2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, from May 23-26, 2024.

The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 133-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 24th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading back to Texas for the fourth and final event played in the Lone Star State during the FedEx Cup season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Charles Schwab Challenge alternate list will be used to replace any players who withdraw from the field ahead of the tournament, with Ryan Fox and Jorge Campillo being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for a $9.1 million purse, with 26 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field

Top 50 players in 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field