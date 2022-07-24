2022 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Finau, who earned his first PGA Tour win of the season at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Finau took advantage of a final-round collapse by both 54-hole leader Scott Piercy and chaser Emiliano Grillo, shooting 4-under 67 in the final round to win the tournament on 17-under 267.

Grillo and Sungjae Im finished tied for second place on 14-under total, with Piercy ending up in a tie for fourth place with Tom Hoge and James Hahn.

Finau won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

3M Open recap notes

Finau earned 26 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Finau also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race.

A total of 75 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 43rd event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

2022 3M Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

