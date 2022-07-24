2022 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/24/2022 at 11:15 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Finau, who earned his first PGA Tour win of the season at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Finau took advantage of a final-round collapse by both 54-hole leader Scott Piercy and chaser Emiliano Grillo, shooting 4-under 67 in the final round to win the tournament on 17-under 267.

Grillo and Sungjae Im finished tied for second place on 14-under total, with Piercy ending up in a tie for fourth place with Tom Hoge and James Hahn.

Finau won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

3M Open recap notes

Finau earned 26 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Finau also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 75 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 43rd event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

2022 3M Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tony Finau -17 67 68 65 67 267 $1,350,000
T2 Sungjae Im -14 65 70 67 68 270 $667,500
T2 Emiliano Grillo -14 67 65 67 71 270 $667,500
T4 James Hahn -13 69 70 67 65 271 $315,625
T4 Tom Hoge -13 67 68 66 70 271 $315,625
T4 Scott Piercy -13 65 64 66 76 271 $315,625
T7 Danny Willett -10 72 66 68 68 274 $235,625
T7 Callum Tarren -10 71 63 71 69 274 $235,625
T7 Greyson Sigg -10 70 68 64 72 274 $235,625
10 Chesson Hadley -9 68 69 66 72 275 $204,375
T11 Kelly Kraft -8 70 71 68 67 276 $160,875
T11 Peter Malnati -8 68 69 69 70 276 $160,875
T11 Robert Streb -8 68 67 71 70 276 $160,875
T11 J.T. Poston -8 71 69 64 72 276 $160,875
T11 Andrew Putnam -8 71 68 64 73 276 $160,875
T16 Cameron Champ -7 75 68 67 67 277 $103,313
T16 Hank Lebioda -7 68 74 67 68 277 $103,313
T16 Cam Davis -7 70 68 70 69 277 $103,313
T16 Scott Brown -7 69 74 64 70 277 $103,313
T16 Michael Gligic -7 72 69 67 69 277 $103,313
T16 Adam Long -7 69 69 67 72 277 $103,313
T16 Lee Hodges -7 70 67 67 73 277 $103,313
T16 Doug Ghim -7 67 68 65 77 277 $103,313
T24 Austin Smotherman -6 72 70 67 69 278 $69,375
T24 Stewart Cink -6 71 69 65 73 278 $69,375
T26 Matt Wallace -5 70 70 71 68 279 $55,875
T26 Hayden Buckley -5 72 70 68 69 279 $55,875
T26 Michael Thompson -5 72 69 68 70 279 $55,875
T26 Joohyung Kim -5 73 68 67 71 279 $55,875
T26 Cameron Percy -5 72 69 66 72 279 $55,875
T31 C.T. Pan -4 69 71 72 68 280 $42,911
T31 Chris Gotterup -4 75 67 69 69 280 $42,911
T31 Ryan Palmer -4 75 67 68 70 280 $42,911
T31 Ryan Brehm -4 71 71 68 70 280 $42,911
T31 Scott Gutschewski -4 72 67 70 71 280 $42,911
T31 Paul Barjon -4 72 67 69 72 280 $42,911
T31 Brice Garnett -4 67 71 68 74 280 $42,911
T38 Adam Hadwin -3 68 75 71 67 281 $31,125
T38 Rickie Fowler -3 70 72 69 70 281 $31,125
T38 Dawie van der Walt -3 75 67 69 70 281 $31,125
T38 Roger Sloan -3 70 69 70 72 281 $31,125
T38 Patton Kizzire -3 68 69 72 72 281 $31,125
T38 Seung-Yul Noh -3 69 71 69 72 281 $31,125
T38 Wyndham Clark -3 72 68 67 74 281 $31,125
T45 Bo Hoag -2 75 67 68 72 282 $22,950
T45 Ricky Barnes -2 68 71 71 72 282 $22,950
T45 Tyler Duncan -2 73 70 66 73 282 $22,950
T45 Chase Seiffert -2 71 67 70 74 282 $22,950
T49 Bo Van Pelt -1 75 68 70 70 283 $18,885
T49 Chez Reavie -1 75 68 69 71 283 $18,885
T49 Troy Merritt -1 72 69 70 72 283 $18,885
T49 Maverick McNealy -1 71 71 68 73 283 $18,885
T49 Aaron Baddeley -1 72 68 70 73 283 $18,885
T54 David Skinns E 72 71 68 73 284 $17,550
T54 Adam Schenk E 73 69 70 72 284 $17,550
T54 Andrew Novak E 70 69 72 73 284 $17,550
T54 Jared Wolfe E 68 69 66 81 284 $17,550
T58 Nick Hardy 1 71 71 71 72 285 $16,800
T58 Paul Goydos 1 70 73 68 74 285 $16,800
T58 Jonathan Byrd 1 72 71 67 75 285 $16,800
T58 Camilo Villegas 1 72 69 69 75 285 $16,800
T58 George McNeill 1 72 71 66 76 285 $16,800
T58 Rick Lamb 1 71 69 68 77 285 $16,800
T64 Jason Day 2 70 72 72 72 286 $15,975
T64 Brendon Todd 2 70 72 71 73 286 $15,975
T64 Grayson Murray 2 73 69 69 75 286 $15,975
T64 Satoshi Kodaira 2 73 68 70 75 286 $15,975
T64 Jim Knous 2 73 70 67 76 286 $15,975
69 Kevin Chappell 3 77 66 69 75 287 $15,525
T70 Greg Chalmers 4 70 71 75 72 288 $15,300
T70 David Lingmerth 4 68 71 69 80 288 $15,300
T72 Matthias Schwab 5 70 73 73 73 289 $14,850
T72 Jonas Blixt 5 69 73 76 71 289 $14,850
T72 J.J. Henry 5 72 70 72 75 289 $14,850
T72 Matthew NeSmith 5 71 70 73 75 289 $14,850

