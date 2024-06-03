2024 the Memorial Tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Memorial Tournament, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

2024 Memorial Tournament: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Memorial Tournament, with Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village once again hosting a big event on the schedule. Expect tough scoring conditions this week, as has been the case for the last four years or so. It'll be like an old-school US Open.

2024 Memorial Tournament One and Done picks

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele plays really well here, though he's struggled to crack into the top 10.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay loves Muirfield Village, but he has also been having a lackluster year.

Scottie Scheffler: If you haven't used Scheffler yet, maybe you consider him here.

Billy Horschel: If you're looking someone that's a little off the chalkboard this week, Billy Ho is your guy.

Viktor Hovland: Hov played great at the PGA and is the defending champion here, albeit somehwat out of nowhere.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has won here and been fabulous from a ballstriking perspective.

My pick this week is Viktor Hovland.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks