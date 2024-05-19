2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, from May 23-26, 2024.
The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and more.
This is set to be a 133-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 24th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading back to Texas for the fourth and final event played in the Lone Star State during the FedEx Cup season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The Charles Schwab Challenge alternate list will be used to replace any players who withdraw from the field ahead of the tournament, with Ryan Fox and Jorge Campillo being the first two names on the list.
The field will be playing for a $9.1 million purse, with 26 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field
|PLAYER
|Tyson Alexander
|Erik Barnes
|Daniel Berger
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Zac Blair
|Michael Block
|Keegan Bradley
|
|Joseph Bramlett
|Olin Browne
|Hayden Buckley
|Rafael Campos
|Eric Cole
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|Joel Dahmen
|
|Cam Davis
|Thomas Detry
|Tyler Duncan
|Nick Dunlap
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|
|Rickie Fowler
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Chris Gotterup
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chesson Hadley
|
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Garrick Higgo
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zach Johnson
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Ben Kohles
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Robert MacIntyre
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Denny McCarthy
|Maverick McNealy
|Mac Meissner
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Grayson Murray
|Matt NeSmith
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Victor Perez
|Chandler Phillips
|J.T. Poston
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Sam Ryder
|Rory Sabbatini
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Adam Scott
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|Webb Simpson
|David Skinns
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Hayden Springer
|Jimmy Stanger
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Alejandro Tosti
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Sami Valimaki
|Camilo Villegas
|Jimmy Walker
|Tom Whitney
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|9
|Max Homa
|10
|Brian Harman
|13
|Collin Morikawa
|20
|Keegan Bradley
|21
|Sepp Straka
|24
|Jordan Spieth
|25
|Chris Kirk
|26
|Tom Kim
|29
|Denny McCarthy
|30
|Tony Finau
|32
|Sungjae Im
|34
|Akshay Bhatia
|35
|Lucas Glover
|36
|Min Woo Lee
|37
|Nicolai Højgaard
|38
|Stephan Jaeger
|40
|Rickie Fowler
|41
|Si Woo Kim
|42
|J.T. Poston
|44
|Eric Cole
|45
|Adam Schenk
|46
|Emiliano Grillo
|47
|Harris English
|50
|Austin Eckroat