2024 the Memorial Tournament: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Memorial Tournament will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, welcoming 73 world-class players to the 26th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Memorial Tournament is a great tournament on a tremendous golf course at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Jack Nicklaus hosts this no-cut event, which should feature a difficult setup reminiscent of an old-school US Open.

Viktor Hovland won here in a playoff last year against Denny McCarthy, and pretty much everybody who is anybody is here this week to compete.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Memorial Tournament betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 9-to-1, along with Xander Schauffele.

Former Muirfield Village winner Collin Morikawa is on 14-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Memorial Tournament betting picks and first looks

Xander Schauffele has been a staple in the top 15 in this tournament, but he also struggles to crack inside the top 10 here.

Max Homa may be here in a buy-low spot. He likes this tournament a ton and plays well, but he was in a bad way at Colonial last time out.

Shane Lowry has been playing well the last several months, and he seems to thrive in the tough setups.

