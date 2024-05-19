2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field: PGA Tour players, rankings
CMC

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field: PGA Tour players, rankings

May 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, from May 23-26, 2024.

The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 133-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 24th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading back to Texas for the fourth and final event played in the Lone Star State during the FedEx Cup season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Charles Schwab Challenge alternate list will be used to replace any players who withdraw from the field ahead of the tournament, with Ryan Fox and Jorge Campillo being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for a $9.1 million purse, with 26 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Michael Block
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Olin Browne
Hayden Buckley
Rafael Campos
Eric Cole
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Thomas Detry
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Garrick Higgo
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Matt NeSmith
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
J.T. Poston
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Rory Sabbatini
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Adam Scott
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Sami Valimaki
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Tom Whitney
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
7 Viktor Hovland
9 Max Homa
10 Brian Harman
13 Collin Morikawa
20 Keegan Bradley
21 Sepp Straka
24 Jordan Spieth
25 Chris Kirk
26 Tom Kim
29 Denny McCarthy
30 Tony Finau
32 Sungjae Im
34 Akshay Bhatia
35 Lucas Glover
36 Min Woo Lee
37 Nicolai Højgaard
38 Stephan Jaeger
40 Rickie Fowler
41 Si Woo Kim
42 J.T. Poston
44 Eric Cole
45 Adam Schenk
46 Emiliano Grillo
47 Harris English
50 Austin Eckroat

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.