2022 John Deere Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/03/2022 at 6:14 pm
The 2022 John Deere Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner JT Poston, who earned his second win of his PGA Tour career at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Poston entered the final round with a three-shot edge, which he held onto in the end, winning the tournament on 21-under 263 over Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Scott Stallings and Chris Gotterup finished in a tie for fourth on 17-under total.

Poston won the $1,278,000 winner's share of the $7,100,000 purse.

John Deere Classic recap notes

Poston earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Poston also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 69 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 37th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and 2022 Barbasol Championship.

2022 John Deere Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 J.T. Poston -21 62 65 67 69 263 $1,278,000
T2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -18 69 65 66 66 266 $631,900
T2 Emiliano Grillo -18 68 64 65 69 266 $631,900
T4 Chris Gotterup -17 65 67 69 66 267 $319,500
T4 Scott Stallings -17 67 66 64 70 267 $319,500
T6 Callum Tarren -16 68 65 65 70 268 $248,500
T6 Denny McCarthy -16 66 65 66 71 268 $248,500
T8 Maverick McNealy -15 70 63 68 68 269 $214,775
T8 Cam Davis -15 68 68 65 68 269 $214,775
T10 Patrick Flavin -14 70 66 68 66 270 $179,275
T10 Chesson Hadley -14 67 69 67 67 270 $179,275
T10 Michael Gligic -14 64 69 68 69 270 $179,275
T13 Charles Howell III -13 68 67 68 68 271 $139,042
T13 Adam Long -13 70 67 66 68 271 $139,042
T13 Mark Hubbard -13 67 67 68 69 271 $139,042
T16 Alex Smalley -12 71 67 68 66 272 $97,802
T16 Austin Cook -12 69 67 70 66 272 $97,802
T16 Sahith Theegala -12 74 65 65 68 272 $97,802
T16 Greyson Sigg -12 70 66 67 69 272 $97,802
T16 Patton Kizzire -12 69 65 68 70 272 $97,802
T16 Matthias Schwab -12 67 65 68 72 272 $97,802
T16 Chris Naegel -12 66 66 67 73 272 $97,802
T16 Bo Hoag -12 67 69 63 73 272 $97,802
T24 Taylor Moore -11 67 66 72 68 273 $57,865
T24 Ryan Moore -11 72 64 69 68 273 $57,865
T24 David Lipsky -11 68 67 68 70 273 $57,865
T24 C.T. Pan -11 69 64 69 71 273 $57,865
T24 Adam Svensson -11 67 67 68 71 273 $57,865
T24 Kelly Kraft -11 70 63 68 72 273 $57,865
T30 Nick Hardy -10 71 68 71 64 274 $39,082
T30 Stephan Jaeger -10 69 70 69 66 274 $39,082
T30 Hayden Buckley -10 69 66 72 67 274 $39,082
T30 Brandon Wu -10 72 65 70 67 274 $39,082
T30 Martin Laird -10 69 68 70 67 274 $39,082
T30 Andrew Novak -10 70 67 70 67 274 $39,082
T30 Peter Malnati -10 73 66 68 67 274 $39,082
T30 Patrick Rodgers -10 69 69 69 67 274 $39,082
T30 Vaughn Taylor -10 65 68 73 68 274 $39,082
T30 Dylan Frittelli -10 66 70 70 68 274 $39,082
T30 Satoshi Kodaira -10 71 68 64 71 274 $39,082
T41 Kevin Streelman -9 69 68 72 66 275 $28,755
T41 Andrew Putnam -9 70 66 68 71 275 $28,755
T43 Dylan Wu -8 69 70 71 66 276 $21,974
T43 Fabián Gómez -8 71 68 71 66 276 $21,974
T43 Jonathan Byrd -8 70 68 71 67 276 $21,974
T43 Brendon Todd -8 71 65 71 69 276 $21,974
T43 Lee Hodges -8 68 71 68 69 276 $21,974
T43 Vince Whaley -8 70 69 68 69 276 $21,974
T43 Seung-Yul Noh -8 70 66 67 73 276 $21,974
T43 Hank Lebioda -8 69 65 67 75 276 $21,974
T51 Derek Ernst -7 71 68 72 66 277 $16,880
T51 Anirban Lahiri -7 69 67 74 67 277 $16,880
T51 Morgan Hoffmann -7 72 64 73 68 277 $16,880
T51 Aaron Baddeley -7 69 70 69 69 277 $16,880
T51 Justin Lower -7 70 67 67 73 277 $16,880
T51 Preston Stanley -7 72 67 65 73 277 $16,880
T51 Tommy Gainey -7 68 69 66 74 277 $16,880
T51 Curtis Thompson -7 67 67 68 75 277 $16,880
59 Michael Thompson -6 70 68 65 75 278 $16,117
T60 Sam Ryder -5 71 68 70 70 279 $15,904
T60 Zach Johnson -5 69 69 67 74 279 $15,904
62 Kramer Hickok -3 71 68 68 74 281 $15,691
T63 Martin Trainer -2 67 70 75 70 282 $15,407
T63 Rory Sabbatini -2 70 68 72 72 282 $15,407
T63 Brandon Hagy -2 70 69 68 75 282 $15,407
66 Seth Reeves -1 68 69 67 79 283 $15,123
T67 James Hahn E 68 70 75 71 284 $14,910
T67 Omar Uresti E 72 67 73 72 284 $14,910
69 Ricky Barnes 1 66 72 70 77 285 $14,697

