,904
|T60
|Zach Johnson
|-5
|69
|69
|67
|74
|279
|$15,904
|62
|Kramer Hickok
|-3
|71
|68
|68
|74
|281
|$15,691
|T63
|Martin Trainer
|-2
|67
|70
|75
|70
|282
|$15,407
|T63
|Rory Sabbatini
|-2
|70
|68
|72
|72
|282
|$15,407
|T63
|Brandon Hagy
|-2
|70
|69
|68
|75
|282
|$15,407
|66
|Seth Reeves
|-1
|68
|69
|67
|79
|283
|$15,123
|T67
|James Hahn
|E
|68
|70
|75
|71
|284
|$14,910
|T67
|Omar Uresti
|E
|72
|67
|73
|72
|284
|$14,910
|69
|Ricky Barnes
|1
|66
|72
|70
|77
|285
|$14,697