2024 the Memorial Tournament: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is the PGA Tour event this week

our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Memorial Tournament rankings.

2024 Memorial Tournament Tournament preview

The Memorial Tournament is this week, and the PGA Tour is back at Jack's place for a Signature event. Nicklaus has really enjoyed making Muirfield Village tough the last few years, so expect it again.

2024 Memorial Tournament Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Scottie Scheffler: There's no debating who is the best player in this field. It's just a debate of whether Scheffler will finish higher than third, as he has two of the last three years.

2. Xander Schauffele: Whoa, a little curveball here! Xander gets into the top 15 here quite a bit, but it's tough for him to crack into the top 10.

3. Rory McIlroy: Rory just does not have the kind of record here that can support putting him second on the list.

4. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been striking the ball so well the last few months, and he has done well here in the past -- including that random COVID double Memorial event.

5. Max Homa: I have Homa here somewhat by default, based on the last three years in this event. However, he was off by a million miles a Colonial, which is a concern.

6. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has a thing for Muirfield Village, but he's otherwise been a relative dud this year -- save for Riviera.

7. Viktor Hovland: I'm not really sure which Hovland we're going to get this week, but my hope is it's the guy who was great at the PGA Championship.

8. Shane Lowry: I think Lowry could be quite a pick this week, as he was great at Valhalla and played well here a couple of years ago.

9. Billy Horschel: Horschel is a winner here, and he's been having a really strong season. Was great at Valhalla and solid at Memorial.

10. Denny McCarthy: Denny has been close here the last two years, losing to Viktor Hovland in a playoff in 2023.