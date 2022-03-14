2022 The Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his second PGA Tour win of the season at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

In a final round played on Monday, Smith made an incredible 10 birdies, including a clutch birdie on the par-3 17th to give him a three-shot lead going to the 18th hole, in which he had found the water twice earlier in the tournament.

Ultimately, Smith made a bogey on the final hole after hitting his drive right and then chipping out into the water hazard on the left side of the hole, giving the Aussie a final round of 6-under 66.

Smith's 13-under 275 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Anirban Lahiri.

Smith won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

The Players Championship recap notes

Smith earned 80 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Smith also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning Straka a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 71 (of 144) players finished the tournament on Monday in the 20th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues this week with the 2022 Valspar Championship.

2022 The Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details