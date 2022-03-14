2022 The Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/14/2022
The 2022 The Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his second PGA Tour win of the season at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

In a final round played on Monday, Smith made an incredible 10 birdies, including a clutch birdie on the par-3 17th to give him a three-shot lead going to the 18th hole, in which he had found the water twice earlier in the tournament.

Ultimately, Smith made a bogey on the final hole after hitting his drive right and then chipping out into the water hazard on the left side of the hole, giving the Aussie a final round of 6-under 66.

Smith's 13-under 275 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Anirban Lahiri.

Smith won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

The Players Championship recap notes

Smith earned 80 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Smith also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Straka a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 71 (of 144) players finished the tournament on Monday in the 20th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues this week with the 2022 Valspar Championship.

2022 The Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

1 Cameron Smith -13 69 71 69 66 275 $3,600,000
2 Anirban Lahiri -12 67 73 67 69 276 $2,180,000
3 Paul Casey -11 70 69 69 69 277 $1,380,000
4 Kevin Kisner -10 68 74 68 68 278 $980,000
5 Keegan Bradley -9 72 71 68 68 279 $820,000
T6 Harold Varner III -8 69 69 72 70 280 $675,000
T6 Russell Knox -8 71 71 68 70 280 $675,000
T6 Doug Ghim -8 70 70 68 72 280 $675,000
T9 Sepp Straka -7 69 74 71 67 281 $525,000
T9 Adam Hadwin -7 72 72 70 67 281 $525,000
T9 Viktor Hovland -7 71 73 68 69 281 $525,000
T9 Dustin Johnson -7 69 73 76 63 281 $525,000
T13 Russell Henley -6 69 73 72 68 282 $327,222
T13 Keith Mitchell -6 67 72 74 69 282 $327,222
T13 Taylor Pendrith -6 68 71 74 69 282 $327,222
T13 Erik van Rooyen -6 71 67 74 70 282 $327,222
T13 Daniel Berger -6 67 75 70 70 282 $327,222
T13 Max Homa -6 72 73 71 66 282 $327,222
T13 Tyrrell Hatton -6 70 73 69 70 282 $327,222
T13 Brendan Steele -6 73 69 69 71 282 $327,222
T13 Shane Lowry -6 73 70 67 72 282 $327,222
T22 Joaquin Niemann -5 67 73 73 70 283 $201,000
T22 Patton Kizzire -5 68 76 72 67 283 $201,000
T22 Tommy Fleetwood -5 66 73 72 72 283 $201,000
T22 Kevin Streelman -5 73 71 66 73 283 $201,000
T26 Sebastián Muñoz -4 70 73 65 76 284 $140,000
T26 Corey Conners -4 70 69 75 70 284 $140,000
T26 Doc Redman -4 71 70 72 71 284 $140,000
T26 Sergio Garcia -4 71 71 71 71 284 $140,000
T26 Alex Noren -4 69 75 71 69 284 $140,000
T26 Patrick Reed -4 73 70 68 73 284 $140,000
T26 Will Zalatoris -4 69 71 70 74 284 $140,000
T26 Sam Burns -4 68 69 71 76 284 $140,000
T34 Abraham Ancer -3 68 71 74 72 285 $97,750
T34 Ian Poulter -3 73 70 71 71 285 $97,750
T34 Justin Thomas -3 72 69 72 72 285 $97,750
T34 Seamus Power -3 71 71 73 70 285 $97,750
T34 Joel Dahmen -3 70 71 71 73 285 $97,750
T34 Pat Perez -3 70 72 75 68 285 $97,750
T34 Tom Hoge -3 66 71 72 76 285 $97,750
T34 Rory McIlroy -3 73 73 73 66 285 $97,750
T42 Kramer Hickok -2 67 75 71 73 286 $73,000
T42 Francesco Molinari -2 70 73 69 74 286 $73,000
T42 Scott Stallings -2 71 75 65 75 286 $73,000
T42 Louis Oosthuizen -2 69 72 69 76 286 $73,000
T46 Maverick McNealy -1 70 76 70 71 287 $57,700
T46 Troy Merritt -1 74 71 71 71 287 $57,700
T46 Adam Long -1 71 71 75 70 287 $57,700
T46 Peter Malnati -1 70 75 72 70 287 $57,700
T50 Brice Garnett E 67 76 74 71 288 $50,200
T50 Dylan Frittelli E 73 72 73 70 288 $50,200
T50 Aaron Wise E 71 74 74 69 288 $50,200
T53 Jason Kokrak 1 72 72 71 74 289 $47,800
T53 Branden Grace 1 71 72 73 73 289 $47,800
T55 Jimmy Walker 2 70 73 71 76 290 $46,200
T55 Sungjae Im 2 72 72 70 76 290 $46,200
T55 Jon Rahm 2 69 72 72 77 290 $46,200
T55 Scottie Scheffler 2 70 76 68 76 290 $46,200
T55 K.H. Lee 2 70 73 76 71 290 $46,200
T60 Sam Ryder 3 69 74 73 75 291 $44,600
T60 Michael Thompson 3 72 73 74 72 291 $44,600
T60 Denny McCarthy 3 70 76 73 72 291 $44,600
T63 Hank Lebioda 4 72 70 72 78 292 $43,400
T63 Chesson Hadley 4 70 74 71 77 292 $43,400
T63 Brian Harman 4 68 74 75 75 292 $43,400
T66 Hayden Buckley 5 72 71 76 74 293 $42,400
T66 Nick Watney 5 75 71 75 72 293 $42,400
T68 Lucas Herbert 7 70 74 75 76 295 $41,600
T68 Bubba Watson 7 73 68 78 76 295 $41,600
70 Lee Hodges 9 72 74 75 76 297 $41,000

