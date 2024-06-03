2024 the Memorial Tournament: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
June 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Collin Morikawa
The 2024 Memorial Tournament will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, welcoming 73 world-class players to the 26th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Memorial Tournament is a great tournament on a tremendous golf course at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Jack Nicklaus hosts this no-cut event, which should feature a difficult setup reminiscent of an old-school US Open.

Viktor Hovland won here in a playoff last year against Denny McCarthy, and pretty much everybody who is anybody is here this week to compete.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Memorial Tournament betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 9-to-1, along with Xander Schauffele.

Former Muirfield Village winner Collin Morikawa is on 14-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Memorial Tournament betting picks and first looks

Xander Schauffele has been a staple in the top 15 in this tournament, but he also struggles to crack inside the top 10 here.

Max Homa may be here in a buy-low spot. He likes this tournament a ton and plays well, but he was in a bad way at Colonial last time out.

Shane Lowry has been playing well the last several months, and he seems to thrive in the tough setups.

2024 Memorial Tournament betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 400
Rory McIlroy 900
Xander Schauffele 900
Collin Morikawa 1400
Viktor Hovland 1800
Ludvig Aberg 2200
Justin Thomas 2500
Patrick Cantlay 2500
Tommy Fleetwood 3500
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Byeong-Hun An 4500
Max Homa 4500
Russell Henley 4500
Sahith Theegala 4500
Wyndham Clark 4500
Jordan Spieth 5000
Cameron Young 5500
Sam Burns 5500
Si Woo Kim 5500
Sungjae Im 5500
Tony Finau 5500
Alex Noren 6000
Corey Conners 6000
Denny McCarthy 6000
Matt Fitzpatrick 6000
Tom Kim 6000
Will Zalatoris 6000
Billy Horschel 6500
Jason Day 6500
Keegan Bradley 6500
Sepp Straka 7000
Shane Lowry 7000
Brian Harman 8000
Tom Hoge 8000
Harris English 9000
Akhshay Bhatia 10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10000
Stephan Jaeger 10000
Ben Griffin 11000
J.T. Poston 11000
Lucas Glover 11000
Mackenzie Hughes 11000
Justin Rose 12500
Kurt Kitayama 12500
Rickie Fowler 12500
Robert MacIntyre 12500
Austin Eckroat 13500
Chris Kirk 13500
Thomas Detry 13500
Adam Hadwin 15000
Adam Schenk 15000
Patrick Rodgers 15000
Taylor Moore 15000
Taylor Pendrith 15000
Andrew Putnam 17500
Victor Perez 17500
Adam Svensson 20000
Davis Riley 20000
Eric Cole 20000
Jake Knapp 20000
Lee Hodges 20000
Jackson Koivun 22500
Nick Taylor 22500
Cam Davis 25000
Matthieu Pavon 25000
Nick Dunlap 25000
Seamus Power 25000
Brendon Todd 30000
Christopher Gotterup 30000
Emiliano Grillo 35000
Matt Kuchar 35000
Peter Malnati 50000
Brandt Snedeker 250000

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

